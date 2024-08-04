Weekly Musings – Macro Quartet for the week ending August 02, 2024

FED THEME SHOWS DOVISH TINGE AFTER A LONG TIME
In the last few days, the CME Fedwatch has been getting ultra aggressive. It has now put a high probability of 90% that 3 rate cuts could be completed by end of 2024 itself. In fact, the CME Fedwatch is pencilling in one rate cut each in the next 3 Fed meetings scheduled in September, November, and December. That would mean that US Fed rates would be 75 bps lower in the range of 4.50%-4.75% by the end of calendar 2024. For now, let us leave expectations aside and focus on the September Fed meet, where there is almost a consensus that the first rate cut will happen. Here are some key takeaways.
However, the bottom line is that the macro data points between now and mid-September will still carry a lot of weight in the final Fed decision to cut rates in September 2024. As we have seen in the past, there is many a slip between the cup and lip.
US BOND YIELDS FALL; DOLLAR INDEX FALLS SHARPLY
Two macro variables that set the tone for the global macros are the US bond yields and the US dollar index (DXY). Let us first look at the US 10-year bond yields.
|Date
|Price (%)
|Open (%)
|High (%)
|Low (%)
|Jul 29, 2024
|4.172
|4.196
|4.196
|4.151
|Jul 30, 2024
|4.141
|4.178
|4.188
|4.130
|Jul 31, 2024
|4.033
|4.151
|4.155
|4.031
|Aug 01, 2024
|3.982
|4.056
|4.066
|3.965
|Aug 02, 2024
|3.792
|3.970
|3.974
|3.787
Data Source: Bloomberg
US bond yields started the week at slightly subdued levels of 4.172%, but gradually edged lower to close the week at 3.792% levels. In fact, the fall in bond yields was rapid after the Fed policy statement on July 31, 2024; which gave the first credible and unequivocal indication of rate cuts in September 2024. One factor that will impact the bond yield is the relative prospects of the presidential candidates. According to a recent Economist report, Kamala Harris is gaining ground against Trump and is now almost at par.
Let us turn from politics to economics. With a 30 bps fall in consumer inflation and a 10 bps fall in the PCE inflation, lower bond yields are indicative of the Fed proceeding with its first rate cut in September. Of course, further rate cuts are not too clear at this point of time; and Jerome Powell has also indicated that much. During the week, the US bond yields touched a weekly high of 4.196% and a low of 3.787%; and the weekly close was just near the low point of the week. Let us turn to US dollar index (DXY), a measure of dollar strength.
|Date
|Price (%)
|Open (%)
|High (%)
|Low (%)
|Jul 29, 2024
|104.56
|104.33
|104.75
|104.14
|Jul 30, 2024
|104.55
|104.56
|104.80
|104.45
|Jul 31, 2024
|104.10
|104.43
|104.53
|103.93
|Aug 01, 2024
|104.42
|104.07
|104.45
|103.86
|Aug 02, 2024
|103.21
|104.31
|104.43
|103.13
Data Source: Bloomberg
The dovish tone of the Fed also led to a sharp fall in the dollar index during the week. In June, we had seen dollar strength amidst weakness in the Euro and the Yen. That trend is not valid any longer. For the week, the dollar index started on a steady note, opening at the 104.56 levels, and steadily inched lower to close sharply lower at 103.21 levels. During the week, the dollar index (DXY) scaled a high of 104.80 and a low of 103.13.
INDIA BOND YIELDS END THE WEEK BELOW 7% MARK
The India 10-year bond yields were below the 7% mark for nearly 3 weeks in a row, but had spiked to above 7% last week on budget related concerns. Higher allocations to Bihar and Andhra Pradesh and a higher food subsidy bill were expected to spike the fiscal deficit. However, the budget laid such fears to rest by reducing the fiscal deficit target for FY25 further from 5.1% to 4.9% of GDP. In the latest week to August 02, 2024, the 10-year benchmark yields never crossed above the 7% mark and yields were further subdued with the Fed hinting at the first rate cut in September.
