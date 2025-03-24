Weekly Musings – Index performance for week ended March 21, 2025

The week saw FPI selling taper to $(194) Million, taking cumulative FPI selling in equities in the first 11 weeks of 2025 to $(16.6) Billion. VIX tapered to 12.58 levels; although FPI are still in sell mode; and Trump tariffs and Ukraine remain the X-factors.
BSE SENSEX 30 INDEX – FINALLY THERE IS A BIG LEAP
|Date
|Open
|High
|Low
|Close
|21-Mar-25
|76,155.00
|77,041.94
|76,095.26
|76,905.51
|20-Mar-25
|75,917.11
|76,456.25
|75,684.58
|76,348.06
|19-Mar-25
|75,473.17
|75,568.38
|75,201.48
|75,449.05
|18-Mar-25
|74,608.66
|75,385.76
|74,480.15
|75,301.26
|17-Mar-25
|73,830.03
|74,376.35
|73,796.06
|74,169.95
|14-Mar-25
|74,392.54
|74,401.11
|73,770.59
|73,828.91
|Weekly Returns
|+4.16%
Data Source: BSE
For the week March 21, 2025, Sensex rallied +3,077 points or +4.16%. The market rally was driven by liquidity infusion hopes post the Fed policy. Sensex touched a weekly high of 77,042 and a low of 73,796; with Sensex seeing several big rallies in the week.
NIFTY 50 INDEX – STORY OF ACROSS THE BOARD RALLY
|Date
|Open
|High
|Low
|Close
|21-Mar-25
|23,168.25
|23,402.70
|23,132.80
|23,350.40
|20-Mar-25
|23,036.60
|23,216.70
|22,973.95
|23,190.65
|19-Mar-25
|22,874.95
|22,940.70
|22,807.95
|22,907.60
|18-Mar-25
|22,662.25
|22,857.80
|22,599.20
|22,834.30
|17-Mar-25
|22,353.15
|22,577.00
|22,353.15
|22,508.75
|14-Mar-25
|22,541.50
|22,558.05
|22,377.35
|22,397.20
|Weekly Returns
|+4.26%
Data Source: NSE
The IT sector may not have participated in the Nifty rally, but other sectors made up. For the week to March 21, 2025, Nifty rallied +953 points or +4.26%; despite modest net selling from FPIs. Nifty touched a weekly high of 23,403 and a low of 22,353 this week.
NIFTY MID-CAP 100 INDEX – SOME RECOVERY AFTER DEEP CUTS
|Date
|Open
|High
|Low
|Close
|21-Mar-25
|51,160.65
|51,905.95
|51,011.50
|51,850.75
|20-Mar-25
|51,151.00
|51,242.95
|50,605.85
|51,144.40
|19-Mar-25
|49,739.35
|50,899.65
|49,662.45
|50,817.10
|18-Mar-25
|48,737.65
|49,580.05
|48,624.15
|49,516.90
|17-Mar-25
|48,196.90
|48,692.85
|48,139.50
|48,461.80
|14-Mar-25
|48,683.75
|48,743.95
|48,036.90
|48,125.10
|Weekly Returns
|+7.74%
Data Source: NSE
For the week to March 21, 2025, Nifty Mid Cap 100 closed +3,726 points higher or +7.74%. However, this comes after a 23% fall from the top. Nifty Mid-cap touched weekly high of 51,906 and a low of 48,140; marking sharply higher highs and higher lows.
NIFTY SMALL-CAP 100 INDEX – ALPHA STORY BACK WITH A BANG
|Date
|Open
|High
|Low
|Close
|21-Mar-25
|15,888.45
|16,203.40
|15,842.40
|16,184.95
|20-Mar-25
|15,871.55
|15,979.05
|15,690.00
|15,858.05
|19-Mar-25
|15,436.65
|15,783.20
|15,417.15
|15,747.60
|18-Mar-25
|15,068.90
|15,390.80
|15,049.20
|15,374.70
|17-Mar-25
|14,940.00
|15,096.10
|14,888.60
|14,968.40
|14-Mar-25
|15,090.30
|15,118.80
|14,881.15
|14,897.35
|Weekly Returns
|+8.64%
Data Source: NSE
For the week to March 21, 2025, Nifty Small Cap 100 rallied 1,288 points or +8.64%; as liquidity rally hopes brought traders back in small caps. Small caps are 27% down from the peak. Nifty Small-cap touched a weekly high of 16,203 and a low of 14,889.
