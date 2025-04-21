iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Weekly Musings – Index performance for week ended April 18, 2025

21 Apr 2025 , 10:44 AM

The week saw FPIs net buying in equities to the tune of $990 Million. VIX, which had spiked in the previous week to 23.19 levels, tapered to 15.47 this week. Even as the dollar index (DXY) stayed below 100, the markets celebrated a possible US-EU trade deal.

BSE SENSEX 30 INDEX – MARKETS JUMP ON TRADE DEAL HOPES

Date Open High Low Close
18-Apr-25 76,968.02 78,616.77 76,665.77 78,553.20
17-Apr-25 76,968.02 78,616.77 76,665.77 78,553.20
16-Apr-25 76,996.78 77,110.23 76,543.77 77,044.29
15-Apr-25 76,852.06 76,907.63 76,435.07 76,734.89
14-Apr-25 74,835.49 75,467.33 74,762.84 75,157.26
11-Apr-25 74,835.49 75,467.33 74,762.84 75,157.26
  Weekly Returns +4.52%

Data Source: BSE

For the week April 18, 2025, Sensex gained +3.396 points or +4.52%. Sensex rallied frenetically on Tuesday and Thursday in a truncated week. Sensex touched a weekly high of 78,617 and a low of 74,763; as a likely US-EU trade deal enthused the markets overall.

NIFTY 50 INDEX – BANKING PROPELS NIFTY IN THE WEEK

Date Open High Low Close
18-Apr-25 23,401.85 23,872.35 23,298.55 23,851.65
17-Apr-25 23,401.85 23,872.35 23,298.55 23,851.65
16-Apr-25 23,344.10 23,452.20 23,273.05 23,437.20
15-Apr-25 23,368.35 23,368.35 23,207.00 23,328.55
14-Apr-25 22,695.40 22,923.90 22,695.40 22,828.55
11-Apr-25 22,695.40 22,923.90 22,695.40 22,828.55
  Weekly Returns +4.48%

Data Source: NSE

With dollar index below the 100 mark, action shifted to domestic consumption service plays. For the week to April 18, 2025, Nifty gained +1,023 points or +4.48%, largely led by a rally in banks. Nifty touched a weekly high of 23,873 and a low of 22,685 this week.

NIFTY MID-CAP 100 INDEX – RALLIES ON SELECTIVE BUYING

Date Open High Low Close
18-Apr-25 52,286.35 52,736.35 52,061.80 52,657.80
17-Apr-25 52,286.35 52,736.35 52,061.80 52,657.80
16-Apr-25 52,090.05 52,371.75 51,946.65 52,345.55
15-Apr-25 51,391.90 52,054.80 51,100.80 51,974.45
14-Apr-25 50,516.00 50,641.90 50,088.60 50,501.50
11-Apr-25 50,516.00 50,641.90 50,088.60 50,501.50
  Weekly Returns +4.27%

Data Source: NSE

Rate sensitives saw frenetic buying among the mid-caps. The good news is the mid-cap index sustaining above the 50,000 levels with conviction. Nifty Mid-cap touched weekly high of 52,736 and a low of 50,089; showing positive traction on all three days.

NIFTY SMALL-CAP 100 INDEX – LATCHES ON TO THE INDIA BANDWAGON

Date Open High Low Close
18-Apr-25 16,318.10 16,455.80 16,274.30 16,410.20
17-Apr-25 16,318.10 16,455.80 16,274.30 16,410.20
16-Apr-25 16,220.25 16,364.20 16,193.15 16,349.25
15-Apr-25 15,932.45 16,195.50 15,876.05 16,179.30
14-Apr-25 15,644.30 15,711.95 15,456.90 15,696.10
11-Apr-25 15,644.30 15,711.95 15,456.90 15,696.10
  Weekly Returns +4.55%

Data Source: NSE

Even as Brent rallied, the weak dollar index gave a leg-up to the small cap stocks, which closed the week with 4.55% gains. Nifty Small-cap index touched weekly high of 16,456 and a low of 15,457; showing signs of retail investors returning to small cap buying.

BANK NIFTY INDEX – EMERGES THE DOMESTIC SERVICE EXEMPLAR

Date Open High Low Close
18-Apr-25 53,153.75 54,407.20 53,084.90 54,290.20
17-Apr-25 53,153.75 54,407.20 53,084.90 54,290.20
16-Apr-25 52,690.90 53,164.45 52,471.35 53,117.75
15-Apr-25 52,299.00 52,486.35 51,863.30 52,379.50
14-Apr-25 50,634.10 51,244.70 50,634.10 51,002.35
11-Apr-25 50,634.10 51,244.70 50,634.10 51,002.35
  Weekly Returns +6.45%

Data Source: NSE

For the week to April 18, 2025, Nifty Bank rallied +3,288 points or +6.45%; as buying converged towards banks as a domestic services proxy. The Bank Nifty touched a weekly high of 54,407 and a low of 50,634; ending just 0.5% away from 52-week highs.

NIFTY IT INDEX – GAINS LIMITED BY DISAPPOINTING Q4 RESULTS

Date Open High Low Close
18-Apr-25 32,832.65 33,471.55 32,470.95 33,372.35
17-Apr-25 32,832.65 33,471.55 32,470.95 33,372.35
16-Apr-25 33,215.95 33,387.45 32,867.95 33,295.50
15-Apr-25 33,504.15 33,520.65 32,932.95 33,275.30
14-Apr-25 32,926.65 33,210.80 32,526.00 32,740.85
11-Apr-25 32,926.65 33,210.80 32,526.00 32,740.85
  Weekly Returns +1.93%

Data Source: NSE

For the week to April 18, 2025, Nifty IT Index was up just 632 points or +1.93%, as weak dollar and tepid Q4 results of bellwethers remained an overhang. The IT Index touched a weekly high of 33,521 and a low of 32,471, making a low on the last day of the week.

