Weekly Musings – Index performance for week ended April 18, 2025

The week saw FPIs net buying in equities to the tune of $990 Million. VIX, which had spiked in the previous week to 23.19 levels, tapered to 15.47 this week. Even as the dollar index (DXY) stayed below 100, the markets celebrated a possible US-EU trade deal.

BSE SENSEX 30 INDEX – MARKETS JUMP ON TRADE DEAL HOPES

Date Open High Low Close 18-Apr-25 76,968.02 78,616.77 76,665.77 78,553.20 17-Apr-25 76,968.02 78,616.77 76,665.77 78,553.20 16-Apr-25 76,996.78 77,110.23 76,543.77 77,044.29 15-Apr-25 76,852.06 76,907.63 76,435.07 76,734.89 14-Apr-25 74,835.49 75,467.33 74,762.84 75,157.26 11-Apr-25 74,835.49 75,467.33 74,762.84 75,157.26 Weekly Returns +4.52%

Data Source: BSE

For the week April 18, 2025, Sensex gained +3.396 points or +4.52%. Sensex rallied frenetically on Tuesday and Thursday in a truncated week. Sensex touched a weekly high of 78,617 and a low of 74,763; as a likely US-EU trade deal enthused the markets overall.

NIFTY 50 INDEX – BANKING PROPELS NIFTY IN THE WEEK

Date Open High Low Close 18-Apr-25 23,401.85 23,872.35 23,298.55 23,851.65 17-Apr-25 23,401.85 23,872.35 23,298.55 23,851.65 16-Apr-25 23,344.10 23,452.20 23,273.05 23,437.20 15-Apr-25 23,368.35 23,368.35 23,207.00 23,328.55 14-Apr-25 22,695.40 22,923.90 22,695.40 22,828.55 11-Apr-25 22,695.40 22,923.90 22,695.40 22,828.55 Weekly Returns +4.48%

Data Source: NSE

With dollar index below the 100 mark, action shifted to domestic consumption service plays. For the week to April 18, 2025, Nifty gained +1,023 points or +4.48%, largely led by a rally in banks. Nifty touched a weekly high of 23,873 and a low of 22,685 this week.

NIFTY MID-CAP 100 INDEX – RALLIES ON SELECTIVE BUYING

Date Open High Low Close 18-Apr-25 52,286.35 52,736.35 52,061.80 52,657.80 17-Apr-25 52,286.35 52,736.35 52,061.80 52,657.80 16-Apr-25 52,090.05 52,371.75 51,946.65 52,345.55 15-Apr-25 51,391.90 52,054.80 51,100.80 51,974.45 14-Apr-25 50,516.00 50,641.90 50,088.60 50,501.50 11-Apr-25 50,516.00 50,641.90 50,088.60 50,501.50 Weekly Returns +4.27%

Data Source: NSE

Rate sensitives saw frenetic buying among the mid-caps. The good news is the mid-cap index sustaining above the 50,000 levels with conviction. Nifty Mid-cap touched weekly high of 52,736 and a low of 50,089; showing positive traction on all three days.

NIFTY SMALL-CAP 100 INDEX – LATCHES ON TO THE INDIA BANDWAGON

Date Open High Low Close 18-Apr-25 16,318.10 16,455.80 16,274.30 16,410.20 17-Apr-25 16,318.10 16,455.80 16,274.30 16,410.20 16-Apr-25 16,220.25 16,364.20 16,193.15 16,349.25 15-Apr-25 15,932.45 16,195.50 15,876.05 16,179.30 14-Apr-25 15,644.30 15,711.95 15,456.90 15,696.10 11-Apr-25 15,644.30 15,711.95 15,456.90 15,696.10 Weekly Returns +4.55%

Data Source: NSE

Even as Brent rallied, the weak dollar index gave a leg-up to the small cap stocks, which closed the week with 4.55% gains. Nifty Small-cap index touched weekly high of 16,456 and a low of 15,457; showing signs of retail investors returning to small cap buying.

BANK NIFTY INDEX – EMERGES THE DOMESTIC SERVICE EXEMPLAR

Date Open High Low Close 18-Apr-25 53,153.75 54,407.20 53,084.90 54,290.20 17-Apr-25 53,153.75 54,407.20 53,084.90 54,290.20 16-Apr-25 52,690.90 53,164.45 52,471.35 53,117.75 15-Apr-25 52,299.00 52,486.35 51,863.30 52,379.50 14-Apr-25 50,634.10 51,244.70 50,634.10 51,002.35 11-Apr-25 50,634.10 51,244.70 50,634.10 51,002.35 Weekly Returns +6.45%

Data Source: NSE

For the week to April 18, 2025, Nifty Bank rallied +3,288 points or +6.45%; as buying converged towards banks as a domestic services proxy. The Bank Nifty touched a weekly high of 54,407 and a low of 50,634; ending just 0.5% away from 52-week highs.

