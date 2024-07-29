Weekly Musings – Macro Quartet for the week ending July 26, 2024

WHAT THE RED SEA CRISIS MEANS FOR GLOBAL INVESTORS?

In the last few months, the crisis in the Middle East began with the Hamas attacks on Israel. It soon involved other nations like Syria, Iran, and Lebanon and threatens to become a much larger geopolitical crisis. Israel counter attacks have resulted in mass civilian casualties, which is why the UN is also looking at an early ceasefire. For now, Egypt and Qatar are trying to broker a peace deal in the Middle East and West Asia and a lot depends on how they can navigate through this mess. After all, the risks of a potential escalation are huge.

Let us look at how the worsening of the crisis in the Middle East will impact various asset classes.

In the last one week, the price of Brent Crude has eased from $85/bbl to under $81/bbl. This is largely on the back of ceasefire hopes. While the movement of oil would still continue, the price of oil is being impacted by delayed deliveries, idle refinery times and higher freight and insurance charges payable for oil tankers. Of course, the real crisis may set in only if oil crosses $90/bbl, and that looks some time away.

Let us assess how the Middle East conflict will impact the price of gold. Gold may not be directly impacted by the tensions in the region, but there would be other implications. For instance, a longer war in which the US continues to support Israel, will mean greater incentive for countries in the region to move out of the US dollar as a reserve currency.

Let us now turn to what this crisis in the Middle East means for currencies globally, including for EMs like India. The expectation is that if the tensions in the Middle East continue and if the US-backed Israel continues to target civilians, then it could result in extended short term demand for the dollar. That will result in dollar strength. Escalation of tensions could also mean greater risk aversion among investors and that will encourage the safe-haven demand for the US dollar.

What does a prolonged crisis in the Middle East mean for global equities in general and EM equities in particular. Past experience has been that equity markets tend to recover swiftly from geopolitical events unless they lead to persistently higher commodity prices. More than gold, oil & gas may be a good way to diversify your portfolio amidst rising geopolitical risk.

To sum up, what does this Middle East crisis mean for investors in general? In reality, the playbook may actually be fairly straightforward. If the crisis prolongs, the overall equity valuations may not be impacted since bond rates are still not remunerative compared to inflation. However, it could mean that the higher for longer approach of the US Fed may actually continue well into 2025. Investors need to be mentally prepared for that eventuality in the global markets.

US BOND YIELDS LOWER; DOLLAR INDEX ENDS FLAT

Two macro variables that set the tone for the global macros are the US bond yields and the US dollar index (DXY). Let us first look at the US 10-year bond yields.

Date Price (%) Open (%) High (%) Low (%) Jul 22, 2024 4.254 4.218 4.278 4.204 Jul 23, 2024 4.254 4.253 4.256 4.221 Jul 24, 2024 4.286 4.254 4.292 4.210 Jul 25, 2024 4.245 4.278 4.278 4.196 Jul 26, 2024 4.194 4.243 4.264 4.190

Data Source: Bloomberg

US bond yields started the week at slightly subdued levels of 4.254%, but gradually edged lower in the last couple of days to close the week at 4.194% levels. Bond yields had jumped up about 3 weeks back on expectations of Trump 2.0 in November, when the US goes to the hustings. However, this week, there are concerns over Biden nominating Kamala Harris to take on Trump; with the likes of Obama underlining that Kamala Harris may not have it in her to take on the personality of Trump. However, with a 30 bps fall in consumer inflation and a 10 bps fall in the PCE inflation, lower bond yields may be indicative of the Fed going ahead with its first rate cut in September. Of course, further rate cuts are not too clear at this point of time. During the week, the US bond yields touched a weekly high of 4.292% and a low of 4.190%. For now, the action shifts to what the Fed does with rates in September. Let us now turn to the US dollar index (DXY), a barometer of dollar strength.

Date Price (%) Open (%) High (%) Low (%) Jul 22, 2024 104.31 104.36 104.42 104.18 Jul 23, 2024 104.45 104.31 104.54 104.20 Jul 24, 2024 104.39 104.48 104.56 104.12 Jul 25, 2024 104.36 104.38 104.46 104.08 Jul 26, 2024 104.32 104.36 104.45 104.21

Data Source: Bloomberg

In a week when the bond yields edged lower on prospects of imminent rate cuts, the dollar index (DXY) was largely static for the week. In June, we had seen dollar strength amidst weakness in the Euro and the Yen. That is over for now. For the week, the dollar index started on a steady note, opening at the 104.31 levels, and steadily inched higher but tapered on the last day to close almost flat at 104.32 levels. During the week, the dollar index (DXY) scaled a high of 104.56 and a low of 104.08.

