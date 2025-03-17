Weekly Musings – Index performance for week ended March 14, 2025

The week saw FPI selling taper to $604 Million, taking cumulative FPI selling in equities in the first 10 weeks of 2025 to $16.4 Billion. VIX was lower at 13.2 levels; although FPI outflows, Trump tariffs, and the Ukraine issue continue to concern the markets.

BSE SENSEX 30 INDEX – ENDS LOWER IN A TRUNCATED WEEK

Date Open High Low Close 14-Mar-25 74,392.54 74,401.11 73,770.59 73,828.91 13-Mar-25 74,392.54 74,401.11 73,770.59 73,828.91 12-Mar-25 74,270.81 74,392.15 73,598.16 74,029.76 11-Mar-25 73,743.88 74,195.17 73,663.60 74,102.32 10-Mar-25 74,474.98 74,741.25 74,022.24 74,115.17 07-Mar-25 74,347.14 74,586.43 74,038.03 74,332.58 Weekly Returns -0.68%

Data Source: BSE

For the week March 14, 2025, Sensex fell -504 points or -0.68%. it was always feared that the last week’s bounce was a dead-cat bounce. Sensex touched a weekly high of 74,741 and a low of 73,598; with Sensex almost flat after the fall on Tuesday.

NIFTY 50 INDEX – IT STOCKS KEEP NIFTY UNDER PRESSURE

Date Open High Low Close 14-Mar-25 22,541.50 22,558.05 22,377.35 22,397.20 13-Mar-25 22,541.50 22,558.05 22,377.35 22,397.20 12-Mar-25 22,536.35 22,577.40 22,329.55 22,470.50 11-Mar-25 22,345.95 22,522.10 22,314.70 22,497.90 10-Mar-25 22,521.85 22,676.75 22,429.05 22,460.30 07-Mar-25 22,508.65 22,633.80 22,464.75 22,552.50 Weekly Returns -0.69%

Data Source: NSE

The pressure continued this week from the IT heavyweights, on global tech spending concerns. For the week to March 14, 2025, Nifty fell -155 points or -0.69%; amidst moderate selling by FPIs. Nifty touched a weekly high of 22,677 and a low of 22,315 this week.

NIFTY MID-CAP 100 INDEX – STABILITY CONCERNS ARE BACK

Date Open High Low Close 14-Mar-25 48,683.75 48,743.95 48,036.90 48,125.10 13-Mar-25 48,683.75 48,743.95 48,036.90 48,125.10 12-Mar-25 48,934.85 49,085.85 47,910.55 48,486.60 11-Mar-25 47,999.60 48,872.40 47,831.95 48,762.75 10-Mar-25 49,248.40 49,541.20 48,281.40 48,440.10 07-Mar-25 49,340.00 49,644.95 49,082.65 49,190.60 Weekly Returns -2.17%

Data Source: NSE

For the week to March 14, 2025, Nifty Mid Cap 100 closed -1,066 points lower or -2.17%. After the bounce last week, it was back to growth worries. Nifty Mid-cap touched weekly high of 49,541 and a low of 47,832; despite a late bounce on Thursday.

NIFTY SMALL-CAP 100 INDEX – ALPHA STORY MISSING AGAIN

Date Open High Low Close 14-Mar-25 15,090.30 15,118.80 14,881.15 14,897.35 13-Mar-25 15,090.30 15,118.80 14,881.15 14,897.35 12-Mar-25 15,132.05 15,190.00 14,900.20 15,044.35 11-Mar-25 15,009.60 15,134.55 14,869.10 15,075.90 10-Mar-25 15,525.45 15,663.90 15,131.85 15,198.15 07-Mar-25 15,420.15 15,614.15 15,379.25 15,504.30 Weekly Returns -3.91%

Data Source: NSE

For the week to March 14, 2025, Nifty Small Cap 100 was down -607 points or -3.91%; as the global uncertainty came home to roost. It will take time for confidence to build after a 26% correction. Nifty Small-cap touched a weekly high of 15,664 and a low of 14,869.

