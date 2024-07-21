Weekly Musings – Macro Quartet for the week ending July 19, 2024

HIGHER CAD COULD WEAKEN RUPEE IN FY25
The big story in the last few weeks has been the persistent weakening of the rupee. The rupee closed the latest week at 83.73/$ and even touched a lifetime low in this week. In addition, the dollar strengthening against the Euro and the Yen has also weakened the rupee. Even as oil prices stay above $80/bbl, a new concern is that the current account deficit (CAD) for FY25 may be higher than the FY24 levels. In FY24, the government of India reported a current account surplus in the fourth quarter, as a result of which the full year CAD was just about 0.7% of GDP. However, FY25 could be a tougher proposition and for that we need to understand the trade data for the first quarter.
|Macro Trade Variables
(FY Cumulative)
|FY25 ($ bn)
(Apr-Jun)
|FY25 ($ bn)
(Apr-May)
|FY24 ($ bn)
(Apr-Jun)
|Change (%)
YOY
|Merchandise Exports
|109.96
|73.12
|103.89
|5.84%
|Merchandise Imports
|172.23
|116.01
|160.05
|7.61%
|Total Merchandise Trade
|282.19
|189.13
|263.94
|6.91%
|Merchandise Trade Deficit
|-62.27
|-42.89
|-56.16
|10.88%
|Services Exports
|90.37
|60.49
|80.57
|12.16%
|Services Imports
|50.67
|33.91
|45.45
|11.49%
|Total Services Trade
|141.04
|94.40
|126.02
|11.92%
|Services Trade Surplus
|39.70
|26.58
|35.12
|13.04%
|Combined Exports
|200.33
|133.61
|184.46
|8.60%
|Combined Imports
|222.90
|149.92
|205.50
|8.47%
|Overall Trade Volume
|423.23
|283.53
|389.96
|8.53%
|Overall Trade Deficit
|-22.57
|-16.31
|-21.04
|7.27%
Data Source: DGFT and RBI
The above data pertains to the first quarter of FY25 and comprises of the overall trade deficit for the first quarter. The overall deficit (merchandise deficit plus services surplus) is the most important component of the current account deficit. Here are key points.
But the actual situation may not be all that bad. Last year, the Indian economy reported much higher CAD in the initial quarters, but it tapered in subsequent quarters. It is very likely that India may be able to push the CAD closer to 1% of GDP in FY25, which should be good enough. But, for now, the rupee remains under pressure.
US BOND YIELDS INCH UP; AS DOES THE DOLLAR INDEX
Two macro variables that set the tone for the global macros are the US bond yields and the US dollar index (DXY). Let us first look at the US 10-year bond yields.
|Date
|Price (%)
|Open (%)
|High (%)
|Low (%)
|Jul 15, 2024
|4.231
|4.243
|4.249
|4.198
|Jul 16, 2024
|4.160
|4.222
|4.222
|4.156
|Jul 17, 2024
|4.160
|4.161
|4.196
|4.144
|Jul 18, 2024
|4.202
|4.161
|4.206
|4.156
|Jul 19, 2024
|4.243
|4.192
|4.250
|4.185
Data Source: Bloomberg
US bond yields started the week at slightly subdued levels of 4.231%, but gradually edged higher to close at 4.243% levels towards the end of the week. Bond yields had jumped up about 3 weeks back on expectations of a strong possibility of Trump 2.0 in November, when the US went to the hustings. That spike in bond yields is over and the last two weeks saw bond yields tapering. Data has been favouring lower bond yields. While the 30 bps fall in consumer inflation pulled down the yields, the willingness of the Fed to cut rates in September is still a matter of debate. During the week, the US bond yields touched a weekly high of 4.250% and a low of 4.144%. For now, the CME Fedwatch is betting heavily on two rate cuts in 2024 and 4-5 more rate cuts in 2025; but you can never be too sure. Let us now turn to the US dollar index (DXY), a barometer of dollar strength.
|Date
|Price (%)
|Open (%)
|High (%)
|Low (%)
|Jul 15, 2024
|104.19
|104.08
|104.32
|104.03
|Jul 16, 2024
|104.27
|104.25
|104.51
|104.20
|Jul 17, 2024
|103.75
|104.22
|104.29
|103.65
|Jul 18, 2024
|104.17
|103.70
|104.23
|103.65
|Jul 19, 2024
|104.36
|104.15
|104.42
|104.15
Data Source: Bloomberg
In a week when the bond yields edged up on larger than expected drawdowns in oil inventories, the dollar index was not far behind. In June, we had seen dollar strength amidst weakness in the Euro and the Yen. That is over for now. For the week, the dollar index started on a steady note, opening at the 104.19 levels, and steadily inching higher to close the week at 104.36 levels. During the week, the dollar index (DXY) scaled a high of 104.51 and a low of 103.65.
