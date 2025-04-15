Weekly Musings – Index performance for week ended April 11, 2025

The week saw FPIs net selling in equities to the tune of $(2,470) Million. VIX spiked from 13.76 levels to 20.11 levels this week; even touching a high of 23.19 on Monday. The 90-day pause in reciprocal tariffs had little impact, as the dollar index plummeted below 100 mark.

BSE SENSEX 30 INDEX – TRUMP TARIFFS SPOOK SENSEX

Date Open High Low Close 11-Apr-25 74,835.49 75,467.33 74,762.84 75,157.26 10-Apr-25 74,103.83 74,103.83 73,673.06 73,847.15 09-Apr-25 74,103.83 74,103.83 73,673.06 73,847.15 08-Apr-25 74,013.73 74,859.39 73,424.92 74,227.08 07-Apr-25 71,449.94 73,403.99 71,425.01 73,137.90 04-Apr-25 76,160.09 76,258.12 75,240.55 75,364.69 Weekly Returns -0.28%

Data Source: BSE

For the week April 11, 2025, Sensex lost -207 points or -0.28%. Despite the pause in tariffs, Sensex was in the red, before a late recovery on Friday. Sensex touched a weekly high of 75,467 and a low of 71,425; making sharply lower highs and lower lows in the week.

NIFTY 50 INDEX – IT SECTOR KEEPS NIFTY UNDER PRESSURE

Date Open High Low Close 11-Apr-25 22,695.40 22,923.90 22,695.40 22,828.55 10-Apr-25 22,460.30 22,468.70 22,353.25 22,399.15 09-Apr-25 22,460.30 22,468.70 22,353.25 22,399.15 08-Apr-25 22,446.75 22,697.20 22,270.85 22,535.85 07-Apr-25 21,758.40 22,254.00 21,743.65 22,161.60 04-Apr-25 23,190.40 23,214.70 22,857.45 22,904.45 Weekly Returns -0.33%

Data Source: NSE

With the dollar index dipping below the psychological 100 mark, IT took a sharp dip. For the week to April 11, 2025, Nifty fell by -76 points or -0.33%, largely due to a sharp fall led by IT and banking. Nifty touched a weekly high of 22,924 and a low of 21,744 this week.

NIFTY MID-CAP 100 INDEX – ENDED A SUBDUED WEEK ABOVE 50,000

Date Open High Low Close 11-Apr-25 50,516.00 50,641.90 50,088.60 50,501.50 10-Apr-25 49,719.40 49,744.70 48,905.75 49,582.05 09-Apr-25 49,719.40 49,744.70 48,905.75 49,582.05 08-Apr-25 49,888.15 50,237.50 49,194.00 49,838.00 07-Apr-25 46,966.60 49,073.45 46,966.60 48,809.45 04-Apr-25 52,044.20 52,059.90 50,349.80 50,645.95 Weekly Returns -0.29%

Data Source: NSE

With the global uncertainty, there was really not much of room for alpha hunting. The good news is the mid-cap index closing above the 50,000 levels this week. Nifty Mid-cap touched weekly high of 50,642 and a low of 46,967; recovering from the sharp fall on Monday.

NIFTY SMALL-CAP 100 INDEX – SHOWS MINOR GAINS FOR THE WEEK

Date Open High Low Close 11-Apr-25 15,644.30 15,711.95 15,456.90 15,696.10 10-Apr-25 15,347.10 15,366.70 15,101.00 15,256.75 09-Apr-25 15,347.10 15,366.70 15,101.00 15,256.75 08-Apr-25 15,464.55 15,562.30 15,217.30 15,389.00 07-Apr-25 14,086.90 15,164.20 14,084.30 15,067.90 04-Apr-25 16,220.80 16,252.75 15,559.05 15,675.95 Weekly Returns +0.13%

Data Source: NSE

The small caps continued to remain in a grey zone, although there have been pockets of retail buying visible in these stocks. Nifty Small-cap touched weekly high of 15,712 and a low of 14,084; recovering fairly well after Black Monday.

BANK NIFTY INDEX – MACRO PRESSURE SHOWS UP ON BANKING

Date Open High Low Close 11-Apr-25 50,634.10 51,244.70 50,634.10 51,002.35 10-Apr-25 50,487.10 50,496.90 49,910.85 50,240.15 09-Apr-25 50,487.10 50,496.90 49,910.85 50,240.15 08-Apr-25 50,388.55 50,793.70 50,030.80 50,511.00 07-Apr-25 49,336.10 50,426.25 49,156.95 49,860.10 04-Apr-25 51,711.60 51,893.60 51,360.40 51,502.70 Weekly Returns -0.97%

Data Source: NSE

For the week to April 11, 2025, Nifty Bank fell -500 points or -0.97%; as global macro risks and lower rates put pressure on banks over NIM spread question. The Bank Nifty touched a weekly high of 51,245 and a low of 49,157; recovering gradually from Monday lows.

