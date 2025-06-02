Weekly Musings – Index performance for week ended May 30, 2025

FPIs were net buyers in equities worth $705 Million this week. With the bond markets stabilizing, the VIX also tempered to the 16.08 levels. With the GDP and the fiscal data better than expected, the short term undertone is likely to be positive for the markets.

BSE SENSEX 30 INDEX – MIXED SENTIMENTS CONSTRAIN SENSEX

Date Open High Low Close 30-May-25 81,465.69 81,698.21 81,286.45 81,451.01 29-May-25 81,591.03 81,816.89 81,106.98 81,633.02 28-May-25 81,457.61 81,613.36 81,244.02 81,312.32 27-May-25 82,038.20 82,410.52 81,121.70 81,551.63 26-May-25 81,928.95 82,492.24 81,867.23 82,176.45 23-May-25 80,897.00 81,905.17 80,897.00 81,721.08 Weekly Returns -0.33%

Data Source: BSE

For the week, Sensex fell -270 points or -0.33%. While the FPIs were net buyers and macros were positive, the steel tariffs are likely to weight on markets next week. Sensex touched a weekly high of 81,817 and a low of 81,107; as the index put up a mixed show this week.

NIFTY 50 INDEX – GOOD MACROS FAIL TO FLATTER NIFTY

Date Open High Low Close 30-May-25 24,812.60 24,863.95 24,717.40 24,750.70 29-May-25 24,825.10 24,892.60 24,677.30 24,833.60 28-May-25 24,832.50 24,864.25 24,737.05 24,752.45 27-May-25 24,956.65 25,062.90 24,704.10 24,826.20 26-May-25 24,919.35 25,079.20 24,900.50 25,001.15 23-May-25 24,639.50 24,909.05 24,614.05 24,853.15 Weekly Returns -0.41%

Data Source: NSE

Despite lower than expected fiscal deficit and better GDP growth, Nifty stayed restricted. Nifty fell -102 points or -0.41%. A late disappointment came in the form of doubling of tariffs on steel and aluminium. Nifty touched weekly high of 25,079 and low of 24,677 this week.

NIFTY MID-CAP 100 INDEX – ALPHA HUNTING IS BACK IN ACTION

Date Open High Low Close 30-May-25 57,630.35 57,779.05 57,249.80 57,420.00 29-May-25 57,410.50 57,547.80 57,068.00 57,457.25 28-May-25 57,254.45 57,476.75 57,078.00 57,141.40 27-May-25 57,127.15 57,236.75 56,799.15 57,154.50 26-May-25 56,872.95 57,214.15 56,854.00 57,067.25 23-May-25 56,449.65 56,782.30 56,235.40 56,687.75 Weekly Returns +1.29%

Data Source: NSE

Buying interest was seen in mid-cap defence, banking, and realty stocks. Nifty Mid-cap touched a weekly high of 57,779 and low of 56,854. The crude prices softening to $62/bbl also helped the cause of the mid-cap stocks in India.

NIFTY SMALL-CAP 100 INDEX – STANDS OUT ONCE AGAIN THIS WEEK

Date Open High Low Close 30-May-25 17,924.15 17,976.85 17,815.45 17,883.30 29-May-25 17,875.10 17,908.75 17,821.60 17,889.40 28-May-25 17,797.80 17,842.25 17,758.75 17,784.00 27-May-25 17,737.35 17,789.30 17,670.30 17,725.15 26-May-25 17,698.80 17,802.05 17,669.80 17,707.80 23-May-25 17,526.75 17,673.45 17,426.10 17,643.35 Weekly Returns +1.36%

Data Source: NSE

Small cap index gained +1.36%; and has gained over 8% for the month. Nifty Small-cap index touched a weekly high of 17,977 and a low of 17,670; as defence and realty stocks came to the rescue once again.

BANK NIFTY INDEX – CLOSES WITH ROBUST GAINS

Date Open High Low Close 30-May-25 55,615.55 55,813.30 55,356.60 55,749.70 29-May-25 55,571.40 55,782.75 55,096.45 55,546.05 28-May-25 55,328.60 55,521.80 55,235.55 55,417.00 27-May-25 55,458.95 55,831.35 55,037.85 55,352.80 26-May-25 55,534.90 55,875.75 55,307.50 55,572.00 23-May-25 54,959.30 55,441.30 54,854.50 55,398.25 Weekly Returns +0.63%

Data Source: NSE

For the week, Nifty Bank gained just +352 points or +0.63%, and it was the banks that held up the overall index from falling too sharply. Bank Nifty touched weekly high of 55,876 and low of 55,037, scripting a sharp recovery in the last three days.

