Weekly Musings – Macro Quartet for the week ending August 09, 2024

CONSUMER CONFIDENCE LOWER; INFLATION EXPECTATIONS HIGHER

The bi-monthly RBI forward looking survey presented two interesting shifts from the previous months. We are covering these two aspects because they could have larger and long term implications for India bond yields, India inflation and the Indian rupee value. In the first 3 points, we focus on waning consumer confidence and in the next 3 points on the rising inflation expectations. We start with Consumer Confidence index of the RBI.

In July, the current consumer confidence index fell sharply from 97.1 to 93.9 compared to the May 2024 survey. This can be attributed to a combination of political uncertainty in May and June and the global geopolitical risks, in the West Asia region.

The waning of consumer confidence is also visible in the 1-year forward expectations data of the RBI. It moved down sharply to 120.7 in July 2024, compared to 124.8 in May 2024. Just 2 months back, the consumer confidence had crossed the pre-COVID levels.

How does the break-up of the current perception look like, compared to the year-ago period? At 93.9 versus 97.1, consumer confidence sentiments in July 2024 are negative, and also deteriorating. In terms of consumer confidence triggers, the deterioration was across economic situation, jobs, income, and inflation; but spending outlook improved.

How does this sort of break-up analysis for the one-year ahead period? We noted that the one-year ahead consumer confidence index fell sharply from 124.8 to 120.7. Once again, only spending showed an improved trend with deterioration across other triggers like economic situation, jobs, income, and inflation.

In a nutshell, consumer confidence has waned this year, as people generally get more cautious about the economic situation.

Let us now turn to the inflation expectations.

Indians are preparing themselves to combat higher inflation. Inflation expectations are higher in terms of current inflation, 3-month ahead inflation and 1-year ahead inflation. In fact, the perception of current household inflation is up 20 bps at 8.2%, compared to the May 2024. This is the household inflation experienced by people at the grassroots.

What are the key takeaways from the 3-month ahead survey of inflation expectations. In May 2024, the 3-month ahead inflation expectations had inched up 20 bps to 9.2%. In July 2024, that has gone up further by another 20 bps to 9.4%. Effectively, the consumer expectations of 3-month forward inflation has gone up 40-bps over last two surveys. This is due to factors like elections, oil prices and higher mobile tariffs being charged.

Finally, let us turn to the 1-year ahead survey of inflation expectations. That is also higher, so in short people are expecting higher inflation to sustain and even deepen. In fact, it is a sign that the inflation that people are experience at a household level, is substantially higher than what is reported at the CPI level. Compared to the last May survey, the 1-year ahead inflation expectations have gone up by another 20 bps from 9.9% to 10.1%. That is a fairly inflationary expectation.

People are genuinely concerned about how inflation will evolve in the near and the distant future. This has larger macro implications for India. Remember, RBI not only works on managing actual inflation but also inflation expectations as that is what influences consumer preferences and eventually translates into actual consumer inflation.

US BOND YIELDS AND THE DOLLAR INDEX RECOVER IN THE WEEK

Two macro variables that set the tone for the global macros are the US bond yields and the US dollar index (DXY). Let us first look at the US 10-year bond yields.

Date Price (%) Open (%) High (%) Low (%) Aug 05, 2024 3.779 3.789 3.832 3.667 Aug 06, 2024 3.886 3.829 3.909 3.802 Aug 07, 2024 3.926 3.880 3.977 3.870 Aug 08, 2024 3.990 3.922 4.022 3.894 Aug 09, 2024 3.940 3.989 3.989 3.922

Data Source: Bloomberg

The US bond yields had cracked sharply in the previous week after hints of a likely US slowdown forcing rapid rate cuts by the Fed. In the previous week, the US 10 year bond yields fell from 4.172% to 3.792% levels. However, in the current week, the US bond yields showed a meaningful recovery to close at 3.940%. It was not just the economic uncertainty, but even the political uncertainty of elections in the US is having an impact. However, the broad story is that the Fed move quicker on rate cuts than previous thought.

Last month had seen a 30 bps fall in consumer inflation and a 10 bps fall in the PCE inflation. That was a trigger for bond yields to taper. After the US growth scare of the previous week, this week, the bond yields stabilized. The Fed has already hinted that rate cuts would not be anything as aggressive as what the CME Fedwatch was suggesting. In fact, the Fed is still sticking to “not more than 1 rate cut of 25 bps” stand for 2024. During the week, the US bond yields touched a weekly high of 4.022% and a low of 3.667%. Hopefully, greater clarity should emerge from the July CPI inflation data. Let us turn to US dollar index (DXY), a measure of dollar strength.

