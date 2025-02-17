Weekly Musings – Index performance for week ended February 14, 2025

The week saw FPI selling of $1,601 Million, taking the cumulative FPI selling in equities in the last 6 weeks to $11 Billion. VIX spiked to 15.02 levels; although it is now the global factors and Trump Tariffs that are the real concerns for the Indian equity markets.
BSE SENSEX 30 INDEX – SELL-OFF ACROSS KEY SECTORS
|Date
|Open
|High
|Low
|Close
|14-Feb-25
|76,388.99
|76,483.06
|75,439.64
|75,939.21
|13-Feb-25
|76,201.10
|76,764.53
|76,013.43
|76,138.97
|12-Feb-25
|76,188.24
|76,459.72
|75,388.39
|76,171.08
|11-Feb-25
|77,384.98
|77,387.28
|76,030.59
|76,293.60
|10-Feb-25
|77,789.30
|77,849.58
|77,106.89
|77,311.80
|07-Feb-25
|78,119.60
|78,356.98
|77,475.74
|77,860.19
|Weekly Returns
|-2.47%
Data Source: BSE
For the week February 14, 2025, Sensex fell -1,921 points or -2.47%. The sharp correction was largely an outcome of the punitive tariffs imposed by Donald Trump. Sensex touched a weekly high of 77,850 and a low of 75,388; making lower highs and lower lows in the week.
NIFTY 50 INDEX – FPI SELLING SPOOKS MARKETS
|Date
|Open
|High
|Low
|Close
|14-Feb-25
|23,096.45
|23,133.70
|22,774.85
|22,929.25
|13-Feb-25
|23,055.75
|23,235.50
|22,992.20
|23,031.40
|12-Feb-25
|23,050.80
|23,144.70
|22,798.35
|23,045.25
|11-Feb-25
|23,383.55
|23,390.05
|22,986.65
|23,071.80
|10-Feb-25
|23,543.80
|23,568.60
|23,316.30
|23,381.60
|07-Feb-25
|23,649.50
|23,694.50
|23,443.20
|23,559.95
|Weekly Returns
|-2.68%
Data Source: NSE
Nifty fell sharply as all heavyweight sectors cracked amidst the tariff wars. For the week to February 14, 2025, Nifty fell -631 points or -2.68%; as the budget and the credit policy had limited impact. Nifty touched a weekly high of 23,569 and a low of 22,775.
NIFTY MID-CAP 100 INDEX – TAKES IT ON THE CHIN
|Date
|Open
|High
|Low
|Close
|14-Feb-25
|51,074.30
|51,159.25
|49,139.85
|49,654.15
|13-Feb-25
|50,856.40
|51,556.20
|50,669.15
|50,881.20
|12-Feb-25
|50,779.30
|51,048.85
|49,357.65
|50,756.40
|11-Feb-25
|52,503.85
|52,557.30
|50,551.95
|50,887.95
|10-Feb-25
|53,620.05
|53,675.10
|52,305.00
|52,471.05
|07-Feb-25
|53,557.55
|53,909.40
|53,032.65
|53,609.15
|Weekly Returns
|-7.38%
Data Source: NSE
For the week to February 14, 2025, Nifty Mid Cap 100 closed -3,955 points lower or -7.38%. Tariff fears hit most of the mid-sized stocks due to their vulnerability. Nifty Mid-cap touched weekly high of 53,675 and a low of 49,140; falling below 50,000 after a long gap.
NIFTY SMALL-CAP 100 INDEX – WORST PERFORMING GENERIC INDEX
|Date
|Open
|High
|Low
|Close
|14-Feb-25
|16,013.45
|16,033.00
|15,254.10
|15,407.20
|13-Feb-25
|16,024.20
|16,206.00
|15,944.70
|15,973.85
|12-Feb-25
|16,034.85
|16,122.45
|15,490.10
|16,033.00
|11-Feb-25
|16,617.05
|16,632.75
|15,968.10
|16,074.35
|10-Feb-25
|16,998.20
|17,051.15
|16,562.50
|16,648.70
|07-Feb-25
|17,014.35
|17,106.70
|16,838.20
|17,006.85
|Weekly Returns
|-9.41%
Data Source: NSE
For the week to February 14, 2025, Nifty Small Cap 100 was down -1,600 points or -9.41%; making multi-month lows. It will still take some time for confidence to come back. Nifty Small-cap touched a weekly high of 17,051 and a low of 15,254.
