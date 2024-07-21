Weekly Musings – Macro Quartet for the week ending July 19, 2024

HIGHER CAD COULD WEAKEN RUPEE IN FY25

The big story in the last few weeks has been the persistent weakening of the rupee. The rupee closed the latest week at 83.73/$ and even touched a lifetime low in this week. In addition, the dollar strengthening against the Euro and the Yen has also weakened the rupee. Even as oil prices stay above $80/bbl, a new concern is that the current account deficit (CAD) for FY25 may be higher than the FY24 levels. In FY24, the government of India reported a current account surplus in the fourth quarter, as a result of which the full year CAD was just about 0.7% of GDP. However, FY25 could be a tougher proposition and for that we need to understand the trade data for the first quarter.

Macro Trade Variables

(FY Cumulative) FY25 ($ bn)

(Apr-Jun) FY25 ($ bn) (Apr-May) FY24 ($ bn)

(Apr-Jun) Change (%)

YOY Merchandise Exports 109.96 73.12 103.89 5.84% Merchandise Imports 172.23 116.01 160.05 7.61% Total Merchandise Trade 282.19 189.13 263.94 6.91% Merchandise Trade Deficit -62.27 -42.89 -56.16 10.88% Services Exports 90.37 60.49 80.57 12.16% Services Imports 50.67 33.91 45.45 11.49% Total Services Trade 141.04 94.40 126.02 11.92% Services Trade Surplus 39.70 26.58 35.12 13.04% Combined Exports 200.33 133.61 184.46 8.60% Combined Imports 222.90 149.92 205.50 8.47% Overall Trade Volume 423.23 283.53 389.96 8.53% Overall Trade Deficit -22.57 -16.31 -21.04 7.27%

Data Source: DGFT and RBI

The above data pertains to the first quarter of FY25 and comprises of the overall trade deficit for the first quarter. The overall deficit (merchandise deficit plus services surplus) is the most important component of the current account deficit. Here are key points.

For FY24, the overall trade deficit stood at $79.3 Billion. However, the net impact of the primary outflows and secondary inflows were positive to the tune of $56.1 Billion; resulting in a net CAD of $23.2 Billion. That is around 0.7% of the GDP. How will it look in the current year.

As of the close of Q1, the overall deficit stands at $22.5 Billion, which extrapolate into about $90 Billion. However, that would be partially neutralized by the net impact of the primary outflows and secondary inflows. That impact is likely to come down from $56.1 Billion to the normal range of $45-50 Billion. Hence we could see the CAD for the year at closer to $45 Billion, which would be closer to 1.4% of GDP. That is a key factor that is putting pressure on the Indian rupee in the recent few weeks.

But the actual situation may not be all that bad. Last year, the Indian economy reported much higher CAD in the initial quarters, but it tapered in subsequent quarters. It is very likely that India may be able to push the CAD closer to 1% of GDP in FY25, which should be good enough. But, for now, the rupee remains under pressure.

US BOND YIELDS INCH UP; AS DOES THE DOLLAR INDEX

Two macro variables that set the tone for the global macros are the US bond yields and the US dollar index (DXY). Let us first look at the US 10-year bond yields.

Date Price (%) Open (%) High (%) Low (%) Jul 15, 2024 4.231 4.243 4.249 4.198 Jul 16, 2024 4.160 4.222 4.222 4.156 Jul 17, 2024 4.160 4.161 4.196 4.144 Jul 18, 2024 4.202 4.161 4.206 4.156 Jul 19, 2024 4.243 4.192 4.250 4.185

Data Source: Bloomberg

US bond yields started the week at slightly subdued levels of 4.231%, but gradually edged higher to close at 4.243% levels towards the end of the week. Bond yields had jumped up about 3 weeks back on expectations of a strong possibility of Trump 2.0 in November, when the US went to the hustings. That spike in bond yields is over and the last two weeks saw bond yields tapering. Data has been favouring lower bond yields. While the 30 bps fall in consumer inflation pulled down the yields, the willingness of the Fed to cut rates in September is still a matter of debate. During the week, the US bond yields touched a weekly high of 4.250% and a low of 4.144%. For now, the CME Fedwatch is betting heavily on two rate cuts in 2024 and 4-5 more rate cuts in 2025; but you can never be too sure. Let us now turn to the US dollar index (DXY), a barometer of dollar strength.

Date Price (%) Open (%) High (%) Low (%) Jul 15, 2024 104.19 104.08 104.32 104.03 Jul 16, 2024 104.27 104.25 104.51 104.20 Jul 17, 2024 103.75 104.22 104.29 103.65 Jul 18, 2024 104.17 103.70 104.23 103.65 Jul 19, 2024 104.36 104.15 104.42 104.15

Data Source: Bloomberg

In a week when the bond yields edged up on larger than expected drawdowns in oil inventories, the dollar index was not far behind. In June, we had seen dollar strength amidst weakness in the Euro and the Yen. That is over for now. For the week, the dollar index started on a steady note, opening at the 104.19 levels, and steadily inching higher to close the week at 104.36 levels. During the week, the dollar index (DXY) scaled a high of 104.51 and a low of 103.65.

