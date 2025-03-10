Weekly Musings – Index performance for week ended March 07, 2025

The week saw FPI selling of $2,835 Million, taking the cumulative FPI selling in equities in the first 9 weeks of 2025 to $15.8 Billion. VIX was flat at 13.47 levels; although FPI outflows, Trump tariffs, and the evolving situation in Europe is what really concerns the market.

BSE SENSEX 30 INDEX – ARE HAPPY DAYS HERE AGAIN FOR SENSEX?

Date Open High Low Close 07-Mar-25 74,347.14 74,586.43 74,038.03 74,332.58 06-Mar-25 74,308.30 74,390.80 73,415.68 74,340.09 05-Mar-25 73,005.37 73,933.80 72,894.05 73,730.23 04-Mar-25 72,817.34 73,033.18 72,633.54 72,989.93 03-Mar-25 73,427.65 73,649.72 72,784.54 73,085.94 28-Feb-25 74,201.77 74,282.43 73,141.27 73,198.10 Weekly Returns +1.55%

Data Source: BSE

For the week March 07, 2025, Sensex gained +1,134 points or +1.55%. The bounce looks more like a dead cat bounce after several weeks of correction. Sensex touched a weekly high of 74,586 and a low of 73,416; with a sharp bounce in the last 2 days of the week.

NIFTY 50 INDEX – OIL STOCKS PULL UP THE NIFTY

Date Open High Low Close 07-Mar-25 22,508.65 22,633.80 22,464.75 22,552.50 06-Mar-25 22,476.35 22,556.45 22,245.85 22,544.70 05-Mar-25 22,073.05 22,394.90 22,067.80 22,337.30 04-Mar-25 21,974.45 22,105.05 21,964.60 22,082.65 03-Mar-25 22,194.55 22,261.55 22,004.70 22,119.30 28-Feb-25 22,433.40 22,450.35 22,104.85 22,124.70 Weekly Returns +1.93%

Data Source: NSE

After the sharp fall; oil, IT and autos helped the Nifty higher this week. For the week to March 07, 2025, Nifty bounced +428 points or +1.93%; despite heavy selling by FPIs. Nifty touched a weekly high of 22,634 and a low of 22,005, amidst domestic buying.

NIFTY MID-CAP 100 INDEX – WEAK ALPHA SIGNALS THIS WEEK

Date Open High Low Close 07-Mar-25 49,340.00 49,644.95 49,082.65 49,190.60 06-Mar-25 49,645.65 49,812.15 49,252.60 49,348.10 05-Mar-25 47,874.65 49,203.95 47,874.65 49,168.35 04-Mar-25 47,437.75 48,271.80 47,056.90 48,007.85 03-Mar-25 47,962.20 48,104.35 46,865.70 47,984.15 28-Feb-25 48,732.05 48,755.70 47,485.30 47,915.20 Weekly Returns +2.66%

Data Source: NSE

For the week to March 07, 2025, Nifty Mid Cap 100 closed +1,275 points higher or +2.66%. However, mid-caps have corrected nearly 23% from the peak. Nifty Mid-cap touched weekly high of 49,812 and a low of 46,866; aided by a sharp recovery on Thursday.

NIFTY SMALL-CAP 100 INDEX – BEST GENERIC INDEX FOR THE WEEK

Date Open High Low Close 07-Mar-25 15,420.15 15,614.15 15,379.25 15,504.30 06-Mar-25 15,342.45 15,457.55 15,277.05 15,400.35 05-Mar-25 14,764.65 15,211.75 14,764.65 15,199.10 04-Mar-25 14,469.60 14,867.45 14,389.95 14,762.60 03-Mar-25 14,740.90 14,825.30 14,299.80 14,660.85 28-Feb-25 15,006.90 15,051.45 14,617.65 14,700.20 Weekly Returns +5.47%

Data Source: NSE

For the week to March 07, 2025, Nifty Small Cap 100 was up +704 points or +5.47%; as value buying emerged with oil at $70/bbl. It will take some time for confidence to come back after a 26% fall. Nifty Small-cap touched a weekly high of 15,614 and a low of 14,300.

