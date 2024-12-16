Weekly Musings – FPI flows for week ended December 13, 2024

FPI FLOWS TURN CAUTIOUS IN THE WEEK
After 2 weeks of net buying, the FPIs turned net sellers in the week to December 13, 2024. However, at $(199) Million, the welling was really nothing much to worry about. In the previous two weeks, the FPIs had infused $587 Million and $2,886 Million respectively. The FPI selling in this week was largely driven by a single day selling on the last day of the week. There was a sense of caution ahead of key data points expected next week. However, one strong reason for the FPIs to go slow on inflows is the slightly shaky position of the rupee. With China pre-emptively weakening the Yuan to stay competitive in the post-tariff Trump-world; most Asian currencies came under pressure and Indian rupee was no exception. Also, the Q3 results will start from the second week of January and markets are wary that this could be one more quarter of indifferent corporate sales and profit data.
During the week, the USDINR got closer to ₹84.80/$ and now it looks like the indicative futures prices of ₹85/$ by early 2025 and ₹86/$ by end of 2025 may become a reality. The pressure on the rupee is likely to keep FPI cautious. But, there are key data points also coming up. The RBI MPC announces its minutes in the coming week, wherein the logic of the 4:2 rate cut vote would be clearer. Also, the Fed announces its last policy of the year on December 18, 2024; along with the quarterly projections of long term data. Due to the Christmas holidays, the US data on Q3 GDP and November PCE inflation will also be announce in the coming week itself. Also, there is the upcoming India trade deficit data as well as the upcoming current account deficit (CAD) for Q2FY25. Truly, a data heavy week is keeping most of the FPIs on tenterhooks.
MACRO FPI FLOW PICTURE UP TO DECEMBER 13, 2024
The table captures monthly FPI flows into equity and debt for the last 3 calendar year viz., 2022, 2023, and 2024.
|Calendar
Month
|FPI Flows Secondary
|FPI Flows Primary
|FPI Flows Equity
|FPI Flows Debt/Hybrid
|Overall FPI Flows
|Calendar 2022 (₹ Crore)
|(146,048.38)
|24,608.94
|(121,439.44)
|(11,375.78)
|(132,815.22)
|Calendar 2023 (₹ Crore)
|1,27,759.75
|43,347.14
|1,71,106.89
|65,954.38
|2,37,061.27
|Jan-2024 (₹ Crore)
|(28,863.89)
|3,120.34
|(25,743.55)
|19,150.21
|(6,593.34)
|Feb-2024 (₹ Crore)
|(3,194.72)
|4,733.60
|1,538.88
|30,277.95
|31,816.83
|Mar-2024 (₹ Crore)
|29,152.54
|5,945.78
|35,098.32
|16,987.88
|51,996.20
|Apr-2024 (₹ Crore)
|(23,331.04)
|14,659.77
|(8,671.27)
|(7,588.75)
|(16,260.02)
|May-2024 (₹ Crore)
|(30,613.87)
|5,027.54
|(25,586.33)
|12,675.47
|(12,910.86)
|Jun-2024 (₹ Crore)
|24,345.55
|2,218.99
|26,564.54
|15,192.90
|41,757.44
|Jul-2024 (₹ Crore)
|26,059.05
|6,305.79
|32,364.84
|16,431.20
|48,796.04
|Aug-2024 (₹ Crore)
|(5,552.01)
|12,872.13
|7,320.12
|18,173.17
|25,493.29
|Sep-2024 (₹ Crore)
|46,552.40
|11,171.24
|57,723.64
|35,813.99
|93,537.63
|Oct-2024 (₹ Crore)
|(1,13,858.81)
|19,841.86
|(94,016.95)
|(2,340.68)
|(96,357.63)
|Nov-2024 (₹ Crore)
|(39,315.78)
|17,703.98
|(21,611.80)
|167.80
|(21,444.00)
|Dec-2024 (₹ Crore) #
|14,435.71
|8,329.91
|22,765.62
|11,552.37
|34,317.99
|Total for 2024 (₹ Crore)
|(1,04,184.67)
|1,11,930.93
|7,746.06
|1,66,403.51
|1,74,149.57
|For 2024 ($ Million)
|(12,374.88)
|13,357.51
|982.63
|19,938.69
|20,921.32
|# – Recent Data is up to December 13, 2024
Data Source: NSDL (Negative figures in brackets)
Unlike in the year 2022 and 2023, debt flows of FPIs dominated 2024. One only needs to look at the numbers. Out of the total net FPI flows of ₹1.74 Trillion in calendar 2024, FPI infusion in debt was ₹1.66 Trillion, while equities saw FPI inflows of just ₹0.08 Trillion. The net FPI inflow of $20.92 Billion in 2024 till date is comprised of FPI inflows into debt of $19.94 Billion and $0.98 Billion of net FPI inflows into equities. If you look at the break-up of this $0.98 Billion equity inflows in 2024, secondary market equities saw net selling of $(12.38) Billion, while the IPOs saw FPI infusion of $13.36 Billion in 2024, till date.
FPI SENTIMENTS – THE WEEK THAT WAS
For the latest week to December 13, 2024, FPIs turned net sellers in Indian equities to the tune of $(199) Million. Here are some of the events that defined FPI flows in the week.
The coming week has a number of key data points like the MPC minutes, Fed policy statement, WPI inflation, trade data, US GDP, PCE inflation etc. But the big data point this month will be Q2FY25 current account deficit, which is expected to spike to 1.6% of GDP.
DAILY FPI EQUITY FLOWS FOR LAST 4 ROLLING WEEKS
Here is the last 4 rolling weeks data on FPI flows as it shows us a time series moving average of FPI flows.
|Date
|FPI Flow (₹ Crore)
|Cumulative flows
|FPI Flow($ Million)
|Cumulative flows
|18-Nov-24
|-1,493.00
|-1,493.00
|-176.89
|-176.89
|19-Nov-24
|-2,028.21
|-3,521.21
|-240.34
|-417.23
|20-Nov-24
|0.00
|-3,521.21
|0.00
|-417.23
|21-Nov-24
|-1,917.71
|-5,438.92
|-227.21
|-644.44
|22-Nov-24
|1,325.93
|-4,112.99
|256.99
|-387.45
|25-Nov-24
|1,072.97
|-3,040.02
|126.98
|-260.47
|26-Nov-24
|9,615.79
|6,575.77
|1,140.97
|880.50
|27-Nov-24
|3,814.53
|10,390.30
|452.58
|1,333.08
|28-Nov-24
|-1,048.89
|9,341.41
|-124.17
|1,208.91
|29-Nov-24
|-8,532.90
|808.51
|-1,009.91
|199.00
|02-Dec-24
|-990.32
|-181.81
|-117.21
|81.79
|03-Dec-24
|3,793.55
|3,611.74
|447.98
|529.77
|04-Dec-24
|9,297.53
|12,909.27
|1,097.12
|1,626.89
|05-Dec-24
|2,863.58
|15,772.85
|338.13
|1,965.02
|06-Dec-24
|9,489.29
|25,262.14
|1,119.90
|3,084.92
|09-Dec-24
|-786.13
|24,476.01
|-92.86
|2,992.06
|10-Dec-24
|599.78
|25,075.79
|70.79
|3,062.85
|11-Dec-24
|1,867.12
|26,942.91
|220.04
|3,282.89
|12-Dec-24
|194.75
|27,137.66
|22.96
|3,305.85
|13-Dec-24
|-3,563.53
|23,574.13
|-419.87
|2,885.98
Data Source: NSDL
The focus shifts to the outcome of the RBI MPC minutes and the Fed policy statement during the coming week.
