Weekly Musings – Macro Quartet for the week ending June 07, 2024

WHAT WE READ IN THE RBI MONETARY POLICY
If you leave the coalition politics story aside, the big even in the week was the RBI monetary policy presented on Friday. After 3 days of deliberations, the RBI finally decided to maintain status quo on rates. However, there appears to be some trends emerging from the deluge of data points we see in the RBI monetary policy. Of course, we will get a granular idea of the individual arguments only when the minutes are out after 15 days, but here is what we read from the RBI policy statement.
Globally, signals are that ECB has shifted from restrictive monetary policy to accommodative monetary policy. However, the RBI may still want to see the Fed acting decisively, and that does not see too likely at this juncture.
US BOND YIELDS AND DOLLAR INDEX – CALL IT THE FRIDAY EFFECT
Two macro variables that set the tone for the global macros are the US bond yields and the US dollar index (DXY). Let us first look at the US 10-year bond yields.
|Date
|Price (%)
|Open (%)
|High (%)
|Low (%)
|Jun 03, 2024
|4.392
|4.493
|4.501
|4.390
|Jun 04, 2024
|4.330
|4.396
|4.414
|4.314
|Jun 05, 2024
|4.277
|4.330
|4.359
|4.275
|Jun 06, 2024
|4.287
|4.289
|4.322
|4.275
|Jun 07, 2024
|4.433
|4.293
|4.436
|4.289
Data Source: Bloomberg
US bond yields started the week at subdued levels of 4.392%, but gradually edged lower to touch 4.277% levels during the middle of the week. However, US bond yields spiked on Friday from 4.287% to 4.433%, after the US non-farm payrolls data showed fresh jobs at 2,72,000 in May 2024, against 1,65,000 last month and street expectations of 1,90,000 in May 2024. Post these macro data flows, the bond yields surged sharply on Friday. This raised hopes of strength in the US economy. This virtually ruled out rate cuts in July and even reduced the probability of rate cuts in September, resulting in a spike in bond yields. Let us turn to the US dollar index (DXY), a barometer of dollar strength.
|Date
|Price (%)
|Open (%)
|High (%)
|Low (%)
|Jun 03, 2024
|104.14
|104.63
|104.77
|104.04
|Jun 04, 2024
|104.11
|104.05
|104.33
|103.99
|Jun 05, 2024
|104.27
|104.17
|104.46
|104.13
|Jun 06, 2024
|104.10
|104.25
|104.37
|104.05
|Jun 07, 2024
|104.89
|104.09
|104.95
|104.00
Data Source: Bloomberg
Like the US bond yields, even the dollar index (DXY) spiked on Friday after the stronger than expected non-farm payrolls data. For the week, the dollar index started on a steady note, opening at the 104.14 levels, and stayed in a range. However, on Friday, the dollar index spiked from 104.10 to 104.89; a sharp move in just one day. During the week, the dollar index scaled a high of 104.95 and a low of 103.99. This is largely a bet on rates remaining higher for longer.
INDIA BOND YIELDS BOUNCE ABOVE THE 7% MARK
After falling below 7% mark in the last 2 weeks, the benchmark 10-year bond yields bounced back above the 7% mark, and closed at 7.018%. In the latest week to June 07, 2024, the bond yields closed above the 7% mark for the last 4 days in a row.
