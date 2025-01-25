iifl-logo-icon 1
Weekly Musings – Index performance for week ended January 24, 2025

25 Jan 2025 , 09:51 AM

The week saw FPI selling of $2.28 Billion, taking the cumulative FPI selling in equities in the last 3 weeks to $6.95 Billion. Even DFI buying has been slowing. VIX spiked further to 16.75 levels; and that is likely to keep indices under pressure for now.

BSE SENSEX 30 INDEX – IT WAS VIX ALL OVER AGAIN

Date Open High Low Close
24-Jan-25 76,455.35 76,985.95 76,091.75 76,190.46
23-Jan-25 76,414.52 76,743.54 76,202.12 76,520.38
22-Jan-25 76,114.42 76,463.13 75,816.50 76,404.99
21-Jan-25 77,261.72 77,337.36 75,641.87 75,838.36
20-Jan-25 76,978.53 77,318.94 76,584.84 77,073.44
17-Jan-25 77,069.19 77,069.19 76,263.29 76,619.33
  Weekly Returns -0.56%

Data Source: BSE

For the week January 24, 2025, Sensex fell -429 points or -0.56%. The fall was less severe compared to last 2 weeks. VIX at 16.75 is still the stumbling block. Sensex touched a weekly high of 77,337 and a low of 75,642; but some recovery was visible in the last 2 days.

NIFTY 50 INDEX – FPI CONTINUE TO POUND INDIAN EQUITIES

Date Open High Low Close
24-Jan-25 23,183.90 23,347.30 23,050.00 23,092.20
23-Jan-25 23,128.30 23,270.80 23,090.65 23,205.35
22-Jan-25 23,099.15 23,169.55 22,981.30 23,155.35
21-Jan-25 23,421.65 23,426.30 22,976.85 23,024.65
20-Jan-25 23,290.40 23,391.10 23,170.65 23,344.75
17-Jan-25 23,277.10 23,292.10 23,100.35 23,203.20
  Weekly Returns -0.48%

Data Source: NSE

Like the Sensex, Nifty also stays below critical supports. For the week to January 24, 2025, Nifty fell -111 points or -0.48%; despite an IT sector recovery. Nifty touched weekly high of 23,426 and a low of 22,977, with Trump economics being the negative swing factor.

NIFTY MID-CAP 100 INDEX – FACES SELLING PRESSURE

Date Open High Low Close
24-Jan-25 54,098.90 54,303.25 53,082.85 53,262.95
23-Jan-25 53,219.65 54,254.40 53,103.35 54,098.85
22-Jan-25 53,936.95 53,983.05 52,353.45 53,113.50
21-Jan-25 55,205.60 55,256.85 53,779.65 53,834.95
20-Jan-25 54,933.70 55,243.35 54,345.20 55,106.20
17-Jan-25 54,515.70 54,792.25 54,188.85 54,607.65
  Weekly Returns -2.46%

Data Source: NSE

For the week to January 24, 2025, Nifty Mid Cap 100 closed -1,345 points lower or -2.46%. While oil and rupee were favourable, the panic in mid-caps was evident. Nifty Mid-cap touched weekly high of 55,257 and a low of 52,353; with a mid-week sharp sell-off.

NIFTY SMALL-CAP 100 INDEX – FORGET ALPHA HUNTING FOR NOW

Date Open High Low Close
24-Jan-25 17,373.05 17,418.45 16,906.65 16,956.05
23-Jan-25 17,157.35 17,472.65 17,079.90 17,364.55
22-Jan-25 17,485.40 17,498.50 16,915.35 17,172.55
21-Jan-25 17,909.45 17,941.25 17,428.30 17,456.50
20-Jan-25 17,731.10 17,877.60 17,603.60 17,864.65
17-Jan-25 17,637.90 17,704.00 17,490.05 17,672.05
  Weekly Returns -4.05%

Data Source: NSE

For the week to January 24, 2025, Nifty Small Cap 100 cracked by -716 points or -4.05%; taking away any alpha hopes for now. Even IT sector showed investors favouring large caps over small caps. Nifty Small-cap touched a weekly high of 17,941 and a low of 16,907.

