Weekly Musings – FPI flows for week ended August 23, 2024

JACKSON HOLE: STORY BEHIND THE MONETARY NARRATIVE
The big event of the last week was the conclusion of the Jackson Hole Symposium at Wyoming. Organized by the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City each year since 1978, the Jackson Hole meeting has become like the Davos for central bankers. Here, the central bank chiefs from across the developed world deliberate on issues of interest and relevance to the global monetary system and monetary policy. This is also the forum where the central bankers take a call on greater alignment of monetary policy globally.
This year, it was the speech by Jerome Powell that was eagerly awaited by the markets. To be fair, Powell did not disappoint the markets. His statement that, “the time was ripe for the Fed to cut rates” was the best affirmation that the Fed intended to cut rates by 25 bps at the September FOMC meet. However, the more important part in his speech was his explanation of how the various intended and unintended triggers got together to help the US economy to manage inflation control without putting the US economy at the risk of a hard landing. Here are 3 very critical points made by Powell in this context.
Jerome Powell underlined in his Jackson Hole speech that the time was ripe for the first rate cut. However, the Fed in general, and Powell in particular, are not too keen to commit anything beyond that. Clearly, any further action on rate cuts will be purely based on incoming data only. That is largely unlike the optimism of the CME Fedwatch.
MACRO FPI FLOW PICTURE UP TO AUGUST 23, 2024
The table captures monthly FPI flows into equity and debt for 2022, 2023, and 2024.
|Calendar
Month
|FPI Flows Secondary
|FPI Flows Primary
|FPI Flows Equity
|FPI Flows Debt/Hybrid
|Overall FPI Flows
|Calendar 2022 (₹ Crore)
|(146,048.38)
|24,608.94
|(121,439.44)
|(11,375.78)
|(132,815.22)
|Calendar 2023 (₹ Crore)
|1,27,759.75
|43,347.14
|1,71,106.89
|65,954.38
|2,37,061.27
|Jan-2024 (₹ Crore)
|(28,863.89)
|3,120.34
|(25,743.55)
|19,150.21
|(6,593.34)
|Feb-2024 (₹ Crore)
|(3,194.72)
|4,733.60
|1,538.88
|30,277.95
|31,816.83
|Mar-2024 (₹ Crore)
|29,152.54
|5,945.78
|35,098.32
|16,987.88
|51,996.20
|Apr-2024 (₹ Crore)
|(23,331.04)
|14,659.77
|(8,671.27)
|(7,588.75)
|(16,260.02)
|May-2024 (₹ Crore)
|(30,613.87)
|5,027.54
|(25,586.33)
|12,675.47
|(12,910.86)
|Jun-2024 (₹ Crore)
|24,345.55
|2,218.99
|26,564.54
|15,192.90
|41,757.44
|Jul-2024 (₹ Crore)
|26,059.05
|6,305.79
|32,364.84
|16,431.20
|48,796.04
|Aug-2024 (₹ Crore) #
|(28,671.53)
|12,366.77
|(16,304.76)
|13,234.73
|(3,070.03)
|Total for 2024 (₹ Crore)
|(35,117.91)
|54,378.58
|19,260.67
|1,16,271.59
|1,35,532.26
|For 2024 ($ Million)
|(4,172.77)
|6,520.58
|2,347.81
|13,967.85
|16,315.66
|# – Recent Data is up to August 23, 2024
Data Source: NSDL (Negative figures in brackets)
FPIs turned net buyers in the latest week to August 23, 2024, albeit to a subdued level of $584 Million only. However, that does come as a relief after the FPIs sold equities to the tune of $2.70 Billion in the previous 3 weeks. One can take solace from the fact that post the election outcome, the FPIs had infused $9.04 Billion over 5 weeks, so at the end of the day, India is still substantially better off.
For calendar 2024 so far, FPIs were net buyers to the tune of $16,316 Million. Out of this figure, FPIs net bought equities worth $2,348 Million and were net buyers in debt worth $13,968 Million. For 2024, till date, net debt market inflows accounted for 85.6% of total net FPI flows into India. Year 2024 has been more about debt flows and less about equity flows; with the dominance of debt flows lower than the previous week. As of the close of August 23, 2024, the FPIs were still net sellers in secondary market equities worth $(4,172.77) Million, while the buying in IPOs more than compensated for that at $6,520.58 Million.
FPI SENTIMENTS – THE WEEK THAT WAS
For the latest week to August 23, 2024, FPIs turned net buyers to the tune of $584 Million. FPIs were net sellers for 3 weeks in a row, but the dovishness of the Fed in the lates week has resulted in some FPI buying in EMs. Here is what drove FPI sentiments this week.
The coming week could be more about the GDP data in India, core sector and fiscal deficit update; while the US cues will be about the GDP update for Q2 and PCE inflation.
DAILY FPI EQUITY FLOWS FOR LAST 4 ROLLING WEEKS
Here is the last 4 rolling weeks data on FPI flows as it shows us a time series moving average of FPI flows.
|Date
|FPI Flow (₹ Crore)
|Cumulative flows
|FPI Flow($ Million)
|Cumulative flows
|29-Jul-24
|4,269.26
|4,269.26
|509.90
|509.90
|30-Jul-24
|-2,726.36
|1,542.90
|-325.59
|184.31
|31-Jul-24
|-2,865.96
|-1,323.06
|-342.27
|-157.96
|01-Aug-24
|-2,853.76
|-4,176.82
|-340.78
|-498.74
|02-Aug-24
|1,826.35
|-2,350.47
|218.14
|-280.60
|05-Aug-24
|-3,367.22
|-5,717.69
|-402.12
|-682.72
|06-Aug-24
|-3,692.07
|-9,409.76
|-440.38
|-1,123.10
|07-Aug-24
|-3,024.79
|-12,434.55
|-360.49
|-1,483.59
|08-Aug-24
|-2,841.65
|-15,276.20
|-338.49
|-1,822.08
|09-Aug-24
|521.65
|-14,754.55
|62.13
|-1,759.95
|12-Aug-24
|-1,161.33
|-15,915.88
|-138.42
|-1,898.37
|13-Aug-24
|-2,811.08
|-18,726.96
|-334.77
|-2,233.14
|14-Aug-24
|-1,419.70
|-20,146.66
|-169.08
|-2,402.22
|15-Aug-24
|0.00
|-20,146.66
|0.00
|-2,402.22
|16-Aug-24
|-2,377.62
|-22,524.28
|-283.26
|-2,685.48
|19-Aug-24
|1,196.49
|-21,327.79
|142.51
|-2,542.97
|20-Aug-24
|-1,756.42
|-23,084.21
|-209.30
|-2,752.27
|21-Aug-24
|4,034.96
|-19,049.25
|481.61
|-2,270.66
|22-Aug-24
|-430.70
|-19,479.95
|-51.32
|-2,321.98
|23-Aug-24
|1,852.13
|-17,627.82
|220.60
|-2,101.38
Data Source: NSDL
FPIs turned net buyers after three weeks of being net sellers in a row. The 3 weeks prior to the current week saw net selling of ($2.70) Billion but the 7 weeks prior to that saw $9.04 Billion of net inflows from FPIs. Here are some key FPI data takeaways.
TRIGGERS FOR FPI FLOWS IN COMING WEEKS?
The last few weeks have been action packed. There was the Union Budget, Fed policy statement, MPC minutes, FOMC minutes, and the Jackson Hole speech of Powell. In the coming week, three factors are likely to impact the FPI flows in India.
FPI flows are still in a state of flux. Hopefully, the last week of August should give more confidence to the FPIs on the India story.