INDIA BOND YIELDS END THE WEEK SLIGHTLY LOWER

The India 10-year bond yields have been below the 7% mark for 2 weeks in a row. In the latest week to July 19, 2024, the 10-year benchmark yields stayed well below the 7% mark, despite expectations of higher food inflation to continue in the next few months. The India CPI inflation for June was higher at 5.08%, but that was factored into the yields. For now, 7.00% looks like the upper resistance for bond yields.

Date Price (%) Open (%) High (%) Low (%) Jun 24, 2024 6.971 6.979 6.979 6.954 Jun 25, 2024 6.983 6.972 6.989 6.969 Jun 26, 2024 6.997 6.998 7.001 6.984 Jun 27, 2024 7.000 7.006 7.009 6.987 Jun 28, 2024 7.008 6.998 7.020 6.992 Jul 01, 2024 7.013 7.023 7.024 7.010 Jul 02, 2024 7.009 7.009 7.009 7.009 Jul 03, 2024 7.001 7.009 7.009 6.999 Jul 04, 2024 6.998 6.992 7.001 6.989 Jul 05, 2024 6.993 7.016 7.016 6.987 Jul 08, 2024 6.989 6.989 6.991 6.983 Jul 09, 2024 6.989 7.006 7.006 6.983 Jul 10, 2024 6.976 6.995 6.995 6.975 Jul 11, 2024 6.982 6.982 6.982 6.982 Jul 12, 2024 6.986 6.975 6.988 6.972 Jul 15, 2024 6.981 7.005 7.005 6.977 Jul 16, 2024 6.966 6.977 6.977 6.963 Jul 17, 2024 6.966 6.977 6.977 6.963 Jul 18, 2024 6.966 6.970 6.970 6.959 Jul 19, 2024 6.965 6.976 6.976 6.962

Data Source: RBI

During the week, the bond yield opened at 6.981% and closed at 6.965%. The June CPI inflation in India came in higher at 5.08% last week, and the residual impact was seen in this week. However, the higher than expected WPI inflation has indicated that the RBI may cut rates soon to ensure that the higher costs don’t start hitting corporate profit growth. During the week, India 10-year bond yields touched a high of 7.005% and a low of 6.959%. With the fiscal deficit and the current account deficit hinting at subdued yields, a lot will depend on whether normal monsoons could really tame food inflation.

RUPEE PRESSURED BY CAD WORRIES

With the dollar index almost flat at 104.36 levels; the rupee was expected to strengthen, but it weakened to close around the 83.724/$ mark.

Date Price (₹/$) Open (₹/$) High (₹/$) Low (₹/$) Jun 24, 2024 83.450 83.563 83.590 83.410 Jun 25, 2024 83.403 83.439 83.510 83.394 Jun 26, 2024 83.560 83.452 83.632 83.413 Jun 27, 2024 83.438 83.579 83.596 83.408 Jun 28, 2024 83.355 83.458 83.492 83.329 Jul 01, 2024 83.438 83.380 83.479 83.349 Jul 02, 2024 83.500 83.440 83.567 83.422 Jul 03, 2024 83.520 83.497 83.564 83.435 Jul 04, 2024 83.475 83.495 83.561 83.463 Jul 05, 2024 83.500 83.503 83.532 83.458 Jul 08, 2024 83.500 83.495 83.522 83.434 Jul 09, 2024 83.465 83.479 83.522 83.452 Jul 10, 2024 83.510 83.492 83.545 83.465 Jul 11, 2024 83.507 83.518 83.607 83.472 Jul 12, 2024 83.513 83.507 83.564 83.476 Jul 15, 2024 83.551 83.507 83.628 83.493 Jul 16, 2024 83.524 83.590 83.626 83.530 Jul 17, 2024 83.580 83.532 83.592 83.494 Jul 18, 2024 83.580 83.576 83.682 83.555 Jul 19, 2024 83.724 83.668 83.741 83.596

Data Source: RBI

Just about 4 weeks back, we had seen the rupee weaken to 83.684/$. That remained a closing low for the rupee; till that level was officially breached this week. In the recent week, the rupee made several attempts to get close to that mark; and finally succeeded in breaking above that level on the last trading day of the week. With controlled current account deficit (CAD) in FY24 and FPIs infusing $8.65 Billion in last 5 weeks, the expectation would have been for the rupee to stabilize. However, two factors are working against the rupee. Firstly, the US dollar continues to harden against the European currencies and that is putting pressure on the rupee. Secondly, even though oil prices tapered, there are now concerns that the current account deficit (CAD) for FY25 could be closer to 1% of GDP. For the week, the USDINR touched a high of 83.493/$ and a low of 83.741/$.

