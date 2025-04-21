Weekly Musings – Index performance for week ended April 18, 2025

The week saw FPIs net buying in equities to the tune of $990 Million. VIX, which had spiked in the previous week to 23.19 levels, tapered to 15.47 this week. Even as the dollar index (DXY) stayed below 100, the markets celebrated a possible US-EU trade deal.
BSE SENSEX 30 INDEX – MARKETS JUMP ON TRADE DEAL HOPES
|Date
|Open
|High
|Low
|Close
|18-Apr-25
|76,968.02
|78,616.77
|76,665.77
|78,553.20
|17-Apr-25
|76,968.02
|78,616.77
|76,665.77
|78,553.20
|16-Apr-25
|76,996.78
|77,110.23
|76,543.77
|77,044.29
|15-Apr-25
|76,852.06
|76,907.63
|76,435.07
|76,734.89
|14-Apr-25
|74,835.49
|75,467.33
|74,762.84
|75,157.26
|11-Apr-25
|74,835.49
|75,467.33
|74,762.84
|75,157.26
|Weekly Returns
|+4.52%
Data Source: BSE
For the week April 18, 2025, Sensex gained +3.396 points or +4.52%. Sensex rallied frenetically on Tuesday and Thursday in a truncated week. Sensex touched a weekly high of 78,617 and a low of 74,763; as a likely US-EU trade deal enthused the markets overall.
NIFTY 50 INDEX – BANKING PROPELS NIFTY IN THE WEEK
|Date
|Open
|High
|Low
|Close
|18-Apr-25
|23,401.85
|23,872.35
|23,298.55
|23,851.65
|17-Apr-25
|23,401.85
|23,872.35
|23,298.55
|23,851.65
|16-Apr-25
|23,344.10
|23,452.20
|23,273.05
|23,437.20
|15-Apr-25
|23,368.35
|23,368.35
|23,207.00
|23,328.55
|14-Apr-25
|22,695.40
|22,923.90
|22,695.40
|22,828.55
|11-Apr-25
|22,695.40
|22,923.90
|22,695.40
|22,828.55
|Weekly Returns
|+4.48%
Data Source: NSE
With dollar index below the 100 mark, action shifted to domestic consumption service plays. For the week to April 18, 2025, Nifty gained +1,023 points or +4.48%, largely led by a rally in banks. Nifty touched a weekly high of 23,873 and a low of 22,685 this week.
NIFTY MID-CAP 100 INDEX – RALLIES ON SELECTIVE BUYING
|Date
|Open
|High
|Low
|Close
|18-Apr-25
|52,286.35
|52,736.35
|52,061.80
|52,657.80
|17-Apr-25
|52,286.35
|52,736.35
|52,061.80
|52,657.80
|16-Apr-25
|52,090.05
|52,371.75
|51,946.65
|52,345.55
|15-Apr-25
|51,391.90
|52,054.80
|51,100.80
|51,974.45
|14-Apr-25
|50,516.00
|50,641.90
|50,088.60
|50,501.50
|11-Apr-25
|50,516.00
|50,641.90
|50,088.60
|50,501.50
|Weekly Returns
|+4.27%
Data Source: NSE
Rate sensitives saw frenetic buying among the mid-caps. The good news is the mid-cap index sustaining above the 50,000 levels with conviction. Nifty Mid-cap touched weekly high of 52,736 and a low of 50,089; showing positive traction on all three days.
NIFTY SMALL-CAP 100 INDEX – LATCHES ON TO THE INDIA BANDWAGON
|Date
|Open
|High
|Low
|Close
|18-Apr-25
|16,318.10
|16,455.80
|16,274.30
|16,410.20
|17-Apr-25
|16,318.10
|16,455.80
|16,274.30
|16,410.20
|16-Apr-25
|16,220.25
|16,364.20
|16,193.15
|16,349.25
|15-Apr-25
|15,932.45
|16,195.50
|15,876.05
|16,179.30
|14-Apr-25
|15,644.30
|15,711.95
|15,456.90
|15,696.10
|11-Apr-25
|15,644.30
|15,711.95
|15,456.90
|15,696.10
|Weekly Returns
|+4.55%
Data Source: NSE
Even as Brent rallied, the weak dollar index gave a leg-up to the small cap stocks, which closed the week with 4.55% gains. Nifty Small-cap index touched weekly high of 16,456 and a low of 15,457; showing signs of retail investors returning to small cap buying.
BANK NIFTY INDEX – EMERGES THE DOMESTIC SERVICE EXEMPLAR
|Date
|Open
|High
|Low
|Close
|18-Apr-25
|53,153.75
|54,407.20
|53,084.90
|54,290.20
|17-Apr-25
|53,153.75
|54,407.20
|53,084.90
|54,290.20
|16-Apr-25
|52,690.90
|53,164.45
|52,471.35
|53,117.75
|15-Apr-25
|52,299.00
|52,486.35
|51,863.30
|52,379.50
|14-Apr-25
|50,634.10
|51,244.70
|50,634.10
|51,002.35
|11-Apr-25
|50,634.10
|51,244.70
|50,634.10
|51,002.35
|Weekly Returns
|+6.45%
Data Source: NSE
For the week to April 18, 2025, Nifty Bank rallied +3,288 points or +6.45%; as buying converged towards banks as a domestic services proxy. The Bank Nifty touched a weekly high of 54,407 and a low of 50,634; ending just 0.5% away from 52-week highs.