BANK NIFTY INDEX – FINANCIALS FEEL THE INDUSIND IMPACT

Date Open High Low Close 14-Mar-25 48,219.15 48,352.45 48,006.10 48,060.40 13-Mar-25 48,219.15 48,352.45 48,006.10 48,060.40 12-Mar-25 47,894.40 48,222.15 47,844.95 48,056.65 11-Mar-25 47,874.80 48,029.05 47,702.90 47,853.95 10-Mar-25 48,312.00 48,599.15 48,124.65 48,216.80 07-Mar-25 48,463.80 48,709.05 48,359.35 48,497.50 Weekly Returns -0.90%

Data Source: NSE

For the week to March 14, 2025, Nifty Bank was down -437 points or -0.90%; as the IndusInd fiasco weighed on the banking space. Concerns over hedging losses were felt across banks. The Bank Nifty touched a weekly high of 48,599 and a low of 47,703.

NIFTY IT INDEX – NO GOOD NEWS IN SIGHT FOR IT

Date Open High Low Close 14-Mar-25 36,378.20 36,592.95 35,948.25 36,122.50 13-Mar-25 36,378.20 36,592.95 35,948.25 36,122.50 12-Mar-25 37,181.85 37,201.55 35,828.80 36,310.65 11-Mar-25 37,185.25 37,500.80 36,826.90 37,400.10 10-Mar-25 37,791.60 38,037.30 37,564.40 37,644.40 07-Mar-25 38,028.15 38,048.35 37,625.05 37,820.45 Weekly Returns -4.49%

Data Source: NSE

For the week to March 14, 2025, Nifty IT Index fell -1,698 points or -4.49%, losing over 12% in the last 5 weeks. The uncertain US business environment is raising concerns over tech spending in the US. IT Index touched a weekly high of 38,037 and a low of 35,829.

NIFTY OIL & GAS INDEX – WEAK CRUDE PRICES OFFERS SUPPORT

Date Open High Low Close 14-Mar-25 10,110.65 10,135.70 10,002.75 10,021.80 13-Mar-25 10,110.65 10,135.70 10,002.75 10,021.80 12-Mar-25 10,093.75 10,160.10 9,981.20 10,065.55 11-Mar-25 9,868.60 10,038.15 9,816.70 10,029.60 10-Mar-25 10,086.75 10,167.20 9,887.40 9,909.70 07-Mar-25 10,063.45 10,164.30 10,007.90 10,101.50 Weekly Returns -0.79%

Data Source: NSE

For the week to March 14, 2025, Oil & Gas Index fell by just -80 points or -0.79%. Lower crude prices around $70/bbl had a supporting effect on refining stocks. Nifty Oil & Gas Index touched a weekly high of 10,167 and a low of 9,817 levels.

NIFTY AUTO INDEX – REALITY CHECK ON WEAK AUTO NUMBERS

Date Open High Low Close 14-Mar-25 20,862.90 20,883.15 20,530.40 20,554.05 13-Mar-25 20,862.90 20,883.15 20,530.40 20,554.05 12-Mar-25 20,713.55 20,836.20 20,590.80 20,783.70 11-Mar-25 20,616.90 20,733.45 20,480.75 20,682.65 10-Mar-25 20,946.40 21,023.95 20,706.30 20,752.80 07-Mar-25 20,925.75 21,197.00 20,846.00 21,009.70 Weekly Returns -2.17%

Data Source: NSE

For the week to March 14, 2025, Nifty Auto Index fell -456 points or -2.17%. It was more of a logical reaction to the weak auto numbers for February, after it was ignored last week. Nifty Auto Index touched a weekly high of 21,024 and a low of 20,481 levels.

NIFTY FMCG INDEX – CLOSES FLAT FOR A CHANGE

Date Open High Low Close 14-Mar-25 52,047.25 52,327.60 51,781.75 51,879.25 13-Mar-25 52,047.25 52,327.60 51,781.75 51,879.25 12-Mar-25 51,973.90 52,097.10 51,663.95 51,957.25 11-Mar-25 51,670.30 52,224.60 51,612.00 51,951.45 10-Mar-25 51,789.60 52,426.65 51,545.55 52,006.40 07-Mar-25 51,804.95 52,005.20 51,533.75 51,891.80 Weekly Returns -0.02%

Data Source: NSE

For the week to March 14, 2025, FMCG index closed absolutely flat, despite the bounce last week. There are concerns over urban demand, margins, and rising input costs. Nifty FMCG Index touched a weekly high of 52,427 and a low of 51,546 levels.