Weekly Musings – Index performance for week ended February 21, 2025

The week saw FPI selling of $283 Million, taking the cumulative FPI selling in equities in the last 7 weeks to $11.3 Billion. VIX tapered to 14.53 levels; although FPI flows, dollar strength, and Trump tariffs are the real concerns for the market.

BSE SENSEX 30 INDEX – WEEK OF SUBDUED SELL-OFF

Date Open High Low Close 21-Feb-25 75,612.61 75,748.72 75,112.41 75,311.06 20-Feb-25 75,672.84 75,794.15 75,463.01 75,735.96 19-Feb-25 75,787.27 76,338.58 75,581.38 75,939.18 18-Feb-25 76,073.71 76,091.69 75,531.01 75,967.39 17-Feb-25 75,641.41 76,041.96 75,294.76 75,996.86 14-Feb-25 76,388.99 76,483.06 75,439.64 75,939.21 Weekly Returns -0.83%

For the week February 21, 2025, Sensex fell -628 points or -0.83%. The sharp correction was despite a relatively positive Union Budget and Monetary Policy. Sensex touched a weekly high of 76,339 and a low of 75,112; with most of the correction in last 2 days of the week.

NIFTY 50 INDEX – CONSUMER STOCKS AND DOLLAR PLAYS UNDER PRESSURE

Date Open High Low Close 21-Feb-25 22,857.20 22,921.00 22,720.30 22,795.90 20-Feb-25 22,821.10 22,923.85 22,812.75 22,913.15 19-Feb-25 22,847.25 23,049.95 22,814.85 22,932.90 18-Feb-25 22,963.65 22,992.50 22,801.50 22,945.30 17-Feb-25 22,809.90 22,974.20 22,725.45 22,959.50 14-Feb-25 23,096.45 23,133.70 22,774.85 22,929.25 Weekly Returns -0.58%

Nifty fell sharply as consumer stocks, IT, and healthcare took it on the chin. For the week to February 21, 2025, Nifty fell -133 points or -0.58%; as even a counter-cyclical budget did not help much. Nifty touched a weekly high of 23,050 and a low of 22,720.

NIFTY MID-CAP 100 INDEX – SOME SIGNS OF GREEN SHOOTS

Date Open High Low Close 21-Feb-25 51,099.75 51,555.55 50,308.70 50,486.20 20-Feb-25 50,405.15 51,214.50 50,195.90 51,163.80 19-Feb-25 49,485.80 50,609.25 49,214.55 50,527.25 18-Feb-25 49,906.55 49,982.10 49,120.80 49,751.45 17-Feb-25 49,281.25 49,922.20 48,503.45 49,849.85 14-Feb-25 51,074.30 51,159.25 49,139.85 49,654.15 Weekly Returns +1.68%

For the week to February 21, 2025, Nifty Mid Cap 100 closed +832 points higher or +1.68%. Buying in mid-caps was focused on PSUs and financial inclusion stocks. Nifty Mid-cap touched weekly high of 51,556 and a low of 49,120; closing just above the 50,000 mark.

NIFTY SMALL-CAP 100 INDEX – RECOUPS SOME OF ITS LOSSES

Date Open High Low Close 21-Feb-25 15,730.40 15,982.05 15,566.05 15,636.90 20-Feb-25 15,474.50 15,768.05 15,417.20 15,747.70 19-Feb-25 15,058.00 15,579.15 14,976.30 15,525.90 18-Feb-25 15,422.00 15,452.80 15,038.40 15,168.45 17-Feb-25 15,291.95 15,512.45 15,044.40 15,413.10 14-Feb-25 16,013.45 16,033.00 15,254.10 15,407.20 Weekly Returns +1.49%

For the week to February 21, 2025, Nifty Small Cap 100 was up 230 points or +1.49%; a small consolation after the 9.4% sell-off last week. It will take some time for confidence to come back. Nifty Small-cap touched a weekly high of 15,982 and a low of 14,976.

