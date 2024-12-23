Weekly Musings – FPI flows for week ended December 20, 2024

FPI FLOWS SHOW YEAR-END INDIFFERENCE
It is said that stock market corrects less due to aggressive selling and more due to absence of buying. That was the case in the week to December 20, 2024 as the Sensex fell a whopping 4,092 points in a single week. This was the sharpest weekly fall in the Sensex in over 2 years and witnessed 3 days of over 1,000 points correction. FPI outflows were nothing alarming at $114 Million, but it was largely the absence of secondary market buying. That is not surprising as most of the domestic and global investors were focused on the IPO market, where most of the action was visible during the week.
MACRO FPI FLOW PICTURE UP TO DECEMBER 20, 2024
The table captures monthly FPI flows into equity and debt for the last 3 calendar year viz., 2022, 2023, and 2024.
|Calendar
Month
|FPI Flows Secondary
|FPI Flows Primary
|FPI Flows Equity
|FPI Flows Debt/Hybrid
|Overall FPI Flows
|Calendar 2022 (₹ Crore)
|(146,048.38)
|24,608.94
|(121,439.44)
|(11,375.78)
|(132,815.22)
|Calendar 2023 (₹ Crore)
|1,27,759.75
|43,347.14
|1,71,106.89
|65,954.38
|2,37,061.27
|Jan-2024 (₹ Crore)
|(28,863.89)
|3,120.34
|(25,743.55)
|19,150.21
|(6,593.34)
|Feb-2024 (₹ Crore)
|(3,194.72)
|4,733.60
|1,538.88
|30,277.95
|31,816.83
|Mar-2024 (₹ Crore)
|29,152.54
|5,945.78
|35,098.32
|16,987.88
|51,996.20
|Apr-2024 (₹ Crore)
|(23,331.04)
|14,659.77
|(8,671.27)
|(7,588.75)
|(16,260.02)
|May-2024 (₹ Crore)
|(30,613.87)
|5,027.54
|(25,586.33)
|12,675.47
|(12,910.86)
|Jun-2024 (₹ Crore)
|24,345.55
|2,218.99
|26,564.54
|15,192.90
|41,757.44
|Jul-2024 (₹ Crore)
|26,059.05
|6,305.79
|32,364.84
|16,431.20
|48,796.04
|Aug-2024 (₹ Crore)
|(5,552.01)
|12,872.13
|7,320.12
|18,173.17
|25,493.29
|Sep-2024 (₹ Crore)
|46,552.40
|11,171.24
|57,723.64
|35,813.99
|93,537.63
|Oct-2024 (₹ Crore)
|(1,13,858.81)
|19,841.86
|(94,016.95)
|(2,340.68)
|(96,357.63)
|Nov-2024 (₹ Crore)
|(39,315.78)
|17,703.98
|(21,611.80)
|167.80
|(21,444.00)
|Dec-2024 (₹ Crore) #
|7,624.24
|14,164.72
|21,788.96
|10,761.59
|32,550.55
|Total for 2024 (₹ Crore)
|(1,10,996.34)
|1,17,765.74
|6,769.40
|1,65,612.73
|1,72,382.13
|For 2024 ($ Million)
|(13,176.05)
|14,044.24
|868.19
|19,845.33
|20,713.52
|# – Recent Data is up to December 20, 2024
Data Source: NSDL (Negative figures in brackets)
With the year 2024 almost ending, it looks like we may end up with neutral FPI flows into equities, offset by substantial inflows into debt. Out of the total net FPI flows of ₹1,724 Billion in calendar 2024, FPI infusion in debt was ₹1,656 Billion, while equities saw FPI inflows of just ₹68 Billion. The net FPI inflow of $20.71 Billion in 2024 comprises of FPI inflows into debt of $19.84 Billion and $0.87 Billion of net FPI inflows into equities. If you look at the break-up of this $0.87 Billion equity inflows in 2024, secondary market equities saw net selling of $(13.18) Billion, while IPOs saw FPI infusion of $14.04 Billion.
FPI SENTIMENTS – THE WEEK THAT WAS
For the week to December 20, 2024, FPIs remained modest net sellers to the tune of $114 million, lower than $199 million selling in previous week Here is the week that was.
DAILY FPI EQUITY FLOWS FOR LAST 4 ROLLING WEEKS
Here is the last 4 rolling weeks data on FPI flows as it shows us a time series moving average of FPI flows.
|Date
|FPI Flow (₹ Crore)
|Cumulative flows
|FPI Flow($ Million)
|Cumulative flows
|25-Nov-24
|1,072.97
|1,072.97
|126.98
|126.98
|26-Nov-24
|9,615.79
|10,688.76
|1,140.97
|1,267.95
|27-Nov-24
|3,814.53
|14,503.29
|452.58
|1,720.53
|28-Nov-24
|-1,048.89
|13,454.40
|-124.17
|1,596.36
|29-Nov-24
|-8,532.90
|4,921.50
|-1,009.91
|586.45
|02-Dec-24
|-990.32
|3,931.18
|-117.21
|469.24
|03-Dec-24
|3,793.55
|7,724.73
|447.98
|917.22
|04-Dec-24
|9,297.53
|17,022.26
|1,097.12
|2,014.34
|05-Dec-24
|2,863.58
|19,885.84
|338.13
|2,352.47
|06-Dec-24
|9,489.29
|29,375.13
|1,119.90
|3,472.37
|09-Dec-24
|-786.13
|28,589.00
|-92.86
|3,379.51
|10-Dec-24
|599.78
|29,188.78
|70.79
|3,450.30
|11-Dec-24
|1,867.12
|31,055.90
|220.04
|3,670.34
|12-Dec-24
|194.75
|31,250.65
|22.96
|3,693.30
|13-Dec-24
|-3,563.53
|27,687.12
|-419.87
|3,273.43
|16-Dec-24
|2,936.51
|30,623.63
|346.12
|3,619.55
|17-Dec-24
|189.10
|30,812.73
|22.29
|3,641.84
|18-Dec-24
|-2,386.74
|28,425.99
|-281.03
|3,360.81
|19-Dec-24
|-922.34
|27,503.65
|-108.59
|3,252.22
|20-Dec-24
|-793.19
|26,710.46
|-93.23
|3,158.99
Data Source: NSDL
The only big data points that now remain are the current account deficit (CAD) for Q2FY25 and the new year allocation of FPIs.
