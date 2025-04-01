Weekly Musings – Index performance for week ended March 28, 2025

The week saw net FPI buying turn around to $3,231 Million, reducing cumulative FPI selling in 12 weeks of 2025 to $(13.3) Billion. VIX was flat at 12.72 levels; but, despite 25% Trump tariffs on automobiles, FPI inflows surged.

BSE SENSEX 30 INDEX – HOLDS IN POSITIVE TERRITORY

Date Open High Low Close 28-Mar-25 77,690.69 77,766.70 77,185.62 77,414.92 27-Mar-25 77,087.39 77,747.46 77,082.51 77,606.43 26-Mar-25 78,021.45 78,167.87 77,194.22 77,288.50 25-Mar-25 78,296.28 78,741.69 77,745.63 78,017.19 24-Mar-25 77,456.27 78,107.23 77,179.35 77,984.38 21-Mar-25 76,155.00 77,041.94 76,095.26 76,905.51 Weekly Returns +0.66%

Data Source: BSE

For the week March 28, 2025, Sensex gained +509 points or +0.66%. The market rally was triggered by hopes of RBI cutting rates in April 2025. Sensex touched a weekly high of 78,742 and a low of 77,083; displaying a more rangebound performance.

NIFTY 50 INDEX – FPI INFLOWS HAVE LIMITED IMPACT ON NIFTY

Date Open High Low Close 28-Mar-25 23,600.40 23,649.20 23,450.20 23,519.35 27-Mar-25 23,433.95 23,646.45 23,412.20 23,591.95 26-Mar-25 23,700.95 23,736.50 23,451.70 23,486.85 25-Mar-25 23,751.50 23,869.60 23,601.40 23,668.65 24-Mar-25 23,515.40 23,708.75 23,433.50 23,658.35 21-Mar-25 23,168.25 23,402.70 23,132.80 23,350.40 Weekly Returns 0.72%

Data Source: NSE

FPI flows were robust, but Nifty was modest after the sharp rally list week. For the week to March 28, 2025, Nifty rallied +169 points or +0.72%, largely on indexer balancing. Nifty touched a weekly high of 23,870 and a low of 23,412 this week.

NIFTY MID-CAP 100 INDEX – CLOSES LOWER FOR THE WEEK

Date Open High Low Close 28-Mar-25 52,083.15 52,473.20 51,447.40 51,672.25 27-Mar-25 51,423.40 51,954.55 51,286.85 51,839.40 26-Mar-25 52,035.65 52,416.10 51,581.00 51,646.15 25-Mar-25 52,882.60 52,926.85 51,714.95 51,969.75 24-Mar-25 52,237.50 52,762.80 52,047.75 52,524.05 21-Mar-25 51,160.65 51,905.95 51,011.50 51,850.75 Weekly Returns -0.34%

Data Source: NSE

After the 7.74% rally last week, the Nifty closed with marginal losses of -0.34% or -179 points. Probably markets still lack confidence to alpha hunt. Nifty Mid-cap touched weekly high of 52,955 and a low of 51,287; settling in a fairly narrow range after the rally.

BANK NIFTY INDEX – LENDING SUPPORT TO GENERIC INDICES

Date Open High Low Close 28-Mar-25 51,608.40 51,839.10 51,335.35 51,564.85 27-Mar-25 51,084.70 51,714.35 51,050.85 51,575.85 26-Mar-25 51,640.05 51,875.80 51,069.15 51,209.00 25-Mar-25 51,874.20 52,063.95 51,429.60 51,607.95 24-Mar-25 50,982.70 51,801.15 50,795.90 51,704.95 21-Mar-25 49,927.10 50,672.15 49,891.95 50,593.55 Weekly Returns +1.92%

Data Source: NSE

For the week to March 28, 2025, Nifty Bank rallied +971 points or +1.92%; as macro buying continued in banks as part of the global index realignment. The Bank Nifty touched a weekly high of 52,064 and a low of 50,796; making higher highs and higher lows.

NIFTY IT INDEX – STAYS IN POSITIVE ZONE

Date Open High Low Close 28-Mar-25 37,376.60 37,540.80 36,767.25 36,886.15 27-Mar-25 37,168.15 37,627.60 37,160.00 37,548.30 26-Mar-25 37,719.45 37,929.40 37,216.60 37,336.70 25-Mar-25 37,542.40 38,073.05 37,406.00 37,706.90 24-Mar-25 36,944.90 37,469.85 36,539.95 37,217.05 21-Mar-25 35,942.50 37,033.90 35,674.40 36,702.80 Weekly Returns +0.50%

Data Source: NSE

For the week to March 28, 2025, Nifty IT Index was up +183 points or +0.50%, as concerns over US tech spending and contract margins were the key headwinds. The IT Index touched a weekly high of 38,073 and a low of 36,540, losing steam during the week.

NIFTY AUTO INDEX – TRUMP TARIFFS SPOOK AUTO STOCKS

Date Open High Low Close 28-Mar-25 21,570.20 21,577.20 21,200.75 21,295.50 27-Mar-25 21,445.65 21,611.95 21,216.40 21,516.75 26-Mar-25 21,776.10 21,924.60 21,704.80 21,742.80 25-Mar-25 22,050.90 22,092.40 21,683.10 21,737.60 24-Mar-25 21,891.10 21,987.10 21,665.20 21,938.70 21-Mar-25 21,720.95 21,993.95 21,667.35 21,756.00 Weekly Returns -2.12%

Data Source: NSE

For the week to March 28, 2025, Nifty Auto Index fell -461 points or -2.12%. The 25% Trump tariffs on cars and auto components spooked the Nifty auto index in the second half of the week. Nifty Auto Index touched a weekly high of 21,987 and a low of 21,201 levels.

NIFTY FMCG INDEX – STILL A BET ON CONSUMPTION STORY

Date Open High Low Close 28-Mar-25 53,198.80 54,150.90 53,198.80 53,589.80 27-Mar-25 53,002.55 53,475.05 52,649.20 53,276.60 26-Mar-25 53,229.45 53,291.55 52,872.30 52,988.50 25-Mar-25 53,307.10 53,601.65 52,990.10 53,131.30 24-Mar-25 53,185.05 53,349.30 53,014.85 53,232.75 21-Mar-25 53,066.25 53,096.15 52,670.60 52,986.05 Weekly Returns +1.14%

Data Source: NSE

For the week to March 28, 2025, FMCG index closed +1.14% higher. Amidst all the urban demand risks, investors still remain positive on the India consumption story. Nifty FMCG Index touched a weekly high of 54,151 and a low of 52,649 levels.