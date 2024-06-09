Weekly Musings – Macro Quartet for the week ending June 07, 2024

WHAT WE READ IN THE RBI MONETARY POLICY

If you leave the coalition politics story aside, the big even in the week was the RBI monetary policy presented on Friday. After 3 days of deliberations, the RBI finally decided to maintain status quo on rates. However, there appears to be some trends emerging from the deluge of data points we see in the RBI monetary policy. Of course, we will get a granular idea of the individual arguments only when the minutes are out after 15 days, but here is what we read from the RBI policy statement.

Based on a majority of 4:2, the RBI Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) decided to hold repo rates steady at 6.50%. That keeps the linked rates also at the same level. For instance, the reverse repo rate (SDF rate) stays at 6.25% while the MSF rate and the bank rate stays put at 6.75%. In addition, the RBI also decided to keep the stance of the monetary policy at “gradual withdrawal of accommodation.” What is interesting is that there were two dissenting voices this time around. Jayanth Varma and Ashima Goyal voted to reduce the repo rates by 25 bps as a pre-emptive rate cut. Even on the subject of the RBI monetary stance, Jayanth Varma and Ashima Goyal voted to change the stance of the policy to “Neutral,” so it is more in sync with market realities.

After a year of deficit liquidity, the liquidity situation moved back to surplus in early June 2024. The RBI continued to aggressively use Variable Rate Reverse Repos (VRRR) to mop up surplus liquidity and variable rate repos (VRR) to infuse liquidity into the system. In recent times, the RBI has underlined that the current just-in-time (JIT) cash management system followed by the government was making Indian banks more vulnerable to government liquidity flows. That really does not have any resolution in sight for the time being. Due to this factor, the RBI expects liquidity conditions to be erratic.

In line with the street expectations, the RBI did raise the GDP forecast for FY25. However, here again, the RBI MPC opted to err on the side of caution, raising the GDP growth estimate by just 20 bps. The market expectation was that the RBI would upgrade the GDP forecast for FY25 by 50 bps from 7.0% to 7.5%. However, the RBI MPC decided to just hike the GDP forecast by 20 bps from 7.0% to 7.20%. That was a case of being too conservative, especially considering the healthy ICOR (incremental capital output ratio) at around 3.5X. The MPC was obviously waiting for more cues on agricultural output.

On the inflation front, the RBI MPC pegs the risks to be evenly balanced. While normal monsoons were supposed to be taper food prices, the Kharif output was still the X-factor, as it depended on factors other than just the quantum of rain. Also, Red Sea crisis was still a festering problem but with oil falling below $80/bbl, the risks are substantially lower. Overall, the RBI decided to maintain the inflation estimates at 4.5% for FY25.

The dissenting note by Ashima Goyal and Jayanth Varma indicate that the RBI did have an opportunity to undertake a pre-emptive rate cut in this policy by 25 basis points. There were several triggers for a possible rate cut. For instance, the repo rate is around 135 bps above the pre-COVID rate and also the real rates of return on the 10-year benchmark bond are more than 2% net of inflation. The fourth quarter, Q4FY24, also saw pressure on corporate bottom lines due to higher interest costs. Despite these rather compelling factors, the RBI chose to hold status quo on rates. Apparently, the RBI was playing safe due to the impending formation of a coalition government as well as the full budget being presented only in July 2024.

Globally, signals are that ECB has shifted from restrictive monetary policy to accommodative monetary policy. However, the RBI may still want to see the Fed acting decisively, and that does not see too likely at this juncture.

US BOND YIELDS AND DOLLAR INDEX – CALL IT THE FRIDAY EFFECT

Two macro variables that set the tone for the global macros are the US bond yields and the US dollar index (DXY). Let us first look at the US 10-year bond yields.

Date Price (%) Open (%) High (%) Low (%) Jun 03, 2024 4.392 4.493 4.501 4.390 Jun 04, 2024 4.330 4.396 4.414 4.314 Jun 05, 2024 4.277 4.330 4.359 4.275 Jun 06, 2024 4.287 4.289 4.322 4.275 Jun 07, 2024 4.433 4.293 4.436 4.289

Data Source: Bloomberg

US bond yields started the week at subdued levels of 4.392%, but gradually edged lower to touch 4.277% levels during the middle of the week. However, US bond yields spiked on Friday from 4.287% to 4.433%, after the US non-farm payrolls data showed fresh jobs at 2,72,000 in May 2024, against 1,65,000 last month and street expectations of 1,90,000 in May 2024. Post these macro data flows, the bond yields surged sharply on Friday. This raised hopes of strength in the US economy. This virtually ruled out rate cuts in July and even reduced the probability of rate cuts in September, resulting in a spike in bond yields. Let us turn to the US dollar index (DXY), a barometer of dollar strength.

