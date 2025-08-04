Weekly Musings – Index performance for week ended August 01, 2025

FPIs were net sellers in equities worth $(2,000) Million this week. Amidst uncertainty in the markets, the VIX bounced from 11.28 to 11.98 levels. Regarding data flows; IIP growth came in at 1.52%, while the Fed maintained status quo on rates in its July meeting.

BSE SENSEX 30 INDEX – KEY SECTORS LEAD SENSEX LOWER

Date Open High Low Close 01-Aug-25 81,074.41 81,317.51 80,495.57 80,599.91 31-Jul-25 80,695.50 81,803.27 80,695.15 81,185.58 30-Jul-25 81,594.52 81,618.96 81,187.06 81,481.86 29-Jul-25 80,620.25 81,429.88 80,575.45 81,337.95 28-Jul-25 81,299.97 81,557.41 80,776.44 80,891.02 25-Jul-25 82,065.76 82,069.51 81,397.69 81,463.09 Weekly Returns -1.06%

Data Source: BSE

For the week, Sensex fell -863 points or -1.06%. The fifth week of correction was, again, due to the tariff overhang, but the news was not all that great with penal tariffs. Sensex touched a weekly high of 81,803 and a low of 80,695; as traders went light over the weekend.

NIFTY 50 INDEX – HEAVY FPI SELLING SPOOKS MARKETS

Date Open High Low Close 01-Aug-25 24,734.90 24,784.15 24,535.05 24,565.35 31-Jul-25 24,642.25 24,956.50 24,635.00 24,768.35 30-Jul-25 24,890.40 24,902.30 24,771.95 24,855.05 29-Jul-25 24,609.65 24,847.15 24,598.60 24,821.10 28-Jul-25 24,782.45 24,889.20 24,646.60 24,680.90 25-Jul-25 25,010.35 25,010.35 24,806.35 24,837.00 Weekly Returns -1.09%

Data Source: NSE

For the week, FPIs were net sellers of $(2.00) Billion. Amidst the tariff uncertainty; Nifty gave up -272 points or -1.09%, as traders are digesting the impact of the 25% plus penal tariffs on US exports. Nifty touched weekly high of 24,957 and low of 24,535.

NIFTY MID-CAP 100 INDEX – PRESSURE BUILDS UP ON MID-CAPS

Date Open High Low Close 01-Aug-25 57,420.60 57,515.75 56,548.25 56,637.15 31-Jul-25 57,234.75 57,772.80 57,093.10 57,400.55 30-Jul-25 58,069.65 58,070.60 57,700.45 57,942.25 29-Jul-25 57,414.35 58,059.20 57,350.80 57,984.85 28-Jul-25 57,912.90 58,446.90 57,409.65 57,519.35 25-Jul-25 58,806.20 58,892.65 57,907.45 58,009.45 Weekly Returns -2.37%

Data Source: NSE

Nifty Mid-Cap index lost over 5% after scaling 60,000 mark last week, and closed -2.37% lower for the week. Nifty Mid-cap touched a weekly high of 58,447 and low of 56,548; closing very near to the lowest point of the week; a classic weak signal.

NIFTY SMALL CAP 100 INDEX – GIVES UP 7% IN TWO WEEKS

Date Open High Low Close 01-Aug-25 17,944.30 17,967.50 17,641.40 17,668.20 31-Jul-25 17,933.75 18,124.15 17,868.05 17,966.85 30-Jul-25 18,290.05 18,348.00 18,137.50 18,156.85 29-Jul-25 18,022.20 18,274.70 17,951.65 18,251.45 28-Jul-25 18,235.95 18,387.40 18,036.00 18,064.75 25-Jul-25 18,657.25 18,663.50 18,270.85 18,294.45 Weekly Returns -3.42%

Data Source: NSE

This week, Nifty Small Cap Index gave up -3.42%, losing 7% in two weeks. Oil and currency volatility are making small stocks riskier. Nifty Small-cap index touched a weekly high of 18,387 and a low of 17,641; again, closing very near to the lowest point of the week.

BANK NIFTY INDEX – SELLING PRESSURE IN BIG BANKS

Date Open High Low Close 01-Aug-25 55,897.15 56,097.60 55,562.10 55,617.60 31-Jul-25 55,728.15 56,406.20 55,547.35 55,961.95 30-Jul-25 56,310.10 56,321.15 56,064.55 56,150.70 29-Jul-25 55,881.80 56,296.40 55,843.25 56,222.00 28-Jul-25 56,215.10 56,578.40 55,997.45 56,084.90 25-Jul-25 57,170.70 57,170.70 56,439.40 56,528.90 Weekly Returns -1.61%

Data Source: NSE

For the week, Nifty Bank gave up -911 points or -1.61%, as big private banks saw selling on narrowing NIMs. Bank Nifty touched weekly high of 56,578 and low of 55,618. Bank Nifty is now over 4% down from its recent all-time highs.

NIFTY IT INDEX – Q1FY26 AND TECH SPENDING PINCH IT SECTOR

Date Open High Low Close 01-Aug-25 35,118.60 35,166.40 34,586.90 34,649.60 31-Jul-25 35,218.85 35,589.00 34,999.25 35,301.60 30-Jul-25 35,453.05 35,531.55 35,258.00 35,481.70 29-Jul-25 35,270.90 35,438.75 35,101.50 35,373.25 28-Jul-25 35,521.70 35,566.55 35,049.90 35,370.05 25-Jul-25 35,998.00 36,271.10 35,531.65 35,623.75 Weekly Returns -2.73%

Data Source: NSE

After falling over -10.1% in last 3 weeks, IT index fell another -2.73% this week; as weak Q1FY26 results and tepid tech spending weighed on IT stocks. The IT Index touched a weekly high of 35,589 and a low of 34,587. Mid-cap IT has done better than Large cap IT.

NIFTY OIL & GAS INDEX – OIL UNCERTAINTY MAKES MARKETS CAUTIOUS

Date Open High Low Close 01-Aug-25 11,256.35 11,266.15 11,072.05 11,090.80 31-Jul-25 11,279.30 11,338.55 11,229.85 11,262.25 30-Jul-25 11,454.15 11,501.35 11,348.65 11,431.50 29-Jul-25 11,308.20 11,456.30 11,307.90 11,445.45 28-Jul-25 11,354.30 11,479.85 11,307.45 11,323.70 25-Jul-25 11,551.85 11,567.25 11,348.40 11,356.40 Weekly Returns -2.34%

Data Source: NSE

For the week, Nifty Oil & Gas Index fell sharply by -2.34%. Brent crossed $70/bbl this week on expectations that Russian sanctions will hit supplies. However, upsides may be limited as OPEC Plus has also boosted supplies. Indian oil buying could hold the key.

NIFTY FMCG INDEX – MARKETS SEE MERIT IN DEFENSIVES

Date Open High Low Close 01-Aug-25 55,982.00 57,032.90 55,974.80 56,197.05 31-Jul-25 54,695.80 56,120.40 54,694.90 55,812.15 30-Jul-25 54,906.70 55,105.25 54,730.60 55,020.40 29-Jul-25 54,733.00 54,943.60 54,473.30 54,891.15 28-Jul-25 54,593.75 55,050.25 54,510.65 54,732.95 25-Jul-25 55,046.00 55,046.00 54,463.30 54,579.95 Weekly Returns +2.96%

Data Source: NSE

FMCG was the star performer, gaining +2.96% this week. HUL led the rally, as urban demand concerns tapered. Nifty FMCG Index touched weekly high of 57,033 and low of 54,473 levels, indicating some serious defensive buying in FMCG sector.