Weekly Musings – Macro Quartet for the week ending July 12, 2024

WHY ARE GOLD PRICES AT SUCH DIZZY HEIGHTS?
As the week concluded, the price of spot gold in the international market closed above $2,400/oz (1 troy ounce is 31.1035 grams). One can understand gold prices rising when there is geopolitical uncertainty. However, the geopolitical uncertainty in the form of Middle East, West Asia, China, and Ukraine is much lower today. Here is what is driving gold higher.
Gold has been the rocking asset and amidst all the volatility in other asset classes, gold has maintained its secular upward move. Let us now turn to the US bond yields and dollar index.
US BOND YIELDS SOFTEN; AS DOES THE DOLLAR INDEX
Two macro variables that set the tone for the global macros are the US bond yields and the US dollar index (DXY). Let us first look at the US 10-year bond yields.
|Date
|Price (%)
|Open (%)
|High (%)
|Low (%)
|Jul 08, 2024
|4.280
|4.290
|4.317
|4.265
|Jul 09, 2024
|4.298
|4.282
|4.329
|4.274
|Jul 10, 2024
|4.282
|4.296
|4.312
|4.267
|Jul 11, 2024
|4.212
|4.288
|4.315
|4.168
|Jul 12, 2024
|4.187
|4.209
|4.253
|4.174
Data Source: Bloomberg
US bond yields started the week at slightly subdued levels of 4.280%, but gradually edged lower to close at 4.187% levels towards the end of the week. Bond yields had jumped up two weeks back on expectations that there was a strong chance of Trump 2.0 in November, when the US went to elections. That spike in bond yields is over and the last two weeks saw bond yields tapering. If the Fed minutes were a key trigger for lower bond yields in the previous week, the 30 bps fall in consumer inflation in the US was the trigger in the current week. For now, the CME Fedwatch is betting heavily on two rate cuts in 2024 and 4-5 more rate cuts in 2025; something that is pushing down bond yields. Let us now turn to the US dollar index (DXY), a barometer of dollar strength.
|Date
|Price (%)
|Open (%)
|High (%)
|Low (%)
|Jul 08, 2024
|105.00
|104.88
|105.03
|104.80
|Jul 09, 2024
|105.13
|104.99
|105.21
|104.96
|Jul 10, 2024
|105.05
|105.12
|105.17
|104.98
|Jul 11, 2024
|104.44
|104.99
|105.00
|104.08
|Jul 12, 2024
|104.09
|104.52
|104.55
|104.04
Data Source: Bloomberg
In a week when the bond yields fell sharply post the FOMC minutes, the dollar index was not far behind. In June, we had seen dollar strength amidst weakness in the Euro and the Yen. That is done and dusted. For the week, the dollar index started on a steady note, opening at the 105.00 levels, and steadily tapered through the week, before closing the week at 104.09 levels after the June inflation announcement at 3.0%. During the week, the dollar index (DXY) scaled a high of 105.17 and a low of 104.04.
INDIA BOND YIELDS END THE WEEK ON A FLAT NOTE
The India 10-year bond yields has been oscillating above and below the 7% mark. In the latest week to July 12, 2024, the 10-year benchmark yields stayed well below the 7% mark, despite expectations of higher inflation. The consumer inflation data for June came in higher at 5.08%, but that was factored into the yields. We could see a small bounce next week.
|Date
|Price (%)
|Open (%)
|High (%)
|Low (%)
|Jun 17, 2024
|6.984
|6.980
|6.991
|6.975
|Jun 18, 2024
|6.981
|6.998
|6.998
|6.981
|Jun 19, 2024
|6.974
|6.981
|6.981
|6.964
|Jun 20, 2024
|6.976
|6.984
|6.984
|6.970
|Jun 21, 2024
|6.973
|6.984
|6.984
|6.972
|Jun 24, 2024
|6.971
|6.979
|6.979
|6.954
|Jun 25, 2024
|6.983
|6.972
|6.989
|6.969
|Jun 26, 2024
|6.997
|6.998
|7.001
|6.984
|Jun 27, 2024
|7.000
|7.006
|7.009
|6.987
|Jun 28, 2024
|7.008
|6.998
|7.020
|6.992
|Jul 01, 2024
|7.013
|7.023
|7.024
|7.010
|Jul 02, 2024
|7.009
|7.009
|7.009
|7.009
|Jul 02, 2024
|7.001
|7.009
|7.009
|6.999
|Jul 04, 2024
|6.998
|6.992
|7.001
|6.989
|Jul 05, 2024
|6.993
|7.016
|7.016
|6.987
|Jul 08, 2024
|6.989
|6.989
|6.991
|6.983
|Jul 09, 2024
|6.989
|7.006
|7.006
|6.983
|Jul 10, 2024
|6.976
|6.995
|6.995
|6.975
|Jul 11, 2024
|6.982
|6.982
|6.982
|6.982
|Jul 12, 2024
|6.986
|6.975
|6.988
|6.972
Data Source: RBI
During the week, the bond yield opened at 6.989% and closed at 6.986%. The June CPI inflation in India came in higher at 5.08% on Friday evening, so we could see some residual impact in the coming week. During the week, India 10-year bond yields touched a high of 7.006% and a low of 6.972%. With the fiscal deficit and the current account deficit hinting at subdued yields, the big question mark would still be on the monsoon spread and intensity. That is, assuming that the food inflation does not get into double digits.
