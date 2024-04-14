Weekly Musings – Macro Quartet for the week ending April 12, 2024

DID THE FED JUST DISAPPOINT FINANCIAL MARKETS?
During the week ended April 12, 2024, there were 3 data points that disappointed the markets. The global markets were expecting the Fed to provide a timetable for cuts in interest rates, but that was not to happen. Here are the major data points that disappointed the markets during the week.
Clearly, the combination of higher inflation, strong GDP growth and robust labour data is pushing the Fed to play watchfully on the rates front.
THE ANOMALOUS RALLY IN GOLD PRICES?
If many analysts and investors found the Fed ambivalence on rate cuts surprising, the other big surprise has been the phenomenal rally in gold prices. Gold has rallied nearly 20% from the start of 2024 and has now travelled from under $2,000/oz to close to $2,400/oz. That rally has come in just 3 months, which is makes the rally all the more surprising. Now Goldman Sachs has pegged its gold price target for this year at $2,700/oz, which is another 12.5% rally from current levels. So, what is leading this phenomenal rally in gold.
The academic argument is that the Fed is delaying rate cuts, which should be negative for gold. That is because, lower interest rates would reduce the opportunity cost of holding gold and make gold as an asset class more attractive. Then, what explains this anomalous rally in gold? It is a mix of robust central bank demand for gold, a rise in demand for gold as a portfolio hedge and also the rising geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and West Asia.
US BOND YIELDS EDGE HIGHER; DOLLAR INDEX SURGES TO 106
Two macro variables that set the trend for the global macros are the US bond yields and the US dollar index (DXY). Let us first look at the US 10-year bond yields.
|Date
|Price (%)
|Open (%)
|High (%)
|Low (%)
|Apr 08, 2024
|4.422
|4.414
|4.464
|4.406
|Apr 09, 2024
|4.362
|4.426
|4.432
|4.354
|Apr 10, 2024
|4.546
|4.366
|4.568
|4.342
|Apr 11, 2024
|4.584
|4.548
|4.593
|4.513
|Apr 12, 2024
|4.517
|4.582
|4.584
|4.483
Data Source: Bloomberg
US bond yields started the week at elevated levels of 4.422%, but picked up traction to close the week at 4.517%. This bullishness in the bond yields was seen ever since the US PCE inflation and the US GDP for the fourth quarter came in higher than expected. This week, the higher than expected US CPI inflation and the Fed minutes gave ample indication that rate cuts by the Fed were apparently off the table till September 2024.
Apart from the macro data, even the FOMC minutes and member speak tilted towards a delay in rate cuts. The Fed minutes published this week gave a clear indication that rate cuts would not happen till inflation clearly showed hints of moving towards 2%. That is not happening today and that pushed up the bond yields. Also, with the likes of Neil Kashkari making hawkish noises, the impact on the US bond yields has been rather vivid. Let us turn to the US dollar index (DXY), a barometer of dollar strength.
|Date
|Price (%)
|Open (%)
|High (%)
|Low (%)
|Apr 08, 2024
|104.11
|104.36
|104.44
|104.10
|Apr 09, 2024
|104.10
|104.11
|104.20
|103.88
|Apr 10, 2024
|105.20
|104.10
|105.30
|104.03
|Apr 11, 2024
|105.28
|105.20
|105.53
|105.03
|Apr 12, 2024
|106.01
|105.28
|106.11
|105.24
Data Source: Bloomberg
The dollar index started the week on a steady note, opening at the 104 levels but closed with a rally above 106.01 levels. This spike came after indications that rate cuts were off the table for now, and possibly till September 2024. That means the Fed would ideally wait for the inflation to give more clear signals that it was going towards 2%. For the week, the dollar index closed at the highest point of the day, with the bond yield rally making the dollar index stronger against most of the global hard currencies. Dollar index closed very near to its recent high of 107 levels.
INDIA BOND YIELDS TREND HIGHER TO 7.179%
For the second week in a row, Indian benchmark 10-year bond yields went up from 7.154% to 7.179%. In last 2 weeks, bond yields rallied from 7.052% to 7.179%. That is reflected in the table below.
