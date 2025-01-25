Weekly Musings – Index performance for week ended January 24, 2025

The week saw FPI selling of $2.28 Billion, taking the cumulative FPI selling in equities in the last 3 weeks to $6.95 Billion. Even DFI buying has been slowing. VIX spiked further to 16.75 levels; and that is likely to keep indices under pressure for now.
BSE SENSEX 30 INDEX – IT WAS VIX ALL OVER AGAIN
|Date
|Open
|High
|Low
|Close
|24-Jan-25
|76,455.35
|76,985.95
|76,091.75
|76,190.46
|23-Jan-25
|76,414.52
|76,743.54
|76,202.12
|76,520.38
|22-Jan-25
|76,114.42
|76,463.13
|75,816.50
|76,404.99
|21-Jan-25
|77,261.72
|77,337.36
|75,641.87
|75,838.36
|20-Jan-25
|76,978.53
|77,318.94
|76,584.84
|77,073.44
|17-Jan-25
|77,069.19
|77,069.19
|76,263.29
|76,619.33
|Weekly Returns
|-0.56%
Data Source: BSE
For the week January 24, 2025, Sensex fell -429 points or -0.56%. The fall was less severe compared to last 2 weeks. VIX at 16.75 is still the stumbling block. Sensex touched a weekly high of 77,337 and a low of 75,642; but some recovery was visible in the last 2 days.
NIFTY 50 INDEX – FPI CONTINUE TO POUND INDIAN EQUITIES
|Date
|Open
|High
|Low
|Close
|24-Jan-25
|23,183.90
|23,347.30
|23,050.00
|23,092.20
|23-Jan-25
|23,128.30
|23,270.80
|23,090.65
|23,205.35
|22-Jan-25
|23,099.15
|23,169.55
|22,981.30
|23,155.35
|21-Jan-25
|23,421.65
|23,426.30
|22,976.85
|23,024.65
|20-Jan-25
|23,290.40
|23,391.10
|23,170.65
|23,344.75
|17-Jan-25
|23,277.10
|23,292.10
|23,100.35
|23,203.20
|Weekly Returns
|-0.48%
Data Source: NSE
Like the Sensex, Nifty also stays below critical supports. For the week to January 24, 2025, Nifty fell -111 points or -0.48%; despite an IT sector recovery. Nifty touched weekly high of 23,426 and a low of 22,977, with Trump economics being the negative swing factor.
NIFTY MID-CAP 100 INDEX – FACES SELLING PRESSURE
|Date
|Open
|High
|Low
|Close
|24-Jan-25
|54,098.90
|54,303.25
|53,082.85
|53,262.95
|23-Jan-25
|53,219.65
|54,254.40
|53,103.35
|54,098.85
|22-Jan-25
|53,936.95
|53,983.05
|52,353.45
|53,113.50
|21-Jan-25
|55,205.60
|55,256.85
|53,779.65
|53,834.95
|20-Jan-25
|54,933.70
|55,243.35
|54,345.20
|55,106.20
|17-Jan-25
|54,515.70
|54,792.25
|54,188.85
|54,607.65
|Weekly Returns
|-2.46%
Data Source: NSE
For the week to January 24, 2025, Nifty Mid Cap 100 closed -1,345 points lower or -2.46%. While oil and rupee were favourable, the panic in mid-caps was evident. Nifty Mid-cap touched weekly high of 55,257 and a low of 52,353; with a mid-week sharp sell-off.
NIFTY SMALL-CAP 100 INDEX – FORGET ALPHA HUNTING FOR NOW
|Date
|Open
|High
|Low
|Close
|24-Jan-25
|17,373.05
|17,418.45
|16,906.65
|16,956.05
|23-Jan-25
|17,157.35
|17,472.65
|17,079.90
|17,364.55
|22-Jan-25
|17,485.40
|17,498.50
|16,915.35
|17,172.55
|21-Jan-25
|17,909.45
|17,941.25
|17,428.30
|17,456.50
|20-Jan-25
|17,731.10
|17,877.60
|17,603.60
|17,864.65
|17-Jan-25
|17,637.90
|17,704.00
|17,490.05
|17,672.05
|Weekly Returns
|-4.05%
Data Source: NSE
For the week to January 24, 2025, Nifty Small Cap 100 cracked by -716 points or -4.05%; taking away any alpha hopes for now. Even IT sector showed investors favouring large caps over small caps. Nifty Small-cap touched a weekly high of 17,941 and a low of 16,907.
