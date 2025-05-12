Weekly Musings – Index performance for week ended May 09, 2025

The week saw FPIs net buying in equities to the tune of $1,658 Million. However, the worsening border situation resulted in the VIX touching a level of 22.75, before mellowing to the 21.4 levels. Geopolitical risks do remain fairly elevated for the markets.

BSE SENSEX 30 INDEX – FALLS AMIDST GEOPOLITICAL RISK

Date Open High Low Close 09-May-25 78,968.34 80,032.93 78,968.34 79,454.47 08-May-25 80,912.34 80,927.99 79,987.61 80,334.81 07-May-25 79,948.80 80,844.63 79,937.48 80,746.78 06-May-25 80,907.24 80,981.58 80,481.03 80,641.07 05-May-25 80,661.62 81,049.03 80,657.71 80,796.84 02-May-25 80,300.19 81,177.93 80,168.59 80,501.99 Weekly Returns -1.30%

Data Source: BSE

For the week May 09, 2025, Sensex lost -1,048 points or -1.30%. Sensex fell sharply in the last 2 days of the week amidst rising geopolitical risks. Sensex touched a weekly high of 81,049 and a low of 78,968; as Sensex again closed below the 80,000 mark.

NIFTY 50 INDEX – SPIKE IN VIX TAKES ITS TOLL ON NIFTY

Date Open High Low Close 09-May-25 23,935.75 24,164.25 23,935.75 24,008.00 08-May-25 24,431.50 24,447.25 24,150.20 24,273.80 07-May-25 24,233.30 24,449.60 24,220.00 24,414.40 06-May-25 24,500.75 24,509.65 24,331.80 24,379.60 05-May-25 24,419.50 24,526.40 24,400.65 24,461.15 02-May-25 24,311.90 24,589.15 24,238.50 24,346.70 Weekly Returns -1.39%

Data Source: NSE

Index macro risks were evident in the week as the VIX spiked to 22.75 levels. Nifty lost -339 points or -1.39%, due the hovering war clouds on the border. Nifty touched a weekly high of 24,526 and a low of 23,936; as it just closed above the psychological 24,000 levels.

NIFTY MID-CAP 100 INDEX – LOSSES RELATIVELY SUBDUED

Date Open High Low Close 09-May-25 52,097.30 53,336.95 52,093.90 53,223.35 08-May-25 54,486.60 54,646.65 52,937.00 53,229.30 07-May-25 52,755.40 54,329.25 52,747.20 54,287.75 06-May-25 54,806.35 54,895.05 53,343.05 53,435.85 05-May-25 53,957.60 54,717.95 53,951.95 54,675.75 02-May-25 54,004.95 54,593.35 53,563.90 53,705.10 Weekly Returns -0.90%

Data Source: NSE

Like in the previous weeks, it was the mid-cap index that stood out in a tough market, largely helped by mid-cap defence stocks. Nifty Mid-cap touched a weekly high of 54,895 and a low of 52,093; with the index showing a sharp rebound from lows on Friday.

NIFTY SMALL-CAP 100 INDEX – STAYS IN UNCERTAIN ZONE

Date Open High Low Close 09-May-25 15,771.50 16,130.05 15,765.35 16,085.65 08-May-25 16,472.35 16,624.80 16,090.65 16,183.75 07-May-25 15,957.75 16,439.40 15,950.95 16,417.95 06-May-25 16,649.55 16,699.20 16,154.25 16,195.15 05-May-25 16,500.35 16,631.55 16,415.30 16,609.90 02-May-25 16,476.65 16,620.20 16,351.00 16,441.80 Weekly Returns -2.17%

Data Source: NSE

The small cap index came under pressure, falling -2.17%; amidst rising risks in smaller stocks. Nifty Small-cap index touched a weekly high of 16,699 and a low of 15,765; as most investors have been generally nervous about small cap stocks in turbulent times.

BANK NIFTY INDEX – FALLS SHARPLY ON MACRO RISKS

Date Open High Low Close 09-May-25 53,595.95 54,054.80 53,483.05 53,595.25 08-May-25 54,801.75 54,937.25 54,108.00 54,365.65 07-May-25 54,013.40 54,684.30 53,919.90 54,610.90 06-May-25 54,918.25 55,036.95 54,172.95 54,271.40 05-May-25 55,065.80 55,345.50 54,786.50 54,919.50 02-May-25 55,100.95 55,691.95 54,994.40 55,115.35 Weekly Returns -2.76%

Data Source: NSE

For the week to May 09, 2025, Nifty Bank dipped by -1,520 points or -2.76%, as the macro risks reflected on banking stocks. Recent results also disappointed. Bank Nifty touched a weekly high of 55,346 and a low of 53,483, as macro risks dominate banks for now.