|Date
|Price (%)
|Open (%)
|High (%)
|Low (%)
|Mar 18, 2024
|7.087
|7.080
|7.088
|7.075
|Mar 19, 2024
|7.095
|7.096
|7.100
|7.081
|Mar 20, 2024
|7.097
|7.101
|7.103
|7.089
|Mar 21, 2024
|7.050
|7.080
|7.080
|7.048
|Mar 22, 2024
|7.087
|7.062
|7.096
|7.055
|Mar 25, 2024
|7.087
|7.062
|7.096
|7.055
|Mar 26, 2024
|7.089
|7.091
|7.100
|7.079
|Mar 27, 2024
|7.072
|7.097
|7.097
|7.067
|Mar 28, 2024
|7.052
|7.031
|7.055
|7.031
|Mar 29, 2024
|7.052
|7.031
|7.055
|7.031
|Apr 01, 2024
|7.052
|7.031
|7.055
|7.031
|Apr 02, 2024
|7.108
|7.085
|7.116
|7.075
|Apr 03, 2024
|7.104
|7.118
|7.118
|7.100
|Apr 04, 2024
|7.094
|7.119
|7.119
|7.090
|Apr 05, 2024
|7.117
|7.088
|7.121
|7.088
|Apr 08, 2024
|7.154
|7.141
|7.162
|7.135
|Apr 09, 2024
|7.154
|7.141
|7.162
|7.135
|Apr 10, 2024
|7.116
|7.133
|7.133
|7.113
|Apr 11, 2024
|7.116
|7.133
|7.133
|7.113
|Apr 12, 2024
|7.179
|7.178
|7.187
|7.169
Data Source: RBI
During the week, the bond yield opened at 7.157% and closed at 7.179%. In the last five weeks, the benchmark Indian bond yields have spiked from 7.014% to 7.179%. The India bond yields are roughly reflecting the spike in the US bond yield and the possibility that a stronger dollar, combined with the geopolitical risk in the Middle East, could lead to a spike in imported inflation into India. One has to await the minutes of the MPC this week, where more clarity is expected on the possibility of rate cuts. That looks unlikely for now.
RUPEE WEAKENS TO 83.54/$ ON DOLLAR STRENGTH
With the dollar index crossing the 106 mark in the US, it was only obvious that the Indian Rupee also came under pressure. The only reason, the Indian rupee did not fall too sharply was because FPIs infused $1.46 Billion into equities in the week and the foreign currency reserves stood at a record level of $648 Billion.
|Date
|Price (₹/$)
|Open (₹/$)
|High (₹/$)
|Low (₹/$)
|Mar 18, 2024
|82.900
|82.891
|82.935
|82.825
|Mar 19, 2024
|83.007
|82.935
|83.063
|82.899
|Mar 20, 2024
|83.173
|83.053
|83.233
|82.990
|Mar 21, 2024
|83.174
|83.117
|83.235
|83.034
|Mar 22, 2024
|83.549
|83.215
|83.714
|83.201
|Mar 25, 2024
|83.405
|83.465
|83.548
|83.384
|Mar 26, 2024
|83.309
|83.415
|83.441
|83.254
|Mar 27, 2024
|83.294
|83.365
|83.480
|83.291
|Mar 28, 2024
|83.352
|83.373
|83.424
|83.310
|Mar 29, 2024
|83.324
|83.393
|83.408
|83.220
|Apr 01, 2024
|83.360
|83.343
|83.408
|83.310
|Apr 02, 2024
|83.322
|83.374
|83.448
|83.330
|Apr 03, 2024
|83.504
|83.375
|83.585
|83.330
|Apr 04, 2024
|83.340
|83.478
|83.513
|83.350
|Apr 05, 2024
|83.293
|83.417
|83.471
|83.241
|Apr 08, 2024
|83.270
|83.344
|83.352
|83.225
|Apr 09, 2024
|83.182
|83.271
|83.291
|83.166
|Apr 10, 2024
|83.389
|83.227
|83.426
|83.147
|Apr 11, 2024
|83.324
|83.413
|83.438
|83.295
|Apr 12, 2024
|83.540
|83.368
|83.622
|83.316
Data Source: RBI
The rupee has weakened sharply in the last 4 weeks from ₹82.900/$ to ₹83.540/$, which reflects a sharp weakening in a month. Now, for four weeks in succession, the rupee never dipped below the 83/$ mark, showing consistent pressure on the Indian rupee. With the dollar index (DXY) crossing above 106 levels, the pressure on the Indian rupee was inevitable. Also, the Indian rupee is facing pressure in the NDF market, which is why the RBI is moving on a war footing to nip any prospects of speculative pressure of rupee selling, either in the NDF markets in Dubai and Singapore or in the exchange traded currency derivatives market in India.
