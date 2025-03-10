Weekly Musings – Index performance for week ended March 07, 2025

The week saw FPI selling of $2,835 Million, taking the cumulative FPI selling in equities in the first 9 weeks of 2025 to $15.8 Billion. VIX was flat at 13.47 levels; although FPI outflows, Trump tariffs, and the evolving situation in Europe is what really concerns the market.
BSE SENSEX 30 INDEX – ARE HAPPY DAYS HERE AGAIN FOR SENSEX?
|Date
|Open
|High
|Low
|Close
|07-Mar-25
|74,347.14
|74,586.43
|74,038.03
|74,332.58
|06-Mar-25
|74,308.30
|74,390.80
|73,415.68
|74,340.09
|05-Mar-25
|73,005.37
|73,933.80
|72,894.05
|73,730.23
|04-Mar-25
|72,817.34
|73,033.18
|72,633.54
|72,989.93
|03-Mar-25
|73,427.65
|73,649.72
|72,784.54
|73,085.94
|28-Feb-25
|74,201.77
|74,282.43
|73,141.27
|73,198.10
|Weekly Returns
|+1.55%
Data Source: BSE
For the week March 07, 2025, Sensex gained +1,134 points or +1.55%. The bounce looks more like a dead cat bounce after several weeks of correction. Sensex touched a weekly high of 74,586 and a low of 73,416; with a sharp bounce in the last 2 days of the week.
NIFTY 50 INDEX – OIL STOCKS PULL UP THE NIFTY
|Date
|Open
|High
|Low
|Close
|07-Mar-25
|22,508.65
|22,633.80
|22,464.75
|22,552.50
|06-Mar-25
|22,476.35
|22,556.45
|22,245.85
|22,544.70
|05-Mar-25
|22,073.05
|22,394.90
|22,067.80
|22,337.30
|04-Mar-25
|21,974.45
|22,105.05
|21,964.60
|22,082.65
|03-Mar-25
|22,194.55
|22,261.55
|22,004.70
|22,119.30
|28-Feb-25
|22,433.40
|22,450.35
|22,104.85
|22,124.70
|Weekly Returns
|+1.93%
Data Source: NSE
After the sharp fall; oil, IT and autos helped the Nifty higher this week. For the week to March 07, 2025, Nifty bounced +428 points or +1.93%; despite heavy selling by FPIs. Nifty touched a weekly high of 22,634 and a low of 22,005, amidst domestic buying.
NIFTY MID-CAP 100 INDEX – WEAK ALPHA SIGNALS THIS WEEK
|Date
|Open
|High
|Low
|Close
|07-Mar-25
|49,340.00
|49,644.95
|49,082.65
|49,190.60
|06-Mar-25
|49,645.65
|49,812.15
|49,252.60
|49,348.10
|05-Mar-25
|47,874.65
|49,203.95
|47,874.65
|49,168.35
|04-Mar-25
|47,437.75
|48,271.80
|47,056.90
|48,007.85
|03-Mar-25
|47,962.20
|48,104.35
|46,865.70
|47,984.15
|28-Feb-25
|48,732.05
|48,755.70
|47,485.30
|47,915.20
|Weekly Returns
|+2.66%
Data Source: NSE
For the week to March 07, 2025, Nifty Mid Cap 100 closed +1,275 points higher or +2.66%. However, mid-caps have corrected nearly 23% from the peak. Nifty Mid-cap touched weekly high of 49,812 and a low of 46,866; aided by a sharp recovery on Thursday.
NIFTY SMALL-CAP 100 INDEX – BEST GENERIC INDEX FOR THE WEEK
|Date
|Open
|High
|Low
|Close
|07-Mar-25
|15,420.15
|15,614.15
|15,379.25
|15,504.30
|06-Mar-25
|15,342.45
|15,457.55
|15,277.05
|15,400.35
|05-Mar-25
|14,764.65
|15,211.75
|14,764.65
|15,199.10
|04-Mar-25
|14,469.60
|14,867.45
|14,389.95
|14,762.60
|03-Mar-25
|14,740.90
|14,825.30
|14,299.80
|14,660.85
|28-Feb-25
|15,006.90
|15,051.45
|14,617.65
|14,700.20
|Weekly Returns
|+5.47%
Data Source: NSE
For the week to March 07, 2025, Nifty Small Cap 100 was up +704 points or +5.47%; as value buying emerged with oil at $70/bbl. It will take some time for confidence to come back after a 26% fall. Nifty Small-cap touched a weekly high of 15,614 and a low of 14,300.
