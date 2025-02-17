Weekly Musings – Index performance for week ended February 14, 2025

The week saw FPI selling of $1,601 Million, taking the cumulative FPI selling in equities in the last 6 weeks to $11 Billion. VIX spiked to 15.02 levels; although it is now the global factors and Trump Tariffs that are the real concerns for the Indian equity markets.

BSE SENSEX 30 INDEX – SELL-OFF ACROSS KEY SECTORS

Date Open High Low Close 14-Feb-25 76,388.99 76,483.06 75,439.64 75,939.21 13-Feb-25 76,201.10 76,764.53 76,013.43 76,138.97 12-Feb-25 76,188.24 76,459.72 75,388.39 76,171.08 11-Feb-25 77,384.98 77,387.28 76,030.59 76,293.60 10-Feb-25 77,789.30 77,849.58 77,106.89 77,311.80 07-Feb-25 78,119.60 78,356.98 77,475.74 77,860.19 Weekly Returns -2.47%

Data Source: BSE

For the week February 14, 2025, Sensex fell -1,921 points or -2.47%. The sharp correction was largely an outcome of the punitive tariffs imposed by Donald Trump. Sensex touched a weekly high of 77,850 and a low of 75,388; making lower highs and lower lows in the week.

NIFTY 50 INDEX – FPI SELLING SPOOKS MARKETS

Date Open High Low Close 14-Feb-25 23,096.45 23,133.70 22,774.85 22,929.25 13-Feb-25 23,055.75 23,235.50 22,992.20 23,031.40 12-Feb-25 23,050.80 23,144.70 22,798.35 23,045.25 11-Feb-25 23,383.55 23,390.05 22,986.65 23,071.80 10-Feb-25 23,543.80 23,568.60 23,316.30 23,381.60 07-Feb-25 23,649.50 23,694.50 23,443.20 23,559.95 Weekly Returns -2.68%

Data Source: NSE

Nifty fell sharply as all heavyweight sectors cracked amidst the tariff wars. For the week to February 14, 2025, Nifty fell -631 points or -2.68%; as the budget and the credit policy had limited impact. Nifty touched a weekly high of 23,569 and a low of 22,775.

NIFTY MID-CAP 100 INDEX – TAKES IT ON THE CHIN

Date Open High Low Close 14-Feb-25 51,074.30 51,159.25 49,139.85 49,654.15 13-Feb-25 50,856.40 51,556.20 50,669.15 50,881.20 12-Feb-25 50,779.30 51,048.85 49,357.65 50,756.40 11-Feb-25 52,503.85 52,557.30 50,551.95 50,887.95 10-Feb-25 53,620.05 53,675.10 52,305.00 52,471.05 07-Feb-25 53,557.55 53,909.40 53,032.65 53,609.15 Weekly Returns -7.38%

Data Source: NSE

For the week to February 14, 2025, Nifty Mid Cap 100 closed -3,955 points lower or -7.38%. Tariff fears hit most of the mid-sized stocks due to their vulnerability. Nifty Mid-cap touched weekly high of 53,675 and a low of 49,140; falling below 50,000 after a long gap.

NIFTY SMALL-CAP 100 INDEX – WORST PERFORMING GENERIC INDEX

Date Open High Low Close 14-Feb-25 16,013.45 16,033.00 15,254.10 15,407.20 13-Feb-25 16,024.20 16,206.00 15,944.70 15,973.85 12-Feb-25 16,034.85 16,122.45 15,490.10 16,033.00 11-Feb-25 16,617.05 16,632.75 15,968.10 16,074.35 10-Feb-25 16,998.20 17,051.15 16,562.50 16,648.70 07-Feb-25 17,014.35 17,106.70 16,838.20 17,006.85 Weekly Returns -9.41%

Data Source: NSE

For the week to February 14, 2025, Nifty Small Cap 100 was down -1,600 points or -9.41%; making multi-month lows. It will still take some time for confidence to come back. Nifty Small-cap touched a weekly high of 17,051 and a low of 15,254.

