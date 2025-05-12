Weekly Musings – Index performance for week ended May 09, 2025

The week saw FPIs net buying in equities to the tune of $1,658 Million. However, the worsening border situation resulted in the VIX touching a level of 22.75, before mellowing to the 21.4 levels. Geopolitical risks do remain fairly elevated for the markets.
BSE SENSEX 30 INDEX – FALLS AMIDST GEOPOLITICAL RISK
|Date
|Open
|High
|Low
|Close
|09-May-25
|78,968.34
|80,032.93
|78,968.34
|79,454.47
|08-May-25
|80,912.34
|80,927.99
|79,987.61
|80,334.81
|07-May-25
|79,948.80
|80,844.63
|79,937.48
|80,746.78
|06-May-25
|80,907.24
|80,981.58
|80,481.03
|80,641.07
|05-May-25
|80,661.62
|81,049.03
|80,657.71
|80,796.84
|02-May-25
|80,300.19
|81,177.93
|80,168.59
|80,501.99
|Weekly Returns
|-1.30%
Data Source: BSE
For the week May 09, 2025, Sensex lost -1,048 points or -1.30%. Sensex fell sharply in the last 2 days of the week amidst rising geopolitical risks. Sensex touched a weekly high of 81,049 and a low of 78,968; as Sensex again closed below the 80,000 mark.
NIFTY 50 INDEX – SPIKE IN VIX TAKES ITS TOLL ON NIFTY
|Date
|Open
|High
|Low
|Close
|09-May-25
|23,935.75
|24,164.25
|23,935.75
|24,008.00
|08-May-25
|24,431.50
|24,447.25
|24,150.20
|24,273.80
|07-May-25
|24,233.30
|24,449.60
|24,220.00
|24,414.40
|06-May-25
|24,500.75
|24,509.65
|24,331.80
|24,379.60
|05-May-25
|24,419.50
|24,526.40
|24,400.65
|24,461.15
|02-May-25
|24,311.90
|24,589.15
|24,238.50
|24,346.70
|Weekly Returns
|-1.39%
Data Source: NSE
Index macro risks were evident in the week as the VIX spiked to 22.75 levels. Nifty lost -339 points or -1.39%, due the hovering war clouds on the border. Nifty touched a weekly high of 24,526 and a low of 23,936; as it just closed above the psychological 24,000 levels.
NIFTY MID-CAP 100 INDEX – LOSSES RELATIVELY SUBDUED
|Date
|Open
|High
|Low
|Close
|09-May-25
|52,097.30
|53,336.95
|52,093.90
|53,223.35
|08-May-25
|54,486.60
|54,646.65
|52,937.00
|53,229.30
|07-May-25
|52,755.40
|54,329.25
|52,747.20
|54,287.75
|06-May-25
|54,806.35
|54,895.05
|53,343.05
|53,435.85
|05-May-25
|53,957.60
|54,717.95
|53,951.95
|54,675.75
|02-May-25
|54,004.95
|54,593.35
|53,563.90
|53,705.10
|Weekly Returns
|-0.90%
Data Source: NSE
Like in the previous weeks, it was the mid-cap index that stood out in a tough market, largely helped by mid-cap defence stocks. Nifty Mid-cap touched a weekly high of 54,895 and a low of 52,093; with the index showing a sharp rebound from lows on Friday.
NIFTY SMALL-CAP 100 INDEX – STAYS IN UNCERTAIN ZONE
|Date
|Open
|High
|Low
|Close
|09-May-25
|15,771.50
|16,130.05
|15,765.35
|16,085.65
|08-May-25
|16,472.35
|16,624.80
|16,090.65
|16,183.75
|07-May-25
|15,957.75
|16,439.40
|15,950.95
|16,417.95
|06-May-25
|16,649.55
|16,699.20
|16,154.25
|16,195.15
|05-May-25
|16,500.35
|16,631.55
|16,415.30
|16,609.90
|02-May-25
|16,476.65
|16,620.20
|16,351.00
|16,441.80
|Weekly Returns
|-2.17%
Data Source: NSE
The small cap index came under pressure, falling -2.17%; amidst rising risks in smaller stocks. Nifty Small-cap index touched a weekly high of 16,699 and a low of 15,765; as most investors have been generally nervous about small cap stocks in turbulent times.
BANK NIFTY INDEX – FALLS SHARPLY ON MACRO RISKS
|Date
|Open
|High
|Low
|Close
|09-May-25
|53,595.95
|54,054.80
|53,483.05
|53,595.25
|08-May-25
|54,801.75
|54,937.25
|54,108.00
|54,365.65
|07-May-25
|54,013.40
|54,684.30
|53,919.90
|54,610.90
|06-May-25
|54,918.25
|55,036.95
|54,172.95
|54,271.40
|05-May-25
|55,065.80
|55,345.50
|54,786.50
|54,919.50
|02-May-25
|55,100.95
|55,691.95
|54,994.40
|55,115.35
|Weekly Returns
|-2.76%
Data Source: NSE
For the week to May 09, 2025, Nifty Bank dipped by -1,520 points or -2.76%, as the macro risks reflected on banking stocks. Recent results also disappointed. Bank Nifty touched a weekly high of 55,346 and a low of 53,483, as macro risks dominate banks for now.
