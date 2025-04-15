Weekly Musings – Index performance for week ended April 11, 2025

The week saw FPIs net selling in equities to the tune of $(2,470) Million. VIX spiked from 13.76 levels to 20.11 levels this week; even touching a high of 23.19 on Monday. The 90-day pause in reciprocal tariffs had little impact, as the dollar index plummeted below 100 mark.
BSE SENSEX 30 INDEX – TRUMP TARIFFS SPOOK SENSEX
|Date
|Open
|High
|Low
|Close
|11-Apr-25
|74,835.49
|75,467.33
|74,762.84
|75,157.26
|10-Apr-25
|74,103.83
|74,103.83
|73,673.06
|73,847.15
|09-Apr-25
|74,103.83
|74,103.83
|73,673.06
|73,847.15
|08-Apr-25
|74,013.73
|74,859.39
|73,424.92
|74,227.08
|07-Apr-25
|71,449.94
|73,403.99
|71,425.01
|73,137.90
|04-Apr-25
|76,160.09
|76,258.12
|75,240.55
|75,364.69
|Weekly Returns
|-0.28%
Data Source: BSE
For the week April 11, 2025, Sensex lost -207 points or -0.28%. Despite the pause in tariffs, Sensex was in the red, before a late recovery on Friday. Sensex touched a weekly high of 75,467 and a low of 71,425; making sharply lower highs and lower lows in the week.
NIFTY 50 INDEX – IT SECTOR KEEPS NIFTY UNDER PRESSURE
|Date
|Open
|High
|Low
|Close
|11-Apr-25
|22,695.40
|22,923.90
|22,695.40
|22,828.55
|10-Apr-25
|22,460.30
|22,468.70
|22,353.25
|22,399.15
|09-Apr-25
|22,460.30
|22,468.70
|22,353.25
|22,399.15
|08-Apr-25
|22,446.75
|22,697.20
|22,270.85
|22,535.85
|07-Apr-25
|21,758.40
|22,254.00
|21,743.65
|22,161.60
|04-Apr-25
|23,190.40
|23,214.70
|22,857.45
|22,904.45
|Weekly Returns
|-0.33%
Data Source: NSE
With the dollar index dipping below the psychological 100 mark, IT took a sharp dip. For the week to April 11, 2025, Nifty fell by -76 points or -0.33%, largely due to a sharp fall led by IT and banking. Nifty touched a weekly high of 22,924 and a low of 21,744 this week.
NIFTY MID-CAP 100 INDEX – ENDED A SUBDUED WEEK ABOVE 50,000
|Date
|Open
|High
|Low
|Close
|11-Apr-25
|50,516.00
|50,641.90
|50,088.60
|50,501.50
|10-Apr-25
|49,719.40
|49,744.70
|48,905.75
|49,582.05
|09-Apr-25
|49,719.40
|49,744.70
|48,905.75
|49,582.05
|08-Apr-25
|49,888.15
|50,237.50
|49,194.00
|49,838.00
|07-Apr-25
|46,966.60
|49,073.45
|46,966.60
|48,809.45
|04-Apr-25
|52,044.20
|52,059.90
|50,349.80
|50,645.95
|Weekly Returns
|-0.29%
Data Source: NSE
With the global uncertainty, there was really not much of room for alpha hunting. The good news is the mid-cap index closing above the 50,000 levels this week. Nifty Mid-cap touched weekly high of 50,642 and a low of 46,967; recovering from the sharp fall on Monday.
NIFTY SMALL-CAP 100 INDEX – SHOWS MINOR GAINS FOR THE WEEK
|Date
|Open
|High
|Low
|Close
|11-Apr-25
|15,644.30
|15,711.95
|15,456.90
|15,696.10
|10-Apr-25
|15,347.10
|15,366.70
|15,101.00
|15,256.75
|09-Apr-25
|15,347.10
|15,366.70
|15,101.00
|15,256.75
|08-Apr-25
|15,464.55
|15,562.30
|15,217.30
|15,389.00
|07-Apr-25
|14,086.90
|15,164.20
|14,084.30
|15,067.90
|04-Apr-25
|16,220.80
|16,252.75
|15,559.05
|15,675.95
|Weekly Returns
|+0.13%
Data Source: NSE
The small caps continued to remain in a grey zone, although there have been pockets of retail buying visible in these stocks. Nifty Small-cap touched weekly high of 15,712 and a low of 14,084; recovering fairly well after Black Monday.
BANK NIFTY INDEX – MACRO PRESSURE SHOWS UP ON BANKING
|Date
|Open
|High
|Low
|Close
|11-Apr-25
|50,634.10
|51,244.70
|50,634.10
|51,002.35
|10-Apr-25
|50,487.10
|50,496.90
|49,910.85
|50,240.15
|09-Apr-25
|50,487.10
|50,496.90
|49,910.85
|50,240.15
|08-Apr-25
|50,388.55
|50,793.70
|50,030.80
|50,511.00
|07-Apr-25
|49,336.10
|50,426.25
|49,156.95
|49,860.10
|04-Apr-25
|51,711.60
|51,893.60
|51,360.40
|51,502.70
|Weekly Returns
|-0.97%
Data Source: NSE
For the week to April 11, 2025, Nifty Bank fell -500 points or -0.97%; as global macro risks and lower rates put pressure on banks over NIM spread question. The Bank Nifty touched a weekly high of 51,245 and a low of 49,157; recovering gradually from Monday lows.
