Weekly Musings – Macro Quartet for the week ending August 09, 2024

CONSUMER CONFIDENCE LOWER; INFLATION EXPECTATIONS HIGHER
The bi-monthly RBI forward looking survey presented two interesting shifts from the previous months. We are covering these two aspects because they could have larger and long term implications for India bond yields, India inflation and the Indian rupee value. In the first 3 points, we focus on waning consumer confidence and in the next 3 points on the rising inflation expectations. We start with Consumer Confidence index of the RBI.
In a nutshell, consumer confidence has waned this year, as people generally get more cautious about the economic situation.
Let us now turn to the inflation expectations.
People are genuinely concerned about how inflation will evolve in the near and the distant future. This has larger macro implications for India. Remember, RBI not only works on managing actual inflation but also inflation expectations as that is what influences consumer preferences and eventually translates into actual consumer inflation.
US BOND YIELDS AND THE DOLLAR INDEX RECOVER IN THE WEEK
Two macro variables that set the tone for the global macros are the US bond yields and the US dollar index (DXY). Let us first look at the US 10-year bond yields.
|Date
|Price (%)
|Open (%)
|High (%)
|Low (%)
|Aug 05, 2024
|3.779
|3.789
|3.832
|3.667
|Aug 06, 2024
|3.886
|3.829
|3.909
|3.802
|Aug 07, 2024
|3.926
|3.880
|3.977
|3.870
|Aug 08, 2024
|3.990
|3.922
|4.022
|3.894
|Aug 09, 2024
|3.940
|3.989
|3.989
|3.922
Data Source: Bloomberg
The US bond yields had cracked sharply in the previous week after hints of a likely US slowdown forcing rapid rate cuts by the Fed. In the previous week, the US 10 year bond yields fell from 4.172% to 3.792% levels. However, in the current week, the US bond yields showed a meaningful recovery to close at 3.940%. It was not just the economic uncertainty, but even the political uncertainty of elections in the US is having an impact. However, the broad story is that the Fed move quicker on rate cuts than previous thought.
Last month had seen a 30 bps fall in consumer inflation and a 10 bps fall in the PCE inflation. That was a trigger for bond yields to taper. After the US growth scare of the previous week, this week, the bond yields stabilized. The Fed has already hinted that rate cuts would not be anything as aggressive as what the CME Fedwatch was suggesting. In fact, the Fed is still sticking to “not more than 1 rate cut of 25 bps” stand for 2024. During the week, the US bond yields touched a weekly high of 4.022% and a low of 3.667%. Hopefully, greater clarity should emerge from the July CPI inflation data. Let us turn to US dollar index (DXY), a measure of dollar strength.
|Date
|Price (%)
|Open (%)
|High (%)
|Low (%)
|Aug 05, 2024
|102.69
|103.22
|103.28
|102.16
|Aug 06, 2024
|102.97
|102.78
|103.22
|102.70
|Aug 07, 2024
|103.20
|102.95
|103.37
|102.92
|Aug 08, 2024
|103.29
|103.11
|103.54
|102.92
|Aug 09, 2024
|103.15
|103.29
|103.30
|103.03
Data Source: Bloomberg
The dovish tone of the Fed and the fears of a US slowdown had led to a sharp fall in the dollar index in the previous week. For the week, the dollar index started lower at 102.69 levels, but gradually inched up through the week to close at 103.15 levels. During the week, the dollar index (DXY) scaled a high of 103.54 and a low of 102.16.
INDIA BOND YIELDS STAY BELOW 7% MARK
After the 10-year India bond yields had spiked in the budget week to above 7%, there was a quick retreat and that is where it has stayed. This week, the 10 year bond yields in India tapered further, especially as a lag effect of the RBI curbing the fiscal deficit target to 4.9% of GDP for FY25. In the latest week to August 09, 2024, the 10-year benchmark yields never crossed above the 7% mark and actually, the yields stayed under 6.9% for better part of the full week. The Indian bond yields are still am ambivalent about the RBI rate cut strategy.
