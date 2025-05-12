Weekly Musings – FPI flows for week ended May 09, 2025

FPIS STAY NET BUYERS DESPITE RISING WAR RISKS
For the fourth week in a row, FPIs were convincingly net buyers in equities. If you add up the current week FPI infusion of $1,658 Million into equities; FPIs have already infused $5.87 Billion in the last 4 weeks. It does sound rather paradoxical that despite the stressed border situation, FPIs are taking a more perspective view of the Indian markets. Most FPIs expect the war to be short lived, especially with the US also pressing for a truce.
During the week, the Indian rupee came under pressure at ₹85.45/$, but this was largely on the back of the dollar index (DXY) hardening to 100.42 levels, after staying below 100 for more than 3 weeks in a row. At the same time, the price of Brent Crude also bounced in the week to $63.45/bbl. The bounce in oil prices and the bounce in the dollar index this week were triggered by the signing of the US-UK trade deal, which could be a template for future.
MACRO FPI FLOW PICTURE UP TO MAY 09, 2025
The table captures monthly FPI flows into equity and debt for last 4 calendar years.
|Calendar
Month
|FPI Flows Secondary
|FPI Flows Primary
|FPI Flows Equity
|FPI Flows Debt/Hybrid
|Overall FPI Flows
|Calendar 2022 (₹ Crore)
|(146,048.38)
|24,608.94
|(121,439.44)
|(11,375.78)
|(132,815.22)
|Calendar 2023 (₹ Crore)
|1,27,759.75
|43,347.14
|1,71,106.89
|65,954.38
|2,37,061.27
|Calendar 2024 (₹ Crore)
|(1,21,210.21)
|1,21,637.15
|426.94
|1,65,342.98
|1,65,769.92
|Jan-2025 (₹ Crore)
|(81,903.72)
|3,876.78
|(78,026.94)
|815.91
|(77,211.03)
|Feb-2025 (₹ Crore)
|(41,748.97)
|7,174.62
|(34,574.35)
|10,273.72
|(24,300.63)
|Mar-2025 (₹ Crore)
|(6,027.77)
|2,055.16
|(3,972.61)
|36,953.97
|32,981.36
|Apr-2025 (₹ Crore)
|3,243.03
|980.28
|4,223.31
|(24,413.24)
|(20,189.93)
|May-2025 (₹ Crore) #
|13,229.71
|936.92
|14,166.63
|(2,589.53)
|11,577.10
|Total for 2025 (₹ Crore)
|(1,13,207.72)
|15,023.76
|(98,183.96)
|21,040.83
|(77,143.13)
|For 2025 ($ Million)
|(12,969.46)
|1,735.95
|(11,233.51)
|2,356.40
|(8,877.11)
|# – Recent Data is up to May 09, 2025
Data Source: NSDL (Outflows in brackets)
Year 2025 has begun on a negative note with $(8,877) Million of net selling overall by FPIs; although there was visible improvement this week, thanks to equity inflows. This comprised of $(11,234) Million of net selling in equities, offset by $2,356 Million of net buying in debt. The week reflected the anchor and QIB inflows in the Ather Energy IPO. FPIs were net sellers in debt to the tune of ₹(24,413) Crore in April 2025 as the narrowing of Indo-US yield spreads triggered FPI outflows from India. In May 2025, FPIs continued to be net sellers in debt to the tune of ₹(2,590) Crore.
FPI SENTIMENTS – THE WEEK THAT WAS
For the week to May 09, 2025, FPIs were net buyers to the tune of $1,658 Million. Here is the week that was.
Let us turn to the granular FPI flow story in last 4 weeks.
DAILY FPI EQUITY FLOWS FOR LAST 4 ROLLING WEEKS
Here is the last 4 rolling weeks data on FPI flows in rupee terms and in dollar terms.
|Date
|FPI Flow (₹ Crore)
|Cumulative flows
|FPI Flow($ Million)
|Cumulative flows
|14-Apr-25
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|15-Apr-25
|-2,351.99
|-2,351.99
|-273.03
|-273.03
|16-Apr-25
|6,798.27
|4,446.28
|793.36
|520.33
|17-Apr-25
|4,026.02
|8,472.30
|470.07
|990.40
|18-Apr-25
|0.00
|8,472.30
|0.00
|990.40
|21-Apr-25
|4,317.31
|12,789.61
|504.54
|1,494.94
|22-Apr-25
|1,749.56
|14,539.17
|205.44
|1,700.38
|23-Apr-25
|1,965.18
|16,504.35
|230.92
|1,931.30
|24-Apr-25
|3,967.25
|20,471.60
|464.35
|2,395.65
|25-Apr-25
|5,425.58
|25,897.18
|634.50
|3,030.15
|28-Apr-25
|5,040.37
|30,937.55
|588.98
|3,619.13
|29-Apr-25
|2,509.65
|33,447.20
|294.57
|3,913.70
|30-Apr-25
|2,351.23
|35,798.43
|275.97
|4,189.67
|01-May-25
|0.00
|35,798.43
|0.00
|4,189.67
|02-May-25
|173.39
|35,971.82
|20.39
|4,210.06
|05-May-25
|2,806.51
|38,778.33
|334.68
|4,544.74
|06-May-25
|1,796.13
|40,574.46
|213.23
|4,757.97
|07-May-25
|4,011.45
|44,585.91
|474.48
|5,232.45
|08-May-25
|2,951.95
|47,537.86
|349.05
|5,581.50
|09-May-25
|2,427.20
|49,965.06
|286.01
|5,867.51
Data Source: NSDL
In key data points ahead, the focus will be on the India CPI Inflation, India trade deficit, and the US inflation. However, the overpowering story for this week remains the war-related developments on the India-Pakistan border.
