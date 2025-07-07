Weekly Musings – FPI flows for week ended July 04, 2025

FPIS CLOSE THE WEEK ON A CAUTIOUS NOTE
After infusing $1.52 Billion in the previous week, FPIs were more measured this week. They infused just $497 Million into Indian equities this week. FPIs were tad cautious due to the upcoming tariff deadline on 09-July, with no trade deal in place. One more factor that could impact FPI flows could be the recent order by SEBI on Jane Street over F&O trades.
The Dollar Index (DXY) closed the week below the 97 mark with the reciprocal tariffs and the OBBBA implementation coming up. Both have the potential to weaken the dollar. However, the USDINR was flat around ₹85.50/$. Brent Crude prices have fallen nearly $10/bbl from the recent peaks and are more reasonable at around $68/bbl. Focus shifts to Q1 results.
MACRO FPI FLOW PICTURE UP TO JULY 04, 2025
The table captures monthly FPI flows into equity and debt for last 4 calendar years.
|Calendar
Month
|FPI Flows Secondary
|FPI Flows Primary
|FPI Flows Equity
|FPI Flows Debt/Hybrid
|Overall FPI Flows
|Calendar 2022 (₹ Crore)
|(146,048.38)
|24,608.94
|(121,439.44)
|(11,375.78)
|(132,815.22)
|Calendar 2023 (₹ Crore)
|1,27,759.75
|43,347.14
|1,71,106.89
|65,954.38
|2,37,061.27
|Calendar 2024 (₹ Crore)
|(1,21,210.21)
|1,21,637.15
|426.94
|1,65,342.98
|1,65,769.92
|Jan-2025 (₹ Crore)
|(81,903.72)
|3,876.78
|(78,026.94)
|815.91
|(77,211.03)
|Feb-2025 (₹ Crore)
|(41,748.97)
|7,174.62
|(34,574.35)
|10,273.72
|(24,300.63)
|Mar-2025 (₹ Crore)
|(6,027.77)
|2,055.16
|(3,972.61)
|36,953.97
|32,981.36
|Apr-2025 (₹ Crore)
|3,243.03
|980.28
|4,223.31
|(24,413.24)
|(20,189.93)
|May-2025 (₹ Crore)
|18,082.82
|1,777.41
|19,860.23
|11,089.48)
|30,949.71
|Jun-2025 (₹ Crore)
|8,466.77
|6,123.51
|14,590.28
|(22,153.36)
|(7,563.08)
|Jul-2025 (₹ Crore) #
|(4,923.19)
|3,502.65
|(1,420.54)
|11,473.29
|10,052.75
|Total for 2025 (₹ Crore)
|(1,04,811.03)
|25,490.41
|(79,320.62)
|24,039.77
|(55,280.85)
|For 2025 ($ Million)
|(12,000.79)
|2,957.55
|(9,043.24)
|2,701.28
|(6,341.96)
|# – Recent Data is up to July 04, 2025
Data Source: NSDL (Net Outflows in brackets)
Overall FPI flows for 2025 are still negative at $(6,342) Million. This comprised $(9,043) Million of net selling in equities, offset by $2,701 Million of net buying in debt. Within equities, secondary market selling was to the tune of $(12,001) Million; offset by IPO buying of $2,958 Million. While IPO flows stood out, FPIs were aggressive buyers in debt too.
FPI SENTIMENTS – THE WEEK THAT WAS
For the week to July 04, 2025, FPIs were net buyers in equities worth $497 Million.
Let us turn to the granular FPI flow story in last 4 weeks.
DAILY FPI EQUITY FLOWS FOR LAST 4 ROLLING WEEKS
Here is the last 4 rolling weeks data on FPI flows in rupee terms and in dollar terms.
|Date
|FPI Flow (₹ Crore)
|Cumulative flows
|FPI Flow($ Million)
|Cumulative flows
|09-Jun-25
|1,265.00
|1,265.00
|147.46
|147.46
|10-Jun-25
|2,412.10
|3,677.10
|282.12
|429.58
|11-Jun-25
|3,077.89
|6,754.99
|359.59
|789.17
|12-Jun-25
|-131.40
|6,623.59
|-15.38
|773.79
|13-Jun-25
|-3,275.76
|3,347.83
|-382.97
|390.82
|16-Jun-25
|-373.65
|2,974.18
|-43.40
|347.42
|17-Jun-25
|-2,647.46
|326.72
|-307.76
|39.66
|18-Jun-25
|2,788.27
|3,114.99
|323.85
|363.51
|19-Jun-25
|-597.59
|2,517.40
|-69.24
|294.27
|20-Jun-25
|2,040.00
|4,557.40
|235.29
|529.56
|23-Jun-25
|9,471.58
|14,028.98
|1,093.55
|1,623.11
|24-Jun-25
|-1,836.29
|12,192.69
|-211.53
|1,411.58
|25-Jun-25
|-4,336.58
|7,856.11
|-503.64
|907.94
|26-Jun-25
|-854.15
|7,001.96
|-99.47
|808.47
|27-Jun-25
|10,662.98
|17,664.94
|1,243.46
|2,051.93
|30-Jun-25
|5,674.78
|23,339.72
|663.26
|2,715.19
|01-Jul-25
|829.62
|24,169.34
|96.98
|2,812.17
|02-Jul-25
|1,105.52
|25,274.86
|129.12
|2,941.29
|03-Jul-25
|-747.11
|24,527.75
|-87.19
|2,854.10
|04-Jul-25
|-2,608.57
|21,919.18
|-305.05
|2,549.05
Data Source: NSDL
In the coming week, FPI flows are likely to react to several specific factors. The quarterly results will be closely watched by FPIs as will be the FOMC minutes. The Indo-US trade deal and the implications of the OBBBA will also influence FPI flows. But, the one factor that will have an immediate impact on FPI flows will be the recent SEBI order against Jane Street.
