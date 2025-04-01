Weekly Musings – Index performance for week ended March 28, 2025

The week saw net FPI buying turn around to $3,231 Million, reducing cumulative FPI selling in 12 weeks of 2025 to $(13.3) Billion. VIX was flat at 12.72 levels; but, despite 25% Trump tariffs on automobiles, FPI inflows surged.
BSE SENSEX 30 INDEX – HOLDS IN POSITIVE TERRITORY
|Date
|Open
|High
|Low
|Close
|28-Mar-25
|77,690.69
|77,766.70
|77,185.62
|77,414.92
|27-Mar-25
|77,087.39
|77,747.46
|77,082.51
|77,606.43
|26-Mar-25
|78,021.45
|78,167.87
|77,194.22
|77,288.50
|25-Mar-25
|78,296.28
|78,741.69
|77,745.63
|78,017.19
|24-Mar-25
|77,456.27
|78,107.23
|77,179.35
|77,984.38
|21-Mar-25
|76,155.00
|77,041.94
|76,095.26
|76,905.51
|Weekly Returns
|+0.66%
Data Source: BSE
For the week March 28, 2025, Sensex gained +509 points or +0.66%. The market rally was triggered by hopes of RBI cutting rates in April 2025. Sensex touched a weekly high of 78,742 and a low of 77,083; displaying a more rangebound performance.
NIFTY 50 INDEX – FPI INFLOWS HAVE LIMITED IMPACT ON NIFTY
|Date
|Open
|High
|Low
|Close
|28-Mar-25
|23,600.40
|23,649.20
|23,450.20
|23,519.35
|27-Mar-25
|23,433.95
|23,646.45
|23,412.20
|23,591.95
|26-Mar-25
|23,700.95
|23,736.50
|23,451.70
|23,486.85
|25-Mar-25
|23,751.50
|23,869.60
|23,601.40
|23,668.65
|24-Mar-25
|23,515.40
|23,708.75
|23,433.50
|23,658.35
|21-Mar-25
|23,168.25
|23,402.70
|23,132.80
|23,350.40
|Weekly Returns
|0.72%
Data Source: NSE
FPI flows were robust, but Nifty was modest after the sharp rally list week. For the week to March 28, 2025, Nifty rallied +169 points or +0.72%, largely on indexer balancing. Nifty touched a weekly high of 23,870 and a low of 23,412 this week.
NIFTY MID-CAP 100 INDEX – CLOSES LOWER FOR THE WEEK
|Date
|Open
|High
|Low
|Close
|28-Mar-25
|52,083.15
|52,473.20
|51,447.40
|51,672.25
|27-Mar-25
|51,423.40
|51,954.55
|51,286.85
|51,839.40
|26-Mar-25
|52,035.65
|52,416.10
|51,581.00
|51,646.15
|25-Mar-25
|52,882.60
|52,926.85
|51,714.95
|51,969.75
|24-Mar-25
|52,237.50
|52,762.80
|52,047.75
|52,524.05
|21-Mar-25
|51,160.65
|51,905.95
|51,011.50
|51,850.75
|Weekly Returns
|-0.34%
Data Source: NSE
After the 7.74% rally last week, the Nifty closed with marginal losses of -0.34% or -179 points. Probably markets still lack confidence to alpha hunt. Nifty Mid-cap touched weekly high of 52,955 and a low of 51,287; settling in a fairly narrow range after the rally.
BANK NIFTY INDEX – LENDING SUPPORT TO GENERIC INDICES
|Date
|Open
|High
|Low
|Close
|28-Mar-25
|51,608.40
|51,839.10
|51,335.35
|51,564.85
|27-Mar-25
|51,084.70
|51,714.35
|51,050.85
|51,575.85
|26-Mar-25
|51,640.05
|51,875.80
|51,069.15
|51,209.00
|25-Mar-25
|51,874.20
|52,063.95
|51,429.60
|51,607.95
|24-Mar-25
|50,982.70
|51,801.15
|50,795.90
|51,704.95
|21-Mar-25
|49,927.10
|50,672.15
|49,891.95
|50,593.55
|Weekly Returns
|+1.92%
Data Source: NSE
For the week to March 28, 2025, Nifty Bank rallied +971 points or +1.92%; as macro buying continued in banks as part of the global index realignment. The Bank Nifty touched a weekly high of 52,064 and a low of 50,796; making higher highs and higher lows.
NIFTY IT INDEX – STAYS IN POSITIVE ZONE
|Date
|Open
|High
|Low
|Close
|28-Mar-25
|37,376.60
|37,540.80
|36,767.25
|36,886.15
|27-Mar-25
|37,168.15
|37,627.60
|37,160.00
|37,548.30
|26-Mar-25
|37,719.45
|37,929.40
|37,216.60
|37,336.70
|25-Mar-25
|37,542.40
|38,073.05
|37,406.00
|37,706.90
|24-Mar-25
|36,944.90
|37,469.85
|36,539.95
|37,217.05
|21-Mar-25
|35,942.50
|37,033.90
|35,674.40
|36,702.80
|Weekly Returns
|+0.50%
Data Source: NSE
For the week to March 28, 2025, Nifty IT Index was up +183 points or +0.50%, as concerns over US tech spending and contract margins were the key headwinds. The IT Index touched a weekly high of 38,073 and a low of 36,540, losing steam during the week.
NIFTY AUTO INDEX – TRUMP TARIFFS SPOOK AUTO STOCKS
|Date
|Open
|High
|Low
|Close
|28-Mar-25
|21,570.20
|21,577.20
|21,200.75
|21,295.50
|27-Mar-25
|21,445.65
|21,611.95
|21,216.40
|21,516.75
|26-Mar-25
|21,776.10
|21,924.60
|21,704.80
|21,742.80
|25-Mar-25
|22,050.90
|22,092.40
|21,683.10
|21,737.60
|24-Mar-25
|21,891.10
|21,987.10
|21,665.20
|21,938.70
|21-Mar-25
|21,720.95
|21,993.95
|21,667.35
|21,756.00
|Weekly Returns
|-2.12%
Data Source: NSE
For the week to March 28, 2025, Nifty Auto Index fell -461 points or -2.12%. The 25% Trump tariffs on cars and auto components spooked the Nifty auto index in the second half of the week. Nifty Auto Index touched a weekly high of 21,987 and a low of 21,201 levels.
NIFTY FMCG INDEX – STILL A BET ON CONSUMPTION STORY
|Date
|Open
|High
|Low
|Close
|28-Mar-25
|53,198.80
|54,150.90
|53,198.80
|53,589.80
|27-Mar-25
|53,002.55
|53,475.05
|52,649.20
|53,276.60
|26-Mar-25
|53,229.45
|53,291.55
|52,872.30
|52,988.50
|25-Mar-25
|53,307.10
|53,601.65
|52,990.10
|53,131.30
|24-Mar-25
|53,185.05
|53,349.30
|53,014.85
|53,232.75
|21-Mar-25
|53,066.25
|53,096.15
|52,670.60
|52,986.05
|Weekly Returns
|+1.14%
Data Source: NSE
For the week to March 28, 2025, FMCG index closed +1.14% higher. Amidst all the urban demand risks, investors still remain positive on the India consumption story. Nifty FMCG Index touched a weekly high of 54,151 and a low of 52,649 levels.
