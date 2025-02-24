Weekly Musings – Index performance for week ended February 21, 2025

The week saw FPI selling of $283 Million, taking the cumulative FPI selling in equities in the last 7 weeks to $11.3 Billion. VIX tapered to 14.53 levels; although FPI flows, dollar strength, and Trump tariffs are the real concerns for the market.
BSE SENSEX 30 INDEX – WEEK OF SUBDUED SELL-OFF
|Date
|Open
|High
|Low
|Close
|21-Feb-25
|75,612.61
|75,748.72
|75,112.41
|75,311.06
|20-Feb-25
|75,672.84
|75,794.15
|75,463.01
|75,735.96
|19-Feb-25
|75,787.27
|76,338.58
|75,581.38
|75,939.18
|18-Feb-25
|76,073.71
|76,091.69
|75,531.01
|75,967.39
|17-Feb-25
|75,641.41
|76,041.96
|75,294.76
|75,996.86
|14-Feb-25
|76,388.99
|76,483.06
|75,439.64
|75,939.21
|Weekly Returns
|-0.83%
Data Source: BSE
For the week February 21, 2025, Sensex fell -628 points or -0.83%. The sharp correction was despite a relatively positive Union Budget and Monetary Policy. Sensex touched a weekly high of 76,339 and a low of 75,112; with most of the correction in last 2 days of the week.
NIFTY 50 INDEX – CONSUMER STOCKS AND DOLLAR PLAYS UNDER PRESSURE
|Date
|Open
|High
|Low
|Close
|21-Feb-25
|22,857.20
|22,921.00
|22,720.30
|22,795.90
|20-Feb-25
|22,821.10
|22,923.85
|22,812.75
|22,913.15
|19-Feb-25
|22,847.25
|23,049.95
|22,814.85
|22,932.90
|18-Feb-25
|22,963.65
|22,992.50
|22,801.50
|22,945.30
|17-Feb-25
|22,809.90
|22,974.20
|22,725.45
|22,959.50
|14-Feb-25
|23,096.45
|23,133.70
|22,774.85
|22,929.25
|Weekly Returns
|-0.58%
Data Source: NSE
Nifty fell sharply as consumer stocks, IT, and healthcare took it on the chin. For the week to February 21, 2025, Nifty fell -133 points or -0.58%; as even a counter-cyclical budget did not help much. Nifty touched a weekly high of 23,050 and a low of 22,720.
NIFTY MID-CAP 100 INDEX – SOME SIGNS OF GREEN SHOOTS
|Date
|Open
|High
|Low
|Close
|21-Feb-25
|51,099.75
|51,555.55
|50,308.70
|50,486.20
|20-Feb-25
|50,405.15
|51,214.50
|50,195.90
|51,163.80
|19-Feb-25
|49,485.80
|50,609.25
|49,214.55
|50,527.25
|18-Feb-25
|49,906.55
|49,982.10
|49,120.80
|49,751.45
|17-Feb-25
|49,281.25
|49,922.20
|48,503.45
|49,849.85
|14-Feb-25
|51,074.30
|51,159.25
|49,139.85
|49,654.15
|Weekly Returns
|+1.68%
Data Source: NSE
For the week to February 21, 2025, Nifty Mid Cap 100 closed +832 points higher or +1.68%. Buying in mid-caps was focused on PSUs and financial inclusion stocks. Nifty Mid-cap touched weekly high of 51,556 and a low of 49,120; closing just above the 50,000 mark.
NIFTY SMALL-CAP 100 INDEX – RECOUPS SOME OF ITS LOSSES
|Date
|Open
|High
|Low
|Close
|21-Feb-25
|15,730.40
|15,982.05
|15,566.05
|15,636.90
|20-Feb-25
|15,474.50
|15,768.05
|15,417.20
|15,747.70
|19-Feb-25
|15,058.00
|15,579.15
|14,976.30
|15,525.90
|18-Feb-25
|15,422.00
|15,452.80
|15,038.40
|15,168.45
|17-Feb-25
|15,291.95
|15,512.45
|15,044.40
|15,413.10
|14-Feb-25
|16,013.45
|16,033.00
|15,254.10
|15,407.20
|Weekly Returns
|+1.49%
Data Source: NSE
For the week to February 21, 2025, Nifty Small Cap 100 was up 230 points or +1.49%; a small consolation after the 9.4% sell-off last week. It will take some time for confidence to come back. Nifty Small-cap touched a weekly high of 15,982 and a low of 14,976.