Date Price (%) Open (%) High (%) Low (%) Aug 05, 2024 102.69 103.22 103.28 102.16 Aug 06, 2024 102.97 102.78 103.22 102.70 Aug 07, 2024 103.20 102.95 103.37 102.92 Aug 08, 2024 103.29 103.11 103.54 102.92 Aug 09, 2024 103.15 103.29 103.30 103.03

Data Source: Bloomberg

The dovish tone of the Fed and the fears of a US slowdown had led to a sharp fall in the dollar index in the previous week. For the week, the dollar index started lower at 102.69 levels, but gradually inched up through the week to close at 103.15 levels. During the week, the dollar index (DXY) scaled a high of 103.54 and a low of 102.16.

INDIA BOND YIELDS STAY BELOW 7% MARK

After the 10-year India bond yields had spiked in the budget week to above 7%, there was a quick retreat and that is where it has stayed. This week, the 10 year bond yields in India tapered further, especially as a lag effect of the RBI curbing the fiscal deficit target to 4.9% of GDP for FY25. In the latest week to August 09, 2024, the 10-year benchmark yields never crossed above the 7% mark and actually, the yields stayed under 6.9% for better part of the full week. The Indian bond yields are still am ambivalent about the RBI rate cut strategy.

Date Price (%) Open (%) High (%) Low (%) Jul 15, 2024 6.981 7.005 7.005 6.977 Jul 16, 2024 6.966 6.977 6.977 6.963 Jul 17, 2024 6.966 6.977 6.977 6.963 Jul 18, 2024 6.966 6.970 6.970 6.959 Jul 19, 2024 6.965 6.976 6.976 6.962 Jul 22, 2024 6.967 6.982 6.982 6.966 Jul 23, 2024 6.970 6.972 6.987 6.952 Jul 24, 2024 6.964 6.977 6.977 6.960 Jul 25, 2024 6.952 6.974 6.974 6.952 Jul 26, 2024 7.055 7.063 7.065 7.047 Jul 29, 2024 6.919 6.942 6.942 6.913 Jul 30, 2024 6.931 6.926 6.934 6.910 Jul 31, 2024 6.924 6.932 6.939 6.918 Aug 01, 2024 6.916 6.912 6.919 6.909 Aug 02, 2024 6.900 6.909 6.909 6.894 Aug 05, 2024 6.860 6.862 6.865 6.844 Aug 06, 2024 6.872 6.870 6.880 6.867 Aug 07, 2024 6.862 6.885 6.885 6.859 Aug 08, 2024 6.877 6.862 6.885 6.859 Aug 09, 2024 6.880 6.887 6.889 6.878

Data Source: RBI

During the week, the bond yield opened at 6.860% and closed marginally higher at 6.880%. The trigger for subdued bond yields came from the dovish tone of the Fed and Jerome Powell almost hinting at the first rate cut materializing in September 2024. During the week, India 10-year bond yields touched a high of 6.889% and a low of 6.844%. The immediate trigger for domestic bond yields will be the Kharif output and its impact on food inflation, which will be evident in the July 2024 CPI inflation data to be announced late on 12-August.

RUPEE EDGES CLOSER TO THE 84/$ MARK

The strength in the dollar index during the week, led to the rupee weakening. For the week, the Indian rupee weakened to 83.951/$, after starting the week above 84/$.

Date Price (₹/$) Open (₹/$) High (₹/$) Low (₹/$) Jul 15, 2024 83.551 83.507 83.628 83.493 Jul 16, 2024 83.524 83.590 83.626 83.530 Jul 17, 2024 83.580 83.532 83.592 83.494 Jul 18, 2024 83.580 83.576 83.682 83.555 Jul 19, 2024 83.724 83.668 83.741 83.596 Jul 22, 2024 83.651 83.741 83.741 83.637 Jul 23, 2024 83.676 83.664 83.731 83.606 Jul 24, 2024 83.710 83.690 83.739 83.675 Jul 25, 2024 83.720 83.769 83.810 83.648 Jul 26, 2024 83.703 83.760 83.770 83.701 Jul 29, 2024 83.748 83.725 83.774 83.700 Jul 30, 2024 83.720 83.746 83.764 83.702 Jul 31, 2024 83.699 83.761 83.770 83.654 Aug 01, 2024 83.710 83.709 83.762 83.651 Aug 02, 2024 83.794 83.753 83.822 83.715 Aug 05, 2024 84.018 83.793 84.182 83.757 Aug 06, 2024 83.930 83.996 84.000 83.833 Aug 07, 2024 83.885 83.955 83.994 83.878 Aug 08, 2024 83.990 83.942 84.011 83.924 Aug 09, 2024 83.951 83.989 83.994 83.885

Data Source: RBI

The rupee weakness, was triggered by a combination of a strong dollar, concerns over US growth and geopolitical uncertainty. Also, the oil prices are threatening to go higher and the Japanese yen carry trade activity is under stress. To add to the woes of the rupee, FPIs sold $1.48 Billion in Indian equities in the latest week and that only dampened sentiments further. For the week, the USDINR touched a high of 83.757/$ and a low of 84.182/$.

