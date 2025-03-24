iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Weekly Musings – FPI flows for week ended March 21, 2025

24 Mar 2025 , 09:45 AM

FPIS NET SELLERS, BUT MARKETS RALLY OVER 4%

If the FPI selling in the previous week was relatively subdued, the week to March 21, 2025 saw 2 days of net FPI buying and some aggressive FPI inflows into debt. At $(194) Million, the net FPI selling this week was almost insignificant. Technically, this marks the sixteenth consecutive week of net selling by FPIs, but the momentum is starting to slow. This week, the market recovery was largely on liquidity hopes post the Fed statement on bond buying.

In other macros, the rupee hardened sharply to ₹85.99/$, on the back of a rally in the markets, FPI flows into debt and RBI conducting dollar liquidity swaps. Meanwhile, Brent Crude rallied to $72.50/bbl; from recent lows of $70/bbl. The oil markets are in a state of flux, and the reciprocal tariffs could hold the key. For now, the oil markets are betting on a major growth thrust to the US and Chinese economy, pulling up global growth.

MACRO FPI FLOW PICTURE UP TO MARCH 21, 2025

The table captures monthly FPI flows into equity and debt for last 4 calendar years.

Calendar

Month

 FPI Flows Secondary FPI Flows Primary FPI Flows Equity FPI Flows Debt/Hybrid Overall FPI Flows
Calendar 2022 (₹ Crore) (146,048.38) 24,608.94 (121,439.44) (11,375.78) (132,815.22)
Calendar 2023 (₹ Crore) 1,27,759.75 43,347.14 1,71,106.89 65,954.38 2,37,061.27
Calendar 2024 (₹ Crore) (1,21,210.21) 1,21,637.15 426.94 1,65,342.98 1,65,769.92
Jan-2025 (₹ Crore) (81,903.72) 3,876.78 (78,026.94) 815.91 (77,211.03)
Feb-2025 (₹ Crore) (41,748.97) 7,174.62 (34,574.35) 10,273.72 (24,300.63)
Mar-2025 (₹ Crore) # (33,419.92) 1,700.98 (31,718.94) 36,032.35 4,313.41
Total for 2025 (₹ Crore) (1,57,072.61) 12,752.38 (1,44,320.23) 47,121.98 (97,198.25)
For 2025 ($ Million) (18,121.30) 1,468.52 (16,652.78) 5,400.21 (11,252.57)
# – Recent Data is up to March 21, 2025 

Data Source: NSDL (Negative figures in brackets)

Year 2025 has surely begun on a deeply negative note with $(11,253) Million of net selling overall by FPIs. This includes $(16,653) Million of net selling in equities, manfully offset by $5,400 Million of net buying in debt. The IPO action has been fairly tepid in recent weeks with most mainboard IPOs on hold for the last one month. The market boost this week came as the US Fed reduced the bond downsizing from $60 Billion to $40 billion a month.

FPI SENTIMENTS – THE WEEK THAT WAS

For the week to March 21, 2025, FPIs remained net sellers to the tune  of $(194) Million, albeit sharply lower than the previous weeks. Here is the week that was.

  • WPI inflation for February inched up from 2.31% to 2.38%. While food inflation and primary inflation eased, fuel inflation continued to remain subdued. However, the pressure came from a spike in manufacturing cost inflation.
  • There was some good news on the trade front, with the merchandise trade deficit falling sharply to $14.05 Billion. In fact, if you look at the overall picture (including services trade), India actually closed February 2025 with a trade surplus of $4.43 Billion.
  • US held Fed rates in its 19-March meeting in the range of 4.25%-4.50% due to the business uncertainties caused by Trump tariffs. The dot-plot is now pencilling 2 rate cuts of 25 bps each in CY-2025 and another 2 rate cuts in CY-2026.
  • The quarterly Fed update on macro projections had some nasty surprises. US GDP growth estimates for 2025 were cut from 2.1% to 1.7%. Unemployment estimate was upped by 10 bps to 4.4%, while core PCE inflation estimate was upped 30 bps to 2.8%.
  • Big IPOs are gearing up for the market. There is the $2 billion IPO of Tata Capital, which has been set in motion and LG India’s ₹15,000 Crore IPO has got SEBI approval. These big IPOs will, obviously, need much more market depth and buying appetite to sail through.

Let us turn to the granular FPI flow story in last 4 weeks.

DAILY FPI EQUITY FLOWS FOR LAST 4 ROLLING WEEKS

Here is the last 4 rolling weeks data on FPI flows in rupee terms and in dollar terms.

