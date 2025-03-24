Weekly Musings – FPI flows for week ended March 21, 2025

FPIS NET SELLERS, BUT MARKETS RALLY OVER 4%
If the FPI selling in the previous week was relatively subdued, the week to March 21, 2025 saw 2 days of net FPI buying and some aggressive FPI inflows into debt. At $(194) Million, the net FPI selling this week was almost insignificant. Technically, this marks the sixteenth consecutive week of net selling by FPIs, but the momentum is starting to slow. This week, the market recovery was largely on liquidity hopes post the Fed statement on bond buying.
In other macros, the rupee hardened sharply to ₹85.99/$, on the back of a rally in the markets, FPI flows into debt and RBI conducting dollar liquidity swaps. Meanwhile, Brent Crude rallied to $72.50/bbl; from recent lows of $70/bbl. The oil markets are in a state of flux, and the reciprocal tariffs could hold the key. For now, the oil markets are betting on a major growth thrust to the US and Chinese economy, pulling up global growth.
MACRO FPI FLOW PICTURE UP TO MARCH 21, 2025
The table captures monthly FPI flows into equity and debt for last 4 calendar years.
|Calendar
Month
|FPI Flows Secondary
|FPI Flows Primary
|FPI Flows Equity
|FPI Flows Debt/Hybrid
|Overall FPI Flows
|Calendar 2022 (₹ Crore)
|(146,048.38)
|24,608.94
|(121,439.44)
|(11,375.78)
|(132,815.22)
|Calendar 2023 (₹ Crore)
|1,27,759.75
|43,347.14
|1,71,106.89
|65,954.38
|2,37,061.27
|Calendar 2024 (₹ Crore)
|(1,21,210.21)
|1,21,637.15
|426.94
|1,65,342.98
|1,65,769.92
|Jan-2025 (₹ Crore)
|(81,903.72)
|3,876.78
|(78,026.94)
|815.91
|(77,211.03)
|Feb-2025 (₹ Crore)
|(41,748.97)
|7,174.62
|(34,574.35)
|10,273.72
|(24,300.63)
|Mar-2025 (₹ Crore) #
|(33,419.92)
|1,700.98
|(31,718.94)
|36,032.35
|4,313.41
|Total for 2025 (₹ Crore)
|(1,57,072.61)
|12,752.38
|(1,44,320.23)
|47,121.98
|(97,198.25)
|For 2025 ($ Million)
|(18,121.30)
|1,468.52
|(16,652.78)
|5,400.21
|(11,252.57)
|# – Recent Data is up to March 21, 2025
Data Source: NSDL (Negative figures in brackets)
Year 2025 has surely begun on a deeply negative note with $(11,253) Million of net selling overall by FPIs. This includes $(16,653) Million of net selling in equities, manfully offset by $5,400 Million of net buying in debt. The IPO action has been fairly tepid in recent weeks with most mainboard IPOs on hold for the last one month. The market boost this week came as the US Fed reduced the bond downsizing from $60 Billion to $40 billion a month.
FPI SENTIMENTS – THE WEEK THAT WAS
For the week to March 21, 2025, FPIs remained net sellers to the tune of $(194) Million, albeit sharply lower than the previous weeks. Here is the week that was.
Let us turn to the granular FPI flow story in last 4 weeks.
DAILY FPI EQUITY FLOWS FOR LAST 4 ROLLING WEEKS
Here is the last 4 rolling weeks data on FPI flows in rupee terms and in dollar terms.
|Date
|FPI Flow (₹ Crore)
|Cumulative flows
|FPI Flow($ Million)
|Cumulative flows
|24-Feb-25
|-3,431.23
|-3,431.23
|-396.01
|-396.01
|25-Feb-25
|-5,719.21
|-9,150.44
|-659.72
|-1,055.73
|26-Feb-25
|0.00
|-9,150.44
|0.00
|-1,055.73
|27-Feb-25
|-2,833.92
|-11,984.36
|-325.73
|-1,381.46
|28-Feb-25
|1,119.75
|-10,864.61
|128.39
|-1,253.07
|03-Mar-25
|-12,026.05
|-22,890.66
|-1,375.97
|-2,629.04
|04-Mar-25
|-4,662.53
|-27,553.19
|-533.88
|-3,162.92
|05-Mar-25
|-3,536.05
|-31,089.24
|-404.68
|-3,567.60
|06-Mar-25
|-1,889.48
|-32,978.72
|-216.96
|-3,784.56
|07-Mar-25
|-2,638.78
|-35,617.50
|-303.00
|-4,087.56
|10-Mar-25
|-3,214.76
|-38,832.26
|-369.25
|-4,456.81
|11-Mar-25
|-497.92
|-39,330.18
|-57.08
|-4,513.89
|12-Mar-25
|-139.15
|-39,469.33
|-15.93
|-4,529.82
|13-Mar-25
|-1,410.29
|-40,879.62
|-161.61
|-4,691.43
|14-Mar-25
|0.00
|-40,879.62
|0.00
|-4,691.43
|17-Mar-25
|-857.26
|-41,736.88
|-98.44
|-4,789.87
|18-Mar-25
|-3,707.30
|-45,444.18
|-427.15
|-5,217.02
|19-Mar-25
|710.42
|-44,733.76
|81.97
|-5,135.05
|20-Mar-25
|-1,031.36
|-45,765.12
|-119.23
|-5,254.28
|21-Mar-25
|3,181.57
|-42,583.55
|368.65
|-4,885.63
Data Source: NSDL
The next big triggers for the market will come from macro data points like the India Q3 CAD, India core sector and fiscal deficit numbers; US Q4GDP and the US PCE inflation. Meanwhile, a lot will depend on how long this liquidity euphoria in the market lasts!