BRENT CRUDE FALLS BOUNCES TO $79.66/BBL ON GEOPOLITICAL RISK

After hovering above $80/bbl for 4 weeks in a row, oil fell below $80 decisively in the first week of August. The trigger for the sharp fall in oil prices was the prospect of the US economy slowing, combined with a slowdown in the Chinese economy. That is not great news for oil, especially considering its dependence on robust demand in recent years.

Date Price ($/bbl) Open ($/bbl) High ($/bbl) Low ($/bbl) Jul 15, 2024 84.85 85.10 85.37 84.42 Jul 16, 2024 83.73 84.78 84.86 83.30 Jul 17, 2024 85.08 83.66 85.20 83.43 Jul 18, 2024 85.11 85.23 85.81 84.22 Jul 19, 2024 82.63 84.72 85.35 82.56 Jul 22, 2024 82.40 82.80 83.22 81.60 Jul 23, 2024 81.01 82.25 82.79 80.51 Jul 24, 2024 81.71 81.46 82.23 80.93 Jul 25, 2024 82.37 81.58 82.53 80.09 Jul 26, 2024 81.13 82.40 82.71 80.33 Jul 29, 2024 79.78 81.30 81.74 79.36 Jul 30, 2024 78.63 79.64 79.99 78.43 Jul 31, 2024 80.72 79.02 80.95 79.02 Aug 01, 2024 79.52 81.44 81.80 79.43 Aug 02, 2024 76.81 79.98 80.46 76.42 Aug 05, 2024 76.30 77.61 77.74 75.05 Aug 06, 2024 76.48 77.45 77.85 75.58 Aug 07, 2024 78.33 76.16 78.87 75.95 Aug 08, 2024 79.16 78.55 79.37 77.63 Aug 09, 2024 79.66 79.03 79.83 78.77

Data Source: Bloomberg

Things have just gone from bad to worse in the Middle East and West Asia. Israel and Iran look to be close to an all-out war and this could force most of the major countries in the world to take sides. Despite the tensions, the China slowdown story appears to be dominating and that has got burnished by the US slowdown story that has been added to it. China remains the world’s largest importer of crude and has a larger-than-life role in deciding crude prices. Also, weak demand in the US would mean a glut of US supply. For the week, Brent crude touched a high of $79.83/bbl and a low of $75.05/bbl.

SPOT GOLD HOLDS ITS LUSTRE ABOVE THE $2,400/OZ MARK

The table below captures the international spot prices of gold in dollars per troy ounce (oz). A troy ounce is approximately 31.1035 grams.

Date Price ($/oz) Open ($/oz) High ($/oz) Low ($/oz) Jul 15, 2024 2,422.07 2,409.50 2,439.74 2,401.35 Jul 16, 2024 2,468.57 2,424.80 2,469.91 2,423.54 Jul 17, 2024 2,458.38 2,476.22 2,483.78 2,451.60 Jul 18, 2024 2,444.97 2,460.13 2,475.02 2,440.41 Jul 19, 2024 2,400.79 2,445.34 2,446.29 2,393.92 Jul 22, 2024 2,397.65 2,400.41 2,412.32 2,384.00 Jul 23, 2024 2,409.21 2,396.80 2,412.15 2,388.26 Jul 24, 2024 2,397.59 2,408.94 2,432.05 2,396.50 Jul 25, 2024 2,364.50 2,398.49 2,401.32 2,353.19 Jul 26, 2024 2,385.57 2,364.30 2,390.82 2,355.89 Jul 29, 2024 2,383.54 2,387.20 2,403.23 2,369.77 Jul 30, 2024 2,408.43 2,383.66 2,413.00 2,376.51 Jul 31, 2024 2,448.10 2,410.09 2,451.00 2,403.86 Aug 01, 2024 2,445.42 2,448.10 2,462.40 2,430.25 Aug 02, 2024 2,443.29 2,445.16 2,477.72 2,410.83 Aug 05, 2024 2,407.65 2,443.27 2,458.80 2,364.40 Aug 06, 2024 2,389.37 2,410.01 2,418.35 2,381.79 Aug 07, 2024 2,381.53 2,389.67 2,407.05 2,379.05 Aug 08, 2024 2,426.75 2,382.43 2,427.80 2,380.70 Aug 09, 2024 2,431.14 2,424.55 2,437.10 2,416.98

Data Source: Bloomberg

Gold opened the week lower at $2,407.65/oz but eventually closed the week at a higher level at $2,431.14/oz in the spot gold market. The Fed hint at rate cuts in September makes gold more attractive as it reduces the opportunity cost of holding gold. Dollar weakness and central bank buying are also likely to propel gold demand. In addition, the worsening crisis in West Asia will make gold the preferred commodity for safety hunters. Gold traders are betting on 2-3 Fed rates cuts in 2024, and few more in 2025. During the week, gold touched a high of $2,459/oz and a low of $2,364/oz.