Date FPI Flow (₹ Crore) Cumulative flows FPI Flow($ Million) Cumulative flows
24-Feb-25 -3,431.23 -3,431.23 -396.01 -396.01
25-Feb-25 -5,719.21 -9,150.44 -659.72 -1,055.73
26-Feb-25 0.00 -9,150.44 0.00 -1,055.73
27-Feb-25 -2,833.92 -11,984.36 -325.73 -1,381.46
28-Feb-25 1,119.75 -10,864.61 128.39 -1,253.07
03-Mar-25 -12,026.05 -22,890.66 -1,375.97 -2,629.04
04-Mar-25 -4,662.53 -27,553.19 -533.88 -3,162.92
05-Mar-25 -3,536.05 -31,089.24 -404.68 -3,567.60
06-Mar-25 -1,889.48 -32,978.72 -216.96 -3,784.56
07-Mar-25 -2,638.78 -35,617.50 -303.00 -4,087.56
10-Mar-25 -3,214.76 -38,832.26 -369.25 -4,456.81
11-Mar-25 -497.92 -39,330.18 -57.08 -4,513.89
12-Mar-25 -139.15 -39,469.33 -15.93 -4,529.82
13-Mar-25 -1,410.29 -40,879.62 -161.61 -4,691.43
14-Mar-25 0.00 -40,879.62 0.00 -4,691.43
17-Mar-25 -857.26 -41,736.88 -98.44 -4,789.87
18-Mar-25 -3,707.30 -45,444.18 -427.15 -5,217.02
19-Mar-25 710.42 -44,733.76 81.97 -5,135.05
20-Mar-25 -1,031.36 -45,765.12 -119.23 -5,254.28
21-Mar-25 3,181.57 -42,583.55 368.65 -4,885.63

Data Source: NSDL

  • In previous 7 rolling weeks, FPIs saw net outflows $(604) Million, $(2,835) Million, $(1,253) Million, $(283) Million, $(1,601) Million, $(841) Million, and $(1,604) Million. In the recent week to March 21, 2025, net FPI equity outflows eased to $(194) Million.
  • If you look at the last 4 rolling weeks on a cumulative basis, total net FPI outflows from equities were to the tune ₹(42,584) Crore or $(4,886) Million; with the broad trend still veering towards FPI sell-off.

The next big triggers for the market will come from macro data points like the India Q3 CAD, India core sector and fiscal deficit numbers; US Q4GDP and the US PCE inflation. Meanwhile, a lot will depend on how long this liquidity euphoria in the market lasts!

Related Tags

  • Foreign Investors
  • FPIs
  • nifty
  • PortfolioFlows
  • RBIPolicy
  • sensex
  • StockMarkets
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Images

India’s Banking Credit – Trends & Challenges

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
24 Mar 2025|03:56 PM
Images

Weekly Index Wrap (March 17-21, 2025)

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
24 Mar 2025|02:39 PM
Images

India’s Forex Reserves – Trends

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
24 Mar 2025|11:47 AM
Images

Government may have a big cost on sovereign gold bonds

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
24 Mar 2025|11:46 AM
Read More

Most Read News

SBI Life Insurance gets ₹352.50 Crore Income Tax Order

SBI Life Insurance gets ₹352.50 Crore Income Tax Order

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
25 Mar 2025|12:20 AM
Easy Trip planners to pick up 49% stake in Big Charter

Easy Trip planners to pick up 49% stake in Big Charter

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
25 Mar 2025|12:20 AM
Brigade Enterprises acquires 4.4-acre land parcel in Bengaluru

Brigade Enterprises acquires 4.4-acre land parcel in Bengaluru

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
25 Mar 2025|12:20 AM
Hyundai India to infuse ₹694 Crore in tooling centre

Hyundai India to infuse ₹694 Crore in tooling centre

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
25 Mar 2025|12:18 AM
Biocon Pharma Gains USFDA Approval for Norepinephrine and Key Therapies

Biocon Pharma Gains USFDA Approval for Norepinephrine and Key Therapies

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
24 Mar 2025|11:51 PM
Read More

Invest Right News

ABB India: Robust growth, but cautions on near term

ABB India: Robust growth, but cautions on near term

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
18 Apr 2024|11:16 AM
Dixon Technologies: Gaining from industry consolidation

Dixon Technologies: Gaining from industry consolidation

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
16 Apr 2024|11:47 AM
Phoenix Mills: Revival in consumption encouraging

Phoenix Mills: Revival in consumption encouraging

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
12 Apr 2024|11:00 AM
Shyam Metalics: Well set to deliver steady growth

Shyam Metalics: Well set to deliver steady growth

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
12 Apr 2024|10:47 AM
BSE: Firing on all cylinders

BSE: Firing on all cylinders

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
9 Apr 2024|10:33 AM
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.