|Date
|Price (%)
|Open (%)
|High (%)
|Low (%)
|Jul 15, 2024
|6.981
|7.005
|7.005
|6.977
|Jul 16, 2024
|6.966
|6.977
|6.977
|6.963
|Jul 17, 2024
|6.966
|6.977
|6.977
|6.963
|Jul 18, 2024
|6.966
|6.970
|6.970
|6.959
|Jul 19, 2024
|6.965
|6.976
|6.976
|6.962
|Jul 22, 2024
|6.967
|6.982
|6.982
|6.966
|Jul 23, 2024
|6.970
|6.972
|6.987
|6.952
|Jul 24, 2024
|6.964
|6.977
|6.977
|6.960
|Jul 25, 2024
|6.952
|6.974
|6.974
|6.952
|Jul 26, 2024
|7.055
|7.063
|7.065
|7.047
|Jul 29, 2024
|6.919
|6.942
|6.942
|6.913
|Jul 30, 2024
|6.931
|6.926
|6.934
|6.910
|Jul 31, 2024
|6.924
|6.932
|6.939
|6.918
|Aug 01, 2024
|6.916
|6.912
|6.919
|6.909
|Aug 02, 2024
|6.900
|6.909
|6.909
|6.894
|Aug 05, 2024
|6.860
|6.862
|6.865
|6.844
|Aug 06, 2024
|6.872
|6.870
|6.880
|6.867
|Aug 07, 2024
|6.862
|6.885
|6.885
|6.859
|Aug 08, 2024
|6.877
|6.862
|6.885
|6.859
|Aug 09, 2024
|6.880
|6.887
|6.889
|6.878
Data Source: RBI
During the week, the bond yield opened at 6.860% and closed marginally higher at 6.880%. The trigger for subdued bond yields came from the dovish tone of the Fed and Jerome Powell almost hinting at the first rate cut materializing in September 2024. During the week, India 10-year bond yields touched a high of 6.889% and a low of 6.844%. The immediate trigger for domestic bond yields will be the Kharif output and its impact on food inflation, which will be evident in the July 2024 CPI inflation data to be announced late on 12-August.
RUPEE EDGES CLOSER TO THE 84/$ MARK
The strength in the dollar index during the week, led to the rupee weakening. For the week, the Indian rupee weakened to 83.951/$, after starting the week above 84/$.
|Date
|Price (₹/$)
|Open (₹/$)
|High (₹/$)
|Low (₹/$)
|Jul 15, 2024
|83.551
|83.507
|83.628
|83.493
|Jul 16, 2024
|83.524
|83.590
|83.626
|83.530
|Jul 17, 2024
|83.580
|83.532
|83.592
|83.494
|Jul 18, 2024
|83.580
|83.576
|83.682
|83.555
|Jul 19, 2024
|83.724
|83.668
|83.741
|83.596
|Jul 22, 2024
|83.651
|83.741
|83.741
|83.637
|Jul 23, 2024
|83.676
|83.664
|83.731
|83.606
|Jul 24, 2024
|83.710
|83.690
|83.739
|83.675
|Jul 25, 2024
|83.720
|83.769
|83.810
|83.648
|Jul 26, 2024
|83.703
|83.760
|83.770
|83.701
|Jul 29, 2024
|83.748
|83.725
|83.774
|83.700
|Jul 30, 2024
|83.720
|83.746
|83.764
|83.702
|Jul 31, 2024
|83.699
|83.761
|83.770
|83.654
|Aug 01, 2024
|83.710
|83.709
|83.762
|83.651
|Aug 02, 2024
|83.794
|83.753
|83.822
|83.715
|Aug 05, 2024
|84.018
|83.793
|84.182
|83.757
|Aug 06, 2024
|83.930
|83.996
|84.000
|83.833
|Aug 07, 2024
|83.885
|83.955
|83.994
|83.878
|Aug 08, 2024
|83.990
|83.942
|84.011
|83.924
|Aug 09, 2024
|83.951
|83.989
|83.994
|83.885
Data Source: RBI
The rupee weakness, was triggered by a combination of a strong dollar, concerns over US growth and geopolitical uncertainty. Also, the oil prices are threatening to go higher and the Japanese yen carry trade activity is under stress. To add to the woes of the rupee, FPIs sold $1.48 Billion in Indian equities in the latest week and that only dampened sentiments further. For the week, the USDINR touched a high of 83.757/$ and a low of 84.182/$.
BRENT CRUDE FALLS BOUNCES TO $79.66/BBL ON GEOPOLITICAL RISK
After hovering above $80/bbl for 4 weeks in a row, oil fell below $80 decisively in the first week of August. The trigger for the sharp fall in oil prices was the prospect of the US economy slowing, combined with a slowdown in the Chinese economy. That is not great news for oil, especially considering its dependence on robust demand in recent years.