BANK NIFTY INDEX – PSU BANKS SAVE THE BLUSHES

Date Open High Low Close 21-Feb-25 49,127.95 49,306.55 48,764.00 48,981.20 20-Feb-25 49,314.10 49,455.80 49,150.95 49,334.55 19-Feb-25 48,895.35 49,628.25 48,804.00 49,570.10 18-Feb-25 49,211.85 49,328.55 48,814.95 49,087.30 17-Feb-25 48,880.40 49,319.00 48,525.60 49,258.90 14-Feb-25 49,485.65 49,592.95 48,719.75 49,099.45 Weekly Returns -0.24%

For the week to February 21, 2025, Nifty Bank fell by -118 points or -0.24%; as PSU banks rallied on a smart performance in Q3FY25. There was also some value driven buying in private banks. The Bank Nifty touched a weekly high of 49,628 and a low of 48,526.

NIFTY IT INDEX – DOLLAR WEAKNESS IMPACTS IT STOCKS

Date Open High Low Close 21-Feb-25 40,821.65 40,905.40 40,417.45 40,544.50 20-Feb-25 40,725.40 41,004.85 40,701.10 40,865.95 19-Feb-25 41,373.50 41,403.25 40,785.05 40,924.25 18-Feb-25 41,097.45 41,530.30 41,039.25 41,464.35 17-Feb-25 40,968.80 41,254.90 40,592.50 41,073.20 14-Feb-25 41,547.05 41,606.75 40,958.00 41,311.15 Weekly Returns -1.86%

For the week to February 21, 2025, Nifty IT Index fell sharply by 767 points or -1.86%, offsetting gains of last few weeks. Dollar strength is not helping IT stocks. The IT Index touched a weekly high of 41,530 and a low of 40,417.

NIFTY OIL & GAS INDEX – STAR PERFORMER FOR THE WEEK

Date Open High Low Close 21-Feb-25 10,158.85 10,235.80 10,034.55 10,074.20 20-Feb-25 10,008.40 10,195.10 9,995.70 10,181.40 19-Feb-25 9,911.40 10,060.00 9,881.25 10,045.60 18-Feb-25 9,917.85 9,987.75 9,802.35 9,972.05 17-Feb-25 9,809.55 9,937.50 9,674.35 9,921.10 14-Feb-25 10,025.80 10,054.45 9,740.40 9,852.20 Weekly Returns +2.25%

For the week to February 21, 2025, Oil & Gas Index rose by 222 points or 2.25%. Steady crude prices has raised hopes that GRMs in refining should improve. Nifty Oil & Gas Index touched a weekly high of 10,236 and a low of 9,674 levels.

NIFTY AUTO INDEX – CONSUMPTION STOCKS TAKE A HIT

Date Open High Low Close 21-Feb-25 21,973.95 22,010.85 21,435.50 21,505.90 20-Feb-25 21,751.35 22,092.80 21,562.80 22,074.90 19-Feb-25 21,683.65 21,898.05 21,597.10 21,809.15 18-Feb-25 21,973.70 21,997.05 21,638.55 21,818.90 17-Feb-25 22,012.80 22,012.95 21,610.15 21,951.85 14-Feb-25 22,428.25 22,487.50 21,874.55 22,069.30 Weekly Returns -2.55%

For the week to February 21, 2025, Nifty Auto Index fell by 563 points or -2.55%. Despite counter-cyclical measures in budget, consumption segment is not enthused. Nifty Auto Index touched a weekly high of 22,093 and a low of 21,436 levels.

NIFTY FMCG INDEX – LOSES OVER 11% SINCE BUDGET DAY

Date Open High Low Close 21-Feb-25 52,362.40 52,443.50 51,893.25 52,098.15 20-Feb-25 52,035.25 52,379.15 51,905.30 52,337.30 19-Feb-25 52,346.70 52,606.60 52,096.20 52,360.45 18-Feb-25 52,897.55 53,104.00 52,383.85 52,480.50 17-Feb-25 53,011.75 53,080.10 52,644.75 52,945.00 14-Feb-25 53,444.70 53,912.60 52,993.35 53,138.55 Weekly Returns -1.96%

For the week to February 21, 2025, FMCG index fell -1.96%, losing more than 11% since the budget day rally. There are concerns on urban demand and margins, amid rising input costs. Nifty FMCG Index touched a weekly high of 53,104 and a low of 51,893 levels.