BANK NIFTY INDEX – PSU BANKS SAVE THE BLUSHES
|Date
|Open
|High
|Low
|Close
|21-Feb-25
|49,127.95
|49,306.55
|48,764.00
|48,981.20
|20-Feb-25
|49,314.10
|49,455.80
|49,150.95
|49,334.55
|19-Feb-25
|48,895.35
|49,628.25
|48,804.00
|49,570.10
|18-Feb-25
|49,211.85
|49,328.55
|48,814.95
|49,087.30
|17-Feb-25
|48,880.40
|49,319.00
|48,525.60
|49,258.90
|14-Feb-25
|49,485.65
|49,592.95
|48,719.75
|49,099.45
|Weekly Returns
|-0.24%
Data Source: NSE
For the week to February 21, 2025, Nifty Bank fell by -118 points or -0.24%; as PSU banks rallied on a smart performance in Q3FY25. There was also some value driven buying in private banks. The Bank Nifty touched a weekly high of 49,628 and a low of 48,526.
NIFTY IT INDEX – DOLLAR WEAKNESS IMPACTS IT STOCKS
|Date
|Open
|High
|Low
|Close
|21-Feb-25
|40,821.65
|40,905.40
|40,417.45
|40,544.50
|20-Feb-25
|40,725.40
|41,004.85
|40,701.10
|40,865.95
|19-Feb-25
|41,373.50
|41,403.25
|40,785.05
|40,924.25
|18-Feb-25
|41,097.45
|41,530.30
|41,039.25
|41,464.35
|17-Feb-25
|40,968.80
|41,254.90
|40,592.50
|41,073.20
|14-Feb-25
|41,547.05
|41,606.75
|40,958.00
|41,311.15
|Weekly Returns
|-1.86%
Data Source: NSE
For the week to February 21, 2025, Nifty IT Index fell sharply by 767 points or -1.86%, offsetting gains of last few weeks. Dollar strength is not helping IT stocks. The IT Index touched a weekly high of 41,530 and a low of 40,417.
NIFTY OIL & GAS INDEX – STAR PERFORMER FOR THE WEEK
|Date
|Open
|High
|Low
|Close
|21-Feb-25
|10,158.85
|10,235.80
|10,034.55
|10,074.20
|20-Feb-25
|10,008.40
|10,195.10
|9,995.70
|10,181.40
|19-Feb-25
|9,911.40
|10,060.00
|9,881.25
|10,045.60
|18-Feb-25
|9,917.85
|9,987.75
|9,802.35
|9,972.05
|17-Feb-25
|9,809.55
|9,937.50
|9,674.35
|9,921.10
|14-Feb-25
|10,025.80
|10,054.45
|9,740.40
|9,852.20
|Weekly Returns
|+2.25%
Data Source: NSE
For the week to February 21, 2025, Oil & Gas Index rose by 222 points or 2.25%. Steady crude prices has raised hopes that GRMs in refining should improve. Nifty Oil & Gas Index touched a weekly high of 10,236 and a low of 9,674 levels.
NIFTY AUTO INDEX – CONSUMPTION STOCKS TAKE A HIT
|Date
|Open
|High
|Low
|Close
|21-Feb-25
|21,973.95
|22,010.85
|21,435.50
|21,505.90
|20-Feb-25
|21,751.35
|22,092.80
|21,562.80
|22,074.90
|19-Feb-25
|21,683.65
|21,898.05
|21,597.10
|21,809.15
|18-Feb-25
|21,973.70
|21,997.05
|21,638.55
|21,818.90
|17-Feb-25
|22,012.80
|22,012.95
|21,610.15
|21,951.85
|14-Feb-25
|22,428.25
|22,487.50
|21,874.55
|22,069.30
|Weekly Returns
|-2.55%
Data Source: NSE
For the week to February 21, 2025, Nifty Auto Index fell by 563 points or -2.55%. Despite counter-cyclical measures in budget, consumption segment is not enthused. Nifty Auto Index touched a weekly high of 22,093 and a low of 21,436 levels.
NIFTY FMCG INDEX – LOSES OVER 11% SINCE BUDGET DAY
|Date
|Open
|High
|Low
|Close
|21-Feb-25
|52,362.40
|52,443.50
|51,893.25
|52,098.15
|20-Feb-25
|52,035.25
|52,379.15
|51,905.30
|52,337.30
|19-Feb-25
|52,346.70
|52,606.60
|52,096.20
|52,360.45
|18-Feb-25
|52,897.55
|53,104.00
|52,383.85
|52,480.50
|17-Feb-25
|53,011.75
|53,080.10
|52,644.75
|52,945.00
|14-Feb-25
|53,444.70
|53,912.60
|52,993.35
|53,138.55
|Weekly Returns
|-1.96%
Data Source: NSE
For the week to February 21, 2025, FMCG index fell -1.96%, losing more than 11% since the budget day rally. There are concerns on urban demand and margins, amid rising input costs. Nifty FMCG Index touched a weekly high of 53,104 and a low of 51,893 levels.