|Date
|Price (%)
|Open (%)
|High (%)
|Low (%)
|May 13, 2024
|7.116
|7.134
|7.134
|7.114
|May 14, 2024
|7.109
|7.123
|7.123
|7.105
|May 15, 2024
|7.086
|7.103
|7.103
|7.082
|May 16, 2024
|7.076
|7.058
|7.082
|7.055
|May 17, 2024
|7.095
|7.084
|7.099
|7.080
|May 20, 2024
|7.078
|7.101
|7.101
|7.069
|May 21, 2024
|7.078
|7.101
|7.101
|7.069
|May 22, 2024
|6.997
|7.053
|7.053
|6.993
|May 23, 2024
|6.997
|7.053
|7.053
|6.993
|May 24, 2024
|6.998
|6.997
|7.001
|6.985
|May 27, 2024
|6.981
|7.016
|7.016
|6.967
|May 28, 2024
|6.995
|6.981
|6.998
|6.971
|May 29, 2024
|7.008
|7.020
|7.020
|6.987
|May 30, 2024
|7.003
|7.022
|7.022
|6.995
|May 31, 2024
|6.986
|6.991
|6.994
|6.980
|Jun 03, 2024
|6.947
|6.955
|6.963
|6.945
|Jun 04, 2024
|7.033
|6.955
|7.062
|6.951
|Jun 05, 2024
|7.026
|7.034
|7.054
|7.023
|Jun 06, 2024
|7.015
|7.020
|7.023
|7.013
|Jun 07, 2024
|7.018
|7.020
|7.036
|7.005
Data Source: RBI
During the week, the bond yield opened at 6.947% and closed at 7.018%. The sharp spike in bond yields was on the back of fears that the pressures of coalition politics could once again spike the fiscal deficit. During the week, India 10-year bond yields touched a high of 7.062% and a low of 6.945%.
RUPEE WEAKENS TO 83.52/$ AMIDST COALITION WORRIES
With the dollar index spiking to 104.89 levels; the rupee weakened to 83.521/$, despite the weak crude oil prices.
|Date
|Price (₹/$)
|Open (₹/$)
|High (₹/$)
|Low (₹/$)
|May 13, 2024
|83.506
|83.525
|83.618
|83.481
|May 14, 2024
|83.482
|83.529
|83.550
|83.472
|May 15, 2024
|83.414
|83.524
|83.595
|83.355
|May 16, 2024
|83.450
|83.420
|83.524
|83.404
|May 17, 2024
|83.302
|83.470
|83.507
|83.260
|May 20, 2024
|83.280
|83.302
|83.328
|83.224
|May 21, 2024
|83.250
|83.297
|83.373
|83.226
|May 22, 2024
|83.220
|83.324
|83.328
|83.210
|May 23, 2024
|83.240
|83.286
|83.322
|83.190
|May 24, 2024
|83.060
|83.285
|83.300
|83.018
|May 27, 2024
|83.102
|83.070
|83.147
|83.034
|May 28, 2024
|83.160
|83.137
|83.209
|83.103
|May 29, 2024
|83.340
|83.197
|83.411
|83.172
|May 30, 2024
|83.280
|83.363
|83.442
|83.246
|May 31, 2024
|83.424
|83.321
|83.501
|83.235
|Jun 03, 2024
|83.083
|83.124
|83.188
|82.952
|Jun 04, 2024
|83.524
|83.120
|83.676
|83.085
|Jun 05, 2024
|83.370
|83.539
|83.585
|83.277
|Jun 06, 2024
|83.466
|83.390
|83.527
|83.357
|Jun 07, 2024
|83.521
|83.472
|83.529
|83.365
Data Source: RBI
The weakness in the rupee during the week was largely driven by political uncertainty and pressures of coalition politics. However, the FPI selling of $1.78 Billion in the week also played a part in the rupee weakness. For the week, rupee touched a high of 82.952/$ and a low of 83.676/$. The currency was seen extremely volatile against the US dollar on Tuesday, when the election outcome was released and the trend was clearly towards the BJP falling short of majority and relying on allies for support. Strong dollar also spoilt the show.
BRENT CRUDE TAPERS TO $79.62/BBL ON SUPPLY EXPECTATIONS
Since touching a high of $90/bbl, crude has been steadily tapering. After hovering in the range of $81/bbl to $83/bbl for 3 weeks in a row, Brent Crude prices fell below $80/bbl for the first time this year since February 2024. The OPEC is expected to boost supplies in the second half of 2024 to capitalize on high prices.
