Weekly Musings – FPI flows for week ended May 30, 2025

FPIS INFUSE $3.5 BILLION INTO BONDS ON 30-MAY
The previous week saw FPIs net selling $(560) Million in equities. This week, FPIs are back as net buyers in equity to the tune of $705 Million; but the real story was the $3.50 Billion infusion into debt by FPIs. With hostility between Iran and Israel abating, FPIs focused less on risk and more on returns. Fear factor is down; with VIX tapering from 17.28 to 16.08.
The dollar index (DXY) weakened to 99.40, but the rupee saw some pressure at ₹85.60/$ due to tariff concerns post the doubling of steel tariffs by the US. Brent Crude fell to $62.60/bbl, after the OPEC Plus hinted at increasing their oil supply from May to well beyond the promised 4.11 Lakh bpd. All eyes are on the RBI in the June monetary policy.
MACRO FPI FLOW PICTURE UP TO MAY 30, 2025
The table captures monthly FPI flows into equity and debt for last 4 calendar years.
|Calendar
Month
|FPI Flows Secondary
|FPI Flows Primary
|FPI Flows Equity
|FPI Flows Debt/Hybrid
|Overall FPI Flows
|Calendar 2022 (₹ Crore)
|(146,048.38)
|24,608.94
|(121,439.44)
|(11,375.78)
|(132,815.22)
|Calendar 2023 (₹ Crore)
|1,27,759.75
|43,347.14
|1,71,106.89
|65,954.38
|2,37,061.27
|Calendar 2024 (₹ Crore)
|(1,21,210.21)
|1,21,637.15
|426.94
|1,65,342.98
|1,65,769.92
|Jan-2025 (₹ Crore)
|(81,903.72)
|3,876.78
|(78,026.94)
|815.91
|(77,211.03)
|Feb-2025 (₹ Crore)
|(41,748.97)
|7,174.62
|(34,574.35)
|10,273.72
|(24,300.63)
|Mar-2025 (₹ Crore)
|(6,027.77)
|2,055.16
|(3,972.61)
|36,953.97
|32,981.36
|Apr-2025 (₹ Crore)
|3,243.03
|980.28
|4,223.31
|(24,413.24)
|(20,189.93)
|May-2025 (₹ Crore) #
|18,082.82
|1,777.41
|19,860.23
|11,089.48)
|30,949.71
|Total for 2025 (₹ Crore)
|(1,08,354.71)
|15,864.25
|(92,490.36)
|34,719.84
|(57,770.52)
|For 2025 ($ Million)
|(12,401.89)
|1,834.48
|(10,567.41)
|3,954.60
|(6,612.81)
|# – Recent Data is up to May 30, 2025
Data Source: NSDL (Net Outflows in brackets)
Year 2025 began on a negative note with $(6,613) Million of overall net selling by FPIs; with some sharp buying in equity and debt this week. This comprised $(10,568) Million of net selling in equities, offset by $3,955 Million of net buying in debt. Bulk of the FPI inflows came in on Thursday and Friday. With fiscal deficit in check, rate cut hopes, and simplified FPI norms in debt; the week saw close to $3.5 billion of FPI infusion into debt paper.
FPI SENTIMENTS – THE WEEK THAT WAS
For the week to May 30, 2025, FPIs were net buyers in equities to the tune of $705 Million. Here is the week that was.
Let us turn to the granular FPI flow story in last 4 weeks.
DAILY FPI EQUITY FLOWS FOR LAST 4 ROLLING WEEKS
Here is the last 4 rolling weeks data on FPI flows in rupee terms and in dollar terms.
|Date
|FPI Flow (₹ Crore)
|Cumulative flows
|FPI Flow($ Million)
|Cumulative flows
|05-May-25
|2,806.51
|2,806.51
|334.68
|334.68
|06-May-25
|1,796.13
|4,602.64
|213.23
|547.91
|07-May-25
|4,011.45
|8,614.09
|474.48
|1,022.39
|08-May-25
|2,951.95
|11,566.04
|349.05
|1,371.44
|09-May-25
|2,427.20
|13,993.24
|286.01
|1,657.45
|12-May-25
|0.00
|13,993.24
|0.00
|1,657.45
|13-May-25
|-2,388.23
|11,605.01
|-278.85
|1,378.60
|14-May-25
|164.30
|11,769.31
|19.35
|1,397.95
|15-May-25
|930.55
|12,699.86
|109.09
|1,507.04
|16-May-25
|5,746.53
|18,446.39
|671.42
|2,178.46
|19-May-25
|7,483.41
|25,929.80
|874.57
|3,053.03
|20-May-25
|937.83
|26,867.63
|109.69
|3,162.72
|21-May-25
|-10,041.38
|16,826.25
|-1,175.01
|1,987.71
|22-May-25
|2,272.24
|19,098.49
|265.59
|2,253.30
|23-May-25
|-5,436.42
|13,662.07
|-634.61
|1,618.69
|26-May-25
|593.93
|14,256.00
|69.32
|1,688.01
|27-May-25
|1,586.48
|15,842.48
|186.86
|1,874.87
|28-May-25
|952.89
|16,795.37
|111.68
|1,986.55
|29-May-25
|4,649.70
|21,445.07
|542.64
|2,529.19
|30-May-25
|-1,758.23
|19,686.84
|-205.64
|2,323.55
Data Source: NSDL
There are 2 key data points next week. RBI will announce its monetary policy, with a strong likelihood of another 25 bps rate cut. In addition, the US will announce the unemployment rate, which is expected to hover around 4.2%. In the short term, the doubling of tariffs on steel and aluminium exports to the US to 50%, will be the game changer.
