iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Weekly Musings – Index performance for week ended February 21, 2025

24 Feb 2025 , 02:29 PM

The week saw FPI selling of $283 Million, taking the cumulative FPI selling in equities in the last 7 weeks to $11.3 Billion. VIX tapered to 14.53 levels; although FPI flows, dollar strength, and Trump tariffs are the real concerns for the market.

BSE SENSEX 30 INDEX – WEEK OF SUBDUED SELL-OFF

Date Open High Low Close
21-Feb-25 75,612.61 75,748.72 75,112.41 75,311.06
20-Feb-25 75,672.84 75,794.15 75,463.01 75,735.96
19-Feb-25 75,787.27 76,338.58 75,581.38 75,939.18
18-Feb-25 76,073.71 76,091.69 75,531.01 75,967.39
17-Feb-25 75,641.41 76,041.96 75,294.76 75,996.86
14-Feb-25 76,388.99 76,483.06 75,439.64 75,939.21
  Weekly Returns -0.83%

Data Source: BSE

For the week February 21, 2025, Sensex fell -628 points or -0.83%. The sharp correction was despite a relatively positive Union Budget and Monetary Policy. Sensex touched a weekly high of 76,339 and a low of 75,112; with most of the correction in last 2 days of the week.

NIFTY 50 INDEX – CONSUMER STOCKS AND DOLLAR PLAYS UNDER PRESSURE

Date Open High Low Close
21-Feb-25 22,857.20 22,921.00 22,720.30 22,795.90
20-Feb-25 22,821.10 22,923.85 22,812.75 22,913.15
19-Feb-25 22,847.25 23,049.95 22,814.85 22,932.90
18-Feb-25 22,963.65 22,992.50 22,801.50 22,945.30
17-Feb-25 22,809.90 22,974.20 22,725.45 22,959.50
14-Feb-25 23,096.45 23,133.70 22,774.85 22,929.25
  Weekly Returns -0.58%

Data Source: NSE

Nifty fell sharply as consumer stocks, IT, and healthcare took it on the chin. For the week to February 21, 2025, Nifty fell -133 points or -0.58%; as even a counter-cyclical budget did not help much. Nifty touched a weekly high of 23,050 and a low of 22,720.

NIFTY MID-CAP 100 INDEX – SOME SIGNS OF GREEN SHOOTS

Date Open High Low Close
21-Feb-25 51,099.75 51,555.55 50,308.70 50,486.20
20-Feb-25 50,405.15 51,214.50 50,195.90 51,163.80
19-Feb-25 49,485.80 50,609.25 49,214.55 50,527.25
18-Feb-25 49,906.55 49,982.10 49,120.80 49,751.45
17-Feb-25 49,281.25 49,922.20 48,503.45 49,849.85
14-Feb-25 51,074.30 51,159.25 49,139.85 49,654.15
  Weekly Returns +1.68%

Data Source: NSE

For the week to February 21, 2025, Nifty Mid Cap 100 closed +832 points higher or +1.68%. Buying in mid-caps was focused on PSUs and financial inclusion stocks. Nifty Mid-cap touched weekly high of 51,556 and a low of 49,120; closing just above the 50,000 mark.

NIFTY SMALL-CAP 100 INDEX – RECOUPS SOME OF ITS LOSSES

Date Open High Low Close
21-Feb-25 15,730.40 15,982.05 15,566.05 15,636.90
20-Feb-25 15,474.50 15,768.05 15,417.20 15,747.70
19-Feb-25 15,058.00 15,579.15 14,976.30 15,525.90
18-Feb-25 15,422.00 15,452.80 15,038.40 15,168.45
17-Feb-25 15,291.95 15,512.45 15,044.40 15,413.10
14-Feb-25 16,013.45 16,033.00 15,254.10 15,407.20
  Weekly Returns +1.49%

Data Source: NSE

For the week to February 21, 2025, Nifty Small Cap 100 was up 230 points or +1.49%; a small consolation after the 9.4% sell-off last week. It will take some time for confidence to come back. Nifty Small-cap touched a weekly high of 15,982 and a low of 14,976.

BANK NIFTY INDEX – PSU BANKS SAVE THE BLUSHES

Date Open High Low Close
21-Feb-25 49,127.95 49,306.55 48,764.00 48,981.20
20-Feb-25 49,314.10 49,455.80 49,150.95 49,334.55
19-Feb-25 48,895.35 49,628.25 48,804.00 49,570.10
18-Feb-25 49,211.85 49,328.55 48,814.95 49,087.30
17-Feb-25 48,880.40 49,319.00 48,525.60 49,258.90
14-Feb-25 49,485.65 49,592.95 48,719.75 49,099.45
  Weekly Returns -0.24%

Data Source: NSE

For the week to February 21, 2025, Nifty Bank fell by -118 points or -0.24%; as PSU banks rallied on a smart performance in Q3FY25. There was also some value driven buying in private banks. The Bank Nifty touched a weekly high of 49,628 and a low of 48,526.