BANK NIFTY INDEX – PRIVATE BANKS SUBDUED DURING THE WEEK
|Date
|Open
|High
|Low
|Close
|07-Mar-25
|48,463.80
|48,709.05
|48,359.35
|48,497.50
|06-Mar-25
|48,760.00
|48,839.10
|48,299.40
|48,627.70
|05-Mar-25
|48,241.30
|48,657.65
|48,190.25
|48,489.95
|04-Mar-25
|47,942.50
|48,374.90
|47,924.75
|48,245.20
|03-Mar-25
|48,478.60
|48,574.70
|47,841.30
|48,114.30
|28-Feb-25
|48,437.55
|48,574.50
|48,078.70
|48,344.70
|Weekly Returns
|+0.32%
Data Source: NSE
For the week to March 07, 2025, Nifty Bank was up 153 points or +0.32%; as private banks hardly participated in the all-out market rally. However, PSU banks did see some value hunting. The Bank Nifty touched a weekly high of 48,839 and a low of 47,841.
NIFTY IT INDEX – SOME RECOVERY AFTER THE BIG FALL
|Date
|Open
|High
|Low
|Close
|07-Mar-25
|38,028.15
|38,048.35
|37,625.05
|37,820.45
|06-Mar-25
|38,226.10
|38,347.10
|37,912.00
|38,145.30
|05-Mar-25
|37,287.25
|38,381.75
|37,287.25
|38,072.30
|04-Mar-25
|37,228.80
|37,537.20
|36,797.40
|37,276.95
|03-Mar-25
|37,408.65
|37,930.15
|37,369.70
|37,614.45
|28-Feb-25
|38,620.70
|38,642.00
|37,167.30
|37,318.30
|Weekly Returns
|+1.35%
Data Source: NSE
For the week to March 07, 2025, Nifty IT Index recovered +502 points or +1.35%, a small consolation after the 8% fall last week. The uncertain US business environment is still an overhang for Indian IT. The IT Index touched a weekly high of 38,382 and a low of 36,797.
NIFTY OIL & GAS INDEX – BIG GAINS FROM WEAK CRUDE PRICES
|Date
|Open
|High
|Low
|Close
|07-Mar-25
|10,063.45
|10,164.30
|10,007.90
|10,101.50
|06-Mar-25
|9,940.30
|10,058.90
|9,878.25
|10,045.85
|05-Mar-25
|9,579.25
|9,823.35
|9,570.50
|9,792.60
|04-Mar-25
|9,405.70
|9,600.00
|9,327.50
|9,576.50
|03-Mar-25
|9,618.15
|9,652.15
|9,350.95
|9,513.40
|28-Feb-25
|9,770.05
|9,774.55
|9,567.40
|9,590.60
|Weekly Returns
|+5.33%
Data Source: NSE
For the week to March 07, 2025, Oil & Gas Index spiked by +511 points or +5.33%. Lower crude prices at $70/bbl had a salutary impact on refining stocks. Nifty Oil & Gas Index touched a weekly high of 10,164 and a low of 9,328 levels.
NIFTY AUTO INDEX – ROBUST, DESPITE WEAK AUTO NUMBERS
|Date
|Open
|High
|Low
|Close
|07-Mar-25
|20,925.75
|21,197.00
|20,846.00
|21,009.70
|06-Mar-25
|21,030.70
|21,068.75
|20,733.40
|20,959.70
|05-Mar-25
|20,354.80
|20,848.40
|20,327.05
|20,796.75
|04-Mar-25
|20,295.80
|20,462.80
|20,174.85
|20,269.20
|03-Mar-25
|20,591.50
|20,865.85
|20,368.85
|20,538.15
|28-Feb-25
|21,180.80
|21,188.20
|20,460.10
|20,498.60
|Weekly Returns
|+2.49%
Data Source: NSE
For the week to March 07, 2025, Nifty Auto Index bounced +511 points or +2.49%. This is despite contraction in auto sales across the board in February 2025. Nifty Auto Index touched a weekly high of 21,197 and a low of 20,175 levels.
NIFTY FMCG INDEX – FINALLY SEES A DEAD CAT BOUNCE
|Date
|Open
|High
|Low
|Close
|07-Mar-25
|51,804.95
|52,005.20
|51,533.75
|51,891.80
|06-Mar-25
|51,597.55
|51,966.00
|51,108.95
|51,890.30
|05-Mar-25
|50,397.30
|51,613.95
|50,397.30
|51,279.10
|04-Mar-25
|50,494.30
|50,602.60
|50,199.35
|50,524.25
|03-Mar-25
|50,739.75
|50,856.80
|50,287.90
|50,786.65
|28-Feb-25
|51,796.65
|51,918.20
|50,546.85
|50,689.00
|Weekly Returns
|+2.37%
Data Source: NSE
For the week to March 07, 2025, FMCG index bounced +2.37%, small consolation after the 15% fall since budget day. There are concerns over urban demand, margins, and rising input costs. Nifty FMCG Index touched a weekly high of 52,005 and a low of 50,199 levels.
