iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Weekly Musings – Index performance for week ended February 14, 2025

17 Feb 2025 , 10:08 AM

The week saw FPI selling of $1,601 Million, taking the cumulative FPI selling in equities in the last 6 weeks to $11 Billion. VIX spiked to 15.02 levels; although it is now the global factors and Trump Tariffs that are the real concerns for the Indian equity markets.

BSE SENSEX 30 INDEX – SELL-OFF ACROSS KEY SECTORS

Date Open High Low Close
14-Feb-25 76,388.99 76,483.06 75,439.64 75,939.21
13-Feb-25 76,201.10 76,764.53 76,013.43 76,138.97
12-Feb-25 76,188.24 76,459.72 75,388.39 76,171.08
11-Feb-25 77,384.98 77,387.28 76,030.59 76,293.60
10-Feb-25 77,789.30 77,849.58 77,106.89 77,311.80
07-Feb-25 78,119.60 78,356.98 77,475.74 77,860.19
  Weekly Returns -2.47%

Data Source: BSE

For the week February 14, 2025, Sensex fell -1,921 points or -2.47%. The sharp correction was largely an outcome of the punitive tariffs imposed by Donald Trump. Sensex touched a weekly high of 77,850 and a low of 75,388; making lower highs and lower lows in the week.

NIFTY 50 INDEX – FPI SELLING SPOOKS MARKETS

Date Open High Low Close
14-Feb-25 23,096.45 23,133.70 22,774.85 22,929.25
13-Feb-25 23,055.75 23,235.50 22,992.20 23,031.40
12-Feb-25 23,050.80 23,144.70 22,798.35 23,045.25
11-Feb-25 23,383.55 23,390.05 22,986.65 23,071.80
10-Feb-25 23,543.80 23,568.60 23,316.30 23,381.60
07-Feb-25 23,649.50 23,694.50 23,443.20 23,559.95
  Weekly Returns -2.68%

Data Source: NSE

Nifty fell sharply as all heavyweight sectors cracked amidst the tariff wars. For the week to February 14, 2025, Nifty fell -631 points or -2.68%; as the budget and the credit policy had limited impact. Nifty touched a weekly high of 23,569 and a low of 22,775.

NIFTY MID-CAP 100 INDEX – TAKES IT ON THE CHIN

Date Open High Low Close
14-Feb-25 51,074.30 51,159.25 49,139.85 49,654.15
13-Feb-25 50,856.40 51,556.20 50,669.15 50,881.20
12-Feb-25 50,779.30 51,048.85 49,357.65 50,756.40
11-Feb-25 52,503.85 52,557.30 50,551.95 50,887.95
10-Feb-25 53,620.05 53,675.10 52,305.00 52,471.05
07-Feb-25 53,557.55 53,909.40 53,032.65 53,609.15
  Weekly Returns -7.38%

Data Source: NSE

For the week to February 14, 2025, Nifty Mid Cap 100 closed -3,955 points lower or -7.38%. Tariff fears hit most of the mid-sized stocks due to their vulnerability. Nifty Mid-cap touched weekly high of 53,675 and a low of 49,140; falling below 50,000 after a long gap.

NIFTY SMALL-CAP 100 INDEX – WORST PERFORMING GENERIC INDEX

Date Open High Low Close
14-Feb-25 16,013.45 16,033.00 15,254.10 15,407.20
13-Feb-25 16,024.20 16,206.00 15,944.70 15,973.85
12-Feb-25 16,034.85 16,122.45 15,490.10 16,033.00
11-Feb-25 16,617.05 16,632.75 15,968.10 16,074.35
10-Feb-25 16,998.20 17,051.15 16,562.50 16,648.70
07-Feb-25 17,014.35 17,106.70 16,838.20 17,006.85
  Weekly Returns -9.41%

Data Source: NSE

For the week to February 14, 2025, Nifty Small Cap 100 was down  -1,600 points or -9.41%; making multi-month lows. It will still take some time for confidence to come back. Nifty Small-cap touched a weekly high of 17,051 and a low of 15,254.

BANK NIFTY INDEX – ROUGHLY MIRRORS THE NIFTY MOVEMENT

Date Open High Low Close
14-Feb-25 49,485.65 49,592.95 48,719.75 49,099.45
13-Feb-25 49,469.35 49,836.10 49,276.10 49,359.85
12-Feb-25 49,402.25 49,702.35 48,734.35 49,479.45
11-Feb-25 49,812.15 49,906.75 49,177.40 49,403.40
10-Feb-25 50,052.50 50,155.65 49,703.10 49,981.00
07-Feb-25 50,484.45 50,641.75 49,871.15 50,158.85
  Weekly Returns -2.11%

Data Source: NSE

For the week to February 14, 2025, Nifty Bank fell by -1,059 points or -2.11%; as the rate cuts raised fears of compressed NIMs. Banking stocks have continued to be undervalued. The Bank Nifty touched a weekly high of 50,156 and a low of 48,720.