NIFTY IT INDEX – STRUGGLES TO RECOVER DURING THE WEEK
|Date
|Open
|High
|Low
|Close
|11-Apr-25
|32,926.65
|33,210.80
|32,526.00
|32,740.85
|10-Apr-25
|32,710.25
|32,762.30
|32,200.25
|32,517.35
|09-Apr-25
|32,710.25
|32,762.30
|32,200.25
|32,517.35
|08-Apr-25
|33,232.40
|33,742.85
|32,859.05
|33,244.40
|07-Apr-25
|31,307.95
|32,835.10
|30,918.95
|32,668.80
|04-Apr-25
|34,224.60
|34,361.65
|33,418.65
|33,511.40
|Weekly Returns
|-2.30%
Data Source: NSE
For the week to April 11, 2025, Nifty IT Index was down -771 points or -2.30%, as IT struggled to recover due to the dollar index dipping below 100 levels. The IT Index touched a weekly high of 33,743 and a low of 30,919, ending at the bottom for second week in a row.
NIFTY OIL & GAS INDEX – CRUDE FALL PUSHES UP REFINING STOCKS
|Date
|Open
|High
|Low
|Close
|11-Apr-25
|10,214.80
|10,282.65
|10,140.05
|10,262.55
|10-Apr-25
|10,019.10
|10,076.45
|9,921.15
|10,041.25
|09-Apr-25
|10,019.10
|10,076.45
|9,921.15
|10,041.25
|08-Apr-25
|9,990.55
|10,124.50
|9,862.45
|10,068.35
|07-Apr-25
|9,475.80
|9,918.75
|9,445.95
|9,851.50
|04-Apr-25
|10,529.35
|10,543.25
|10,064.95
|10,134.10
|Weekly Returns
|+1.27%
Data Source: NSE
For the week to April 11, 2025, Nifty Oil & Gas Index was up +129 points or +1.27%, as low crude prices promised to boost GRMs. The Oil & Gas Index touched a weekly high of 10,283 and a low of 9,446, with Reliance and other downstream players closing with gains.
NIFTY AUTO INDEX –TRUMP TARIFFS REMAIN THE OVERHANG
|Date
|Open
|High
|Low
|Close
|11-Apr-25
|20,493.05
|20,637.95
|20,432.30
|20,548.65
|10-Apr-25
|20,188.30
|20,326.95
|20,034.65
|20,140.40
|09-Apr-25
|20,188.30
|20,326.95
|20,034.65
|20,140.40
|08-Apr-25
|20,141.65
|20,307.30
|19,805.25
|20,138.15
|07-Apr-25
|19,336.15
|19,893.70
|19,316.65
|19,815.55
|04-Apr-25
|21,081.05
|21,081.05
|20,507.55
|20,593.15
|Weekly Returns
|-0.22%
Data Source: NSE
For the week to April 11, 2025, Nifty Auto Index fell -45 points or -0.22%. It began with the 25% Trump tariffs on cars and auto components, with the likes of JLR planning to take a tough stance. Nifty Auto Index touched a weekly high of 20,638 and a low of 19,317 levels.
NIFTY FMCG INDEX – DOMESTIC STORY FINALLY SHINES
|Date
|Open
|High
|Low
|Close
|11-Apr-25
|55,939.55
|55,960.50
|55,234.15
|55,741.10
|10-Apr-25
|54,365.25
|55,412.20
|54,280.85
|55,264.75
|09-Apr-25
|54,365.25
|55,412.20
|54,280.85
|55,264.75
|08-Apr-25
|53,800.05
|54,531.40
|53,557.35
|54,300.25
|07-Apr-25
|51,201.90
|53,395.45
|51,201.90
|53,241.15
|04-Apr-25
|53,603.70
|54,223.35
|53,310.00
|53,830.70
|Weekly Returns
|+3.55%
Data Source: NSE
For the week to April 11, 2025, FMCG index was the star closing +3.55% higher. Amidst the global tariff uncertainty, the India-oriented FMCG stocks stand out. Nifty FMCG Index touched a weekly high of 55,961 and a low of 51,202 levels.
NIFTY HEALTHCARE INDEX – PHARMA TARIFF UNCERTAINTY CONTINUES
|Date
|Open
|High
|Low
|Close
|11-Apr-25
|13,425.45
|13,495.90
|13,284.25
|13,326.65
|10-Apr-25
|13,088.50
|13,206.50
|12,984.70
|13,126.30
|09-Apr-25
|13,088.50
|13,206.50
|12,984.70
|13,126.30
|08-Apr-25
|13,164.80
|13,344.00
|13,137.70
|13,264.25
|07-Apr-25
|12,575.75
|13,166.80
|12,565.40
|13,048.90
|04-Apr-25
|13,861.10
|13,863.00
|13,140.40
|13,426.80
|Weekly Returns
|-0.75%
Data Source: NSE
For the week to April 11, 2025, Nifty Healthcare Index fell -100 points or -0.75%. Pharma was kept out of Trump’s reciprocal tariffs, but the uncertainty continues. The Healthcare Index touched a weekly high of 13,496 and a low of 12,565, recovering from Monday’s fall.
Related Tags
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.