BANK NIFTY INDEX – ROUGHLY MIRRORS THE NIFTY MOVEMENT
|Date
|Open
|High
|Low
|Close
|14-Feb-25
|49,485.65
|49,592.95
|48,719.75
|49,099.45
|13-Feb-25
|49,469.35
|49,836.10
|49,276.10
|49,359.85
|12-Feb-25
|49,402.25
|49,702.35
|48,734.35
|49,479.45
|11-Feb-25
|49,812.15
|49,906.75
|49,177.40
|49,403.40
|10-Feb-25
|50,052.50
|50,155.65
|49,703.10
|49,981.00
|07-Feb-25
|50,484.45
|50,641.75
|49,871.15
|50,158.85
|Weekly Returns
|-2.11%
Data Source: NSE
For the week to February 14, 2025, Nifty Bank fell by -1,059 points or -2.11%; as the rate cuts raised fears of compressed NIMs. Banking stocks have continued to be undervalued. The Bank Nifty touched a weekly high of 50,156 and a low of 48,720.
NIFTY IT INDEX – RUPEE STRENGTH SPOOKS THE IT INDEX
|Date
|Open
|High
|Low
|Close
|14-Feb-25
|41,547.05
|41,606.75
|40,958.00
|41,311.15
|13-Feb-25
|41,787.00
|41,944.70
|41,182.40
|41,315.55
|12-Feb-25
|42,039.50
|42,263.05
|41,591.20
|41,733.00
|11-Feb-25
|42,616.90
|42,790.25
|41,866.60
|41,968.30
|10-Feb-25
|42,956.45
|42,973.65
|42,511.25
|42,596.55
|07-Feb-25
|43,106.15
|43,133.35
|42,623.45
|42,921.65
|Weekly Returns
|-3.75%
Data Source: NSE
For the week to February 14, 2025, Nifty IT Index fell sharply by 1,611 points or -3.75%, offsetting gains of the last week. The bounce in the rupee stifled the dollar defensive hope of IT stocks. The IT Index touched a weekly high of 42,974 and a low of 40,958.
NIFTY OIL & GAS INDEX – FLAT CRUDE PRICES FAILS TO CHEER OIL STOCKS
|Date
|Open
|High
|Low
|Close
|14-Feb-25
|10,025.80
|10,054.45
|9,740.40
|9,852.20
|13-Feb-25
|10,059.65
|10,130.75
|9,972.75
|9,997.25
|12-Feb-25
|10,067.35
|10,092.50
|9,837.15
|10,036.35
|11-Feb-25
|10,344.05
|10,344.05
|10,064.55
|10,117.75
|10-Feb-25
|10,482.75
|10,498.75
|10,281.95
|10,317.00
|07-Feb-25
|10,559.95
|10,598.45
|10,445.90
|10,498.95
|Weekly Returns
|-6.16%
Data Source: NSE
For the week to February 14, 2025, Oil & Gas Index fell by -647 points or -6.16%. Concerns over GRM persist, especially in the light of trade tariffs and Russia sanctions. Nifty Oil & Gas Index touched a weekly high of 10,499 and a low of 9,740 levels.
NIFTY AUTO INDEX – TAX BREAKS FAIL TO CHEER UP CONSUMPTION
|Date
|Open
|High
|Low
|Close
|14-Feb-25
|22,428.25
|22,487.50
|21,874.55
|22,069.30
|13-Feb-25
|22,483.25
|22,594.65
|22,285.10
|22,344.30
|12-Feb-25
|22,544.20
|22,573.15
|22,099.05
|22,407.45
|11-Feb-25
|23,053.80
|23,068.15
|22,531.10
|22,573.90
|10-Feb-25
|23,525.85
|23,636.30
|23,082.20
|23,112.65
|07-Feb-25
|23,407.45
|23,545.20
|23,193.35
|23,459.95
|Weekly Returns
|-5.93%
Data Source: NSE
For the week to February 14, 2025, Nifty Auto Index fell by 1,391 points or -5.93%. The much-touted consumption boost in the budget failed to cheer auto stocks. Nifty Auto Index touched a weekly high of 23,636 and a low of 21,875 levels.
NIFTY FMCG INDEX – LOSES NEARLY 9% POST BUDGET DAY
|Date
|Open
|High
|Low
|Close
|14-Feb-25
|53,444.70
|53,912.60
|52,993.35
|53,138.55
|13-Feb-25
|53,713.65
|53,944.90
|53,221.10
|53,314.75
|12-Feb-25
|53,741.80
|53,962.20
|53,114.10
|53,739.00
|11-Feb-25
|55,012.10
|55,117.20
|53,505.60
|53,794.25
|10-Feb-25
|55,081.10
|55,513.20
|54,657.20
|54,856.65
|07-Feb-25
|55,904.00
|56,140.65
|54,822.05
|55,113.30
|Weekly Returns
|-3.58%
Data Source: NSE
For the week to February 14, 2025, FMCG index cracked -3.58%, as urban demand and operating margin concerns remained high. The budget day rally has been more than wiped out. Nifty FMCG Index touched a weekly high of 55,513 and a low of 52,993 levels.
Related Tags
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.