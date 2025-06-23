Weekly Musings – FPI flows for week ended June 20, 2025

FPIS NET BUYERS IN THE WEEK, BUT REMAIN TENTATIVE
FPIs were net buyers of $391 Million in equities last week; and this week FPIs net bought just $139 Million. Geopolitical risk and rising crude prices kept equity markets and the FPI sentiments on tenterhooks. FPI flows in debt were totally flat during the week. The immediate concern for FPIs is the trajectory of Israel-Iran conflict and price of Brent Crude.
Dollar index (DXY) at 98.77, continues to remain under pressure. The rupee still weakened to ₹86.58/$ due to risk-off sentiments. Brent Crude spiked to $77.01/bbl; now up 34% from the lows of May 2025. In terms of data flows, India reported sharply lower WPI inflation, lower trade deficit, and benign MPC minutes. Nifty VIX fell sharply to 13.67 levels this week.
MACRO FPI FLOW PICTURE UP TO JUNE 20, 2025
The table captures monthly FPI flows into equity and debt for last 4 calendar years.
|Calendar
Month
|FPI Flows Secondary
|FPI Flows Primary
|FPI Flows Equity
|FPI Flows Debt/Hybrid
|Overall FPI Flows
|Calendar 2022 (₹ Crore)
|(146,048.38)
|24,608.94
|(121,439.44)
|(11,375.78)
|(132,815.22)
|Calendar 2023 (₹ Crore)
|1,27,759.75
|43,347.14
|1,71,106.89
|65,954.38
|2,37,061.27
|Calendar 2024 (₹ Crore)
|(1,21,210.21)
|1,21,637.15
|426.94
|1,65,342.98
|1,65,769.92
|Jan-2025 (₹ Crore)
|(81,903.72)
|3,876.78
|(78,026.94)
|815.91
|(77,211.03)
|Feb-2025 (₹ Crore)
|(41,748.97)
|7,174.62
|(34,574.35)
|10,273.72
|(24,300.63)
|Mar-2025 (₹ Crore)
|(6,027.77)
|2,055.16
|(3,972.61)
|36,953.97
|32,981.36
|Apr-2025 (₹ Crore)
|3,243.03
|980.28
|4,223.31
|(24,413.24)
|(20,189.93)
|May-2025 (₹ Crore)
|18,082.82
|1,777.41
|19,860.23
|11,089.48)
|30,949.71
|Jun-2025 (₹ Crore) #
|(9,100.13)
|4,908.09
|(4,192,04)
|(26,642.13)
|(30,834.17)
|Total for 2025 (₹ Crore)
|(1,17,454.74)
|20,772.34
|(96,682.40)
|8,077.71
|(88,604.69)
|For 2025 ($ Million)
|(13,470.36)
|2,407.63
|(11,062.73)
|838.45
|(10,224.28)
|# – Recent Data is up to June 20, 2025
Data Source: NSDL (Net Outflows in brackets)
Year 2025 has begun on a negative note with $(10,224) Million of overall net selling by FPIs. This comprised $(11,063) Million of net selling in equities, offset by $839 Million of net buying in debt. Within equities, secondary market selling was to the tune of $(13,470) Million; offset by IPO buying of $2,408 Million. Overall, a lacklustre week!
FPI SENTIMENTS – THE WEEK THAT WAS
For the week to June 20, 2025, FPIs were net buyers in equities to the tune of $139 Million. Here is the week that was.
Let us turn to the granular FPI flow story in last 4 weeks.
DAILY FPI EQUITY FLOWS FOR LAST 4 ROLLING WEEKS
Here is the last 4 rolling weeks data on FPI flows in rupee terms and in dollar terms.
|Date
|FPI Flow (₹ Crore)
|Cumulative flows
|FPI Flow($ Million)
|Cumulative flows
|26-May-25
|593.93
|593.93
|69.32
|69.32
|27-May-25
|1,586.48
|2,180.41
|186.86
|256.18
|28-May-25
|952.89
|3,133.30
|111.68
|367.86
|29-May-25
|4,649.70
|7,783.00
|542.64
|910.50
|30-May-25
|-1,758.23
|6,024.77
|-205.64
|704.86
|02-Jun-25
|-5,003.74
|1,021.03
|-585.38
|119.48
|03-Jun-25
|-2,105.51
|-1,084.48
|-246.45
|-126.97
|04-Jun-25
|-3,295.02
|-4,379.50
|-385.57
|-512.54
|05-Jun-25
|1,605.42
|-2,774.08
|186.76
|-325.78
|06-Jun-25
|49.41
|-2,724.67
|5.76
|-320.02
|09-Jun-25
|1,265.00
|-1,459.67
|147.46
|-172.56
|10-Jun-25
|2,412.10
|952.43
|282.12
|109.56
|11-Jun-25
|3,077.89
|4,030.32
|359.59
|469.15
|12-Jun-25
|-131.40
|3,898.92
|-15.38
|453.77
|13-Jun-25
|-3,275.76
|623.16
|-382.97
|70.80
|16-Jun-25
|-373.65
|249.51
|-43.40
|27.40
|17-Jun-25
|-2,647.46
|-2,397.95
|-307.76
|-280.36
|18-Jun-25
|2,788.27
|390.32
|323.85
|43.49
|19-Jun-25
|-597.59
|-207.27
|-69.24
|-25.75
|20-Jun-25
|2,040.00
|1,832.73
|235.29
|209.54
Data Source: NSDL
While macro data points were largely positive, the geopolitical risks continue to determine the direction of FPI flows. Key data points in the coming week include India IIP, fiscal deficit update, FY25 CAD update, US PCE inflation, and the US Q1-GDP update. FPIs will also track Powell’s speech to get a picture of how US monetary policy is likely to shape up!
Related Tags
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.