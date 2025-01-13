Weekly Musings – FPI flows for week ended January 10, 2025

FPI OUTFLOWS INTENSIFY DURING THE WEEK
There was no relenting on FPI outflows; as it just intensified in the latest week to January 10, 2024. After FPI selling of $645 Million and $600 Million in equities in the previous 2 weeks; the latest week to 10-Jan saw intense FPI selling to the tune of $2,086 Million, with heavy selling on all the trading sessions. Apart from the growth concerns (highlighted by the Q2-GDP and the First Advance Estimates of FY25 GDP), and persistently high inflation; FPIs are also concerned about the free fall in the Indian rupee, which erodes their dollar returns. Also, India may still look reasonably priced at 22-23 times earnings; but as many FPI top brass admit, “what is good is not reasonable, and what is reasonable is not good.” That, perhaps, best sums up the caution and trepidation of FPIs, when it comes to making fresh allocations to Indian equities. For now, the FPI selling is also weighing on debt flows.
MACRO FPI FLOW PICTURE UP TO JANUARY 10, 2025
The table captures monthly FPI flows into equity and debt for last 4 calendar year viz., 2022, 2023, 2024, and 2025.
|Calendar
Month
|FPI Flows Secondary
|FPI Flows Primary
|FPI Flows Equity
|FPI Flows Debt/Hybrid
|Overall FPI Flows
|Calendar 2022 (₹ Crore)
|(146,048.38)
|24,608.94
|(121,439.44)
|(11,375.78)
|(132,815.22)
|Calendar 2023 (₹ Crore)
|1,27,759.75
|43,347.14
|1,71,106.89
|65,954.38
|2,37,061.27
|Calendar 2024 (₹ Crore)
|(1,21,210.21)
|1,21,637.15
|426.94
|1,65,342.98
|1,65,769.92
|Jan-2025 (₹ Crore) #
|(22,259.88)
|66.12
|(22,193.76)
|(14,380.95)
|(36,574.71)
|Total for 2025 (₹ Crore)
|(22,259.88)
|66.12
|(22,193.76)
|(14,380.95)
|(36,574.71)
|For 2025 ($ Million)
|(2,594.89)
|7.71
|(2,587.18)
|(1,676.87)
|(4,264.05)
|# – Recent Data is up to January 10, 2025
Data Source: NSDL (Negative figures in brackets)
For the just concluded calendar year 2024 it was a year of neutral flows into equities, with debt being the saving grace. In terms of FPI equity flows in 2024, the inflows from IPOs almost entirely offset the outflows from secondary markets. Year 2025 has begun on a very cautious note with $4,264 Million of net selling overall by FPIs. This included $2,587 Million of net selling in equities and $1,677 Million of net selling in debt. However, these are early days still and the picture of FPI allocation to Indian equities for 2025 is still not too clear.
FPI SENTIMENTS – THE WEEK THAT WAS
For the week to January 10, 2025, FPIs remained net sellers to the tune of $(2,086) million, sharply higher than the last three weeks combined. Here is the week that was.
DAILY FPI EQUITY FLOWS FOR LAST 4 ROLLING WEEKS
Here is the last 4 rolling weeks data on FPI flows as it shows us a time series moving average of FPI flows.
|Date
|FPI Flow (₹ Crore)
|Cumulative flows
|FPI Flow($ Million)
|Cumulative flows
|16-Dec-24
|2,936.51
|2,936.51
|346.12
|346.12
|17-Dec-24
|189.10
|3,125.61
|22.29
|368.41
|18-Dec-24
|-2,386.74
|738.87
|-281.03
|87.38
|19-Dec-24
|-922.34
|-183.47
|-108.59
|-21.21
|20-Dec-24
|-793.19
|-976.66
|-93.23
|-114.44
|23-Dec-24
|-1,872.95
|-2,849.61
|-220.12
|-334.56
|24-Dec-24
|155.40
|-2,694.21
|18.27
|-316.29
|25-Dec-24
|0.00
|-2,694.21
|0.00
|-316.29
|26-Dec-24
|-1,804.10
|-4,498.31
|-211.77
|-528.06
|27-Dec-24
|-1,592.20
|-6,090.51
|-186.73
|-714.79
|30-Dec-24
|370.17
|-5,720.34
|43.25
|-671.54
|31-Dec-24
|-1,598.78
|-7,319.12
|-187.07
|-858.61
|01-Jan-25
|-5,351.05
|-12,670.17
|-624.96
|-1,483.57
|02-Jan-25
|-597.46
|-13,267.63
|-69.70
|-1,553.27
|03-Jan-25
|1,663.60
|-11,604.03
|193.93
|-1,359.34
|06-Jan-25
|-2,874.85
|-14,478.88
|-335.22
|-1,694.56
|07-Jan-25
|-3,055.16
|-17,534.04
|-355.96
|-2,050.52
|08-Jan-25
|-1,220.16
|-18,754.20
|-142.34
|-2,192.86
|09-Jan-25
|-3,729.30
|-22,483.50
|-434.43
|-2,627.29
|10-Jan-25
|-7,029.38
|-29,512.88
|-818.50
|-3,445.79
Data Source: NSDL
The big data points that the FPIs will watch out next week will be India inflation, US inflation, India trade deficit and the signals coming from various Fed member speeches.
Related Tags
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.