iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Weekly Musings – FPI flows for week ended May 09, 2025

12 May 2025 , 10:23 AM

FPIS STAY NET BUYERS DESPITE RISING WAR RISKS

For the fourth week in a row, FPIs were convincingly net buyers in equities. If you add up the current week FPI infusion of $1,658 Million into equities; FPIs have already infused $5.87 Billion in the last 4 weeks. It does sound rather paradoxical that despite the stressed border situation, FPIs are taking a more perspective view of the Indian markets. Most FPIs expect the war to be short lived, especially with the US also pressing for a truce.

During the week, the Indian rupee came under pressure at ₹85.45/$, but this was largely on the back of the dollar index (DXY) hardening to 100.42 levels, after staying below 100 for more than 3 weeks in a row. At the same time,  the price of Brent Crude also bounced in the week to $63.45/bbl. The bounce in oil prices and the bounce in the dollar index this week were triggered by the signing of the US-UK trade deal, which could be a template for future.

MACRO FPI FLOW PICTURE UP TO MAY 09, 2025

The table captures monthly FPI flows into equity and debt for last 4 calendar years.

Calendar 

Month

 FPI Flows Secondary FPI Flows Primary FPI Flows Equity FPI Flows Debt/Hybrid Overall FPI Flows
Calendar 2022 (₹ Crore) (146,048.38) 24,608.94 (121,439.44) (11,375.78) (132,815.22)
Calendar 2023 (₹ Crore) 1,27,759.75 43,347.14 1,71,106.89 65,954.38 2,37,061.27
Calendar 2024 (₹ Crore) (1,21,210.21) 1,21,637.15 426.94 1,65,342.98 1,65,769.92
Jan-2025 (₹ Crore) (81,903.72) 3,876.78 (78,026.94) 815.91 (77,211.03)
Feb-2025 (₹ Crore) (41,748.97) 7,174.62 (34,574.35) 10,273.72 (24,300.63)
Mar-2025 (₹ Crore) (6,027.77) 2,055.16 (3,972.61) 36,953.97 32,981.36
Apr-2025 (₹ Crore) 3,243.03 980.28 4,223.31 (24,413.24) (20,189.93)
May-2025 (₹ Crore) # 13,229.71 936.92 14,166.63 (2,589.53) 11,577.10
Total for 2025 (₹ Crore) (1,13,207.72) 15,023.76 (98,183.96) 21,040.83 (77,143.13)
For 2025 ($ Million) (12,969.46) 1,735.95 (11,233.51) 2,356.40 (8,877.11)
# – Recent Data is up to May 09, 2025  

Data Source: NSDL (Outflows in brackets) 

Year 2025 has begun on a negative note with $(8,877) Million of net selling overall by FPIs; although there was visible improvement this week, thanks to equity inflows. This comprised of $(11,234) Million of net selling in equities, offset by $2,356 Million of net buying in debt. The week reflected the anchor and QIB inflows in the Ather Energy IPO. FPIs were net sellers in debt to the tune of ₹(24,413) Crore in April 2025 as the narrowing of Indo-US yield spreads triggered FPI outflows from India. In May 2025, FPIs continued to be net sellers in debt to the tune of ₹(2,590) Crore.

FPI SENTIMENTS – THE WEEK THAT WAS

For the week to May 09, 2025, FPIs were net buyers to the tune  of $1,658 Million. Here is the week that was.

  1. The week was all about geopolitics, with Indian armed forces launching “Operation Sindoor” to avenge Pahalgam and send a strong message. Meanwhile, Pakistan has also retaliated by shutting its airspace entirely to handle a full-fledged war.
  2. The geopolitical upheaval caused by the war resulted in the VIX spiking to as high as 22.75 levels during the week. The political uncertainty also led to a sharp sell-off on Thursday and Friday as the war appeared to widen its gamut.
  3. The US announced its June monetary policy statement, holding rates at 4.25%-4.50% range. Jerome Powell has ignored repeated pressures from President Trump, as the Fed chair was of the view that the reciprocal tariffs of Trump could be sharply inflationary.
  4. The US and UK signed a limited free trade agreement with quota limits. Also, the deal has only focused on very specific areas like biotechnology and artificial intelligence. This offers a template for India when it negotiates its trade agreement with the US.
  5. A 60-year long innings of the world’s most famous and most successful investor came to an end. As Warren Buffett hands over the top job to Greg Abel, the big question would be; how Berkshire Hathaway puts its $348 Billion of cash stash to good use.

