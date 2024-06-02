Weekly Musings – FPI flows for week ended May 31, 2024

WHAT EXACTLY DID THE EXIT POLLS SAY?
Till last Saturday, there was a lot of uncertainty about how the markets would pan out int eh coming week. After all, the outcome of the elections were to be announced on Tuesday. While the final outcome will be known by the evening on Friday, the broad trends would be clearly visible by around mid-day on June 04, 2024. However, the big game changer on the political front came from the exit polls. Now, exit polls are conducted by interviewing people when they come out from voting. As per the Election Commission of India (ECI) rules, the exit polls cannot be published till the last phase of elections are over. That is the reason, the exit polls were only announced late on Saturday, after polling at all stations were completed. Remember, close to a Billion people have voted and a sample of 5-6 Lakhs may hardly be representative. However, the experience of the past has been that while the numbers may not be accurate, the exit polls catch the trend pretty well.
What exactly did the exit polls say? There were several interesting takeaways from the exit polls. For starters, the exit polls have projected a thumping majority for the NDA. If that turns out to be true, Mr Modi will only be the second prime minister to win the top job 3 times in a row after Pandit Nehru. What is interesting is that it has been done with progressively higher vote share. But that was not the biggest story. This election shows that the impact and influence of the NDA is now extending much beyond the Hindi belt. For instance, it is slated to be the best performer in West Bengal, Odisha, and Andhra Pradesh; all of which have been traditional non-BJP bastions. If these numbers are correct, then the BJP will be extending its influence beyond its traditional North plus West formula. Of course, these are national polls and not state polls, but the expansion of influence is clear. Assuming that these exit polls are correct, will it push FPI flows again into India?
WHY IT COULD BE PARTY TIME FOR FPI FLOWS?
While FPIs have generally been party agnostic, at least on paper, they have always preferred continuation of the reforms process. That is what gives them the comfort to do business in India and allocate money to Indian stocks. The FPIs also look for political stability and it is apparent that an unwieldy coalition may not be in a position to offer political stability at a time when the global equations, itself, are quite challenging. But that is just one part of the story. What the current government has achieved in FY24 is a combination of robust GDP growth and a surprising degree of fiscal prudence. That is only likely to accentuate the confidence of FPIs as they allocation fresh money into India. But first, a little more about the GDP and fiscal deficit story.
For Q4FY24, the GDP growth was 7.8%, against the street expectation of 6.5%. Also, the full year GDP growth for FY24 came in sharply higher at 8.2%. India is not just growing, but it is the fastest growing large economy for the third year in a row. That is what sets the growth story apart. Above all, this growth has been supported by a sharp turnaround in manufacturing, mining, and quarrying. Agricultural output has been tepid, but that is likely to change if the monsoons are normal this year. But the bigger story is on the fiscal deficit front. The government had originally projected fiscal deficit at 5.9% of GDP for FY24, which was reduced to 5.8% in the interim budget. However, the actual figure was 5.6% of GDP. This is a huge bonus and is likely to push the government to drop the fiscal deficit estimate for FY25 to below 5% from the original estimate of 5.1%. The 4.5% target could be even bettered by FY26 itself. Forget about the election outcome; the incredibly positive GDP and fiscal deficit is likely to bring back a deluge of FPI flows into India.
MACRO FPI FLOW PICTURE UP TO MAY 31, 2024
The table captures monthly FPI flows into equity and debt for 2022, 2023, and 2024.
|Calendar
Month
|FPI Flows Secondary
|FPI Flows Primary
|FPI Flows Equity
|FPI Flows Debt/Hybrid
|Overall FPI Flows
|Calendar 2022 (₹ Crore)
|(146,048.38)
|24,608.94
|(121,439.44)
|(11,375.78)
|(132,815.22)
|Calendar 2023 (₹ Crore)
|1,27,759.75
|43,347.14
|1,71,106.89
|65,954.38
|2,37,061.27
|Jan-2024 (₹ Crore)
|(28,863.89)
|3,120.34
|(25,743.55)
|19,150.21
|(6,593.34)
|Feb-2024 (₹ Crore)
|(3,194.72)
|4,733.60
|1,538.88
|30,277.95
|31,816.83
|Mar-2024 (₹ Crore)
|29,152.54
|5,945.78
|35,098.32
|16,987.88
|51,996.20
|Apr-2024 (₹ Crore)
|(23,331.04)
|14,659.77
|(8,671.27)
|(7,588.75)
|(16,260.02)
|May-2024 (₹ Crore) #
|(30,613.87)
|5,027.54
|(25,586.33)
|12,675.47
|(12,910.86)
|Total for 2024 (₹ Crore)
|(56,850.98)
|33,487.03
|(23,363.95)
|71,412.76
|48,048.81
|For 2024 ($ Million)
|(6,795.89)
|4,026.38
|(2,769.51)
|8,603.21
|5,833.70
|# – Recent Data is up to May 31, 2024
Data Source: NSDL (Negative figures in brackets)
FPIs turned again turned net sellers in the week to May 31, 2024 at $424 Million, after being net buyers in equities to the tune of $744 Million in the previous week. For calendar 2024 overall, FPIs were net buyers to the tune of $5,833.70 Million. For 2024 till date, FPIs net sold equities worth $(2,769.51) Million and were net buyers in debt to the tune of $8,603.21 Million. As of the close of May 31, 2024, the FPIs were still net sellers in secondary market equities worth $(6,795.89) Million, while the buying in IPOs partially compensated for that at $4,026.38 Million.