Date Price (%) Open (%) High (%) Low (%) Jun 03, 2024 104.14 104.63 104.77 104.04 Jun 04, 2024 104.11 104.05 104.33 103.99 Jun 05, 2024 104.27 104.17 104.46 104.13 Jun 06, 2024 104.10 104.25 104.37 104.05 Jun 07, 2024 104.89 104.09 104.95 104.00

Data Source: Bloomberg

Like the US bond yields, even the dollar index (DXY) spiked on Friday after the stronger than expected non-farm payrolls data. For the week, the dollar index started on a steady note, opening at the 104.14 levels, and stayed in a range. However, on Friday, the dollar index spiked from 104.10 to 104.89; a sharp move in just one day. During the week, the dollar index scaled a high of 104.95 and a low of 103.99. This is largely a bet on rates remaining higher for longer.

INDIA BOND YIELDS BOUNCE ABOVE THE 7% MARK

After falling below 7% mark in the last 2 weeks, the benchmark 10-year bond yields bounced back above the 7% mark, and closed at 7.018%. In the latest week to June 07, 2024, the bond yields closed above the 7% mark for the last 4 days in a row.

Date Price (%) Open (%) High (%) Low (%) May 13, 2024 7.116 7.134 7.134 7.114 May 14, 2024 7.109 7.123 7.123 7.105 May 15, 2024 7.086 7.103 7.103 7.082 May 16, 2024 7.076 7.058 7.082 7.055 May 17, 2024 7.095 7.084 7.099 7.080 May 20, 2024 7.078 7.101 7.101 7.069 May 21, 2024 7.078 7.101 7.101 7.069 May 22, 2024 6.997 7.053 7.053 6.993 May 23, 2024 6.997 7.053 7.053 6.993 May 24, 2024 6.998 6.997 7.001 6.985 May 27, 2024 6.981 7.016 7.016 6.967 May 28, 2024 6.995 6.981 6.998 6.971 May 29, 2024 7.008 7.020 7.020 6.987 May 30, 2024 7.003 7.022 7.022 6.995 May 31, 2024 6.986 6.991 6.994 6.980 Jun 03, 2024 6.947 6.955 6.963 6.945 Jun 04, 2024 7.033 6.955 7.062 6.951 Jun 05, 2024 7.026 7.034 7.054 7.023 Jun 06, 2024 7.015 7.020 7.023 7.013 Jun 07, 2024 7.018 7.020 7.036 7.005

Data Source: RBI

During the week, the bond yield opened at 6.947% and closed at 7.018%. The sharp spike in bond yields was on the back of fears that the pressures of coalition politics could once again spike the fiscal deficit. During the week, India 10-year bond yields touched a high of 7.062% and a low of 6.945%.

RUPEE WEAKENS TO 83.52/$ AMIDST COALITION WORRIES

With the dollar index spiking to 104.89 levels; the rupee weakened to 83.521/$, despite the weak crude oil prices.

Date Price (₹/$) Open (₹/$) High (₹/$) Low (₹/$) May 13, 2024 83.506 83.525 83.618 83.481 May 14, 2024 83.482 83.529 83.550 83.472 May 15, 2024 83.414 83.524 83.595 83.355 May 16, 2024 83.450 83.420 83.524 83.404 May 17, 2024 83.302 83.470 83.507 83.260 May 20, 2024 83.280 83.302 83.328 83.224 May 21, 2024 83.250 83.297 83.373 83.226 May 22, 2024 83.220 83.324 83.328 83.210 May 23, 2024 83.240 83.286 83.322 83.190 May 24, 2024 83.060 83.285 83.300 83.018 May 27, 2024 83.102 83.070 83.147 83.034 May 28, 2024 83.160 83.137 83.209 83.103 May 29, 2024 83.340 83.197 83.411 83.172 May 30, 2024 83.280 83.363 83.442 83.246 May 31, 2024 83.424 83.321 83.501 83.235 Jun 03, 2024 83.083 83.124 83.188 82.952 Jun 04, 2024 83.524 83.120 83.676 83.085 Jun 05, 2024 83.370 83.539 83.585 83.277 Jun 06, 2024 83.466 83.390 83.527 83.357 Jun 07, 2024 83.521 83.472 83.529 83.365

Data Source: RBI

The weakness in the rupee during the week was largely driven by political uncertainty and pressures of coalition politics. However, the FPI selling of $1.78 Billion in the week also played a part in the rupee weakness. For the week, rupee touched a high of 82.952/$ and a low of 83.676/$. The currency was seen extremely volatile against the US dollar on Tuesday, when the election outcome was released and the trend was clearly towards the BJP falling short of majority and relying on allies for support. Strong dollar also spoilt the show.

