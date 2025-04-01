Weekly Musings – FPI flows for week ended March 28, 2025

FPIS TURN NET BUYERS WITH A BANG

For the week to March 28, 2025, the FPIs turned net buyers to the tune of $3,231 Million. This is the best show in the last 5 months, as year-end inflows and index adjustments boosted FPI positive action in the week. Hopes of another rate cut by the RBI in April also helped matters. During the week; there were two more macro positives for the Indian markets. Rupee hardened to ₹85.56/$, while Brent Crude was steady at $72.76/bbl.

MACRO FPI FLOW PICTURE UP TO MARCH 28, 2025

The table captures monthly FPI flows into equity and debt for last 4 calendar years.

Calendar Month FPI Flows Secondary FPI Flows Primary FPI Flows Equity FPI Flows Debt/Hybrid Overall FPI Flows Calendar 2022 (₹ Crore) (146,048.38) 24,608.94 (121,439.44) (11,375.78) (132,815.22) Calendar 2023 (₹ Crore) 1,27,759.75 43,347.14 1,71,106.89 65,954.38 2,37,061.27 Calendar 2024 (₹ Crore) (1,21,210.21) 1,21,637.15 426.94 1,65,342.98 1,65,769.92 Jan-2025 (₹ Crore) (81,903.72) 3,876.78 (78,026.94) 815.91 (77,211.03) Feb-2025 (₹ Crore) (41,748.97) 7,174.62 (34,574.35) 10,273.72 (24,300.63) Mar-2025 (₹ Crore) # (6,027.77) 2,055.16 (3,972.61) 36,953.97 32,981.36 Total for 2025 (₹ Crore) (1,29,680.46) 13,106.56 (1,16,573.90) 48,043.60 (68,530.30) For 2025 ($ Million) (14,931.24) 1,509.80 (13,421.44) 5,506.80 (7,914.64) # – Recent Data is up to March 28, 2025

Data Source: NSDL (Negative figures in brackets)

Year 2025 has surely begun on a negative note with $(7,915) Million of net selling overall by FPIs; although it has improved this week. This includes $(13,422) Million of net selling in equities, offset by $5,507 Million of net buying in debt. IPOs are absent since mid-February. Apart from index shift adjustments, flows were also triggered by RBI rate cut hopes in April.

FPI SENTIMENTS – THE WEEK THAT WAS

For the week to March 28, 2025, FPIs turned net buyers to the tune of $3,231 Million. Here is the week that was.

India’s Current Account Deficit (CAD) for Q3FY25 came in at $11.5 Billion or a modest 1.1% of GDP. However, the Q2FY25 CAD had been revised up to $16.7 Billion or 1.8% of GDP. That hints at potential risks to the CAD in Q3 and Q4 too.

Trump intensified his tariff action plan during the week with a 25% tariff on all auto and auto component imports. While this is likely to disrupt the global supply chain, it has negative implications for Indian companies like Tata Motors, Bharat Forge, M&M etc.

In the US, the third and final estimate of Q4 GDP for December 2024 quarter came in at 2.4%, about 10 bps higher than the second estimate. The full year GDP growth at 2.8% for 2024 is at par; as 15 out of 23 industry groups expanded.

For February 2025, the US PCE inflation came in flat at 2.5%, while the PCE Core inflation came in marginally higher at 2.8%. However, the PCE inflation is now pegging a high probability of 2 rate cuts by December 2025 and 2 more rate cuts by December 2026.

Let us turn to the granular FPI flow story in last 4 weeks.

DAILY FPI EQUITY FLOWS FOR LAST 4 ROLLING WEEKS

Here is the last 4 rolling weeks data on FPI flows in rupee terms and in dollar terms.

Date FPI Flow (₹ Crore) Cumulative flows FPI Flow($ Million) Cumulative flows 03-Mar-25 -12,026.05 -12,026.05 -1,375.97 -1,375.97 04-Mar-25 -4,662.53 -16,688.58 -533.88 -1,909.85 05-Mar-25 -3,536.05 -20,224.63 -404.68 -2,314.53 06-Mar-25 -1,889.48 -22,114.11 -216.96 -2,531.49 07-Mar-25 -2,638.78 -24,752.89 -303.00 -2,834.49 10-Mar-25 -3,214.76 -27,967.65 -369.25 -3,203.74 11-Mar-25 -497.92 -28,465.57 -57.08 -3,260.82 12-Mar-25 -139.15 -28,604.72 -15.93 -3,276.75 13-Mar-25 -1,410.29 -30,015.01 -161.61 -3,438.36 14-Mar-25 0.00 -30,015.01 0.00 -3,438.36 17-Mar-25 -857.26 -30,872.27 -98.44 -3,536.80 18-Mar-25 -3,707.30 -34,579.57 -427.15 -3,963.95 19-Mar-25 710.42 -33,869.15 81.97 -3,881.98 20-Mar-25 -1,031.36 -34,900.51 -119.23 -4,001.21 21-Mar-25 3,181.57 -31,718.94 368.65 -3,632.56 24-Mar-25 5,263.22 -26,455.72 610.46 -3,022.10 25-Mar-25 6,205.50 -20,250.22 722.98 -2,299.12 26-Mar-25 5,698.74 -14,551.48 664.73 -1,634.39 27-Mar-25 2,457.91 -12,093.57 286.24 -1,348.15 28-Mar-25 8,120.96 -3,972.61 946.93 -401.22

Data Source: NSDL

In previous 7 rolling weeks, FPIs saw net outflows $(194) Million, $(604) Million, $(2,835) Million, $(1,253) Million, $(283) Million, $(1,601) Million, and $(841) Million. The week to March 28, 2025, saw net FPI equity inflows turn around to $3,231 Million.

In last 4 rolling weeks, total net FPI outflows from equities were to the tune ₹(3,973) Crore or $(401) Million; a sharp turnaround in just one week.

With most triggers done, the nest big trigger could come if the RBI cuts rates by another 25 bps in its April 2025 meeting.