BANK NIFTY INDEX – PROVIDES THE HEAVYWEIGHT EFFECT
|Date
|Open
|High
|Low
|Close
|21-Mar-25
|49,927.10
|50,672.15
|49,891.95
|50,593.55
|20-Mar-25
|49,947.60
|50,155.30
|49,771.65
|50,062.85
|19-Mar-25
|49,375.40
|49,807.55
|49,324.80
|49,702.60
|18-Mar-25
|48,792.90
|49,400.30
|48,629.45
|49,314.50
|17-Mar-25
|48,219.55
|48,481.35
|48,196.10
|48,354.15
|14-Mar-25
|48,219.15
|48,352.45
|48,006.10
|48,060.40
|Weekly Returns
|+5.27%
Data Source: NSE
For the week to March 21, 2025, Nifty Bank rallied +2,533 points or +5.27%; as macro buying returned in banks, despite IndusInd concerns. The Bank Nifty touched a weekly high of 50,672 and a low of 48,196.
NIFTY IT INDEX – NOT EXACTLY A RALLY PARTICIPANT
|Date
|Open
|High
|Low
|Close
|21-Mar-25
|35,942.50
|37,033.90
|35,674.40
|36,702.80
|20-Mar-25
|36,444.55
|37,109.85
|36,444.55
|36,676.65
|19-Mar-25
|36,581.65
|36,581.65
|35,804.60
|36,223.50
|18-Mar-25
|36,242.15
|36,681.15
|36,008.85
|36,619.35
|17-Mar-25
|35,828.05
|36,170.25
|35,828.05
|36,137.20
|14-Mar-25
|36,378.20
|36,592.95
|35,948.25
|36,122.50
|Weekly Returns
|+1.61%
Data Source: NSE
For the week to March 21, 2025, Nifty IT Index was up +580 points or +1.61%, still feeling the pressure of uncertainty over US tech spending and margins. The IT Index touched a weekly high of 37,034 and a low of 35,674, forming weekly low on Friday.
NIFTY OIL & GAS INDEX – CELEBRATING CRUDE PRICE STABILITY
|Date
|Open
|High
|Low
|Close
|21-Mar-25
|10,375.10
|10,638.80
|10,364.35
|10,544.20
|20-Mar-25
|10,249.70
|10,384.50
|10,217.90
|10,353.95
|19-Mar-25
|10,106.15
|10,221.70
|10,092.90
|10,191.65
|18-Mar-25
|10,062.55
|10,101.00
|10,007.75
|10,084.40
|17-Mar-25
|10,008.80
|10,094.90
|9,952.15
|10,016.40
|14-Mar-25
|10,110.65
|10,135.70
|10,002.75
|10,021.80
|Weekly Returns
|+5.21%
Data Source: NSE
For the week to March 21, 2025, Oil & Gas Index rallied +522 points or +5.21%. A bounce in crude prices on global growth hopes rallied oil & gas stocks. The Nifty Oil & Gas Index touched a weekly high of 10,639 and a low of 9,952 levels.
NIFTY AUTO INDEX – IT WAS A WEEK OF MACRO OPTIMISM
|Date
|Open
|High
|Low
|Close
|21-Mar-25
|21,720.95
|21,993.95
|21,667.35
|21,756.00
|20-Mar-25
|21,444.30
|21,672.30
|21,368.25
|21,623.05
|19-Mar-25
|21,305.55
|21,398.25
|21,194.15
|21,319.50
|18-Mar-25
|20,859.20
|21,251.30
|20,836.05
|21,234.95
|17-Mar-25
|20,539.00
|20,926.35
|20,538.05
|20,741.15
|14-Mar-25
|20,862.90
|20,883.15
|20,530.40
|20,554.05
|Weekly Returns
|+5.85%
Data Source: NSE
For the week to March 21, 2025, Nifty Auto Index rallied +1,202 points or +5.85%. Weak auto numbers in February were overlooked amidst the liquidity euphoria. Nifty Auto Index touched a weekly high of 21,994 and a low of 20,538 levels.
NIFTY FMCG INDEX – RALLIES, BUT NOT QUITE
|Date
|Open
|High
|Low
|Close
|21-Mar-25
|53,066.25
|53,096.15
|52,670.60
|52,986.05
|20-Mar-25
|52,443.45
|53,035.40
|52,214.55
|52,857.90
|19-Mar-25
|52,612.35
|52,677.20
|52,151.90
|52,184.10
|18-Mar-25
|52,075.00
|52,658.60
|51,949.05
|52,475.00
|17-Mar-25
|51,777.15
|52,280.65
|51,545.35
|51,773.15
|14-Mar-25
|52,047.25
|52,327.60
|51,781.75
|51,879.25
|Weekly Returns
|+2.13%
Data Source: NSE
For the week to March 21, 2025, FMCG index closed +2.13% higher. More than urban demand and margins; there are concerns of losing market share to Q-commerce plays. Nifty FMCG Index touched a weekly high of 53,096 and a low of 51,545 levels.