|Date
|Price (%)
|Open (%)
|High (%)
|Low (%)
|Jul 08, 2024
|6.989
|6.989
|6.991
|6.983
|Jul 09, 2024
|6.989
|7.006
|7.006
|6.983
|Jul 10, 2024
|6.976
|6.995
|6.995
|6.975
|Jul 11, 2024
|6.982
|6.982
|6.982
|6.982
|Jul 12, 2024
|6.986
|6.975
|6.988
|6.972
|Jul 15, 2024
|6.981
|7.005
|7.005
|6.977
|Jul 16, 2024
|6.966
|6.977
|6.977
|6.963
|Jul 17, 2024
|6.966
|6.977
|6.977
|6.963
|Jul 18, 2024
|6.966
|6.970
|6.970
|6.959
|Jul 19, 2024
|6.965
|6.976
|6.976
|6.962
|Jul 22, 2024
|6.967
|6.982
|6.982
|6.966
|Jul 23, 2024
|6.970
|6.972
|6.987
|6.952
|Jul 24, 2024
|6.964
|6.977
|6.977
|6.960
|Jul 25, 2024
|6.952
|6.974
|6.974
|6.952
|Jul 26, 2024
|7.055
|7.063
|7.065
|7.047
|Jul 29, 2024
|6.919
|6.942
|6.942
|6.913
|Jul 30, 2024
|6.931
|6.926
|6.934
|6.910
|Jul 31, 2024
|6.924
|6.932
|6.939
|6.918
|Aug 01, 2024
|6.916
|6.912
|6.919
|6.909
|Aug 02, 2024
|6.900
|6.909
|6.909
|6.894
Data Source: RBI
During the week, the bond yield opened at 6.919% and closed at 6.900%. The trigger for subdued bond yields came from the dovish tone of the Fed and Jerome Powell almost hinting at the first rate cut materializing in September 2024. During the week, India 10-year bond yields touched a high of 6.942% and a low of 6.894%. The immediate trigger for domestic bond yields will be the Kharif output and its impact on food inflation.
RUPEE CLOSES MARGINALLY WEAKER THIS WEEK
Despite a sharp fall in the dollar index to 103.21 levels; the rupee did not harden, but instead weakened marginally to 83.794/$ mark.
|Date
|Price (₹/$)
|Open (₹/$)
|High (₹/$)
|Low (₹/$)
|Jul 08, 2024
|83.500
|83.495
|83.522
|83.434
|Jul 09, 2024
|83.465
|83.479
|83.522
|83.452
|Jul 10, 2024
|83.510
|83.492
|83.545
|83.465
|Jul 11, 2024
|83.507
|83.518
|83.607
|83.472
|Jul 12, 2024
|83.513
|83.507
|83.564
|83.476
|Jul 15, 2024
|83.551
|83.507
|83.628
|83.493
|Jul 16, 2024
|83.524
|83.590
|83.626
|83.530
|Jul 17, 2024
|83.580
|83.532
|83.592
|83.494
|Jul 18, 2024
|83.580
|83.576
|83.682
|83.555
|Jul 19, 2024
|83.724
|83.668
|83.741
|83.596
|Jul 22, 2024
|83.651
|83.741
|83.741
|83.637
|Jul 23, 2024
|83.676
|83.664
|83.731
|83.606
|Jul 24, 2024
|83.710
|83.690
|83.739
|83.675
|Jul 25, 2024
|83.720
|83.769
|83.810
|83.648
|Jul 26, 2024
|83.703
|83.760
|83.770
|83.701
|Jul 29, 2024
|83.748
|83.725
|83.774
|83.700
|Jul 30, 2024
|83.720
|83.746
|83.764
|83.702
|Jul 31, 2024
|83.699
|83.761
|83.770
|83.654
|Aug 01, 2024
|83.710
|83.709
|83.762
|83.651
|Aug 02, 2024
|83.794
|83.753
|83.822
|83.715
Data Source: RBI
The rupee weakness, despite a weak dollar index, was on account of geopolitical uncertainty and the winding of the Japanese carry trade. In the recent week, the rupee made several attempts to cross above 83.8/$, but despite briefly going about that level, it could not sustain that level. With the Fed demonstrating its intent to cut rates in September 2024, the dollar is likely to remain weak. The question is what will the RBI do?. Volatile oil prices will also have an impact on the USDINR. For the week, the USDINR touched a high of 83.822/$ and a low of 83.651/$.
BRENT CRUDE FALLS SHARPLY TO $76.81/BBL ON CHINA WORRIES
After hovering above $80/bbl for 4 weeks in a row, oil witnessed a sharp fall on the last day of trading on Friday, August 02, 2024 to close at 76.81/$ level. What worked against oil was the sharper than expected slowdown in Chinese demand, and a general view that the Middle East ceasefire hopes will keep oil prices in check.