NIFTY IT INDEX – CLOSES MARGINALLY IN THE NEGATIVE

Date Open High Low Close 30-May-25 37,646.40 37,665.45 37,241.25 37,321.75 29-May-25 37,762.15 38,121.40 37,585.05 37,754.15 28-May-25 37,751.40 37,777.50 37,440.70 37,465.75 27-May-25 37,777.90 37,798.70 37,323.30 37,501.45 26-May-25 37,491.10 37,819.65 37,442.85 37,785.90 23-May-25 37,108.70 37,826.40 37,062.80 37,403.55 Weekly Returns -0.22%

Data Source: NSE

For the week to May 30, 2025, Nifty IT Index fell -0.22%, as dollar index (DXY) again dipped to 99.40 levels. The IT Index touched a weekly high of 38,121 and a low of 37,241. After a positive start for the week, the IT index came under selling pressure on Friday.

NIFTY OIL & GAS INDEX – REFINING STOCKS COME UNDER PRESSURE

Date Open High Low Close 30-May-25 11,475.95 11,515.40 11,360.55 11,388.40 29-May-25 11,468.05 11,502.50 11,422.30 11,475.25 28-May-25 11,464.65 11,496.15 11,411.15 11,457.55 27-May-25 11,499.15 11,534.70 11,400.70 11,461.55 26-May-25 11,501.95 11,567.55 11,486.60 11,527.85 23-May-25 11,376.30 11,498.60 11,360.40 11,467.50 Weekly Returns -0.69%

Data Source: NSE

For the week, Nifty Oil & Gas Index fell -79 points or -0.69%. Brent crude fell to $62/bbl on fears that the OPEC Plus could substantially boost supply. Oil & Gas Index touched weekly high of 11,568 and low of 11,361; as refining stocks reacting to lower GRMs likely.

NIFTY AUTO INDEX – WEAK OFFTAKE OF CARS PUTS PRESSURE ON AUTO INDEX

Date Open High Low Close 30-May-25 23,547.55 23,590.20 23,291.05 23,325.60 29-May-25 23,529.10 23,607.90 23,417.25 23,555.75 28-May-25 23,639.30 23,639.30 23,411.90 23,437.05 27-May-25 23,785.50 23,795.25 23,477.40 23,596.90 26-May-25 23,574.40 23,839.85 23,551.25 23,763.15 23-May-25 23,528.05 23,595.20 23,423.45 23,515.25 Weekly Returns -0.81%

Data Source: NSE

For the week, Nifty Auto Index fell -190 points or -0.81%. Sentiments around auto have been tentative despite lower rates, as the offtake of cars has been under pressure. Index touched weekly high of 23,840 and low of 23,412 levels.

NIFTY FMCG INDEX – CONSUMPTION STILL REMAINS THE QUESTION MARK

Date Open High Low Close 30-May-25 55,608.40 55,736.85 55,201.80 55,283.00 29-May-25 55,846.70 55,881.40 55,309.20 55,630.45 28-May-25 55,890.70 55,970.80 55,618.35 55,703.85 27-May-25 57,133.55 57,204.10 56,236.85 56,547.60 26-May-25 56,678.50 57,084.95 56,614.70 57,049.70 23-May-25 56,022.00 56,679.75 55,789.85 56,502.05 Weekly Returns -2.16%

Data Source: NSE

For the week, FMCG index closed -2.16% lower. FMCG results have shown pressure on urban sales numbers and weak operating margins. Nifty FMCG Index touched weekly high of 57,204 and low of 55,202 levels, facing pressure in the last 3 days.

NIFTY HEALTHCARE INDEX – MODEST FALL IN THE WEEK

Date Open High Low Close 30-May-25 13,989.60 14,029.90 13,859.95 13,890.40 29-May-25 13,965.00 14,011.55 13,899.75 13,989.45 28-May-25 14,028.70 14,034.80 13,887.20 13,913.35 27-May-25 14,036.95 14,058.75 13,957.70 14,005.20 26-May-25 14,035.40 14,110.60 13,982.10 14,012.60 23-May-25 13,899.45 13,989.85 13,789.45 13,980.80 Weekly Returns -0.65%

Data Source: NSE

For the week to May 30, 2025, Nifty Healthcare Index fell -90 points or -0.65%; a repeat of last week. Investors are still uncertain about the US impact on generics. The Healthcare Index touched a weekly high of 14,111 and a low of 13,860, for the week.