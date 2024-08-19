Weekly Musings – FPI flows for week ended August 16, 2024

FPI QUERY 1 – WILL THE FED CUT RATES IN SEPTEMBER?
In the week to August 16, 2024, FPIs found themselves confronting three questions. The outcome was there in the numbers as the FPIs took out $926 Million from Indian equities in the week. The negative trend of the previous two weeks continued. The primary concern for the FPIs is whether the US Fed would cut its interest rates in the September FOMC meeting. The CME Fedwatch appears to think so, but as we have seen in the past, the Fed is normally driven less by market sentiments and more by hard numbers and cold evaluation.
During the latest week, the US announced the consumer inflation for July 2024 at 2.9%. That is 10 bps lower than the previous month. However, FOMC members like Raphael Bostic and Michelle Bowman in their speeches have expressed concerns that the time may not be ripe for rate cuts and it may be necessary to wait for longer. For instance, they are still unhappy with the pace at which the inflation is falling. The consumer inflation is still about 90 bps away from the target and oil prices continue to be a risk amidst West Asian tensions.
FPI QUERY 2 – ARE INDIAN STOCK VALUATIONS STRETCHED?
The second question that arises is whether the stock valuations are stretched in India. In the last one year, the Nifty has gained close to 25%, but the earnings have not kept with that pace of growth. In fact, Q1FY25 marked one of the slowest pace of growth in profits. Several sectors like banks, IT companies, FMCG and even capital goods are facing headwinds where the valuations have run up too much and the profit growth visibility is not that encouraging.
Today, the Nifty and the Sensex are not only trading at valuations that are much higher than the historical averages, but even the Buffett ratio of Market Cap to GDP is not giving comfort as it is well above 1.2X. This is the kind of valuations that India has normally seen around previous peaks and that is making investors slightly wary. Even in dividend yield terms, many of the sector are looking far from comfortable in terms of valuation. Above all, the Indian economy continues to be exposed to the headwinds of oil and commodity prices.
FPI QUERY 3 – THE WARREN BUFFETT FACTOR
In the recent week, Warren Buffett disclosed that he had nearly sold half his stake in Apple. Now, Apple was his largest and most profitable holding in the last few years and an exit from Apple can never be good news for investors. Of course, Buffett is talking about the US equity markets, but that is the one market that India has largely mirrored in the last one year. A question market over US equities would be a question mark over equities globally and the impact would be felt on Indian equities. However, that is not the full story.
What is really worry the FPIs in the Warren Buffett story is not just that he sold Apple. That could be a portfolio rebalancing decision. What is disconcerting for investors is that the greatest investors over the last 50 years is holding $277 Billion in hard cash and prefers to stay invested in treasuries, rather than look for equities. Buffett feels equity valuations are stretched. He may or may not be right; but considering his influence, it is surely impacting the sentiments of the FPIs in India too. In the midst of these 3 dilemmas, it was only obvious that the FPI flows were negative in the week to August 16, 2024.
MACRO FPI FLOW PICTURE UP TO AUGUST 16, 2024
The table captures monthly FPI flows into equity and debt for 2022, 2023, and 2024.
|Calendar
Month
|FPI Flows Secondary
|FPI Flows Primary
|FPI Flows Equity
|FPI Flows Debt/Hybrid
|Overall FPI Flows
|Calendar 2022 (₹ Crore)
|(146,048.38)
|24,608.94
|(121,439.44)
|(11,375.78)
|(132,815.22)
|Calendar 2023 (₹ Crore)
|1,27,759.75
|43,347.14
|1,71,106.89
|65,954.38
|2,37,061.27
|Jan-2024 (₹ Crore)
|(28,863.89)
|3,120.34
|(25,743.55)
|19,150.21
|(6,593.34)