In the latest week to May 31, 2024, FPIs again turned net sellers to the tune of $424 Million, after being net buyers of $744 Million in the previous week. This come after FPIs had net sold $1.34 Billion in equities in the week to May 17, 2024 and were sellers of $2.18 Billion in the week to May 10, 2024. Till last week, the story was all about political uncertainty and rising VIX. In the coming week, the story will be all about GDP, fiscal deficit and exit polls. Of course, exit polls are an opinion and we need to await actual poll results on June 04, 2024.
FPI SENTIMENTS – THE WEEK THAT WAS
For the latest week to May 31, 2024, FPIs were net sellers to the tune of $424 Million. FPIs were cautious, but still confident. Here is what drove FPI sentiments this week. Remember, many of these were announced late on Friday or on Saturday, but expectations were built around these factors.
With the Q4 results season done, the action shifts to the actual election results, the monetary policy and also the likely shape and colour of the full Union Budget 2024.
DAILY FPI EQUITY FLOWS FOR LAST 4 ROLLING WEEKS
Here is the last 4 rolling weeks data on FPI flows as it shows us a time series moving average of FPI flows.
|Date
|FPI Flow (₹ Crore)
|Cumulative flows
|FPI Flow($ Million)
|Cumulative flow
|06-May-24
|-2,138.05
|-2,138.05
|-256.42
|-256.42
|07-May-24
|-1,150.98
|-3,289.03
|-137.89
|-394.31
|08-May-24
|-2,942.98
|-6,232.01
|-352.45
|-746.76
|09-May-24
|-5,336.80
|-11,568.81
|-639.03
|-1,385.79
|10-May-24
|-6,669.92
|-18,238.73
|-798.81
|-2,184.60
|13-May-24
|-1,292.15
|-19,530.88
|-154.76
|-2,339.36
|14-May-24
|-4,392.53
|-23,923.41
|-525.90
|-2,865.26
|15-May-24
|-2,513.07
|-26,436.48
|-300.89
|-3,166.15
|16-May-24
|-2,338.84
|-28,775.32
|-280.07
|-3,446.22
|17-May-24
|-622.33
|-29,397.65
|-74.52
|-3,520.74
|20-May-24
|0.00
|-29,397.65
|0.00
|-3,520.74
|21-May-24
|2,180.71
|-27,216.94
|261.23
|-3,259.51
|22-May-24
|-1,877.28
|-29,094.22
|-225.19
|-3,484.70
|23-May-24
|0.00
|-29,094.22
|0.00
|-3,484.70
|24-May-24
|5,891.71
|-23,202.51
|707.88
|-2,776.82
|27-May-24
|-937.08
|-24,139.59
|-112.74
|-2,889.56
|28-May-24
|696.16
|-23,443.43
|83.79
|-2,805.77
|29-May-24
|2,134.54
|-21,308.89
|256.66
|-2,549.11
|30-May-24
|-4,311.41
|-25,620.30
|-517.41
|-3,066.52
|31-May-24
|-1,122.05
|-26,742.35
|-134.50
|-3,201.02
Data Source: NSDL
FPIs turned net sellers after being net buyers in the previous week. Before that, the FPIs were net sellers for 5 weeks in a row. With the GDP data and the fiscal deficit data out, the FPIs will now await the actual election outcome on Tuesday.
TRIGGERS FOR FPI FLOWS IN COMING WEEKS?
In the coming week, several factors are likely to be potent triggers for FPI flows. The two big factors will be the election outcome on Tuesday and the monetary policy by the RBI on Friday. The exit polls are already predicting a return of the NDA with a thumping majority, but the FPIs will still prefer the actual numbers. Monetary policy may still be a status quo, but post the full budget, the FPIs are expecting pre-emptive rate cuts.
Related Tags
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.