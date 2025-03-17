Weekly Musings – FPI flows for week ended March 14, 2025

FPIS NET SELLERS, EVEN IN TRUNCATED WEEK
After a week of heavy selling, the FPIs were relatively subdued, selling $(604) Million in equities in the recent truncated week to March 14, 2025. FPIs were net sellers on all 4 trading sessions this week. This marks the fifteenth consecutive week of net selling by FPIs, who have sold more than $16.4 Billion in Indian equities since the start of 2025. In key data flows; CPI inflation was lower than expected and IIP higher than expected.
In other macros, the rupee hardened to a level of ₹86.95/$, on the back of persistent RBI intervention and a spike in the dollar reserves by $15 billion, thanks to dollar liquidity swaps. FPI outflows also slowed. Meanwhile, Brent Crude closed the week at $70.58/bbl; near its recent lows. The oil markets are in a state of flux, awaiting the outcome of US-Russia peace talks in Saudi Arabia. The bigger concern is about oil demand amidst a trade slowdown.
MACRO FPI FLOW PICTURE UP TO MARCH 14, 2025
The table captures monthly FPI flows into equity and debt for last 4 calendar years.
|Calendar
Month
|FPI Flows Secondary
|FPI Flows Primary
|FPI Flows Equity
|FPI Flows Debt/Hybrid
|Overall FPI Flows
|Calendar 2022 (₹ Crore)
|(146,048.38)
|24,608.94
|(121,439.44)
|(11,375.78)
|(132,815.22)
|Calendar 2023 (₹ Crore)
|1,27,759.75
|43,347.14
|1,71,106.89
|65,954.38
|2,37,061.27
|Calendar 2024 (₹ Crore)
|(1,21,210.21)
|1,21,637.15
|426.94
|1,65,342.98
|1,65,769.92
|Jan-2025 (₹ Crore)
|(81,903.72)
|3,876.78
|(78,026.94)
|815.91
|(77,211.03)
|Feb-2025 (₹ Crore)
|(41,748.97)
|7,174.62
|(34,574.35)
|10,273.72
|(24,300.63)
|Mar-2025 (₹ Crore) #
|(31,669.50)
|1,654.49
|(30,015.01)
|23,204.79
|(6,810.22)
|Total for 2025 (₹ Crore)
|(1,55,322.19)
|12,705.89
|(1,42,616.30)
|34,294.42
|(1,08,321.88)
|For 2025 ($ Million)
|(17,921.90)
|1,463.32
|(16,458.58)
|3,917.95
|(12,540.63)
|# – Recent Data is up to March 14, 2025
Data Source: NSDL (Negative figures in brackets)
Year 2025 has surely begun on a deeply negative note with $(12,541) Million of net selling overall by FPIs. This includes $(16,459) Million of net selling in equities, partially offset by $3,918 Million of net buying in debt. The IPO action has been fairly tepid in recent weeks with most mainboard IPOs kept on hold, till the market conditions improve. This month, the markets will await the decision of the US Federal Reserve on March 18, 2025 and the India Current Account Deficit for Q3, towards the end of March 2025.
FPI SENTIMENTS – THE WEEK THAT WAS
For the week to March 14, 2025, FPIs remained net sellers to the tune of $(604) Million, albeit lower than the previous week. Here is the week that was.
Let us turn to the granular FPI flow story in last 4 weeks.
DAILY FPI EQUITY FLOWS FOR LAST 4 ROLLING WEEKS
Here is the last 4 rolling weeks data on FPI flows in rupee terms and in dollar terms.
|Date
|FPI Flow (₹ Crore)
|Cumulative flows
|FPI Flow($ Million)
|Cumulative flows
|17-Feb-25
|-5,023.44
|-5,023.44
|-578.16
|-578.16
|18-Feb-25
|-2,122.76
|-7,146.20
|-244.63
|-822.79
|19-Feb-25
|0.00
|-7,146.20
|0.00
|-822.79
|20-Feb-25
|8,216.28
|1,070.08
|944.68
|121.89
|21-Feb-25
|-3,507.56
|-2,437.48
|-404.56
|-282.67
|24-Feb-25
|-3,431.23
|-5,868.71
|-396.01
|-678.68
|25-Feb-25
|-5,719.21
|-11,587.92
|-659.72
|-1,338.40
|26-Feb-25
|0.00
|-11,587.92
|0.00
|-1,338.40
|27-Feb-25
|-2,833.92
|-14,421.84
|-325.73
|-1,664.13
|28-Feb-25
|1,119.75
|-13,302.09
|128.39
|-1,535.74
|03-Mar-25
|-12,026.05
|-25,328.14
|-1,375.97
|-2,911.71
|04-Mar-25
|-4,662.53
|-29,990.67
|-533.88
|-3,445.59
|05-Mar-25
|-3,536.05
|-33,526.72
|-404.68
|-3,850.27
|06-Mar-25
|-1,889.48
|-35,416.20
|-216.96
|-4,067.23
|07-Mar-25
|-2,638.78
|-38,054.98
|-303.00
|-4,370.23
|10-Mar-25
|-3,214.76
|-41,269.74
|-369.25
|-4,739.48
|11-Mar-25
|-497.92
|-41,767.66
|-57.08
|-4,796.56
|12-Mar-25
|-139.15
|-41,906.81
|-15.93
|-4,812.49
|13-Mar-25
|-1,410.29
|-43,317.10
|-161.61
|-4,974.10
|14-Mar-25
|0.00
|-43,317.10
|0.00
|-4,974.10
Data Source: NSDL
The next big triggers for the market will come from the upcoming FOMC meeting outcome on March 19, 2025 and the Indian current account deficit (CAD) for Q3FY25; to be announced later this month!
