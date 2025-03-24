Weekly Musings – Index performance for week ended March 21, 2025

The week saw FPI selling taper to $(194) Million, taking cumulative FPI selling in equities in the first 11 weeks of 2025 to $(16.6) Billion. VIX tapered to 12.58 levels; although FPI are still in sell mode; and Trump tariffs and Ukraine remain the X-factors.

BSE SENSEX 30 INDEX – FINALLY THERE IS A BIG LEAP

Date Open High Low Close 21-Mar-25 76,155.00 77,041.94 76,095.26 76,905.51 20-Mar-25 75,917.11 76,456.25 75,684.58 76,348.06 19-Mar-25 75,473.17 75,568.38 75,201.48 75,449.05 18-Mar-25 74,608.66 75,385.76 74,480.15 75,301.26 17-Mar-25 73,830.03 74,376.35 73,796.06 74,169.95 14-Mar-25 74,392.54 74,401.11 73,770.59 73,828.91 Weekly Returns +4.16%

Data Source: BSE

For the week March 21, 2025, Sensex rallied +3,077 points or +4.16%. The market rally was driven by liquidity infusion hopes post the Fed policy. Sensex touched a weekly high of 77,042 and a low of 73,796; with Sensex seeing several big rallies in the week.

NIFTY 50 INDEX – STORY OF ACROSS THE BOARD RALLY

Date Open High Low Close 21-Mar-25 23,168.25 23,402.70 23,132.80 23,350.40 20-Mar-25 23,036.60 23,216.70 22,973.95 23,190.65 19-Mar-25 22,874.95 22,940.70 22,807.95 22,907.60 18-Mar-25 22,662.25 22,857.80 22,599.20 22,834.30 17-Mar-25 22,353.15 22,577.00 22,353.15 22,508.75 14-Mar-25 22,541.50 22,558.05 22,377.35 22,397.20 Weekly Returns +4.26%

Data Source: NSE

The IT sector may not have participated in the Nifty rally, but other sectors made up. For the week to March 21, 2025, Nifty rallied +953 points or +4.26%; despite modest net selling from FPIs. Nifty touched a weekly high of 23,403 and a low of 22,353 this week.

NIFTY MID-CAP 100 INDEX – SOME RECOVERY AFTER DEEP CUTS

Date Open High Low Close 21-Mar-25 51,160.65 51,905.95 51,011.50 51,850.75 20-Mar-25 51,151.00 51,242.95 50,605.85 51,144.40 19-Mar-25 49,739.35 50,899.65 49,662.45 50,817.10 18-Mar-25 48,737.65 49,580.05 48,624.15 49,516.90 17-Mar-25 48,196.90 48,692.85 48,139.50 48,461.80 14-Mar-25 48,683.75 48,743.95 48,036.90 48,125.10 Weekly Returns +7.74%

Data Source: NSE

For the week to March 21, 2025, Nifty Mid Cap 100 closed +3,726 points higher or +7.74%. However, this comes after a 23% fall from the top. Nifty Mid-cap touched weekly high of 51,906 and a low of 48,140; marking sharply higher highs and higher lows.

NIFTY SMALL-CAP 100 INDEX – ALPHA STORY BACK WITH A BANG

Date Open High Low Close 21-Mar-25 15,888.45 16,203.40 15,842.40 16,184.95 20-Mar-25 15,871.55 15,979.05 15,690.00 15,858.05 19-Mar-25 15,436.65 15,783.20 15,417.15 15,747.60 18-Mar-25 15,068.90 15,390.80 15,049.20 15,374.70 17-Mar-25 14,940.00 15,096.10 14,888.60 14,968.40 14-Mar-25 15,090.30 15,118.80 14,881.15 14,897.35 Weekly Returns +8.64%

Data Source: NSE

For the week to March 21, 2025, Nifty Small Cap 100 rallied 1,288 points or +8.64%; as liquidity rally hopes brought traders back in small caps. Small caps are 27% down from the peak. Nifty Small-cap touched a weekly high of 16,203 and a low of 14,889.