BANK NIFTY INDEX – ROUGHLY MIRRORS THE NIFTY MOVEMENT

Date Open High Low Close 14-Feb-25 49,485.65 49,592.95 48,719.75 49,099.45 13-Feb-25 49,469.35 49,836.10 49,276.10 49,359.85 12-Feb-25 49,402.25 49,702.35 48,734.35 49,479.45 11-Feb-25 49,812.15 49,906.75 49,177.40 49,403.40 10-Feb-25 50,052.50 50,155.65 49,703.10 49,981.00 07-Feb-25 50,484.45 50,641.75 49,871.15 50,158.85 Weekly Returns -2.11%

Data Source: NSE

For the week to February 14, 2025, Nifty Bank fell by -1,059 points or -2.11%; as the rate cuts raised fears of compressed NIMs. Banking stocks have continued to be undervalued. The Bank Nifty touched a weekly high of 50,156 and a low of 48,720.

NIFTY IT INDEX – RUPEE STRENGTH SPOOKS THE IT INDEX

Date Open High Low Close 14-Feb-25 41,547.05 41,606.75 40,958.00 41,311.15 13-Feb-25 41,787.00 41,944.70 41,182.40 41,315.55 12-Feb-25 42,039.50 42,263.05 41,591.20 41,733.00 11-Feb-25 42,616.90 42,790.25 41,866.60 41,968.30 10-Feb-25 42,956.45 42,973.65 42,511.25 42,596.55 07-Feb-25 43,106.15 43,133.35 42,623.45 42,921.65 Weekly Returns -3.75%

Data Source: NSE

For the week to February 14, 2025, Nifty IT Index fell sharply by 1,611 points or -3.75%, offsetting gains of the last week. The bounce in the rupee stifled the dollar defensive hope of IT stocks. The IT Index touched a weekly high of 42,974 and a low of 40,958.

NIFTY OIL & GAS INDEX – FLAT CRUDE PRICES FAILS TO CHEER OIL STOCKS

Date Open High Low Close 14-Feb-25 10,025.80 10,054.45 9,740.40 9,852.20 13-Feb-25 10,059.65 10,130.75 9,972.75 9,997.25 12-Feb-25 10,067.35 10,092.50 9,837.15 10,036.35 11-Feb-25 10,344.05 10,344.05 10,064.55 10,117.75 10-Feb-25 10,482.75 10,498.75 10,281.95 10,317.00 07-Feb-25 10,559.95 10,598.45 10,445.90 10,498.95 Weekly Returns -6.16%

Data Source: NSE

For the week to February 14, 2025, Oil & Gas Index fell by -647 points or -6.16%. Concerns over GRM persist, especially in the light of trade tariffs and Russia sanctions. Nifty Oil & Gas Index touched a weekly high of 10,499 and a low of 9,740 levels.

NIFTY AUTO INDEX – TAX BREAKS FAIL TO CHEER UP CONSUMPTION

Date Open High Low Close 14-Feb-25 22,428.25 22,487.50 21,874.55 22,069.30 13-Feb-25 22,483.25 22,594.65 22,285.10 22,344.30 12-Feb-25 22,544.20 22,573.15 22,099.05 22,407.45 11-Feb-25 23,053.80 23,068.15 22,531.10 22,573.90 10-Feb-25 23,525.85 23,636.30 23,082.20 23,112.65 07-Feb-25 23,407.45 23,545.20 23,193.35 23,459.95 Weekly Returns -5.93%

Data Source: NSE

For the week to February 14, 2025, Nifty Auto Index fell by 1,391 points or -5.93%. The much-touted consumption boost in the budget failed to cheer auto stocks. Nifty Auto Index touched a weekly high of 23,636 and a low of 21,875 levels.

NIFTY FMCG INDEX – LOSES NEARLY 9% POST BUDGET DAY

Date Open High Low Close 14-Feb-25 53,444.70 53,912.60 52,993.35 53,138.55 13-Feb-25 53,713.65 53,944.90 53,221.10 53,314.75 12-Feb-25 53,741.80 53,962.20 53,114.10 53,739.00 11-Feb-25 55,012.10 55,117.20 53,505.60 53,794.25 10-Feb-25 55,081.10 55,513.20 54,657.20 54,856.65 07-Feb-25 55,904.00 56,140.65 54,822.05 55,113.30 Weekly Returns -3.58%

Data Source: NSE

For the week to February 14, 2025, FMCG index cracked -3.58%, as urban demand and operating margin concerns remained high. The budget day rally has been more than wiped out. Nifty FMCG Index touched a weekly high of 55,513 and a low of 52,993 levels.