|Date
|Price ($/bbl)
|Open ($/bbl)
|High ($/bbl)
|Low ($/bbl)
|Jul 08, 2024
|85.75
|86.74
|86.92
|85.56
|Jul 09, 2024
|84.66
|85.67
|85.85
|84.53
|Jul 10, 2024
|85.08
|84.92
|85.66
|84.00
|Jul 11, 2024
|85.40
|85.45
|85.89
|84.64
|Jul 12, 2024
|85.03
|85.69
|86.35
|84.95
|Jul 15, 2024
|84.85
|85.10
|85.37
|84.42
|Jul 16, 2024
|83.73
|84.78
|84.86
|83.30
|Jul 17, 2024
|85.08
|83.66
|85.20
|83.43
|Jul 18, 2024
|85.11
|85.23
|85.81
|84.22
|Jul 19, 2024
|82.63
|84.72
|85.35
|82.56
|Jul 22, 2024
|82.40
|82.80
|83.22
|81.60
|Jul 23, 2024
|81.01
|82.25
|82.79
|80.51
|Jul 24, 2024
|81.71
|81.46
|82.23
|80.93
|Jul 25, 2024
|82.37
|81.58
|82.53
|80.09
|Jul 26, 2024
|81.13
|82.40
|82.71
|80.33
|Jul 29, 2024
|79.78
|81.30
|81.74
|79.36
|Jul 30, 2024
|78.63
|79.64
|79.99
|78.43
|Jul 31, 2024
|80.72
|79.02
|80.95
|79.02
|Aug 01, 2024
|79.52
|81.44
|81.80
|79.43
|Aug 02, 2024
|76.81
|79.98
|80.46
|76.42
Data Source: Bloomberg
However, ceasefire hopes have now gone for a toss after Israel recent attacked senior leaders of Hamas and Hezbollah. Despite the tensions, the China slowdown story appears to be dominating. The concerns are centred around weakness in Chinese demand for oil on the back of lower than expected growth rate. China remains the world’s largest importer of crude and has a larger-than-life role in deciding crude prices. If the Chinese growth situation worsens, then the demand supply gap of oil could narrow sharply. For the week, Brent crude touched a high of $81.80/bbl and a low of $76.42/bbl.
SPOT GOLD BOUNCES TO WEEKLY CLOSE OF $2,443/OZ
The table below captures the international spot prices of gold in dollars per troy ounce (oz). A troy ounce is approximately 31.1035 grams.
|Date
|Price ($/oz)
|Open ($/oz)
|High ($/oz)
|Low ($/oz)
|Jul 08, 2024
|2,358.80
|2,391.77
|2,391.85
|2,351.16
|Jul 09, 2024
|2,363.58
|2,358.60
|2,371.52
|2,349.59
|Jul 10, 2024
|2,371.07
|2,363.80
|2,386.75
|2,362.73
|Jul 11, 2024
|2,414.78
|2,371.58
|2,424.62
|2,370.83
|Jul 12, 2024
|2,411.27
|2,416.47
|2,418.37
|2,391.52
|Jul 15, 2024
|2,422.07
|2,409.50
|2,439.74
|2,401.35
|Jul 16, 2024
|2,468.57
|2,424.80
|2,469.91
|2,423.54
|Jul 17, 2024
|2,458.38
|2,476.22
|2,483.78
|2,451.60
|Jul 18, 2024
|2,444.97
|2,460.13
|2,475.02
|2,440.41
|Jul 19, 2024
|2,400.79
|2,445.34
|2,446.29
|2,393.92
|Jul 22, 2024
|2,397.65
|2,400.41
|2,412.32
|2,384.00
|Jul 23, 2024
|2,409.21
|2,396.80
|2,412.15
|2,388.26
|Jul 24, 2024
|2,397.59
|2,408.94
|2,432.05
|2,396.50
|Jul 25, 2024
|2,364.50
|2,398.49
|2,401.32
|2,353.19
|Jul 26, 2024
|2,385.57
|2,364.30
|2,390.82
|2,355.89
|Jul 29, 2024
|2,383.54
|2,387.20
|2,403.23
|2,369.77
|Jul 30, 2024
|2,408.43
|2,383.66
|2,413.00
|2,376.51
|Jul 31, 2024
|2,448.10
|2,410.09
|2,451.00
|2,403.86
|Aug 01, 2024
|2,445.42
|2,448.10
|2,462.40
|2,430.25
|Aug 02, 2024
|2,443.29
|2,445.16
|2,477.72
|2,410.83
Data Source: Bloomberg
Gold closed the week sharply higher at $2,443.29/oz in the spot gold market. The Fed hint at rate cuts in September makes gold more attractive as it reduces the opportunity cost of holding gold. Dollar weakness and central bank buying are also likely to propel gold demand. The worsening crisis in West Asia will keep the safe haven demand for gold robust. Gold traders are betting on 2 Fed rates cuts in 2024, and few more in 2025. During the week, gold touched a high of $2,478/oz and a low of $2,370/oz.
