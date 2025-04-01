Weekly Musings – FPI flows for week ended March 28, 2025

FPIS TURN NET BUYERS WITH A BANG
For the week to March 28, 2025, the FPIs turned net buyers to the tune of $3,231 Million. This is the best show in the last 5 months, as year-end inflows and index adjustments boosted FPI positive action in the week. Hopes of another rate cut by the RBI in April also helped matters. During the week; there were two more macro positives for the Indian markets. Rupee hardened to ₹85.56/$, while Brent Crude was steady at $72.76/bbl.
MACRO FPI FLOW PICTURE UP TO MARCH 28, 2025
The table captures monthly FPI flows into equity and debt for last 4 calendar years.
|Calendar
Month
|FPI Flows Secondary
|FPI Flows Primary
|FPI Flows Equity
|FPI Flows Debt/Hybrid
|Overall FPI Flows
|Calendar 2022 (₹ Crore)
|(146,048.38)
|24,608.94
|(121,439.44)
|(11,375.78)
|(132,815.22)
|Calendar 2023 (₹ Crore)
|1,27,759.75
|43,347.14
|1,71,106.89
|65,954.38
|2,37,061.27
|Calendar 2024 (₹ Crore)
|(1,21,210.21)
|1,21,637.15
|426.94
|1,65,342.98
|1,65,769.92
|Jan-2025 (₹ Crore)
|(81,903.72)
|3,876.78
|(78,026.94)
|815.91
|(77,211.03)
|Feb-2025 (₹ Crore)
|(41,748.97)
|7,174.62
|(34,574.35)
|10,273.72
|(24,300.63)
|Mar-2025 (₹ Crore) #
|(6,027.77)
|2,055.16
|(3,972.61)
|36,953.97
|32,981.36
|Total for 2025 (₹ Crore)
|(1,29,680.46)
|13,106.56
|(1,16,573.90)
|48,043.60
|(68,530.30)
|For 2025 ($ Million)
|(14,931.24)
|1,509.80
|(13,421.44)
|5,506.80
|(7,914.64)
|# – Recent Data is up to March 28, 2025
Data Source: NSDL (Negative figures in brackets)
Year 2025 has surely begun on a negative note with $(7,915) Million of net selling overall by FPIs; although it has improved this week. This includes $(13,422) Million of net selling in equities, offset by $5,507 Million of net buying in debt. IPOs are absent since mid-February. Apart from index shift adjustments, flows were also triggered by RBI rate cut hopes in April.
FPI SENTIMENTS – THE WEEK THAT WAS
For the week to March 28, 2025, FPIs turned net buyers to the tune of $3,231 Million. Here is the week that was.
Let us turn to the granular FPI flow story in last 4 weeks.
DAILY FPI EQUITY FLOWS FOR LAST 4 ROLLING WEEKS
Here is the last 4 rolling weeks data on FPI flows in rupee terms and in dollar terms.
|Date
|FPI Flow (₹ Crore)
|Cumulative flows
|FPI Flow($ Million)
|Cumulative flows
|03-Mar-25
|-12,026.05
|-12,026.05
|-1,375.97
|-1,375.97
|04-Mar-25
|-4,662.53
|-16,688.58
|-533.88
|-1,909.85
|05-Mar-25
|-3,536.05
|-20,224.63
|-404.68
|-2,314.53
|06-Mar-25
|-1,889.48
|-22,114.11
|-216.96
|-2,531.49
|07-Mar-25
|-2,638.78
|-24,752.89
|-303.00
|-2,834.49
|10-Mar-25
|-3,214.76
|-27,967.65
|-369.25
|-3,203.74
|11-Mar-25
|-497.92
|-28,465.57
|-57.08
|-3,260.82
|12-Mar-25
|-139.15
|-28,604.72
|-15.93
|-3,276.75
|13-Mar-25
|-1,410.29
|-30,015.01
|-161.61
|-3,438.36
|14-Mar-25
|0.00
|-30,015.01
|0.00
|-3,438.36
|17-Mar-25
|-857.26
|-30,872.27
|-98.44
|-3,536.80
|18-Mar-25
|-3,707.30
|-34,579.57
|-427.15
|-3,963.95
|19-Mar-25
|710.42
|-33,869.15
|81.97
|-3,881.98
|20-Mar-25
|-1,031.36
|-34,900.51
|-119.23
|-4,001.21
|21-Mar-25
|3,181.57
|-31,718.94
|368.65
|-3,632.56
|24-Mar-25
|5,263.22
|-26,455.72
|610.46
|-3,022.10
|25-Mar-25
|6,205.50
|-20,250.22
|722.98
|-2,299.12
|26-Mar-25
|5,698.74
|-14,551.48
|664.73
|-1,634.39
|27-Mar-25
|2,457.91
|-12,093.57
|286.24
|-1,348.15
|28-Mar-25
|8,120.96
|-3,972.61
|946.93
|-401.22
Data Source: NSDL
With most triggers done, the nest big trigger could come if the RBI cuts rates by another 25 bps in its April 2025 meeting.