Let us turn to the granular FPI flow story in last 4 weeks.

DAILY FPI EQUITY FLOWS FOR LAST 4 ROLLING WEEKS

Here is the last 4 rolling weeks data on FPI flows in rupee terms and in dollar terms.

Date FPI Flow (₹ Crore) Cumulative flows FPI Flow($ Million) Cumulative flows
14-Apr-25 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
15-Apr-25 -2,351.99 -2,351.99 -273.03 -273.03
16-Apr-25 6,798.27 4,446.28 793.36 520.33
17-Apr-25 4,026.02 8,472.30 470.07 990.40
18-Apr-25 0.00 8,472.30 0.00 990.40
21-Apr-25 4,317.31 12,789.61 504.54 1,494.94
22-Apr-25 1,749.56 14,539.17 205.44 1,700.38
23-Apr-25 1,965.18 16,504.35 230.92 1,931.30
24-Apr-25 3,967.25 20,471.60 464.35 2,395.65
25-Apr-25 5,425.58 25,897.18 634.50 3,030.15
28-Apr-25 5,040.37 30,937.55 588.98 3,619.13
29-Apr-25 2,509.65 33,447.20 294.57 3,913.70
30-Apr-25 2,351.23 35,798.43 275.97 4,189.67
01-May-25 0.00 35,798.43 0.00 4,189.67
02-May-25 173.39 35,971.82 20.39 4,210.06
05-May-25 2,806.51 38,778.33 334.68 4,544.74
06-May-25 1,796.13 40,574.46 213.23 4,757.97
07-May-25 4,011.45 44,585.91 474.48 5,232.45
08-May-25 2,951.95 47,537.86 349.05 5,581.50
09-May-25 2,427.20 49,965.06 286.01 5,867.51

Data Source: NSDL

  • In previous 7 rolling weeks, FPIs saw net inflows of $1,180 Million, $2,040 Million, $990 Million; net outflows of $(2,470) Million, $(1,210) Million; net inflows of $3,231 Million; and net outflows of $(194) Million. The week to May 09, 2025, saw FPIs net buying equities to the tune of $1,658 Million.
  • In last 4 rolling weeks, total net FPI inflows into equities were to the tune ₹49,965 Crore or $5,868 Million; with flows positive, despite the geopolitical risks.

In key data points ahead, the focus will be on the India CPI Inflation, India trade deficit, and the US inflation. However, the overpowering story for this week remains the war-related developments on the India-Pakistan border.

Related Tags

  • Foreign Investors
  • FPIs
  • nifty
  • PortfolioFlows
  • RBIPolicy
  • sensex
  • StockMarkets
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Sensex and Nifty in Red on May 16, 2025

Sensex and Nifty in Red on May 16, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
16 May 2025|02:01 PM
NCC Q4 Net Profit Rises 6% YoY to ₹253.8 Crore

NCC Q4 Net Profit Rises 6% YoY to ₹253.8 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
16 May 2025|01:04 PM
NCC logs 6% y-o-y growth in Q4 net profit at ₹253.80 Crore

NCC logs 6% y-o-y growth in Q4 net profit at ₹253.80 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
16 May 2025|12:53 PM
Canara Robeco Multi Asset Allocation Fund NFO: Key details you should know

Canara Robeco Multi Asset Allocation Fund NFO: Key details you should know

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
16 May 2025|12:29 PM
Godrej Industries posts net profit of ₹183 Crore in Q4

Godrej Industries posts net profit of ₹183 Crore in Q4

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
16 May 2025|12:25 PM
Read More

Invest Right News

ABB India: Robust growth, but cautions on near term

ABB India: Robust growth, but cautions on near term

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
18 Apr 2024|11:16 AM
Dixon Technologies: Gaining from industry consolidation

Dixon Technologies: Gaining from industry consolidation

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
16 Apr 2024|11:47 AM
Phoenix Mills: Revival in consumption encouraging

Phoenix Mills: Revival in consumption encouraging

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
12 Apr 2024|11:00 AM
Shyam Metalics: Well set to deliver steady growth

Shyam Metalics: Well set to deliver steady growth

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
12 Apr 2024|10:47 AM
BSE: Firing on all cylinders

BSE: Firing on all cylinders

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
9 Apr 2024|10:33 AM
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.