RUPEE UNDER PRESSURE ON OIL PRICE WORRIES
With the dollar index falling to 104 levels; the rupee was expected to strengthen, but it weakened to close around the 83.513/$ mark.
|Date
|Price (₹/$)
|Open (₹/$)
|High (₹/$)
|Low (₹/$)
|Jun 17, 2024
|83.500
|83.523
|83.567
|83.503
|Jun 18, 2024
|83.330
|83.498
|83.560
|83.322
|Jun 19, 2024
|83.460
|83.394
|83.491
|83.340
|Jun 20, 2024
|83.620
|83.422
|83.684
|83.417
|Jun 21, 2024
|83.568
|83.630
|83.631
|83.498
|Jun 24, 2024
|83.450
|83.563
|83.590
|83.410
|Jun 25, 2024
|83.403
|83.439
|83.510
|83.394
|Jun 26, 2024
|83.560
|83.452
|83.632
|83.413
|Jun 27, 2024
|83.438
|83.579
|83.596
|83.408
|Jun 28, 2024
|83.355
|83.458
|83.492
|83.329
|Jul 01, 2024
|83.438
|83.380
|83.479
|83.349
|Jul 02, 2024
|83.500
|83.440
|83.567
|83.422
|Jul 02, 2024
|83.520
|83.497
|83.564
|83.435
|Jul 04, 2024
|83.475
|83.495
|83.561
|83.463
|Jul 05, 2024
|83.500
|83.503
|83.532
|83.458
|Jul 08, 2024
|83.500
|83.495
|83.522
|83.434
|Jul 09, 2024
|83.465
|83.479
|83.522
|83.452
|Jul 10, 2024
|83.510
|83.492
|83.545
|83.465
|Jul 11, 2024
|83.507
|83.518
|83.607
|83.472
|Jul 12, 2024
|83.513
|83.507
|83.564
|83.476
Data Source: RBI
Just about 3 weeks back, we saw the rupee weaken to a level of 83.684/$. That remains a closing low for the rupee. In the recent week, the rupee made several attempts to get close to that mark. With controlled current account deficit (CAD) and FPIs infusing $6.80 Billion in last 5 weeks, the expectation would have been for the rupee to strengthen. However, two factors are working against the rupee. Firstly, the US dollar continues to harden against the European currencies and that is putting pressure on the rupee. Secondly, oil prices stayed elevated above $85/bbl, and that is also putting pressure on the Indian rupee. For the week, the USDINR touched a high of 83.434/$ and a low of 83.607/$.
BRENT CRUDE HOLDS ABOVE $85/BBL ON ROBUST US DEMAND
After hovering below $80/bbl in the early part of June 2024, the oil prices stayed above $85 during the recent week. This week, Brent Crude held above $85/bbl. Even the WTI Crude is now trading above $81/bbl and this has been largely triggered by the sharper than expected drawdown in the US API oil inventories. Even in the latest week, the draw down was unexpectedly high at -1.9 Million barrels. The US demand for oil remains very robust.