|Date
|Price ($/bbl)
|Open ($/bbl)
|High ($/bbl)
|Low ($/bbl)
|May 13, 2024
|83.36
|82.78
|83.84
|82.26
|May 14, 2024
|82.78
|83.43
|83.62
|82.11
|May 15, 2024
|82.75
|82.76
|83.07
|81.05
|May 16, 2024
|83.27
|83.03
|83.78
|82.31
|May 17, 2024
|83.96
|83.45
|84.04
|83.08
|May 20, 2024
|83.71
|83.98
|84.49
|83.11
|May 21, 2024
|82.88
|83.75
|83.76
|82.04
|May 22, 2024
|81.90
|82.58
|82.63
|81.57
|May 23, 2024
|81.36
|81.59
|82.97
|80.93
|May 24, 2024
|82.12
|81.40
|82.46
|80.65
|May 27, 2024
|83.10
|82.20
|83.20
|82.08
|May 28, 2024
|84.22
|83.00
|84.62
|83.00
|May 29, 2024
|83.60
|84.61
|85.02
|83.29
|May 30, 2024
|81.86
|83.51
|83.77
|81.80
|May 31, 2024
|81.62
|81.74
|82.18
|81.17
|Jun 03, 2024
|78.36
|81.15
|81.65
|78.09
|Jun 04, 2024
|77.52
|78.14
|78.22
|76.76
|Jun 05, 2024
|78.41
|77.29
|78.66
|77.18
|Jun 06, 2024
|79.87
|78.70
|80.08
|78.38
|Jun 07, 2024
|79.62
|80.05
|80.38
|79.32
Data Source: Bloomberg
Oil prices fell further in the week to $79.62/bbl with the US inventories showing an increase of 1.233 Million barrels; against expectations of drawdown of -2.100 Million barrels. Also, the OPEC is likely to go slow on supply cuts in H2-2024. For the week, Brent crude touched a high of $81.65/bbl and a low of $76.76/bbl.
SPOT GOLD EASES LOWER TO $2,293/OZ
The table below captures the international spot prices of gold in dollars per troy ounce (oz). A troy ounce is approximately 31.1035 grams.
|Date
|Price ($/oz)
|Open ($/oz)
|High ($/oz)
|Low ($/oz)
|May 13, 2024
|2,338.45
|2,360.38
|2,364.56
|2,332.38
|May 14, 2024
|2,355.88
|2,338.39
|2,359.66
|2,334.94
|May 15, 2024
|2,386.04
|2,358.20
|2,390.36
|2,351.82
|May 16, 2024
|2,377.90
|2,391.93
|2,397.40
|2,371.10
|May 17, 2024
|2,414.89
|2,376.81
|2,422.87
|2,373.96
|May 20, 2024
|2,425.12
|2,415.02
|2,450.13
|2,407.34
|May 21, 2024
|2,421.64
|2,426.84
|2,434.00
|2,406.32
|May 22, 2024
|2,378.25
|2,423.75
|2,426.64
|2,374.98
|May 23, 2024
|2,328.37
|2,378.60
|2,383.86
|2,327.00
|May 24, 2024
|2,333.76
|2,328.40
|2,347.54
|2,325.40
|May 27, 2024
|2,350.74
|2,334.50
|2,358.56
|2,332.36
|May 28, 2024
|2,360.95
|2,352.29
|2,364.12
|2,340.17
|May 29, 2024
|2,338.77
|2,361.00
|2,362.86
|2,334.75
|May 30, 2024
|2,343.00
|2,339.67
|2,351.83
|2,322.72
|May 31, 2024
|2,326.97
|2,345.07
|2,353.24
|2,323.96
|Jun 03, 2024
|2,350.35
|2,329.61
|2,354.82
|2,314.76
|Jun 04, 2024
|2,327.68
|2,349.00
|2,351.76
|2,315.53
|Jun 05, 2024
|2,354.78
|2,328.00
|2,358.07
|2,325.88
|Jun 06, 2024
|2,375.61
|2,355.16
|2,378.57
|2,353.60
|Jun 07, 2024
|2,292.71
|2,376.50
|2,387.85
|2,286.77
Data Source: Bloomberg
After rallying to above $2,420/oz, gold has fallen sharply to below the $2,300/oz this week as strong US jobs data suggests that rates may stay higher for longer. That means; opportunity cost of holding gold will remain high. During the week, gold touched a high of $2,388/oz and a low of $2,286/oz. The next move in gold may be triggered by Fed rate action; and that looks unlikely before September 2024.