INDIA BOND YIELDS END THE WEEK ABOVE 7% MARK

The India 10-year bond yields were below the 7% mark for nearly 3 weeks in a row. In the latest week to July 26, 2024, the 10-year benchmark yields bounced above the 7% mark on the last trading day. This was more after the budget was announced. While the fiscal deficit is being contained at 4.9% for FY25, the real concern is the higher allocations to Andhra Pradesh and Bihar, as well as sharply higher allocations for food subsidies. These had the impact of hardening the bond yields. The 7% ceiling was breached on the last day with considerable trading volumes.

Date Price (%) Open (%) High (%) Low (%) Jul 01, 2024 7.013 7.023 7.024 7.010 Jul 02, 2024 7.009 7.009 7.009 7.009 Jul 03, 2024 7.001 7.009 7.009 6.999 Jul 04, 2024 6.998 6.992 7.001 6.989 Jul 05, 2024 6.993 7.016 7.016 6.987 Jul 08, 2024 6.989 6.989 6.991 6.983 Jul 09, 2024 6.989 7.006 7.006 6.983 Jul 10, 2024 6.976 6.995 6.995 6.975 Jul 11, 2024 6.982 6.982 6.982 6.982 Jul 12, 2024 6.986 6.975 6.988 6.972 Jul 15, 2024 6.981 7.005 7.005 6.977 Jul 16, 2024 6.966 6.977 6.977 6.963 Jul 17, 2024 6.966 6.977 6.977 6.963 Jul 18, 2024 6.966 6.970 6.970 6.959 Jul 19, 2024 6.965 6.976 6.976 6.962 Jul 22, 2024 6.967 6.982 6.982 6.966 Jul 23, 2024 6.970 6.972 6.987 6.952 Jul 24, 2024 6.964 6.977 6.977 6.960 Jul 25, 2024 6.952 6.974 6.974 6.952 Jul 26, 2024 7.055 7.063 7.065 7.047

Data Source: RBI

During the week, the bond yield opened at 6.967% and closed at 7.055%. The trigger for higher bond yields came from higher expected borrowings to meet food subsidies and for allocations to Bihar and Andhra Pradesh. During the week, India 10-year bond yields touched a high of 7.065% and a low of 6.952%. The immediate trigger will be the monsoons and its impact on food inflation.

RUPEE CLOSES MARGINALLY STRONGER THIS WEEK

With the dollar index almost flat at 104.36 levels; the rupee was expected to strengthen, but it weakened to close around the 83.724/$ mark.

Date Price (₹/$) Open (₹/$) High (₹/$) Low (₹/$) Jul 01, 2024 83.438 83.380 83.479 83.349 Jul 02, 2024 83.500 83.440 83.567 83.422 Jul 03, 2024 83.520 83.497 83.564 83.435 Jul 04, 2024 83.475 83.495 83.561 83.463 Jul 05, 2024 83.500 83.503 83.532 83.458 Jul 08, 2024 83.500 83.495 83.522 83.434 Jul 09, 2024 83.465 83.479 83.522 83.452 Jul 10, 2024 83.510 83.492 83.545 83.465 Jul 11, 2024 83.507 83.518 83.607 83.472 Jul 12, 2024 83.513 83.507 83.564 83.476 Jul 15, 2024 83.551 83.507 83.628 83.493 Jul 16, 2024 83.524 83.590 83.626 83.530 Jul 17, 2024 83.580 83.532 83.592 83.494 Jul 18, 2024 83.580 83.576 83.682 83.555 Jul 19, 2024 83.724 83.668 83.741 83.596 Jul 22, 2024 83.651 83.741 83.741 83.637 Jul 23, 2024 83.676 83.664 83.731 83.606 Jul 24, 2024 83.710 83.690 83.739 83.675 Jul 25, 2024 83.720 83.769 83.810 83.648 Jul 26, 2024 83.703 83.760 83.770 83.701

Data Source: RBI

Just about 4 weeks back, we had seen the rupee weaken to 83.684/$. That remained a closing low for the rupee; till that level was officially breached last week. In the recent week, the rupee made several attempts to cross above 83.8/$, but despite briefly going about that level, it could not sustain that level. With controlled current account deficit (CAD) in FY24 and FPIs infusing $9.04 Billion in last 7 weeks, the expectation would have been for the rupee to stabilize. Unless the Fed demonstrates its intent to cut rates, the dollar will continue to strengthen. Also, oil prices have been volatile and that is also having an impact. For the week, the USDINR touched a high of 83.606/$ and a low of 83.810/$.