NIFTY IT INDEX – STRUGGLES TO RECOVER DURING THE WEEK

Date Open High Low Close 11-Apr-25 32,926.65 33,210.80 32,526.00 32,740.85 10-Apr-25 32,710.25 32,762.30 32,200.25 32,517.35 09-Apr-25 32,710.25 32,762.30 32,200.25 32,517.35 08-Apr-25 33,232.40 33,742.85 32,859.05 33,244.40 07-Apr-25 31,307.95 32,835.10 30,918.95 32,668.80 04-Apr-25 34,224.60 34,361.65 33,418.65 33,511.40 Weekly Returns -2.30%

Data Source: NSE

For the week to April 11, 2025, Nifty IT Index was down -771 points or -2.30%, as IT struggled to recover due to the dollar index dipping below 100 levels. The IT Index touched a weekly high of 33,743 and a low of 30,919, ending at the bottom for second week in a row.

NIFTY OIL & GAS INDEX – CRUDE FALL PUSHES UP REFINING STOCKS

Date Open High Low Close 11-Apr-25 10,214.80 10,282.65 10,140.05 10,262.55 10-Apr-25 10,019.10 10,076.45 9,921.15 10,041.25 09-Apr-25 10,019.10 10,076.45 9,921.15 10,041.25 08-Apr-25 9,990.55 10,124.50 9,862.45 10,068.35 07-Apr-25 9,475.80 9,918.75 9,445.95 9,851.50 04-Apr-25 10,529.35 10,543.25 10,064.95 10,134.10 Weekly Returns +1.27%

Data Source: NSE

For the week to April 11, 2025, Nifty Oil & Gas Index was up +129 points or +1.27%, as low crude prices promised to boost GRMs. The Oil & Gas Index touched a weekly high of 10,283 and a low of 9,446, with Reliance and other downstream players closing with gains.

NIFTY AUTO INDEX –TRUMP TARIFFS REMAIN THE OVERHANG

Date Open High Low Close 11-Apr-25 20,493.05 20,637.95 20,432.30 20,548.65 10-Apr-25 20,188.30 20,326.95 20,034.65 20,140.40 09-Apr-25 20,188.30 20,326.95 20,034.65 20,140.40 08-Apr-25 20,141.65 20,307.30 19,805.25 20,138.15 07-Apr-25 19,336.15 19,893.70 19,316.65 19,815.55 04-Apr-25 21,081.05 21,081.05 20,507.55 20,593.15 Weekly Returns -0.22%

Data Source: NSE

For the week to April 11, 2025, Nifty Auto Index fell -45 points or -0.22%. It began with the 25% Trump tariffs on cars and auto components, with the likes of JLR planning to take a tough stance. Nifty Auto Index touched a weekly high of 20,638 and a low of 19,317 levels.

NIFTY FMCG INDEX – DOMESTIC STORY FINALLY SHINES

Date Open High Low Close 11-Apr-25 55,939.55 55,960.50 55,234.15 55,741.10 10-Apr-25 54,365.25 55,412.20 54,280.85 55,264.75 09-Apr-25 54,365.25 55,412.20 54,280.85 55,264.75 08-Apr-25 53,800.05 54,531.40 53,557.35 54,300.25 07-Apr-25 51,201.90 53,395.45 51,201.90 53,241.15 04-Apr-25 53,603.70 54,223.35 53,310.00 53,830.70 Weekly Returns +3.55%

Data Source: NSE

For the week to April 11, 2025, FMCG index was the star closing +3.55% higher. Amidst the global tariff uncertainty, the India-oriented FMCG stocks stand out. Nifty FMCG Index touched a weekly high of 55,961 and a low of 51,202 levels.

NIFTY HEALTHCARE INDEX – PHARMA TARIFF UNCERTAINTY CONTINUES

Date Open High Low Close 11-Apr-25 13,425.45 13,495.90 13,284.25 13,326.65 10-Apr-25 13,088.50 13,206.50 12,984.70 13,126.30 09-Apr-25 13,088.50 13,206.50 12,984.70 13,126.30 08-Apr-25 13,164.80 13,344.00 13,137.70 13,264.25 07-Apr-25 12,575.75 13,166.80 12,565.40 13,048.90 04-Apr-25 13,861.10 13,863.00 13,140.40 13,426.80 Weekly Returns -0.75%

Data Source: NSE

For the week to April 11, 2025, Nifty Healthcare Index fell -100 points or -0.75%. Pharma was kept out of Trump’s reciprocal tariffs, but the uncertainty continues. The Healthcare Index touched a weekly high of 13,496 and a low of 12,565, recovering from Monday’s fall.