BANK NIFTY INDEX – PRIVATE BANKS SUBDUED DURING THE WEEK

Date Open High Low Close 07-Mar-25 48,463.80 48,709.05 48,359.35 48,497.50 06-Mar-25 48,760.00 48,839.10 48,299.40 48,627.70 05-Mar-25 48,241.30 48,657.65 48,190.25 48,489.95 04-Mar-25 47,942.50 48,374.90 47,924.75 48,245.20 03-Mar-25 48,478.60 48,574.70 47,841.30 48,114.30 28-Feb-25 48,437.55 48,574.50 48,078.70 48,344.70 Weekly Returns +0.32%

Data Source: NSE

For the week to March 07, 2025, Nifty Bank was up 153 points or +0.32%; as private banks hardly participated in the all-out market rally. However, PSU banks did see some value hunting. The Bank Nifty touched a weekly high of 48,839 and a low of 47,841.

NIFTY IT INDEX – SOME RECOVERY AFTER THE BIG FALL

Date Open High Low Close 07-Mar-25 38,028.15 38,048.35 37,625.05 37,820.45 06-Mar-25 38,226.10 38,347.10 37,912.00 38,145.30 05-Mar-25 37,287.25 38,381.75 37,287.25 38,072.30 04-Mar-25 37,228.80 37,537.20 36,797.40 37,276.95 03-Mar-25 37,408.65 37,930.15 37,369.70 37,614.45 28-Feb-25 38,620.70 38,642.00 37,167.30 37,318.30 Weekly Returns +1.35%

Data Source: NSE

For the week to March 07, 2025, Nifty IT Index recovered +502 points or +1.35%, a small consolation after the 8% fall last week. The uncertain US business environment is still an overhang for Indian IT. The IT Index touched a weekly high of 38,382 and a low of 36,797.

NIFTY OIL & GAS INDEX – BIG GAINS FROM WEAK CRUDE PRICES

Date Open High Low Close 07-Mar-25 10,063.45 10,164.30 10,007.90 10,101.50 06-Mar-25 9,940.30 10,058.90 9,878.25 10,045.85 05-Mar-25 9,579.25 9,823.35 9,570.50 9,792.60 04-Mar-25 9,405.70 9,600.00 9,327.50 9,576.50 03-Mar-25 9,618.15 9,652.15 9,350.95 9,513.40 28-Feb-25 9,770.05 9,774.55 9,567.40 9,590.60 Weekly Returns +5.33%

Data Source: NSE

For the week to March 07, 2025, Oil & Gas Index spiked by +511 points or +5.33%. Lower crude prices at $70/bbl had a salutary impact on refining stocks. Nifty Oil & Gas Index touched a weekly high of 10,164 and a low of 9,328 levels.

NIFTY AUTO INDEX – ROBUST, DESPITE WEAK AUTO NUMBERS

Date Open High Low Close 07-Mar-25 20,925.75 21,197.00 20,846.00 21,009.70 06-Mar-25 21,030.70 21,068.75 20,733.40 20,959.70 05-Mar-25 20,354.80 20,848.40 20,327.05 20,796.75 04-Mar-25 20,295.80 20,462.80 20,174.85 20,269.20 03-Mar-25 20,591.50 20,865.85 20,368.85 20,538.15 28-Feb-25 21,180.80 21,188.20 20,460.10 20,498.60 Weekly Returns +2.49%

Data Source: NSE

For the week to March 07, 2025, Nifty Auto Index bounced +511 points or +2.49%. This is despite contraction in auto sales across the board in February 2025. Nifty Auto Index touched a weekly high of 21,197 and a low of 20,175 levels.

NIFTY FMCG INDEX – FINALLY SEES A DEAD CAT BOUNCE

Date Open High Low Close 07-Mar-25 51,804.95 52,005.20 51,533.75 51,891.80 06-Mar-25 51,597.55 51,966.00 51,108.95 51,890.30 05-Mar-25 50,397.30 51,613.95 50,397.30 51,279.10 04-Mar-25 50,494.30 50,602.60 50,199.35 50,524.25 03-Mar-25 50,739.75 50,856.80 50,287.90 50,786.65 28-Feb-25 51,796.65 51,918.20 50,546.85 50,689.00 Weekly Returns +2.37%

Data Source: NSE

For the week to March 07, 2025, FMCG index bounced +2.37%, small consolation after the 15% fall since budget day. There are concerns over urban demand, margins, and rising input costs. Nifty FMCG Index touched a weekly high of 52,005 and a low of 50,199 levels.