NIFTY IT INDEX – CLOSES FLAT IN A TOUGH WEEK
|Date
|Open
|High
|Low
|Close
|09-May-25
|35,490.90
|35,929.30
|35,488.40
|35,880.10
|08-May-25
|35,960.95
|36,240.25
|35,832.80
|36,002.45
|07-May-25
|35,479.10
|36,042.25
|35,440.65
|35,920.30
|06-May-25
|36,129.30
|36,314.20
|35,778.80
|35,869.20
|05-May-25
|36,042.60
|36,352.40
|35,949.35
|35,991.25
|02-May-25
|35,868.50
|36,300.60
|35,637.40
|35,891.85
|Weekly Returns
|-0.03%
Data Source: NSE
For the week to May 09, 2025, Nifty IT Index closed flat, as the macro concerns were largely offset by the IT spending hopes arising from the US-UK trade deal. The IT Index touched a weekly high of 36,352 and a low of 35,441. Dollar index also hardened in the week.
NIFTY OIL & GAS INDEX – PRESSURED BY RISING OIL PRICES
|Date
|Open
|High
|Low
|Close
|09-May-25
|10,889.00
|11,034.80
|10,885.20
|11,016.70
|08-May-25
|11,258.15
|11,338.25
|11,028.50
|11,102.85
|07-May-25
|11,116.80
|11,331.05
|11,112.30
|11,265.35
|06-May-25
|11,479.85
|11,484.20
|11,215.80
|11,247.35
|05-May-25
|11,308.35
|11,473.40
|11,261.30
|11,451.95
|02-May-25
|11,196.40
|11,358.55
|11,176.25
|11,261.05
|Weekly Returns
|-2.17%
Data Source: NSE
For the week to May 09, 2025, Nifty Oil & Gas Index dipped -244 points or -2.17%. Brent crude bounced to $63/bbl, amidst the US-UK trade deal. The Oil & Gas Index touched a weekly high of 11,484 and a low of 10,885; seeing pressure on last 2 days of the week.
NIFTY AUTO INDEX – THE WEEK WAS ABOUT TATA MOTORS
|Date
|Open
|High
|Low
|Close
|09-May-25
|22,241.45
|22,804.75
|22,220.70
|22,627.80
|08-May-25
|23,213.85
|23,242.10
|22,560.20
|22,674.15
|07-May-25
|22,436.75
|23,135.50
|22,435.30
|23,114.10
|06-May-25
|22,964.95
|23,092.65
|22,668.65
|22,737.60
|05-May-25
|22,443.20
|22,732.45
|22,366.30
|22,699.20
|02-May-25
|22,323.25
|22,687.95
|22,198.35
|22,286.50
|Weekly Returns
|+1.53%
Data Source: NSE
For the week to May 09, 2025, Nifty Auto Index gained +341 points or +1.53%. Auto index gained as Tata Motos rallied on the US-UK auto quotas. Nifty Auto Index touched a weekly high of 22,805 and a low of 22,220 levels, although there is not much beyond that.
NIFTY FMCG INDEX – A WEEK OF MIXED QUARTERLY RESULTS
|Date
|Open
|High
|Low
|Close
|09-May-25
|55,203.20
|55,703.70
|55,038.50
|55,633.00
|08-May-25
|56,410.40
|56,487.30
|55,805.60
|56,020.70
|07-May-25
|56,501.65
|56,756.60
|56,302.25
|56,590.25
|06-May-25
|56,943.45
|57,197.70
|56,715.55
|56,883.40
|05-May-25
|56,417.95
|57,047.95
|56,360.55
|56,936.20
|02-May-25
|56,242.15
|56,588.30
|55,875.80
|56,252.25
|Weekly Returns
|-1.10%
Data Source: NSE
For week to May 09, 2025, FMCG index closed -1.10% lower. Britannia was the sole FMCG to show good growth on production positioning and cost management. Nifty FMCG Index touched a weekly high of 56,757 and a low of 55,039 levels.
NIFTY HEALTHCARE INDEX – HIT BY MACRO RISKS IN THE WEEK
|Date
|Open
|High
|Low
|Close
|09-May-25
|13,508.95
|13,697.15
|13,503.40
|13,672.80
|08-May-25
|13,971.30
|14,001.10
|13,628.20
|13,696.75
|07-May-25
|13,855.40
|14,025.00
|13,855.25
|13,968.80
|06-May-25
|14,058.15
|14,093.50
|13,889.60
|14,018.25
|05-May-25
|14,030.55
|14,111.95
|13,988.70
|14,096.70
|02-May-25
|14,009.85
|14,160.80
|13,885.65
|13,968.25
|Weekly Returns
|-2.12%
Data Source: NSE
For the week to May 09, 2025, Nifty Healthcare Index dipped -295 points or -2.12%. The fall was more about the macro risks in the current border turmoil. The Healthcare Index touched a weekly high of 14,112 and a low of 13,503, for the week.
Related Tags
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.