INDIA BOND YIELDS END THE WEEK SLIGHTLY LOWER
The India 10-year bond yields have been below the 7% mark for 2 weeks in a row. In the latest week to July 19, 2024, the 10-year benchmark yields stayed well below the 7% mark, despite expectations of higher food inflation to continue in the next few months. The India CPI inflation for June was higher at 5.08%, but that was factored into the yields. For now, 7.00% looks like the upper resistance for bond yields.
|Date
|Price (%)
|Open (%)
|High (%)
|Low (%)
|Jun 24, 2024
|6.971
|6.979
|6.979
|6.954
|Jun 25, 2024
|6.983
|6.972
|6.989
|6.969
|Jun 26, 2024
|6.997
|6.998
|7.001
|6.984
|Jun 27, 2024
|7.000
|7.006
|7.009
|6.987
|Jun 28, 2024
|7.008
|6.998
|7.020
|6.992
|Jul 01, 2024
|7.013
|7.023
|7.024
|7.010
|Jul 02, 2024
|7.009
|7.009
|7.009
|7.009
|Jul 03, 2024
|7.001
|7.009
|7.009
|6.999
|Jul 04, 2024
|6.998
|6.992
|7.001
|6.989
|Jul 05, 2024
|6.993
|7.016
|7.016
|6.987
|Jul 08, 2024
|6.989
|6.989
|6.991
|6.983
|Jul 09, 2024
|6.989
|7.006
|7.006
|6.983
|Jul 10, 2024
|6.976
|6.995
|6.995
|6.975
|Jul 11, 2024
|6.982
|6.982
|6.982
|6.982
|Jul 12, 2024
|6.986
|6.975
|6.988
|6.972
|Jul 15, 2024
|6.981
|7.005
|7.005
|6.977
|Jul 16, 2024
|6.966
|6.977
|6.977
|6.963
|Jul 17, 2024
|6.966
|6.977
|6.977
|6.963
|Jul 18, 2024
|6.966
|6.970
|6.970
|6.959
|Jul 19, 2024
|6.965
|6.976
|6.976
|6.962
Data Source: RBI
During the week, the bond yield opened at 6.981% and closed at 6.965%. The June CPI inflation in India came in higher at 5.08% last week, and the residual impact was seen in this week. However, the higher than expected WPI inflation has indicated that the RBI may cut rates soon to ensure that the higher costs don’t start hitting corporate profit growth. During the week, India 10-year bond yields touched a high of 7.005% and a low of 6.959%. With the fiscal deficit and the current account deficit hinting at subdued yields, a lot will depend on whether normal monsoons could really tame food inflation.
RUPEE PRESSURED BY CAD WORRIES
With the dollar index almost flat at 104.36 levels; the rupee was expected to strengthen, but it weakened to close around the 83.724/$ mark.
|Date
|Price (₹/$)
|Open (₹/$)
|High (₹/$)
|Low (₹/$)
|Jun 24, 2024
|83.450
|83.563
|83.590
|83.410
|Jun 25, 2024
|83.403
|83.439
|83.510
|83.394
|Jun 26, 2024
|83.560
|83.452
|83.632
|83.413
|Jun 27, 2024
|83.438
|83.579
|83.596
|83.408
|Jun 28, 2024
|83.355
|83.458
|83.492
|83.329
|Jul 01, 2024
|83.438
|83.380
|83.479
|83.349
|Jul 02, 2024
|83.500
|83.440
|83.567
|83.422
|Jul 03, 2024
|83.520
|83.497
|83.564
|83.435
|Jul 04, 2024
|83.475
|83.495
|83.561
|83.463
|Jul 05, 2024
|83.500
|83.503
|83.532
|83.458
|Jul 08, 2024
|83.500
|83.495
|83.522
|83.434
|Jul 09, 2024
|83.465
|83.479
|83.522
|83.452
|Jul 10, 2024
|83.510
|83.492
|83.545
|83.465
|Jul 11, 2024
|83.507
|83.518
|83.607
|83.472
|Jul 12, 2024
|83.513
|83.507
|83.564
|83.476
|Jul 15, 2024
|83.551
|83.507
|83.628
|83.493
|Jul 16, 2024
|83.524
|83.590
|83.626
|83.530
|Jul 17, 2024
|83.580
|83.532
|83.592
|83.494
|Jul 18, 2024
|83.580
|83.576
|83.682
|83.555
|Jul 19, 2024
|83.724
|83.668
|83.741
|83.596
Data Source: RBI
Just about 4 weeks back, we had seen the rupee weaken to 83.684/$. That remained a closing low for the rupee; till that level was officially breached this week. In the recent week, the rupee made several attempts to get close to that mark; and finally succeeded in breaking above that level on the last trading day of the week. With controlled current account deficit (CAD) in FY24 and FPIs infusing $8.65 Billion in last 5 weeks, the expectation would have been for the rupee to stabilize. However, two factors are working against the rupee. Firstly, the US dollar continues to harden against the European currencies and that is putting pressure on the rupee. Secondly, even though oil prices tapered, there are now concerns that the current account deficit (CAD) for FY25 could be closer to 1% of GDP. For the week, the USDINR touched a high of 83.493/$ and a low of 83.741/$.