NIFTY OIL & GAS INDEX – UPSTREAM LEADS THE OIL SECTOR RALLY

Date Open High Low Close
18-Apr-25 10,558.65 10,716.85 10,479.75 10,692.20
17-Apr-25 10,558.65 10,716.85 10,479.75 10,692.20
16-Apr-25 10,388.15 10,577.60 10,371.45 10,562.05
15-Apr-25 10,453.40 10,453.55 10,368.75 10,423.50
14-Apr-25 10,214.80 10,282.65 10,140.05 10,262.55
11-Apr-25 10,214.80 10,282.65 10,140.05 10,262.55
  Weekly Returns +4.19%

Data Source: NSE

For the week to April 18, 2025, Nifty Oil & Gas Index was up +430 points or +4.19%. Upstream oil gained from the 5% crude rally. The Oil & Gas Index touched a weekly high of 10,717 and a low of 10,140, as Reliance led the rally in the oil & gas index.

NIFTY AUTO INDEX – SEES DOMESTIC PROXY DEMAND AT PLAY

Date Open High Low Close
18-Apr-25 21,152.00 21,414.60 20,953.10 21,373.10
17-Apr-25 21,152.00 21,414.60 20,953.10 21,373.10
16-Apr-25 21,280.35 21,283.10 21,058.60 21,155.80
15-Apr-25 21,023.95 21,276.30 20,929.75 21,246.20
14-Apr-25 20,493.05 20,637.95 20,432.30 20,548.65
11-Apr-25 20,493.05 20,637.95 20,432.30 20,548.65
  Weekly Returns +4.01%

Data Source: NSE

For the week to April 18, 2025, Nifty Auto Index gained +825 points or +4.02%. After falling sharply post the auto tariffs, the sector rallied on the pause and as a domestic demand play. Nifty Auto Index touched a weekly high of 21,415 and a low of 20,432 levels.

NIFTY FMCG INDEX – DISPLAYS A CAUTIOUS RALLY IN THE WEEK

Date Open High Low Close
18-Apr-25 56,303.15 56,728.30 56,008.65 56,674.20
17-Apr-25 56,303.15 56,728.30 56,008.65 56,674.20
16-Apr-25 55,694.65 56,435.95 55,694.65 56,345.60
15-Apr-25 56,620.05 56,620.50 55,537.15 55,896.95
14-Apr-25 55,939.55 55,960.50 55,234.15 55,741.10
11-Apr-25 55,939.55 55,960.50 55,234.15 55,741.10
  Weekly Returns +1.67%

Data Source: NSE

For the week to April 18, 2025, FMCG index saw subdued gains of +1.67%. Amidst the global tariff uncertainty, the India-oriented FMCG stocks remained a preferred proxy for domestic demand. Nifty FMCG Index touched a weekly high of 56,728 and a low of 55,234 levels.

NIFTY HEALTHCARE INDEX – PHARMA MAKES A CAUTIOUS START

Date Open High Low Close
18-Apr-25 13,559.50 13,736.05 13,545.05 13,711.05
17-Apr-25 13,559.50 13,736.05 13,545.05 13,711.05
16-Apr-25 13,546.30 13,619.35 13,491.90 13,553.50
15-Apr-25 13,557.55 13,602.80 13,458.60 13,577.35
14-Apr-25 13,425.45 13,495.90 13,284.25 13,326.65
11-Apr-25 13,425.45 13,495.90 13,284.25 13,326.65
  Weekly Returns +2.88%

Data Source: NSE

For the week to April 18, 2025, Nifty Healthcare Index rallied +384 points or +2.88%. Pharma tariff uncertainty continues; but markets are betting on Plan-B being put into action. The Healthcare Index touched a weekly high of 13,736 and a low of 13,284, in the week.

Related Tags

  • BankNifty
  • F&O
  • ITIndex
  • Midcap
  • nifty
  • SEBI
  • sensex
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Appoints Capt (Retd) Jagmohan as CMD

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Appoints Capt (Retd) Jagmohan as CMD

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
22 Apr 2025|11:00 PM
TCS to upgrade retail trading platform for ICICI Securities

TCS to upgrade retail trading platform for ICICI Securities

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
22 Apr 2025|01:46 PM
Tata Investment’s Q4 net profit tanks ~38%

Tata Investment’s Q4 net profit tanks ~38%

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
22 Apr 2025|01:43 PM
Coal India, DVC sign pact for ₹16,500 Crore deal

Coal India, DVC sign pact for ₹16,500 Crore deal

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
22 Apr 2025|01:41 PM
Sensex and Nifty in Green on April 22, 2025

Sensex and Nifty in Green on April 22, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
22 Apr 2025|01:32 PM
Read More

Invest Right News

ABB India: Robust growth, but cautions on near term

ABB India: Robust growth, but cautions on near term

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
18 Apr 2024|11:16 AM
Dixon Technologies: Gaining from industry consolidation

Dixon Technologies: Gaining from industry consolidation

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
16 Apr 2024|11:47 AM
Phoenix Mills: Revival in consumption encouraging

Phoenix Mills: Revival in consumption encouraging

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
12 Apr 2024|11:00 AM
Shyam Metalics: Well set to deliver steady growth

Shyam Metalics: Well set to deliver steady growth

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
12 Apr 2024|10:47 AM
BSE: Firing on all cylinders

BSE: Firing on all cylinders

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
9 Apr 2024|10:33 AM
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.