NIFTY IT INDEX – GAINS LIMITED BY DISAPPOINTING Q4 RESULTS
|Date
|Open
|High
|Low
|Close
|18-Apr-25
|32,832.65
|33,471.55
|32,470.95
|33,372.35
|17-Apr-25
|32,832.65
|33,471.55
|32,470.95
|33,372.35
|16-Apr-25
|33,215.95
|33,387.45
|32,867.95
|33,295.50
|15-Apr-25
|33,504.15
|33,520.65
|32,932.95
|33,275.30
|14-Apr-25
|32,926.65
|33,210.80
|32,526.00
|32,740.85
|11-Apr-25
|32,926.65
|33,210.80
|32,526.00
|32,740.85
|Weekly Returns
|+1.93%
Data Source: NSE
For the week to April 18, 2025, Nifty IT Index was up just 632 points or +1.93%, as weak dollar and tepid Q4 results of bellwethers remained an overhang. The IT Index touched a weekly high of 33,521 and a low of 32,471, making a low on the last day of the week.
NIFTY OIL & GAS INDEX – UPSTREAM LEADS THE OIL SECTOR RALLY
|Date
|Open
|High
|Low
|Close
|18-Apr-25
|10,558.65
|10,716.85
|10,479.75
|10,692.20
|17-Apr-25
|10,558.65
|10,716.85
|10,479.75
|10,692.20
|16-Apr-25
|10,388.15
|10,577.60
|10,371.45
|10,562.05
|15-Apr-25
|10,453.40
|10,453.55
|10,368.75
|10,423.50
|14-Apr-25
|10,214.80
|10,282.65
|10,140.05
|10,262.55
|11-Apr-25
|10,214.80
|10,282.65
|10,140.05
|10,262.55
|Weekly Returns
|+4.19%
Data Source: NSE
For the week to April 18, 2025, Nifty Oil & Gas Index was up +430 points or +4.19%. Upstream oil gained from the 5% crude rally. The Oil & Gas Index touched a weekly high of 10,717 and a low of 10,140, as Reliance led the rally in the oil & gas index.
NIFTY AUTO INDEX – SEES DOMESTIC PROXY DEMAND AT PLAY
|Date
|Open
|High
|Low
|Close
|18-Apr-25
|21,152.00
|21,414.60
|20,953.10
|21,373.10
|17-Apr-25
|21,152.00
|21,414.60
|20,953.10
|21,373.10
|16-Apr-25
|21,280.35
|21,283.10
|21,058.60
|21,155.80
|15-Apr-25
|21,023.95
|21,276.30
|20,929.75
|21,246.20
|14-Apr-25
|20,493.05
|20,637.95
|20,432.30
|20,548.65
|11-Apr-25
|20,493.05
|20,637.95
|20,432.30
|20,548.65
|Weekly Returns
|+4.01%
Data Source: NSE
For the week to April 18, 2025, Nifty Auto Index gained +825 points or +4.02%. After falling sharply post the auto tariffs, the sector rallied on the pause and as a domestic demand play. Nifty Auto Index touched a weekly high of 21,415 and a low of 20,432 levels.
NIFTY FMCG INDEX – DISPLAYS A CAUTIOUS RALLY IN THE WEEK
|Date
|Open
|High
|Low
|Close
|18-Apr-25
|56,303.15
|56,728.30
|56,008.65
|56,674.20
|17-Apr-25
|56,303.15
|56,728.30
|56,008.65
|56,674.20
|16-Apr-25
|55,694.65
|56,435.95
|55,694.65
|56,345.60
|15-Apr-25
|56,620.05
|56,620.50
|55,537.15
|55,896.95
|14-Apr-25
|55,939.55
|55,960.50
|55,234.15
|55,741.10
|11-Apr-25
|55,939.55
|55,960.50
|55,234.15
|55,741.10
|Weekly Returns
|+1.67%
Data Source: NSE
For the week to April 18, 2025, FMCG index saw subdued gains of +1.67%. Amidst the global tariff uncertainty, the India-oriented FMCG stocks remained a preferred proxy for domestic demand. Nifty FMCG Index touched a weekly high of 56,728 and a low of 55,234 levels.
NIFTY HEALTHCARE INDEX – PHARMA MAKES A CAUTIOUS START
|Date
|Open
|High
|Low
|Close
|18-Apr-25
|13,559.50
|13,736.05
|13,545.05
|13,711.05
|17-Apr-25
|13,559.50
|13,736.05
|13,545.05
|13,711.05
|16-Apr-25
|13,546.30
|13,619.35
|13,491.90
|13,553.50
|15-Apr-25
|13,557.55
|13,602.80
|13,458.60
|13,577.35
|14-Apr-25
|13,425.45
|13,495.90
|13,284.25
|13,326.65
|11-Apr-25
|13,425.45
|13,495.90
|13,284.25
|13,326.65
|Weekly Returns
|+2.88%
Data Source: NSE
For the week to April 18, 2025, Nifty Healthcare Index rallied +384 points or +2.88%. Pharma tariff uncertainty continues; but markets are betting on Plan-B being put into action. The Healthcare Index touched a weekly high of 13,736 and a low of 13,284, in the week.
