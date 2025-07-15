Weekly Musings – FPI flows for week ended July 11, 2025

FPIS SHOW MEASURED OPTIMISM
After infusing $1.52 Billion and $497 Million in the last 2 weeks; the latest week to July 11, 2025 saw FPIs net buyers in equity to the tune of $614 Million. FPIs showed some optimism after the tariff deadline was extended to August 01, 2025. However, India seems to be hardening its stand on the trade deal; and Jane Street is putting pressure on volumes.
During the week, the dollar index showed some strength, bouncing back to 97.87 levels. The week also saw the rupee crossing the ₹86/$ mark for better part of the week and closed just below that level at ₹85.86/$. Brent Crude also picked up from lower levels and after almost two weeks, crude crossed the $70 mark, closing the week at $70.36/bbl on revival hopes.
MACRO FPI FLOW PICTURE UP TO JULY 11, 2025
The table captures monthly FPI flows into equity and debt for last 4 calendar years.
|Calendar
Month
|FPI Flows Secondary
|FPI Flows Primary
|FPI Flows Equity
|FPI Flows Debt/Hybrid
|Overall FPI Flows
|Calendar 2022 (₹ Crore)
|(146,048.38)
|24,608.94
|(121,439.44)
|(11,375.78)
|(132,815.22)
|Calendar 2023 (₹ Crore)
|1,27,759.75
|43,347.14
|1,71,106.89
|65,954.38
|2,37,061.27
|Calendar 2024 (₹ Crore)
|(1,21,210.21)
|1,21,637.15
|426.94
|1,65,342.98
|1,65,769.92
|Jan-2025 (₹ Crore)
|(81,903.72)
|3,876.78
|(78,026.94)
|815.91
|(77,211.03)
|Feb-2025 (₹ Crore)
|(41,748.97)
|7,174.62
|(34,574.35)
|10,273.72
|(24,300.63)
|Mar-2025 (₹ Crore)
|(6,027.77)
|2,055.16
|(3,972.61)
|36,953.97
|32,981.36
|Apr-2025 (₹ Crore)
|3,243.03
|980.28
|4,223.31
|(24,413.24)
|(20,189.93)
|May-2025 (₹ Crore)
|18,082.82
|1,777.41
|19,860.23
|11,089.48)
|30,949.71
|Jun-2025 (₹ Crore)
|8,466.77
|6,123.51
|14,590.28
|(22,153.36)
|(7,563.08)
|Jul-2025 (₹ Crore) #
|(555.58)
|4,394.38
|3,838.80
|8,761.71
|12.600.51
|Total for 2025 (₹ Crore)
|(1,00,443.42)
|26,382.14
|(74,061.28)
|21,328.19
|(52,733.09)
|For 2025 ($ Million)
|(11,491.15)
|3,061.52
|(8,429.63)
|2,384.60
|(6,045.03)
|# – Recent Data is up to July 11, 2025
Data Source: NSDL (Net Outflows in brackets)
Overall FPI flows for 2025 are still negative at $(6,045) Million. This comprised $(8,430) Million of net selling in equities, offset by $2,385 Million of net buying in debt. Within equities, secondary market selling was to the tune of $(11,491) Million; offset by IPO buying of $3,062 Million. IPO flows and debt inflows have offset the secondary market selling.
FPI SENTIMENTS – THE WEEK THAT WAS
For the week to July 11, 2025, FPIs were net buyers in equities worth $497 Million.
Let us turn to the granular FPI flow story in last 4 weeks.
DAILY FPI EQUITY FLOWS FOR LAST 4 ROLLING WEEKS
Here is the last 4 rolling weeks data on FPI flows in rupee terms and in dollar terms.
|Date
|FPI Flow (₹ Crore)
|Cumulative flows
|FPI Flow($ Million)
|Cumulative flows
|16-Jun-25
|-373.65
|-373.65
|-43.40
|-43.40
|17-Jun-25
|-2,647.46
|-3,021.11
|-307.76
|-351.16
|18-Jun-25
|2,788.27
|-232.84
|323.85
|-27.31
|19-Jun-25
|-597.59
|-830.43
|-69.24
|-96.55
|20-Jun-25
|2,040.00
|1,209.57
|235.29
|138.74
|23-Jun-25
|9,471.58
|10,681.15
|1,093.55
|1,232.29
|24-Jun-25
|-1,836.29
|8,844.86
|-211.53
|1,020.76
|25-Jun-25
|-4,336.58
|4,508.28
|-503.64
|517.12
|26-Jun-25
|-854.15
|3,654.13
|-99.47
|417.65
|27-Jun-25
|10,662.98
|14,317.11
|1,243.46
|1,661.11
|30-Jun-25
|5,674.78
|19,991.89
|663.26
|2,324.37
|01-Jul-25
|829.62
|20,821.51
|96.98
|2,421.35
|02-Jul-25
|1,105.52
|21,927.03
|129.12
|2,550.47
|03-Jul-25
|-747.11
|21,179.92
|-87.19
|2,463.28
|04-Jul-25
|-2,608.57
|18,571.35
|-305.05
|2,158.23
|07-Jul-25
|691.97
|19,263.32
|81.04
|2,239.27
|08-Jul-25
|2,771.19
|22,034.51
|322.93
|2,562.20
|09-Jul-25
|284.23
|22,318.74
|33.16
|2,595.36
|10-Jul-25
|672.20
|22,990.94
|78.35
|2,673.71
|11-Jul-25
|839.75
|23,830.69
|98.13
|2,771.84
Data Source: NSDL
In the coming week, FPI flows are likely to react to several specific factors. There is the inflation and trade data announcement, with the India CPI inflation expected to touch a 6-year low of 2.4%. But the immediate area of interest will be the progress on the Jane Street case and whether India and the US actually manage to sign the trade deal!
Related Tags
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.