BRENT CRUDE TAPERS TO $79.62/BBL ON SUPPLY EXPECTATIONS

Since touching a high of $90/bbl, crude has been steadily tapering. After hovering in the range of $81/bbl to $83/bbl for 3 weeks in a row, Brent Crude prices fell below $80/bbl for the first time this year since February 2024. The OPEC is expected to boost supplies in the second half of 2024 to capitalize on high prices.

Date Price ($/bbl) Open ($/bbl) High ($/bbl) Low ($/bbl) May 13, 2024 83.36 82.78 83.84 82.26 May 14, 2024 82.78 83.43 83.62 82.11 May 15, 2024 82.75 82.76 83.07 81.05 May 16, 2024 83.27 83.03 83.78 82.31 May 17, 2024 83.96 83.45 84.04 83.08 May 20, 2024 83.71 83.98 84.49 83.11 May 21, 2024 82.88 83.75 83.76 82.04 May 22, 2024 81.90 82.58 82.63 81.57 May 23, 2024 81.36 81.59 82.97 80.93 May 24, 2024 82.12 81.40 82.46 80.65 May 27, 2024 83.10 82.20 83.20 82.08 May 28, 2024 84.22 83.00 84.62 83.00 May 29, 2024 83.60 84.61 85.02 83.29 May 30, 2024 81.86 83.51 83.77 81.80 May 31, 2024 81.62 81.74 82.18 81.17 Jun 03, 2024 78.36 81.15 81.65 78.09 Jun 04, 2024 77.52 78.14 78.22 76.76 Jun 05, 2024 78.41 77.29 78.66 77.18 Jun 06, 2024 79.87 78.70 80.08 78.38 Jun 07, 2024 79.62 80.05 80.38 79.32

Data Source: Bloomberg

Oil prices fell further in the week to $79.62/bbl with the US inventories showing an increase of 1.233 Million barrels; against expectations of drawdown of -2.100 Million barrels. Also, the OPEC is likely to go slow on supply cuts in H2-2024. For the week, Brent crude touched a high of $81.65/bbl and a low of $76.76/bbl.

SPOT GOLD EASES LOWER TO $2,293/OZ

The table below captures the international spot prices of gold in dollars per troy ounce (oz). A troy ounce is approximately 31.1035 grams.

Date Price ($/oz) Open ($/oz) High ($/oz) Low ($/oz) May 13, 2024 2,338.45 2,360.38 2,364.56 2,332.38 May 14, 2024 2,355.88 2,338.39 2,359.66 2,334.94 May 15, 2024 2,386.04 2,358.20 2,390.36 2,351.82 May 16, 2024 2,377.90 2,391.93 2,397.40 2,371.10 May 17, 2024 2,414.89 2,376.81 2,422.87 2,373.96 May 20, 2024 2,425.12 2,415.02 2,450.13 2,407.34 May 21, 2024 2,421.64 2,426.84 2,434.00 2,406.32 May 22, 2024 2,378.25 2,423.75 2,426.64 2,374.98 May 23, 2024 2,328.37 2,378.60 2,383.86 2,327.00 May 24, 2024 2,333.76 2,328.40 2,347.54 2,325.40 May 27, 2024 2,350.74 2,334.50 2,358.56 2,332.36 May 28, 2024 2,360.95 2,352.29 2,364.12 2,340.17 May 29, 2024 2,338.77 2,361.00 2,362.86 2,334.75 May 30, 2024 2,343.00 2,339.67 2,351.83 2,322.72 May 31, 2024 2,326.97 2,345.07 2,353.24 2,323.96 Jun 03, 2024 2,350.35 2,329.61 2,354.82 2,314.76 Jun 04, 2024 2,327.68 2,349.00 2,351.76 2,315.53 Jun 05, 2024 2,354.78 2,328.00 2,358.07 2,325.88 Jun 06, 2024 2,375.61 2,355.16 2,378.57 2,353.60 Jun 07, 2024 2,292.71 2,376.50 2,387.85 2,286.77

Data Source: Bloomberg

After rallying to above $2,420/oz, gold has fallen sharply to below the $2,300/oz this week as strong US jobs data suggests that rates may stay higher for longer. That means; opportunity cost of holding gold will remain high. During the week, gold touched a high of $2,388/oz and a low of $2,286/oz. The next move in gold may be triggered by Fed rate action; and that looks unlikely before September 2024.