|Date
|Price ($/bbl)
|Open ($/bbl)
|High ($/bbl)
|Low ($/bbl)
|Jul 15, 2024
|84.85
|85.10
|85.37
|84.42
|Jul 16, 2024
|83.73
|84.78
|84.86
|83.30
|Jul 17, 2024
|85.08
|83.66
|85.20
|83.43
|Jul 18, 2024
|85.11
|85.23
|85.81
|84.22
|Jul 19, 2024
|82.63
|84.72
|85.35
|82.56
|Jul 22, 2024
|82.40
|82.80
|83.22
|81.60
|Jul 23, 2024
|81.01
|82.25
|82.79
|80.51
|Jul 24, 2024
|81.71
|81.46
|82.23
|80.93
|Jul 25, 2024
|82.37
|81.58
|82.53
|80.09
|Jul 26, 2024
|81.13
|82.40
|82.71
|80.33
|Jul 29, 2024
|79.78
|81.30
|81.74
|79.36
|Jul 30, 2024
|78.63
|79.64
|79.99
|78.43
|Jul 31, 2024
|80.72
|79.02
|80.95
|79.02
|Aug 01, 2024
|79.52
|81.44
|81.80
|79.43
|Aug 02, 2024
|76.81
|79.98
|80.46
|76.42
|Aug 05, 2024
|76.30
|77.61
|77.74
|75.05
|Aug 06, 2024
|76.48
|77.45
|77.85
|75.58
|Aug 07, 2024
|78.33
|76.16
|78.87
|75.95
|Aug 08, 2024
|79.16
|78.55
|79.37
|77.63
|Aug 09, 2024
|79.66
|79.03
|79.83
|78.77
Data Source: Bloomberg
Things have just gone from bad to worse in the Middle East and West Asia. Israel and Iran look to be close to an all-out war and this could force most of the major countries in the world to take sides. Despite the tensions, the China slowdown story appears to be dominating and that has got burnished by the US slowdown story that has been added to it. China remains the world’s largest importer of crude and has a larger-than-life role in deciding crude prices. Also, weak demand in the US would mean a glut of US supply. For the week, Brent crude touched a high of $79.83/bbl and a low of $75.05/bbl.
SPOT GOLD HOLDS ITS LUSTRE ABOVE THE $2,400/OZ MARK
The table below captures the international spot prices of gold in dollars per troy ounce (oz). A troy ounce is approximately 31.1035 grams.
|Date
|Price ($/oz)
|Open ($/oz)
|High ($/oz)
|Low ($/oz)
|Jul 15, 2024
|2,422.07
|2,409.50
|2,439.74
|2,401.35
|Jul 16, 2024
|2,468.57
|2,424.80
|2,469.91
|2,423.54
|Jul 17, 2024
|2,458.38
|2,476.22
|2,483.78
|2,451.60
|Jul 18, 2024
|2,444.97
|2,460.13
|2,475.02
|2,440.41
|Jul 19, 2024
|2,400.79
|2,445.34
|2,446.29
|2,393.92
|Jul 22, 2024
|2,397.65
|2,400.41
|2,412.32
|2,384.00
|Jul 23, 2024
|2,409.21
|2,396.80
|2,412.15
|2,388.26
|Jul 24, 2024
|2,397.59
|2,408.94
|2,432.05
|2,396.50
|Jul 25, 2024
|2,364.50
|2,398.49
|2,401.32
|2,353.19
|Jul 26, 2024
|2,385.57
|2,364.30
|2,390.82
|2,355.89
|Jul 29, 2024
|2,383.54
|2,387.20
|2,403.23
|2,369.77
|Jul 30, 2024
|2,408.43
|2,383.66
|2,413.00
|2,376.51
|Jul 31, 2024
|2,448.10
|2,410.09
|2,451.00
|2,403.86
|Aug 01, 2024
|2,445.42
|2,448.10
|2,462.40
|2,430.25
|Aug 02, 2024
|2,443.29
|2,445.16
|2,477.72
|2,410.83
|Aug 05, 2024
|2,407.65
|2,443.27
|2,458.80
|2,364.40
|Aug 06, 2024
|2,389.37
|2,410.01
|2,418.35
|2,381.79
|Aug 07, 2024
|2,381.53
|2,389.67
|2,407.05
|2,379.05
|Aug 08, 2024
|2,426.75
|2,382.43
|2,427.80
|2,380.70
|Aug 09, 2024
|2,431.14
|2,424.55
|2,437.10
|2,416.98
Data Source: Bloomberg
Gold opened the week lower at $2,407.65/oz but eventually closed the week at a higher level at $2,431.14/oz in the spot gold market. The Fed hint at rate cuts in September makes gold more attractive as it reduces the opportunity cost of holding gold. Dollar weakness and central bank buying are also likely to propel gold demand. In addition, the worsening crisis in West Asia will make gold the preferred commodity for safety hunters. Gold traders are betting on 2-3 Fed rates cuts in 2024, and few more in 2025. During the week, gold touched a high of $2,459/oz and a low of $2,364/oz.