NIFTY IT INDEX – CLOSES FLAT IN A TOUGH WEEK

Date Open High Low Close 09-May-25 35,490.90 35,929.30 35,488.40 35,880.10 08-May-25 35,960.95 36,240.25 35,832.80 36,002.45 07-May-25 35,479.10 36,042.25 35,440.65 35,920.30 06-May-25 36,129.30 36,314.20 35,778.80 35,869.20 05-May-25 36,042.60 36,352.40 35,949.35 35,991.25 02-May-25 35,868.50 36,300.60 35,637.40 35,891.85 Weekly Returns -0.03%

Data Source: NSE

For the week to May 09, 2025, Nifty IT Index closed flat, as the macro concerns were largely offset by the IT spending hopes arising from the US-UK trade deal. The IT Index touched a weekly high of 36,352 and a low of 35,441. Dollar index also hardened in the week.

NIFTY OIL & GAS INDEX – PRESSURED BY RISING OIL PRICES

Date Open High Low Close 09-May-25 10,889.00 11,034.80 10,885.20 11,016.70 08-May-25 11,258.15 11,338.25 11,028.50 11,102.85 07-May-25 11,116.80 11,331.05 11,112.30 11,265.35 06-May-25 11,479.85 11,484.20 11,215.80 11,247.35 05-May-25 11,308.35 11,473.40 11,261.30 11,451.95 02-May-25 11,196.40 11,358.55 11,176.25 11,261.05 Weekly Returns -2.17%

Data Source: NSE

For the week to May 09, 2025, Nifty Oil & Gas Index dipped -244 points or -2.17%. Brent crude bounced to $63/bbl, amidst the US-UK trade deal. The Oil & Gas Index touched a weekly high of 11,484 and a low of 10,885; seeing pressure on last 2 days of the week.

NIFTY AUTO INDEX – THE WEEK WAS ABOUT TATA MOTORS

Date Open High Low Close 09-May-25 22,241.45 22,804.75 22,220.70 22,627.80 08-May-25 23,213.85 23,242.10 22,560.20 22,674.15 07-May-25 22,436.75 23,135.50 22,435.30 23,114.10 06-May-25 22,964.95 23,092.65 22,668.65 22,737.60 05-May-25 22,443.20 22,732.45 22,366.30 22,699.20 02-May-25 22,323.25 22,687.95 22,198.35 22,286.50 Weekly Returns +1.53%

Data Source: NSE

For the week to May 09, 2025, Nifty Auto Index gained +341 points or +1.53%. Auto index gained as Tata Motos rallied on the US-UK auto quotas. Nifty Auto Index touched a weekly high of 22,805 and a low of 22,220 levels, although there is not much beyond that.

NIFTY FMCG INDEX – A WEEK OF MIXED QUARTERLY RESULTS

Date Open High Low Close 09-May-25 55,203.20 55,703.70 55,038.50 55,633.00 08-May-25 56,410.40 56,487.30 55,805.60 56,020.70 07-May-25 56,501.65 56,756.60 56,302.25 56,590.25 06-May-25 56,943.45 57,197.70 56,715.55 56,883.40 05-May-25 56,417.95 57,047.95 56,360.55 56,936.20 02-May-25 56,242.15 56,588.30 55,875.80 56,252.25 Weekly Returns -1.10%

Data Source: NSE

For week to May 09, 2025, FMCG index closed -1.10% lower. Britannia was the sole FMCG to show good growth on production positioning and cost management. Nifty FMCG Index touched a weekly high of 56,757 and a low of 55,039 levels.

NIFTY HEALTHCARE INDEX – HIT BY MACRO RISKS IN THE WEEK

Date Open High Low Close 09-May-25 13,508.95 13,697.15 13,503.40 13,672.80 08-May-25 13,971.30 14,001.10 13,628.20 13,696.75 07-May-25 13,855.40 14,025.00 13,855.25 13,968.80 06-May-25 14,058.15 14,093.50 13,889.60 14,018.25 05-May-25 14,030.55 14,111.95 13,988.70 14,096.70 02-May-25 14,009.85 14,160.80 13,885.65 13,968.25 Weekly Returns -2.12%

Data Source: NSE

For the week to May 09, 2025, Nifty Healthcare Index dipped -295 points or -2.12%. The fall was more about the macro risks in the current border turmoil. The Healthcare Index touched a weekly high of 14,112 and a low of 13,503, for the week.