|Date
|Price ($/bbl)
|Open ($/bbl)
|High ($/bbl)
|Low ($/bbl)
|Jun 17, 2024
|83.52
|82.07
|83.79
|81.54
|Jun 18, 2024
|84.53
|83.62
|84.70
|82.97
|Jun 19, 2024
|84.29
|84.61
|84.98
|84.17
|Jun 20, 2024
|84.86
|84.40
|85.14
|84.19
|Jun 21, 2024
|84.33
|84.78
|85.30
|83.95
|Jun 24, 2024
|86.01
|84.99
|86.16
|84.71
|Jun 25, 2024
|85.01
|86.06
|86.23
|84.74
|Jun 26, 2024
|85.25
|84.89
|85.81
|84.47
|Jun 27, 2024
|86.39
|85.01
|86.50
|84.88
|Jun 28, 2024
|86.41
|86.56
|87.22
|86.24
|Jul 01, 2024
|86.60
|84.90
|86.88
|84.85
|Jul 02, 2024
|86.24
|86.71
|87.46
|86.16
|Jul 02, 2024
|87.34
|86.44
|87.39
|85.89
|Jul 04, 2024
|87.43
|87.09
|87.59
|86.51
|Jul 05, 2024
|86.54
|87.45
|87.95
|86.49
|Jul 08, 2024
|85.75
|86.74
|86.92
|85.56
|Jul 09, 2024
|84.66
|85.67
|85.85
|84.53
|Jul 10, 2024
|85.08
|84.92
|85.66
|84.00
|Jul 11, 2024
|85.40
|85.45
|85.89
|84.64
|Jul 12, 2024
|85.03
|85.69
|86.35
|84.95
Data Source: Bloomberg
Oil prices held above the $85/bbl mark in the week. The concerns are centred around robust US demand for oil and the Russian plan to cut supplies of oil sharply later this year. More than the OPEC meet, it was the sharp drawdown of -1.95 Million barrels of crude that triggered fears of supply struggling to meet robust US oil demand. For now, the demand supply gap is likely to continue to favour the oil producers. For the week, Brent crude touched a high of $86.92/bbl and a low of $84.00/bbl.
SPOT GOLD SPIKES TO WEEKLY CLOSE OF $2,411/OZ
The table below captures the international spot prices of gold in dollars per troy ounce (oz). A troy ounce is approximately 31.1035 grams.
|Date
|Price ($/oz)
|Open ($/oz)
|High ($/oz)
|Low ($/oz)
|Jun 17, 2024
|2,318.87
|2,332.20
|2,333.48
|2,310.02
|Jun 18, 2024
|2,328.33
|2,319.38
|2,333.25
|2,306.63
|Jun 19, 2024
|2,327.48
|2,329.79
|2,335.10
|2,323.84
|Jun 20, 2024
|2,359.63
|2,329.15
|2,365.52
|2,327.30
|Jun 21, 2024
|2,321.51
|2,360.91
|2,368.77
|2,316.82
|Jun 24, 2024
|2,332.93
|2,321.60
|2,335.02
|2,317.37
|Jun 25, 2024
|2,319.01
|2,333.25
|2,337.26
|2,315.56
|Jun 26, 2024
|2,297.91
|2,320.00
|2,323.95
|2,293.70
|Jun 27, 2024
|2,327.45
|2,299.80
|2,331.00
|2,296.50
|Jun 28, 2024
|2,325.71
|2,327.75
|2,339.79
|2,319.15
|Jul 01, 2024
|2,331.70
|2,326.46
|2,338.72
|2,318.55
|Jul 02, 2024
|2,329.28
|2,332.05
|2,336.90
|2,319.24
|Jul 02, 2024
|2,356.06
|2,328.00
|2,365.06
|2,326.93
|Jul 04, 2024
|2,356.12
|2,353.70
|2,362.64
|2,350.76
|Jul 05, 2024
|2,391.46
|2,358.01
|2,393.04
|2,354.03
|Jul 08, 2024
|2,358.80
|2,391.77
|2,391.85
|2,351.16
|Jul 09, 2024
|2,363.58
|2,358.60
|2,371.52
|2,349.59
|Jul 10, 2024
|2,371.07
|2,363.80
|2,386.75
|2,362.73
|Jul 11, 2024
|2,414.78
|2,371.58
|2,424.62
|2,370.83
|Jul 12, 2024
|2,411.27
|2,416.47
|2,418.37
|2,391.52
Data Source: Bloomberg
The rally in gold prices came this week largely on the back of dollar index weakness. However, persistent central bank buying and retail demand is also boost gold demand. Gold closed the previous week at $2,391/oz, but closed sharply higher at $2,411/oz this week. Gold traders are also betting on rates cuts being more aggressive in 2025, which will help reduce the opportunity cost of holding gold. Gold may also catch up with the silver rally to respect the gold/silver ratio relationship. During the week, gold touched a high of $2,425/oz and a low of $2,350/oz.