NIFTY IT INDEX – DOLLAR WEAKNESS IMPACTS IT STOCKS

Date Open High Low Close
21-Feb-25 40,821.65 40,905.40 40,417.45 40,544.50
20-Feb-25 40,725.40 41,004.85 40,701.10 40,865.95
19-Feb-25 41,373.50 41,403.25 40,785.05 40,924.25
18-Feb-25 41,097.45 41,530.30 41,039.25 41,464.35
17-Feb-25 40,968.80 41,254.90 40,592.50 41,073.20
14-Feb-25 41,547.05 41,606.75 40,958.00 41,311.15
  Weekly Returns -1.86%

Data Source: NSE

For the week to February 21, 2025, Nifty IT Index fell sharply by 767 points or -1.86%, offsetting gains of last few weeks. Dollar strength is not helping IT stocks. The IT Index touched a weekly high of 41,530 and a low of 40,417.

NIFTY OIL & GAS INDEX – STAR PERFORMER FOR THE WEEK

Date Open High Low Close
21-Feb-25 10,158.85 10,235.80 10,034.55 10,074.20
20-Feb-25 10,008.40 10,195.10 9,995.70 10,181.40
19-Feb-25 9,911.40 10,060.00 9,881.25 10,045.60
18-Feb-25 9,917.85 9,987.75 9,802.35 9,972.05
17-Feb-25 9,809.55 9,937.50 9,674.35 9,921.10
14-Feb-25 10,025.80 10,054.45 9,740.40 9,852.20
  Weekly Returns +2.25%

Data Source: NSE

For the week to February 21, 2025, Oil & Gas Index rose by 222 points or 2.25%. Steady crude prices has raised hopes that GRMs in refining should improve. Nifty Oil & Gas Index touched a weekly high of 10,236 and a low of 9,674 levels.

NIFTY AUTO INDEX – CONSUMPTION STOCKS TAKE A HIT

Date Open High Low Close
21-Feb-25 21,973.95 22,010.85 21,435.50 21,505.90
20-Feb-25 21,751.35 22,092.80 21,562.80 22,074.90
19-Feb-25 21,683.65 21,898.05 21,597.10 21,809.15
18-Feb-25 21,973.70 21,997.05 21,638.55 21,818.90
17-Feb-25 22,012.80 22,012.95 21,610.15 21,951.85
14-Feb-25 22,428.25 22,487.50 21,874.55 22,069.30
  Weekly Returns -2.55%

Data Source: NSE

For the week to February 21, 2025, Nifty Auto Index fell by 563 points or -2.55%. Despite counter-cyclical measures in budget, consumption segment is not enthused. Nifty Auto Index touched a weekly high of 22,093 and a low of 21,436 levels.

NIFTY FMCG INDEX – LOSES OVER 11% SINCE BUDGET DAY

Date Open High Low Close
21-Feb-25 52,362.40 52,443.50 51,893.25 52,098.15
20-Feb-25 52,035.25 52,379.15 51,905.30 52,337.30
19-Feb-25 52,346.70 52,606.60 52,096.20 52,360.45
18-Feb-25 52,897.55 53,104.00 52,383.85 52,480.50
17-Feb-25 53,011.75 53,080.10 52,644.75 52,945.00
14-Feb-25 53,444.70 53,912.60 52,993.35 53,138.55
  Weekly Returns -1.96%

Data Source: NSE

For the week to February 21, 2025, FMCG index fell -1.96%, losing more than 11% since the budget day rally. There are concerns on urban demand and margins, amid rising input costs. Nifty FMCG Index touched a weekly high of 53,104 and a low of 51,893 levels.

Related Tags

  • BankNifty
  • F&O
  • ITIndex
  • Midcap
  • nifty
  • SEBI
  • sensex
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Jyoti Structures Secures ₹389 Crore Order from Adani Energy

Jyoti Structures Secures ₹389 Crore Order from Adani Energy

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
25 Feb 2025|10:21 PM
Tata Power to Invest ₹30,000 Crore in Assam for 5,000 MW Renewable Energy Projects

Tata Power to Invest ₹30,000 Crore in Assam for 5,000 MW Renewable Energy Projects

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
25 Feb 2025|09:46 PM
Dr Reddy’s Hyderabad API Unit Gets USFDA VAI Classification

Dr Reddy’s Hyderabad API Unit Gets USFDA VAI Classification

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
25 Feb 2025|08:42 PM
Waaree Energies Bags 410 MWp Solar Module Deal with Aditya Birla Renewables

Waaree Energies Bags 410 MWp Solar Module Deal with Aditya Birla Renewables

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
25 Feb 2025|08:32 PM
Adani Green Bags 1,250 MW Pumped Hydro Storage Project in UP

Adani Green Bags 1,250 MW Pumped Hydro Storage Project in UP

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
25 Feb 2025|08:15 PM
Read More

Invest Right News

ABB India: Robust growth, but cautions on near term

ABB India: Robust growth, but cautions on near term

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
18 Apr 2024|11:16 AM
Dixon Technologies: Gaining from industry consolidation

Dixon Technologies: Gaining from industry consolidation

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
16 Apr 2024|11:47 AM
Phoenix Mills: Revival in consumption encouraging

Phoenix Mills: Revival in consumption encouraging

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
12 Apr 2024|11:00 AM
Shyam Metalics: Well set to deliver steady growth

Shyam Metalics: Well set to deliver steady growth

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
12 Apr 2024|10:47 AM
BSE: Firing on all cylinders

BSE: Firing on all cylinders

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
9 Apr 2024|10:33 AM
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.