BRENT CRUDE HOVERS AROUND THE NERVOUS NINETIES
The latest week saw crude prices remain uncertain in a range, as the price of Brent Crude closed at around the $90/bbl mark. Record non-OPEC output is finally having its impact.
|Date
|Price ($/bbl)
|Open ($/bbl)
|High ($/bbl)
|Low ($/bbl)
|Mar 18, 2024
|86.89
|85.32
|87.18
|85.25
|Mar 19, 2024
|87.38
|86.94
|87.70
|86.48
|Mar 20, 2024
|85.95
|87.15
|87.35
|85.59
|Mar 21, 2024
|85.60
|86.29
|86.63
|85.06
|Mar 22, 2024
|85.47
|85.64
|86.15
|85.11
|Mar 25, 2024
|86.75
|85.50
|87.17
|85.40
|Mar 26, 2024
|86.25
|86.81
|87.06
|85.80
|Mar 27, 2024
|86.09
|85.86
|86.39
|85.17
|Mar 28, 2024
|87.00
|85.69
|87.07
|85.50
|Mar 29, 2024
|87.00
|85.69
|87.07
|85.50
|Apr 01, 2024
|87.42
|86.98
|87.98
|86.40
|Apr 02, 2024
|88.92
|87.62
|89.32
|87.62
|Apr 03, 2024
|89.35
|89.22
|89.99
|88.67
|Apr 04, 2024
|90.65
|89.48
|91.30
|88.72
|Apr 05, 2024
|91.17
|91.21
|91.91
|90.57
|Apr 08, 2024
|90.38
|90.09
|91.10
|88.78
|Apr 09, 2024
|89.42
|90.63
|90.94
|89.25
|Apr 10, 2024
|90.48
|89.55
|90.71
|88.83
|Apr 11, 2024
|89.74
|90.52
|90.92
|89.38
|Apr 12, 2024
|90.21
|90.14
|92.18
|90.05
Data Source: Bloomberg
In last 4 weeks, Brent has spiked from $85/bbl to $90/bbl; and there was some stability this week as Israel and Hamas appeared to move towards a ceasefire. The Brent Crude prices, closed at $90.21/bbl. There has been some unwinding of long crude oil futures as supplies from non-OPEC countries like the US and Canada continue to remain at higher levels. There have been some expectations that delayed rate cuts by the Fed may pull down the crude oil prices in the global markets.
SPOT GOLD CLOSES AT $2,343/OZ AFTER LATE CORRECTION
The table below captures the international spot prices of gold in dollars per troy ounce (oz). A troy ounce is approximately 31.1035 grams. Here is gold price summary.
|Date
|Price ($/oz)
|Open ($/oz)
|High ($/oz)
|Low ($/oz)
|Mar 18, 2024
|2,159.99
|2,156.00
|2,163.64
|2,146.05
|Mar 19, 2024
|2,157.23
|2,160.70
|2,162.93
|2,146.90
|Mar 20, 2024
|2,185.96
|2,158.29
|2,188.90
|2,149.60
|Mar 21, 2024
|2,180.81
|2,186.00
|2,218.65
|2,166.50
|Mar 22, 2024
|2,159.94
|2,181.84
|2,186.14
|2,157.20
|Mar 25, 2024
|2,171.45
|2,165.79
|2,181.30
|2,163.50
|Mar 26, 2024
|2,178.58
|2,171.82
|2,200.15
|2,167.75
|Mar 27, 2024
|2,194.02
|2,179.03
|2,197.71
|2,173.59
|Mar 28, 2024
|2,232.38
|2,194.19
|2,235.90
|2,187.33
|Mar 29, 2024
|2,232.38
|2,194.19
|2,235.90
|2,187.33
|Apr 01, 2024
|2,250.36
|2,239.59
|2,265.86
|2,228.54
|Apr 02, 2024
|2,280.10
|2,250.88
|2,281.17
|2,246.79
|Apr 03, 2024
|2,299.17
|2,279.57
|2,301.22
|2,265.50
|Apr 04, 2024
|2,289.43
|2,299.62
|2,305.31
|2,280.15
|Apr 05, 2024
|2,329.50
|2,289.88
|2,330.34
|2,267.85
|Apr 08, 2024
|2,338.89
|2,322.00
|2,354.09
|2,302.86
|Apr 09, 2024
|2,352.58
|2,339.24
|2,365.34
|2,336.94
|Apr 10, 2024
|2,332.79
|2,352.91
|2,360.15
|2,319.54
|Apr 11, 2024
|2,373.24
|2,333.17
|2,377.80
|2,325.84
|Apr 12, 2024
|2,343.43
|2,373.59
|2,431.53
|2,333.90
Data Source: Bloomberg
The price of gold has gained 20% in the last 2 months, touching a high of $2,378/oz during the week. Gold demand has been robust on the back of rising central bank demand and the worsening geopolitical uncertainty. Investment hedges via gold are also increasing by the day. In the latest week to April 12, 2024, gold prices touched lifetime high of $2,378/oz. Ironically, Fed may delay rate cuts, which should be negative for gold; as it increases the opportunity cost of holding gold. Year 2024 has surely belonged to Gold.
