Weekly Musings – FPI flows for week ended June 21, 2024

TWO WEEKS OF HEAVY FPI INFLOWS
After infusing $1.41 Billion in the previous week, the FPIs infused another $1.83 Billion in the latest week to June 21, 2024. That is a good $3.24 Billion infused into Indian equities in the last two weeks since the Modi 3.0 government took oath of office. It is interesting; how much difference political stability and certainty can make to the sentiments of FPIs. Just about a month ago, FPIs were worried that the government may fall short of the majority mark and need the support of allies to prop them up. The ruling BJP actually fell short of the 272 mark, but managed the transition from a majority government to a coalition centre. Above all, behind the political risks, the larger macroeconomic story was sturdy as a rock.
A lot will depend on how the language of the government appears between now and the full budget. The full budget is likely to be announced only in the last week of July, so it is still some time away. However, it is very unlikely that the government would attempt any drastic changes in the full budget. It would rather allow the macroeconomic story of GDP, low fiscal deficit, and low CAD to play out in the current year and then make a much bigger splash in the Union Budget to be announce in February 2025. That looks more likely as it would give the government enough time to accommodate the aspirations of the allies too. But the message is clear; FPIs are back with a bang. Apparently, concerns over relative valuations are still there, but FPIs would be loath to missing out on a genuine growth story.
MPC MINUTES GIVES A HINT THAT TIDE MAY BE TURNING
The minutes of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) published late on Friday, did not say much, apart from the standard concerns over food inflation. Even the RBI governor admitted that the last mile inflation was proving tougher than expected. For instance, the India consumer inflation has been hovering in a small range for the last 3 months in a row. It is still a good 80 bps away from the target of 4%. But, that was not the real story that FPIs would have read into it. What they would have focused on is the dual voice of dissent with two MPC members calling for cut in rates and also a shift in the monetary stance.
For a long time, it was only Jayanth Varma who was playing the devil’s advocate. In the June policy, even Ashima Goyal has called out for a cut in the repo rates by 25 bps and for shifting the stance from “Gradual withdrawal of accommodation” to a “Neutral” stance. Both Varma and Goyal have argued that it would be more in sync with the market reality today. With the market liquidity in a deficit situation, there was no reason to worry about withdrawal of accommodation. Also, with real rates above 2% and the current repo rates still about 135 basis points above the pre-COVID rates, the odds were more in favour of the RBI cutting rates. The FPIs, now, seem to believe that the probability of rate cuts from these levels is much higher than a status quo on rates going ahead.
MACRO FPI FLOW PICTURE UP TO JUNE 21, 2024
The table captures monthly FPI flows into equity and debt for 2022, 2023, and 2024.
|Calendar
Month
|FPI Flows Secondary
|FPI Flows Primary
|FPI Flows Equity
|FPI Flows Debt/Hybrid
|Overall FPI Flows
|Calendar 2022 (₹ Crore)
|(146,048.38)
|24,608.94
|(121,439.44)
|(11,375.78)
|(132,815.22)
|Calendar 2023 (₹ Crore)
|1,27,759.75
|43,347.14
|1,71,106.89
|65,954.38
|2,37,061.27
|Jan-2024 (₹ Crore)
|(28,863.89)
|3,120.34
|(25,743.55)
|19,150.21
|(6,593.34)
|Feb-2024 (₹ Crore)
|(3,194.72)
|4,733.60
|1,538.88
|30,277.95
|31,816.83
|Mar-2024 (₹ Crore)
|29,152.54
|5,945.78
|35,098.32
|16,987.88
|51,996.20
|Apr-2024 (₹ Crore)
|(23,331.04)
|14,659.77
|(8,671.27)
|(7,588.75)
|(16,260.02)
|May-2024 (₹ Crore)
|(30,613.87)
|5,027.54
|(25,586.33)
|12,675.47
|(12,910.86)
|Jun-2024 (₹ Crore) #
|11,056.74
|1,113.54
|12,170.28
|12,914.84
|25,085.12
|Total for 2024 (₹ Crore)
|(45,794.24)
|34,600.57
|(11,193.67)
|84,327.76
|73,133.93
|For 2024 ($ Million)
|(5,467.02)
|4,159.99
|(1,307.03)
|10,151.20
|8,844.17
|# – Recent Data is up to June 21, 2024
Data Source: NSDL (Negative figures in brackets)
FPIs turned aggressive net buyers in the week to June 21, 2024 at $1.825 Million after being net buyers of $1,405 Million in the previous week. For calendar 2024 so far, FPIs were net buyers to the tune of $8,844.17 Million. For 2024 till date, FPIs net sold equities worth $(1,307.03) Million and were net buyers in debt to the tune of $10,151.20 Million. As of the close of June 21, 2024, the FPIs were still net sellers in secondary market equities worth $(5,467.02) Million, while the buying in IPOs partially compensated for that at $4,159.99 Million.