BANK NIFTY INDEX – Q3 PRESSURES EVIDENT ON BANKS

Date Open High Low Close
24-Jan-25 48,546.05 48,858.65 48,203.00 48,367.80
23-Jan-25 48,770.15 48,892.70 48,493.00 48,589.00
22-Jan-25 48,689.55 48,781.75 48,074.05 48,724.40
21-Jan-25 49,532.00 49,543.15 48,430.95 48,570.90
20-Jan-25 48,834.15 49,650.60 48,683.60 49,350.80
17-Jan-25 48,959.50 49,047.20 48,309.50 48,540.60
  Weekly Returns -0.36%

Data Source: NSE

For the week to January 24, 2025, Nifty Bank fell -173 points or -0.36%; as banks in Q3FY25 struggled on NII growth, NIMs, loan growth, and deposit growth. The Bank Nifty touched a weekly high of 49,651 and a low of 48,074.

NIFTY IT INDEX – BACK TO ITS WINNING WAYS

Date Open High Low Close
24-Jan-25 43,220.45 43,959.15 43,217.50 43,524.10
23-Jan-25 42,750.45 43,663.45 42,741.20 43,351.75
22-Jan-25 41,755.20 42,635.35 41,750.20 42,590.70
21-Jan-25 42,288.55 42,536.70 41,639.00 41,697.95
20-Jan-25 42,377.35 42,478.50 41,709.55 42,192.80
17-Jan-25 42,469.00 42,495.05 41,962.65 42,032.20
  Weekly Returns +3.55%

Data Source: NSE

For the week to January 24, 2025, Nifty IT Index jumped by +1,492 points or +3.55%. Markets appreciated the fact that dollar defensives were seeing return of discretionary spending by corporates. IT Index touched a weekly high of 43,959 and a low of 41,639.

NIFTY OIL & GAS INDEX – RELIANCE FACES THE HEAT THIS WEEK

Date Open High Low Close
24-Jan-25 10,740.70 10,817.30 10,457.35 10,472.55
23-Jan-25 10,741.00 10,772.45 10,662.85 10,702.00
22-Jan-25 10,869.85 10,894.80 10,644.60 10,757.00
21-Jan-25 10,979.65 11,039.70 10,818.80 10,834.30
20-Jan-25 10,956.15 10,983.05 10,840.95 10,957.80
17-Jan-25 10,881.95 10,916.55 10,790.20 10,891.70
  Weekly Returns -3.85%

Data Source: NSE

For the week to January 24, 2025, Oil & Gas Index fell -419 points or -3.85%. Reliance and other oil companies, once again, came under pressure in the week on GRM concerns. Nifty Oil & Gas Index touched a weekly high of 11,040 and a low of 10,457 levels.

NIFTY AUTO INDEX – INVENTORY BACKLOG HAUNTS AUTO STOCKS

Date Open High Low Close
24-Jan-25 22,463.95 22,589.05 22,120.05 22,171.05
23-Jan-25 22,245.80 22,587.40 22,166.15 22,518.95
22-Jan-25 22,409.75 22,428.70 22,121.40 22,274.35
21-Jan-25 22,727.70 22,881.95 22,261.90 22,303.20
20-Jan-25 22,805.75 22,853.00 22,511.75 22,671.80
17-Jan-25 22,835.25 22,941.70 22,651.60 22,791.10
  Weekly Returns -2.72%

Data Source: NSE

For the week to January 24, 2025, Nifty Auto Index corrected by -620 points or -2.72%. The massive inventory backlog with dealers raises questions about grassroot demand. Nifty Auto Index touched a weekly high of 22,882 and a low of 22,120 levels.

NIFTY FMCG INDEX – SACHETIZATION BRINGS RELIEF FOR FMCG

Date Open High Low Close
24-Jan-25 55,908.95 56,359.45 55,679.00 56,069.35
23-Jan-25 55,308.15 55,951.25 54,770.15 55,781.80
22-Jan-25 55,815.55 56,055.70 55,427.75 55,596.05
21-Jan-25 55,914.55 56,372.10 55,516.65 55,622.65
20-Jan-25 55,824.25 55,952.85 55,462.00 55,738.05
17-Jan-25 55,332.20 56,005.10 55,142.55 55,800.85
  Weekly Returns +0.48%

Data Source: NSE

For the week to January 24, 2025, FMCG index was the only index, other than IT, to gain. The index was up +269 points or +0.48%. FMCG stocks are creating miniature solutions for customers and that is helping. Nifty FMCG Index touched a weekly high of 56,372 and a low of 54,770 levels. Most FMCG Q3FY25 results have shown signs of growth stress!