|Feb-2024 (₹ Crore)
|(3,194.72)
|4,733.60
|1,538.88
|30,277.95
|31,816.83
|Mar-2024 (₹ Crore)
|29,152.54
|5,945.78
|35,098.32
|16,987.88
|51,996.20
|Apr-2024 (₹ Crore)
|(23,331.04)
|14,659.77
|(8,671.27)
|(7,588.75)
|(16,260.02)
|May-2024 (₹ Crore)
|(30,613.87)
|5,027.54
|(25,586.33)
|12,675.47
|(12,910.86)
|Jun-2024 (₹ Crore)
|24,345.55
|2,218.99
|26,564.54
|15,192.90
|41,757.44
|Jul-2024 (₹ Crore)
|26,059.05
|6,305.79
|32,364.84
|16,431.20
|48,796.04
|Aug-2024 (₹ Crore) #
|(32,684.55)
|11,483.33
|(21,201.22)
|11,548.60
|(9,652.62)
|Total for 2024 (₹ Crore)
|(39,130.93)
|53,495.14
|14,364.21
|1,14,585.46
|1,28,949.67
|For 2024 ($ Million)
|(4,651.61)
|6,415.32
|1,763.71
|13,766.70
|15,530.41
|# – Recent Data is up to August 16, 2024
Data Source: NSDL (Negative figures in brackets)
FPIs continued to be aggressive net sellers in the week to August 16, 2024 at $(926) Million; almost comparable with $(1,479) Million in the previous week and much deeper than the selling of $(281) Million in the week before that. Interestingly, FPIs had been net buyers in equity to the tune of $349 Million, $1,845 Million, $885 Million, $953 Million, $1,724 Million, $1,825 Million, and $1,405 Million in the 7 weeks prior to that. For calendar 2024 so far, FPIs were net buyers to the tune of $15,530 Million. Out of this figure, FPIs net bought equities worth $1,763.71 Million and were net buyers in debt worth $13,766.70 Million. For 2024, till date, net debt market inflows accounted for 88.6% of total net FPI flows into India. Year 2024 has been more about debt flows and less about equity flows; with the dominance of debt flows increasing over the previous week. As of the close of August 16, 2024, the FPIs were still net sellers in secondary market equities worth $(4,651.61) Million, while the buying in IPOs more than compensated for that at $6,415.32 Million.
FPI SENTIMENTS – THE WEEK THAT WAS
For the latest week to August 16, 2024, FPIs were net sellers to the tune of $(926) Million. FPIs have net sellers for 3 weeks in a row after being net buyers for 7 weeks in a row, and infusing $9.04 Billion into Indian equities. Here is what drove FPI sentiments this week.
The coming week could be more about the key central bank minutes coming from the US Fed and the RBI.
DAILY FPI EQUITY FLOWS FOR LAST 4 ROLLING WEEKS
Here is the last 4 rolling weeks data on FPI flows as it shows us a time series moving average of FPI flows.
|Date
|FPI Flow (₹ Crore)
|Cumulative flows
|FPI Flow($ Million)
|Cumulative flows
|22-Jul-24
|1,824.07
|1,824.07
|218.09
|218.09
|23-Jul-24
|8,346.73
|10,170.80
|997.63
|1,215.72
|24-Jul-24
|-1,548.64
|8,622.16
|-185.10
|1,030.62
|25-Jul-24
|-3,508.22
|5,113.94
|-419.13
|611.49
|26-Jul-24
|-2,197.79
|2,916.15
|-262.56
|348.93
|29-Jul-24
|4,269.26
|7,185.41
|509.90
|858.83
|30-Jul-24
|-2,726.36
|4,459.05
|-325.59
|533.24
|31-Jul-24
|-2,865.96
|1,593.09
|-342.27
|190.97
|01-Aug-24
|-2,853.76
|-1,260.67
|-340.78
|-149.81
|02-Aug-24
|1,826.35
|565.68
|218.14
|68.33
|05-Aug-24
|-3,367.22
|-2,801.54
|-402.12
|-333.79
|06-Aug-24
|-3,692.07
|-6,493.61
|-440.38
|-774.17
|07-Aug-24
|-3,024.79
|-9,518.40
|-360.49
|-1,134.66
|08-Aug-24
|-2,841.65
|-12,360.05
|-338.49
|-1,473.15
|09-Aug-24
|521.65
|-11,838.40
|62.13
|-1,411.02
|12-Aug-24
|-1,161.33
|-12,999.73
|-138.42
|-1,549.44
|13-Aug-24
|-2,811.08
|-15,810.81
|-334.77
|-1,884.21
|14-Aug-24
|-1,419.70
|-17,230.51
|-169.08
|-2,053.29
|15-Aug-24
|0.00
|-17,230.51
|0.00
|-2,053.29
|16-Aug-24
|-2,377.62
|-19,608.13
|-283.26
|-2,336.55
Data Source: NSDL
FPIs were net sellers for the third week in a row, after being net buyers for 7 weeks prior to that and infusing $9.04 Billion. Here are some key FPI data takeaways.
TRIGGERS FOR FPI FLOWS IN COMING WEEKS?
The last few weeks have been action packed. There was the Union Budget, key data flows, and the Fed policy statement. In the coming week, three factors are likely to impact the FPI flows in India.
FPI flows are still in a state of flux. Hopefully, the data flows by end of August 2024 should give it better direction.