In the latest week to June 21, 2024, FPIs were again net buyers worth $1.83 Billion after being net buyers worth $1.41 Billion in the week before that. In the 5 weeks prior to that; FPIs were net sellers of $1.77 Billion, net sellers of $424 Million, net buyers of $744 Million, net sellers of $1.34 Billion, and net sellers of $2.18 Billion respectively. The last few weeks have been tumultuous with the election related uncertainty and the spike in the VIX. However, some sanity and optimism appears to be returning to FPI sentiments; now that the uncertainty is over and a new government has already taken oath of office. Even the VIX has more than halved in recent weeks, although it is yet to stabilize.
FPI SENTIMENTS – THE WEEK THAT WAS
For the latest week to June 21, 2024, FPIs were net buyers to the tune of $1,825 Million. For 2 weeks in a row, the FPIs have been net buyers in equity; infusing $3.24 Billion in the process. Here is what drove FPI sentiments this week.
With most of the data flows done and dusted, the action will shift to the last week; when big data points are slated to be announced by India and the US. The bottom line is that FPIs are once again feeling optimistic about India, and that is what matters.
DAILY FPI EQUITY FLOWS FOR LAST 4 ROLLING WEEKS
Here is the last 4 rolling weeks data on FPI flows as it shows us a time series moving average of FPI flows.
|Date
|FPI Flow (₹ Crore)
|Cumulative flows
|FPI Flow($ Million)
|Cumulative flows
|27-May-24
|-937.08
|-937.08
|-112.74
|-112.74
|28-May-24
|696.16
|-240.92
|83.79
|-28.95
|29-May-24
|2,134.54
|1,893.62
|256.66
|227.71
|30-May-24
|-4,311.41
|-2,417.79
|-517.41
|-289.70
|31-May-24
|-1,122.05
|-3,539.84
|-134.50
|-424.20
|03-Jun-24
|2,177.66
|-1,362.18
|261.42
|-162.78
|04-Jun-24
|6,847.12
|5,484.94
|824.29
|661.51
|05-Jun-24
|-12,243.91
|-6,758.97
|-1,466.30
|-804.79
|06-Jun-24
|-4,804.39
|-11,563.36
|-576.14
|-1,380.93
|07-Jun-24
|-6,770.71
|-18,334.07
|-811.20
|-2,192.13
|10-Jun-24
|5,355.83
|-12,978.24
|641.99
|-1,550.14
|11-Jun-24
|2,867.87
|-10,110.37
|343.49
|-1,206.65
|12-Jun-24
|57.02
|-10,053.35
|6.83
|-1,199.82
|13-Jun-24
|679.33
|-9,374.02
|81.30
|-1,118.52
|14-Jun-24
|2,770.42
|-6,603.60
|331.60
|-786.92
|17-Jun-24
|0.00
|-6,603.60
|0.00
|-786.92
|18-Jun-24
|3,234.51
|-3,369.09
|387.15
|-399.77
|19-Jun-24
|1,576.35
|-1,792.74
|188.82
|-210.95
|20-Jun-24
|9,175.54
|7,382.80
|1,099.85
|888.90
|21-Jun-24
|1,247.64
|8,630.44
|149.38
|1,038.28
Data Source: NSDL
FPIs were again net buyers this week, with the political uncertainty coming to an end and the VIX stabilizing. Here are some key FPI data takeaways.
TRIGGERS FOR FPI FLOWS IN COMING WEEKS?
While the immediate focus of the FPIs would be on the full budget, the other big data point of interest would be the current account deficit (CAD) for FY24, to be announced towards the end of June 2024. The focus is on whether the full year CAD for FY24 can be reined in under 1% of GDP. Markets are also watching budget signals from the Modi 3.0 government. The good news is that FPI flows may have finally turned positive for good.