BRENT CRUDE FALLS BELOW $83/BBL ON CHINA WORRIES

After hovering around $85/bbl in the first four days of the week, oil but witnessed a sharp fall in the last day of trading on Friday, July 19, 2024. What worked against oil was the sharper than expected slowdown in Chinese demand, which has hit crude prices and the prices of core metals.

Date Price ($/bbl) Open ($/bbl) High ($/bbl) Low ($/bbl) Jun 24, 2024 86.01 84.99 86.16 84.71 Jun 25, 2024 85.01 86.06 86.23 84.74 Jun 26, 2024 85.25 84.89 85.81 84.47 Jun 27, 2024 86.39 85.01 86.50 84.88 Jun 28, 2024 86.41 86.56 87.22 86.24 Jul 01, 2024 86.60 84.90 86.88 84.85 Jul 02, 2024 86.24 86.71 87.46 86.16 Jul 03, 2024 87.34 86.44 87.39 85.89 Jul 04, 2024 87.43 87.09 87.59 86.51 Jul 05, 2024 86.54 87.45 87.95 86.49 Jul 08, 2024 85.75 86.74 86.92 85.56 Jul 09, 2024 84.66 85.67 85.85 84.53 Jul 10, 2024 85.08 84.92 85.66 84.00 Jul 11, 2024 85.40 85.45 85.89 84.64 Jul 12, 2024 85.03 85.69 86.35 84.95 Jul 15, 2024 84.85 85.10 85.37 84.42 Jul 16, 2024 83.73 84.78 84.86 83.30 Jul 17, 2024 85.08 83.66 85.20 83.43 Jul 18, 2024 85.11 85.23 85.81 84.22 Jul 19, 2024 82.63 84.72 85.35 82.56

Data Source: Bloomberg

Oil prices held above the $85/bbl mark in the week before falling below $83/bbl on Friday. The concerns are centred around a strong dollar and weakness in Chinese demand for oil on the back of lower than expected growth rate. The China factor subdued the robust oil demand argument as China appeared to be struggling to grow. For now, the demand supply gap is likely to continue, although Chinese demand could be the joker in the pack. For the week, Brent crude touched a high of $85.81/bbl and a low of $82.56/bbl.

SPOT GOLD TAPERS TO WEEKLY CLOSE OF $2,401/OZ

The table below captures the international spot prices of gold in dollars per troy ounce (oz). A troy ounce is approximately 31.1035 grams.

Date Price ($/oz) Open ($/oz) High ($/oz) Low ($/oz) Jun 24, 2024 2,332.93 2,321.60 2,335.02 2,317.37 Jun 25, 2024 2,319.01 2,333.25 2,337.26 2,315.56 Jun 26, 2024 2,297.91 2,320.00 2,323.95 2,293.70 Jun 27, 2024 2,327.45 2,299.80 2,331.00 2,296.50 Jun 28, 2024 2,325.71 2,327.75 2,339.79 2,319.15 Jul 01, 2024 2,331.70 2,326.46 2,338.72 2,318.55 Jul 02, 2024 2,329.28 2,332.05 2,336.90 2,319.24 Jul 03, 2024 2,356.06 2,328.00 2,365.06 2,326.93 Jul 04, 2024 2,356.12 2,353.70 2,362.64 2,350.76 Jul 05, 2024 2,391.46 2,358.01 2,393.04 2,354.03 Jul 08, 2024 2,358.80 2,391.77 2,391.85 2,351.16 Jul 09, 2024 2,363.58 2,358.60 2,371.52 2,349.59 Jul 10, 2024 2,371.07 2,363.80 2,386.75 2,362.73 Jul 11, 2024 2,414.78 2,371.58 2,424.62 2,370.83 Jul 12, 2024 2,411.27 2,416.47 2,418.37 2,391.52 Jul 15, 2024 2,422.07 2,409.50 2,439.74 2,401.35 Jul 16, 2024 2,468.57 2,424.80 2,469.91 2,423.54 Jul 17, 2024 2,458.38 2,476.22 2,483.78 2,451.60 Jul 18, 2024 2,444.97 2,460.13 2,475.02 2,440.41 Jul 19, 2024 2,400.79 2,445.34 2,446.29 2,393.92

Data Source: Bloomberg

Gold closed the week lower at $2,400.79/oz in the spot gold market. In the last few days, price of gold had spiked decisively above $2,400/oz The rally in gold prices in the last couple of weeks came on the back of dollar weakness and central bank buying. Gold closed the week lower at $2,401/oz, falling sharply in the last 4 days of the week. Gold traders are betting on Fed rates cuts in 2025, which reduces the opportunity cost of holding gold. During the week, gold touched a high of $2,484/oz and a low of $2,401/oz.