Weekly Musings – FPI flows for week ended January 24, 2025

FPI FLOWS UNDER PRESSURE FOR THIRD WEEK IN A ROW
There was no relenting on FPI outflows in the week to January 24, 2025. After FPI selling of $2.09 Billion and $2.57 Billion in the previous two weeks, the current week saw FPI selling to the tune of $2.28 Billion. That is $6.95 Billion of equity selling by FPIs in the last 3 weeks. This week also, FPIs were net sellers on all 5 trading sessions. The sell-off in the week was largely triggered by the likelihood of Trump tariffs and its impact on trade.
To be fair, two of the critical global macros favoured India during the week. The rupee gained from dollar weakness as it hardened to ₹86.19/$, after almost going as low as ₹87/$ in the previous week. However, Q3FY25 results continued to disappoint the street with top line growth and bottom line growth under pressure for most sectors. However, markets are actually jittery over how the second term of Donald Trump will shape up?
MACRO FPI FLOW PICTURE UP TO JANUARY 24, 2025
The table captures monthly FPI flows into equity and debt for last 4 calendar years.
|Calendar
Month
|FPI Flows Secondary
|FPI Flows Primary
|FPI Flows Equity
|FPI Flows Debt/Hybrid
|Overall FPI Flows
|Calendar 2022 (₹ Crore)
|(146,048.38)
|24,608.94
|(121,439.44)
|(11,375.78)
|(132,815.22)
|Calendar 2023 (₹ Crore)
|1,27,759.75
|43,347.14
|1,71,106.89
|65,954.38
|2,37,061.27
|Calendar 2024 (₹ Crore)
|(1,21,210.21)
|1,21,637.15
|426.94
|1,65,342.98
|1,65,769.92
|Jan-2025 (₹ Crore) #
|(66,602.00)
|2,446.45
|(64,155.55)
|(6,838.14)
|(70,993.69)
|Total for 2025 (₹ Crore)
|(66,602.00)
|2,446.45
|(64,155.55)
|(6,838.14)
|(70,993.69)
|For 2025 ($ Million)
|(7,721.88)
|283.41
|(7,438.47)
|(804.47)
|(8,242.94)
|# – Recent Data is up to January 24, 2025
Data Source: NSDL (Negative figures in brackets)
For the just concluded year 2024, almost the entire FPI flows comprised only of debt as equity secondary market outflows, neutralized equity IPO inflows. Year 2025 has begun on a negative note with $(8,243) Million of net selling overall by FPIs. This included $(7,439) Million of net selling in equities and $(804) Million of net selling in debt. Secondary market selling in equities has been rampant, while FPI flows into IPOs are yet to gather steam.
FPI SENTIMENTS – THE WEEK THAT WAS
For the week to January 24, 2025, FPIs remained net sellers to the tune of $(2,283) Million, slightly lower than previous week. Here is the week that was.
DAILY FPI EQUITY FLOWS FOR LAST 4 ROLLING WEEKS
Here is the last 4 rolling weeks data on FPI flows in rupee terms and in dollar terms.
|Date
|FPI Flow (₹ Crore)
|Cumulative flows
|FPI Flow($ Million)
|Cumulative flows
|30-Dec-24
|370.17
|370.17
|43.25
|43.25
|31-Dec-24
|-1,598.78
|-1,228.61
|-187.07
|-143.82
|01-Jan-25
|-5,351.05
|-6,579.66
|-624.96
|-768.78
|02-Jan-25
|-597.46
|-7,177.12
|-69.70
|-838.48
|03-Jan-25
|1,663.60
|-5,513.52
|193.93
|-644.55
|06-Jan-25
|-2,874.85
|-8,388.37
|-335.22
|-979.77
|07-Jan-25
|-3,055.16
|-11,443.53
|-355.96
|-1,335.73
|08-Jan-25
|-1,220.16
|-12,663.69
|-142.34
|-1,478.07
|09-Jan-25
|-3,729.30
|-16,392.99
|-434.43
|-1,912.50
|10-Jan-25
|-7,029.38
|-23,422.37
|-818.50
|-2,731.00
|13-Jan-25
|-1,421.40
|-24,843.77
|-165.48
|-2,896.48
|14-Jan-25
|-4,276.46
|-29,120.23
|-494.75
|-3,391.23
|15-Jan-25
|-7,766.43
|-36,886.66
|-897.34
|-4,288.57
|16-Jan-25
|-4,396.93
|-41,283.59
|-508.31
|-4,796.88
|17-Jan-25
|-4,341.24
|-45,624.83
|-501.96
|-5,298.84
|20-Jan-25
|-3,627.11
|-49,251.94
|-418.91
|-5,717.75
|21-Jan-25
|-3,724.79
|-52,976.73
|-430.38
|-6,148.13
|22-Jan-25
|-6,327.90
|-59,304.63
|-731.43
|-6,879.56
|23-Jan-25
|-3,018.05
|-62,322.68
|-348.64
|-7,228.20
|24-Jan-25
|-3,061.48
|-65,384.16
|-354.09
|-7,582.29
Data Source: NSDL
The big data points that the FPIs will watch out for in next few days include; key data on core sector, fiscal deficit, US GDP, US PCE inflation and, of course; Union Budget 2025-26.