BANK NIFTY INDEX – Q3 PRESSURES EVIDENT ON BANKS
|Date
|Open
|High
|Low
|Close
|24-Jan-25
|48,546.05
|48,858.65
|48,203.00
|48,367.80
|23-Jan-25
|48,770.15
|48,892.70
|48,493.00
|48,589.00
|22-Jan-25
|48,689.55
|48,781.75
|48,074.05
|48,724.40
|21-Jan-25
|49,532.00
|49,543.15
|48,430.95
|48,570.90
|20-Jan-25
|48,834.15
|49,650.60
|48,683.60
|49,350.80
|17-Jan-25
|48,959.50
|49,047.20
|48,309.50
|48,540.60
|Weekly Returns
|-0.36%
Data Source: NSE
For the week to January 24, 2025, Nifty Bank fell -173 points or -0.36%; as banks in Q3FY25 struggled on NII growth, NIMs, loan growth, and deposit growth. The Bank Nifty touched a weekly high of 49,651 and a low of 48,074.
NIFTY IT INDEX – BACK TO ITS WINNING WAYS
|Date
|Open
|High
|Low
|Close
|24-Jan-25
|43,220.45
|43,959.15
|43,217.50
|43,524.10
|23-Jan-25
|42,750.45
|43,663.45
|42,741.20
|43,351.75
|22-Jan-25
|41,755.20
|42,635.35
|41,750.20
|42,590.70
|21-Jan-25
|42,288.55
|42,536.70
|41,639.00
|41,697.95
|20-Jan-25
|42,377.35
|42,478.50
|41,709.55
|42,192.80
|17-Jan-25
|42,469.00
|42,495.05
|41,962.65
|42,032.20
|Weekly Returns
|+3.55%
Data Source: NSE
For the week to January 24, 2025, Nifty IT Index jumped by +1,492 points or +3.55%. Markets appreciated the fact that dollar defensives were seeing return of discretionary spending by corporates. IT Index touched a weekly high of 43,959 and a low of 41,639.
NIFTY OIL & GAS INDEX – RELIANCE FACES THE HEAT THIS WEEK
|Date
|Open
|High
|Low
|Close
|24-Jan-25
|10,740.70
|10,817.30
|10,457.35
|10,472.55
|23-Jan-25
|10,741.00
|10,772.45
|10,662.85
|10,702.00
|22-Jan-25
|10,869.85
|10,894.80
|10,644.60
|10,757.00
|21-Jan-25
|10,979.65
|11,039.70
|10,818.80
|10,834.30
|20-Jan-25
|10,956.15
|10,983.05
|10,840.95
|10,957.80
|17-Jan-25
|10,881.95
|10,916.55
|10,790.20
|10,891.70
|Weekly Returns
|-3.85%
Data Source: NSE
For the week to January 24, 2025, Oil & Gas Index fell -419 points or -3.85%. Reliance and other oil companies, once again, came under pressure in the week on GRM concerns. Nifty Oil & Gas Index touched a weekly high of 11,040 and a low of 10,457 levels.
NIFTY AUTO INDEX – INVENTORY BACKLOG HAUNTS AUTO STOCKS
|Date
|Open
|High
|Low
|Close
|24-Jan-25
|22,463.95
|22,589.05
|22,120.05
|22,171.05
|23-Jan-25
|22,245.80
|22,587.40
|22,166.15
|22,518.95
|22-Jan-25
|22,409.75
|22,428.70
|22,121.40
|22,274.35
|21-Jan-25
|22,727.70
|22,881.95
|22,261.90
|22,303.20
|20-Jan-25
|22,805.75
|22,853.00
|22,511.75
|22,671.80
|17-Jan-25
|22,835.25
|22,941.70
|22,651.60
|22,791.10
|Weekly Returns
|-2.72%
Data Source: NSE
For the week to January 24, 2025, Nifty Auto Index corrected by -620 points or -2.72%. The massive inventory backlog with dealers raises questions about grassroot demand. Nifty Auto Index touched a weekly high of 22,882 and a low of 22,120 levels.
NIFTY FMCG INDEX – SACHETIZATION BRINGS RELIEF FOR FMCG
|Date
|Open
|High
|Low
|Close
|24-Jan-25
|55,908.95
|56,359.45
|55,679.00
|56,069.35
|23-Jan-25
|55,308.15
|55,951.25
|54,770.15
|55,781.80
|22-Jan-25
|55,815.55
|56,055.70
|55,427.75
|55,596.05
|21-Jan-25
|55,914.55
|56,372.10
|55,516.65
|55,622.65
|20-Jan-25
|55,824.25
|55,952.85
|55,462.00
|55,738.05
|17-Jan-25
|55,332.20
|56,005.10
|55,142.55
|55,800.85
|Weekly Returns
|+0.48%
Data Source: NSE
For the week to January 24, 2025, FMCG index was the only index, other than IT, to gain. The index was up +269 points or +0.48%. FMCG stocks are creating miniature solutions for customers and that is helping. Nifty FMCG Index touched a weekly high of 56,372 and a low of 54,770 levels. Most FMCG Q3FY25 results have shown signs of growth stress!