BRENT CRUDE FALLS to $81/BBL ON CHINA WORRIES

After hovering around $85/bbl in the previous week, oil witnessed a sharp fall on the last day of trading on Friday, July 26, 2024 to close near the 81/$ level. What worked against oil was the sharper than expected slowdown in Chinese demand, and a general view that the Middle East ceasefire hopes will keep oil prices in check.

Date Price ($/bbl) Open ($/bbl) High ($/bbl) Low ($/bbl) Jul 01, 2024 86.60 84.90 86.88 84.85 Jul 02, 2024 86.24 86.71 87.46 86.16 Jul 03, 2024 87.34 86.44 87.39 85.89 Jul 04, 2024 87.43 87.09 87.59 86.51 Jul 05, 2024 86.54 87.45 87.95 86.49 Jul 08, 2024 85.75 86.74 86.92 85.56 Jul 09, 2024 84.66 85.67 85.85 84.53 Jul 10, 2024 85.08 84.92 85.66 84.00 Jul 11, 2024 85.40 85.45 85.89 84.64 Jul 12, 2024 85.03 85.69 86.35 84.95 Jul 15, 2024 84.85 85.10 85.37 84.42 Jul 16, 2024 83.73 84.78 84.86 83.30 Jul 17, 2024 85.08 83.66 85.20 83.43 Jul 18, 2024 85.11 85.23 85.81 84.22 Jul 19, 2024 82.63 84.72 85.35 82.56 Jul 22, 2024 82.40 82.80 83.22 81.60 Jul 23, 2024 81.01 82.25 82.79 80.51 Jul 24, 2024 81.71 81.46 82.23 80.93 Jul 25, 2024 82.37 81.58 82.53 80.09 Jul 26, 2024 81.13 82.40 82.71 80.33

Data Source: Bloomberg

Oil prices held above the $82/bbl mark in the week before falling below $81/bbl on Friday. The concerns are centred around a strong dollar and weakness in Chinese demand for oil on the back of lower than expected growth rate. The China factor subdued the robust oil demand argument as China appeared to be struggling to grow. For now, the demand supply gap is likely to continue, although Chinese demand could be the joker in the pack. For the week, Brent crude touched a high of $83.22/bbl and a low of $80.09/bbl.

SPOT GOLD TAPERS TO WEEKLY CLOSE OF $2,386/OZ

The table below captures the international spot prices of gold in dollars per troy ounce (oz). A troy ounce is approximately 31.1035 grams.

Date Price ($/oz) Open ($/oz) High ($/oz) Low ($/oz) Jul 01, 2024 2,331.70 2,326.46 2,338.72 2,318.55 Jul 02, 2024 2,329.28 2,332.05 2,336.90 2,319.24 Jul 03, 2024 2,356.06 2,328.00 2,365.06 2,326.93 Jul 04, 2024 2,356.12 2,353.70 2,362.64 2,350.76 Jul 05, 2024 2,391.46 2,358.01 2,393.04 2,354.03 Jul 08, 2024 2,358.80 2,391.77 2,391.85 2,351.16 Jul 09, 2024 2,363.58 2,358.60 2,371.52 2,349.59 Jul 10, 2024 2,371.07 2,363.80 2,386.75 2,362.73 Jul 11, 2024 2,414.78 2,371.58 2,424.62 2,370.83 Jul 12, 2024 2,411.27 2,416.47 2,418.37 2,391.52 Jul 15, 2024 2,422.07 2,409.50 2,439.74 2,401.35 Jul 16, 2024 2,468.57 2,424.80 2,469.91 2,423.54 Jul 17, 2024 2,458.38 2,476.22 2,483.78 2,451.60 Jul 18, 2024 2,444.97 2,460.13 2,475.02 2,440.41 Jul 19, 2024 2,400.79 2,445.34 2,446.29 2,393.92 Jul 22, 2024 2,397.65 2,400.41 2,412.32 2,384.00 Jul 23, 2024 2,409.21 2,396.80 2,412.15 2,388.26 Jul 24, 2024 2,397.59 2,408.94 2,432.05 2,396.50 Jul 25, 2024 2,364.50 2,398.49 2,401.32 2,353.19 Jul 26, 2024 2,385.57 2,364.30 2,390.82 2,355.89

Data Source: Bloomberg

Gold closed the week lower at $2,385.27/oz in the spot gold market. In the last few days, price of gold had spiked decisively above $2,400/oz The rally in gold prices in the last couple of weeks came on the back of dollar weakness and central bank buying. The ongoing crisis in the middle East is likely to keep the safe haven demand for gold robust. Gold traders are betting on 2 Fed rates cuts in 2024, and probably few more in 2025.This has the potential to reduce the opportunity cost of holding gold. During the week, gold touched a high of $2,432/oz and a low of $2,353/oz.