BANK NIFTY INDEX – PROVIDES THE HEAVYWEIGHT EFFECT

Date Open High Low Close 21-Mar-25 49,927.10 50,672.15 49,891.95 50,593.55 20-Mar-25 49,947.60 50,155.30 49,771.65 50,062.85 19-Mar-25 49,375.40 49,807.55 49,324.80 49,702.60 18-Mar-25 48,792.90 49,400.30 48,629.45 49,314.50 17-Mar-25 48,219.55 48,481.35 48,196.10 48,354.15 14-Mar-25 48,219.15 48,352.45 48,006.10 48,060.40 Weekly Returns +5.27%

Data Source: NSE

For the week to March 21, 2025, Nifty Bank rallied +2,533 points or +5.27%; as macro buying returned in banks, despite IndusInd concerns. The Bank Nifty touched a weekly high of 50,672 and a low of 48,196.

NIFTY IT INDEX – NOT EXACTLY A RALLY PARTICIPANT

Date Open High Low Close 21-Mar-25 35,942.50 37,033.90 35,674.40 36,702.80 20-Mar-25 36,444.55 37,109.85 36,444.55 36,676.65 19-Mar-25 36,581.65 36,581.65 35,804.60 36,223.50 18-Mar-25 36,242.15 36,681.15 36,008.85 36,619.35 17-Mar-25 35,828.05 36,170.25 35,828.05 36,137.20 14-Mar-25 36,378.20 36,592.95 35,948.25 36,122.50 Weekly Returns +1.61%

Data Source: NSE

For the week to March 21, 2025, Nifty IT Index was up +580 points or +1.61%, still feeling the pressure of uncertainty over US tech spending and margins. The IT Index touched a weekly high of 37,034 and a low of 35,674, forming weekly low on Friday.

NIFTY OIL & GAS INDEX – CELEBRATING CRUDE PRICE STABILITY

Date Open High Low Close 21-Mar-25 10,375.10 10,638.80 10,364.35 10,544.20 20-Mar-25 10,249.70 10,384.50 10,217.90 10,353.95 19-Mar-25 10,106.15 10,221.70 10,092.90 10,191.65 18-Mar-25 10,062.55 10,101.00 10,007.75 10,084.40 17-Mar-25 10,008.80 10,094.90 9,952.15 10,016.40 14-Mar-25 10,110.65 10,135.70 10,002.75 10,021.80 Weekly Returns +5.21%

Data Source: NSE

For the week to March 21, 2025, Oil & Gas Index rallied +522 points or +5.21%. A bounce in crude prices on global growth hopes rallied oil & gas stocks. The Nifty Oil & Gas Index touched a weekly high of 10,639 and a low of 9,952 levels.

NIFTY AUTO INDEX – IT WAS A WEEK OF MACRO OPTIMISM

Date Open High Low Close 21-Mar-25 21,720.95 21,993.95 21,667.35 21,756.00 20-Mar-25 21,444.30 21,672.30 21,368.25 21,623.05 19-Mar-25 21,305.55 21,398.25 21,194.15 21,319.50 18-Mar-25 20,859.20 21,251.30 20,836.05 21,234.95 17-Mar-25 20,539.00 20,926.35 20,538.05 20,741.15 14-Mar-25 20,862.90 20,883.15 20,530.40 20,554.05 Weekly Returns +5.85%

Data Source: NSE

For the week to March 21, 2025, Nifty Auto Index rallied +1,202 points or +5.85%. Weak auto numbers in February were overlooked amidst the liquidity euphoria. Nifty Auto Index touched a weekly high of 21,994 and a low of 20,538 levels.

NIFTY FMCG INDEX – RALLIES, BUT NOT QUITE

Date Open High Low Close 21-Mar-25 53,066.25 53,096.15 52,670.60 52,986.05 20-Mar-25 52,443.45 53,035.40 52,214.55 52,857.90 19-Mar-25 52,612.35 52,677.20 52,151.90 52,184.10 18-Mar-25 52,075.00 52,658.60 51,949.05 52,475.00 17-Mar-25 51,777.15 52,280.65 51,545.35 51,773.15 14-Mar-25 52,047.25 52,327.60 51,781.75 51,879.25 Weekly Returns +2.13%

Data Source: NSE

For the week to March 21, 2025, FMCG index closed +2.13% higher. More than urban demand and margins; there are concerns of losing market share to Q-commerce plays. Nifty FMCG Index touched a weekly high of 53,096 and a low of 51,545 levels.