NIFTY IT INDEX – GAINS LIMITED BY DISAPPOINTING Q4 RESULTS

Date Open High Low Close 18-Apr-25 32,832.65 33,471.55 32,470.95 33,372.35 17-Apr-25 32,832.65 33,471.55 32,470.95 33,372.35 16-Apr-25 33,215.95 33,387.45 32,867.95 33,295.50 15-Apr-25 33,504.15 33,520.65 32,932.95 33,275.30 14-Apr-25 32,926.65 33,210.80 32,526.00 32,740.85 11-Apr-25 32,926.65 33,210.80 32,526.00 32,740.85 Weekly Returns +1.93%

Data Source: NSE

For the week to April 18, 2025, Nifty IT Index was up just 632 points or +1.93%, as weak dollar and tepid Q4 results of bellwethers remained an overhang. The IT Index touched a weekly high of 33,521 and a low of 32,471, making a low on the last day of the week.

NIFTY OIL & GAS INDEX – UPSTREAM LEADS THE OIL SECTOR RALLY

Date Open High Low Close 18-Apr-25 10,558.65 10,716.85 10,479.75 10,692.20 17-Apr-25 10,558.65 10,716.85 10,479.75 10,692.20 16-Apr-25 10,388.15 10,577.60 10,371.45 10,562.05 15-Apr-25 10,453.40 10,453.55 10,368.75 10,423.50 14-Apr-25 10,214.80 10,282.65 10,140.05 10,262.55 11-Apr-25 10,214.80 10,282.65 10,140.05 10,262.55 Weekly Returns +4.19%

Data Source: NSE

For the week to April 18, 2025, Nifty Oil & Gas Index was up +430 points or +4.19%. Upstream oil gained from the 5% crude rally. The Oil & Gas Index touched a weekly high of 10,717 and a low of 10,140, as Reliance led the rally in the oil & gas index.

NIFTY AUTO INDEX – SEES DOMESTIC PROXY DEMAND AT PLAY

Date Open High Low Close 18-Apr-25 21,152.00 21,414.60 20,953.10 21,373.10 17-Apr-25 21,152.00 21,414.60 20,953.10 21,373.10 16-Apr-25 21,280.35 21,283.10 21,058.60 21,155.80 15-Apr-25 21,023.95 21,276.30 20,929.75 21,246.20 14-Apr-25 20,493.05 20,637.95 20,432.30 20,548.65 11-Apr-25 20,493.05 20,637.95 20,432.30 20,548.65 Weekly Returns +4.01%

Data Source: NSE

For the week to April 18, 2025, Nifty Auto Index gained +825 points or +4.02%. After falling sharply post the auto tariffs, the sector rallied on the pause and as a domestic demand play. Nifty Auto Index touched a weekly high of 21,415 and a low of 20,432 levels.

NIFTY FMCG INDEX – DISPLAYS A CAUTIOUS RALLY IN THE WEEK

Date Open High Low Close 18-Apr-25 56,303.15 56,728.30 56,008.65 56,674.20 17-Apr-25 56,303.15 56,728.30 56,008.65 56,674.20 16-Apr-25 55,694.65 56,435.95 55,694.65 56,345.60 15-Apr-25 56,620.05 56,620.50 55,537.15 55,896.95 14-Apr-25 55,939.55 55,960.50 55,234.15 55,741.10 11-Apr-25 55,939.55 55,960.50 55,234.15 55,741.10 Weekly Returns +1.67%

Data Source: NSE

For the week to April 18, 2025, FMCG index saw subdued gains of +1.67%. Amidst the global tariff uncertainty, the India-oriented FMCG stocks remained a preferred proxy for domestic demand. Nifty FMCG Index touched a weekly high of 56,728 and a low of 55,234 levels.

NIFTY HEALTHCARE INDEX – PHARMA MAKES A CAUTIOUS START

Date Open High Low Close 18-Apr-25 13,559.50 13,736.05 13,545.05 13,711.05 17-Apr-25 13,559.50 13,736.05 13,545.05 13,711.05 16-Apr-25 13,546.30 13,619.35 13,491.90 13,553.50 15-Apr-25 13,557.55 13,602.80 13,458.60 13,577.35 14-Apr-25 13,425.45 13,495.90 13,284.25 13,326.65 11-Apr-25 13,425.45 13,495.90 13,284.25 13,326.65 Weekly Returns +2.88%

Data Source: NSE

For the week to April 18, 2025, Nifty Healthcare Index rallied +384 points or +2.88%. Pharma tariff uncertainty continues; but markets are betting on Plan-B being put into action. The Healthcare Index touched a weekly high of 13,736 and a low of 13,284, in the week.