NIFTY IT INDEX – RUPEE STRENGTH SPOOKS THE IT INDEX

Date Open High Low Close
14-Feb-25 41,547.05 41,606.75 40,958.00 41,311.15
13-Feb-25 41,787.00 41,944.70 41,182.40 41,315.55
12-Feb-25 42,039.50 42,263.05 41,591.20 41,733.00
11-Feb-25 42,616.90 42,790.25 41,866.60 41,968.30
10-Feb-25 42,956.45 42,973.65 42,511.25 42,596.55
07-Feb-25 43,106.15 43,133.35 42,623.45 42,921.65
  Weekly Returns -3.75%

Data Source: NSE

For the week to February 14, 2025, Nifty IT Index fell sharply by 1,611 points or -3.75%, offsetting gains of the last week. The bounce in the rupee stifled the dollar defensive hope of IT stocks. The IT Index touched a weekly high of 42,974 and a low of 40,958.

NIFTY OIL & GAS INDEX – FLAT CRUDE PRICES FAILS TO CHEER OIL STOCKS

Date Open High Low Close
14-Feb-25 10,025.80 10,054.45 9,740.40 9,852.20
13-Feb-25 10,059.65 10,130.75 9,972.75 9,997.25
12-Feb-25 10,067.35 10,092.50 9,837.15 10,036.35
11-Feb-25 10,344.05 10,344.05 10,064.55 10,117.75
10-Feb-25 10,482.75 10,498.75 10,281.95 10,317.00
07-Feb-25 10,559.95 10,598.45 10,445.90 10,498.95
  Weekly Returns -6.16%

Data Source: NSE

For the week to February 14, 2025, Oil & Gas Index fell by -647 points or -6.16%. Concerns over GRM persist, especially in the light of trade tariffs and Russia sanctions. Nifty Oil & Gas Index touched a weekly high of 10,499 and a low of 9,740 levels.

NIFTY AUTO INDEX – TAX BREAKS FAIL TO CHEER UP CONSUMPTION

Date Open High Low Close
14-Feb-25 22,428.25 22,487.50 21,874.55 22,069.30
13-Feb-25 22,483.25 22,594.65 22,285.10 22,344.30
12-Feb-25 22,544.20 22,573.15 22,099.05 22,407.45
11-Feb-25 23,053.80 23,068.15 22,531.10 22,573.90
10-Feb-25 23,525.85 23,636.30 23,082.20 23,112.65
07-Feb-25 23,407.45 23,545.20 23,193.35 23,459.95
  Weekly Returns -5.93%

Data Source: NSE

For the week to February 14, 2025, Nifty Auto Index fell by 1,391 points or -5.93%. The much-touted consumption boost in the budget failed to cheer auto stocks. Nifty Auto Index touched a weekly high of 23,636 and a low of 21,875 levels.

NIFTY FMCG INDEX – LOSES NEARLY 9% POST BUDGET DAY

Date Open High Low Close
14-Feb-25 53,444.70 53,912.60 52,993.35 53,138.55
13-Feb-25 53,713.65 53,944.90 53,221.10 53,314.75
12-Feb-25 53,741.80 53,962.20 53,114.10 53,739.00
11-Feb-25 55,012.10 55,117.20 53,505.60 53,794.25
10-Feb-25 55,081.10 55,513.20 54,657.20 54,856.65
07-Feb-25 55,904.00 56,140.65 54,822.05 55,113.30
  Weekly Returns -3.58%

Data Source: NSE

For the week to February 14, 2025, FMCG index cracked -3.58%, as urban demand and operating margin concerns remained high. The budget day rally has been more than wiped out. Nifty FMCG Index touched a weekly high of 55,513 and a low of 52,993 levels.

Related Tags

  • BankNifty
  • F&O
  • ITIndex
  • Midcap
  • nifty
  • SEBI
  • sensex
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Samvardhana Motherson’s Q3 net profit shoots 62%

Samvardhana Motherson’s Q3 net profit shoots 62%

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
17 Feb 2025|09:13 AM
Bajaj Consumer’s Q3 net profit slips ~30%

Bajaj Consumer’s Q3 net profit slips ~30%

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
17 Feb 2025|09:07 AM
Wipro names Amit Kumar as Managing Partner and Global Head of Consulting

Wipro names Amit Kumar as Managing Partner and Global Head of Consulting

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
17 Feb 2025|09:05 AM
Top Stocks for Today - 17th February 2025

Top Stocks for Today - 17th February 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
17 Feb 2025|09:01 AM
Dr. Agarwal’s Health Care Reports 29.5% Q3 Revenue Growth

Dr. Agarwal’s Health Care Reports 29.5% Q3 Revenue Growth

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
16 Feb 2025|10:50 PM
Read More

Invest Right News

ABB India: Robust growth, but cautions on near term

ABB India: Robust growth, but cautions on near term

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
18 Apr 2024|11:16 AM
Dixon Technologies: Gaining from industry consolidation

Dixon Technologies: Gaining from industry consolidation

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
16 Apr 2024|11:47 AM
Phoenix Mills: Revival in consumption encouraging

Phoenix Mills: Revival in consumption encouraging

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
12 Apr 2024|11:00 AM
Shyam Metalics: Well set to deliver steady growth

Shyam Metalics: Well set to deliver steady growth

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
12 Apr 2024|10:47 AM
BSE: Firing on all cylinders

BSE: Firing on all cylinders

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
9 Apr 2024|10:33 AM
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.