BRENT CRUDE FALLS BELOW $83/BBL ON CHINA WORRIES
After hovering around $85/bbl in the first four days of the week, oil but witnessed a sharp fall in the last day of trading on Friday, July 19, 2024. What worked against oil was the sharper than expected slowdown in Chinese demand, which has hit crude prices and the prices of core metals.
|Date
|Price ($/bbl)
|Open ($/bbl)
|High ($/bbl)
|Low ($/bbl)
|Jun 24, 2024
|86.01
|84.99
|86.16
|84.71
|Jun 25, 2024
|85.01
|86.06
|86.23
|84.74
|Jun 26, 2024
|85.25
|84.89
|85.81
|84.47
|Jun 27, 2024
|86.39
|85.01
|86.50
|84.88
|Jun 28, 2024
|86.41
|86.56
|87.22
|86.24
|Jul 01, 2024
|86.60
|84.90
|86.88
|84.85
|Jul 02, 2024
|86.24
|86.71
|87.46
|86.16
|Jul 03, 2024
|87.34
|86.44
|87.39
|85.89
|Jul 04, 2024
|87.43
|87.09
|87.59
|86.51
|Jul 05, 2024
|86.54
|87.45
|87.95
|86.49
|Jul 08, 2024
|85.75
|86.74
|86.92
|85.56
|Jul 09, 2024
|84.66
|85.67
|85.85
|84.53
|Jul 10, 2024
|85.08
|84.92
|85.66
|84.00
|Jul 11, 2024
|85.40
|85.45
|85.89
|84.64
|Jul 12, 2024
|85.03
|85.69
|86.35
|84.95
|Jul 15, 2024
|84.85
|85.10
|85.37
|84.42
|Jul 16, 2024
|83.73
|84.78
|84.86
|83.30
|Jul 17, 2024
|85.08
|83.66
|85.20
|83.43
|Jul 18, 2024
|85.11
|85.23
|85.81
|84.22
|Jul 19, 2024
|82.63
|84.72
|85.35
|82.56
Data Source: Bloomberg
Oil prices held above the $85/bbl mark in the week before falling below $83/bbl on Friday. The concerns are centred around a strong dollar and weakness in Chinese demand for oil on the back of lower than expected growth rate. The China factor subdued the robust oil demand argument as China appeared to be struggling to grow. For now, the demand supply gap is likely to continue, although Chinese demand could be the joker in the pack. For the week, Brent crude touched a high of $85.81/bbl and a low of $82.56/bbl.
SPOT GOLD TAPERS TO WEEKLY CLOSE OF $2,401/OZ
The table below captures the international spot prices of gold in dollars per troy ounce (oz). A troy ounce is approximately 31.1035 grams.
|Date
|Price ($/oz)
|Open ($/oz)
|High ($/oz)
|Low ($/oz)
|Jun 24, 2024
|2,332.93
|2,321.60
|2,335.02
|2,317.37
|Jun 25, 2024
|2,319.01
|2,333.25
|2,337.26
|2,315.56
|Jun 26, 2024
|2,297.91
|2,320.00
|2,323.95
|2,293.70
|Jun 27, 2024
|2,327.45
|2,299.80
|2,331.00
|2,296.50
|Jun 28, 2024
|2,325.71
|2,327.75
|2,339.79
|2,319.15
|Jul 01, 2024
|2,331.70
|2,326.46
|2,338.72
|2,318.55
|Jul 02, 2024
|2,329.28
|2,332.05
|2,336.90
|2,319.24
|Jul 03, 2024
|2,356.06
|2,328.00
|2,365.06
|2,326.93
|Jul 04, 2024
|2,356.12
|2,353.70
|2,362.64
|2,350.76
|Jul 05, 2024
|2,391.46
|2,358.01
|2,393.04
|2,354.03
|Jul 08, 2024
|2,358.80
|2,391.77
|2,391.85
|2,351.16
|Jul 09, 2024
|2,363.58
|2,358.60
|2,371.52
|2,349.59
|Jul 10, 2024
|2,371.07
|2,363.80
|2,386.75
|2,362.73
|Jul 11, 2024
|2,414.78
|2,371.58
|2,424.62
|2,370.83
|Jul 12, 2024
|2,411.27
|2,416.47
|2,418.37
|2,391.52
|Jul 15, 2024
|2,422.07
|2,409.50
|2,439.74
|2,401.35
|Jul 16, 2024
|2,468.57
|2,424.80
|2,469.91
|2,423.54
|Jul 17, 2024
|2,458.38
|2,476.22
|2,483.78
|2,451.60
|Jul 18, 2024
|2,444.97
|2,460.13
|2,475.02
|2,440.41
|Jul 19, 2024
|2,400.79
|2,445.34
|2,446.29
|2,393.92
Data Source: Bloomberg
Gold closed the week lower at $2,400.79/oz in the spot gold market. In the last few days, price of gold had spiked decisively above $2,400/oz The rally in gold prices in the last couple of weeks came on the back of dollar weakness and central bank buying. Gold closed the week lower at $2,401/oz, falling sharply in the last 4 days of the week. Gold traders are betting on Fed rates cuts in 2025, which reduces the opportunity cost of holding gold. During the week, gold touched a high of $2,484/oz and a low of $2,401/oz.
Related Tags
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.