Weekly Musings – Macro Quartet for the week ending June 28, 2024

CURRENT ACCOUNT SURPLUS GIVES A RUPEE BOOST
For the fourth quarter of FY24 ended March 2024, India reported a current account surplus of $5.7 Billion, which is approximately 0.6% of GDP. Now, if you exclude the pandemic period, this is the first quarterly current account surplus reported by India in the last 18 years, which is commendable. For the full year FY24, the current account deficit was at $23.2 Billion or just about 0.7% of GDP. That is much lower than the 1% CAD expected. The table below captures the full year current account deficit figures.
|Pressure on
Current Account
|Fiscal FY24
Break-up
|Fiscal FY23
Break-up
|Boost to
Current Account
|Fiscal FY24
Break-up
|Fiscal FY23
Break-up
|Trade Deficit
|($242.1 bn)
|($265.3bn)
|Services Surplus
|+$162.8 bn
|+$143.3 bn
|Primary A/C – Interest
|($49.8 bn)
|($45.9 bn)
|Secondary Income
|+$105.9 bn
|+$100.9 bn
|Negative Thrust on CA
|(-$291.9 bn)
|(-$311.2 bn)
|Positive Thrust on CA
|+$268.7 bn
|+$244.2 bn
|Current Account Surplus / (Deficit)
|(-$23.2 bn)
|(-$67.0 bn)
Data Source: RBI
With the data available for the full fiscal year FY24, here is a comparison of the current account basket for FY24 and the basket for FY23; with a quick break-up of the factors bringing about this change.
One of the positive effects of the current account surplus in Q4 and the sharp fall in current account deficit to just 0.7% of GDP for FY25, was that the rupee managed to bottom out and gain some strength. We will come back to that point later.
US BOND YIELDS HARDEN, AS DOES THE DOLLAR INDEX
Two macro variables that set the tone for the global macros are the US bond yields and the US dollar index (DXY). Let us first look at the US 10-year bond yields.
|Date
|Price (%)
|Open (%)
|High (%)
|Low (%)
|Jun 24, 2024
|4.234
|4.257
|4.277
|4.226
|Jun 25, 2024
|4.248
|4.238
|4.259
|4.209
|Jun 26, 2024
|4.329
|4.244
|4.331
|4.242
|Jun 27, 2024
|4.286
|4.333
|4.347
|4.275
|Jun 28, 2024
|4.392
|4.288
|4.404
|4.261
Data Source: Bloomberg
US bond yields started the week at subdued levels of 4.234%, but gradually edged higher to touch 4.392% levels towards the end of the week. There has been some upwards pressure on the US bond yields after the Fed cuts its rate cut target for 2024 to just one rate cut. It also shows the bond selling impact. A number of traders who had accumulated bonds in the expectations of 3 rate cuts in 2024 are now dumping these bonds in the market. That is leading to a fall in bond prices and spiking the yields. The markets are veering around to the belief that rates will still be cut, and perhaps a lot more aggressive in 2025. However, for now, the best case scenario is 2 rate cuts in 2024 with a probability of under 70%. Let us turn to the US dollar index (DXY), a barometer of dollar strength.
|Date
|Price (%)
|Open (%)
|High (%)
|Low (%)
|Jun 24, 2024
|105.121
|105.495
|105.555
|105.015
|Jun 25, 2024
|105.259
|105.175
|105.430
|105.030
|Jun 26, 2024
|105.714
|105.335
|105.790
|105.265
|Jun 27, 2024
|105.571
|105.740
|105.760
|105.375
|Jun 28, 2024
|105.545
|105.565
|105.800
|105.415
Data Source: Bloomberg
In a week when the bond yields spiked on the back of bond selling pressure, the dollar index strengthened and got closer to the 106 mark. There was a reason for that and it can be largely attributed to the weakness in the Euro, as well as weakness in the other hard currencies. For the week, the dollar index started on a steady note, opening at the 105.121 levels, and stayed in a range. However, on Friday, the dollar index spiked to 105.714 before closing with weekly gains at 105.545 levels. During the week, the dollar index scaled a high of 105.80 and a low of 105.015.
INDIA BOND YIELDS BOUNCE BACK ABOVE THE 7% MARK
After falling below 7% mark in the previous, the benchmark 10-year bond yields stayed persistently below the 7% mark during the week. However, the week to June 28, 2024 saw the bond yield spiking above the 7% mark and closing at 7.008% for the week. That was largely on expectations that the delayed monsoons could result in a spike in inflation.
|Date
|Price (%)
|Open (%)
|High (%)
|Low (%)
|Jun 03, 2024
|6.947
|6.955
|6.963
|6.945
|Jun 04, 2024
|7.033
|6.955
|7.062
|6.951
|Jun 05, 2024
|7.026
|7.034
|7.054
|7.023
|Jun 06, 2024
|7.015
|7.020
|7.023
|7.013
|Jun 07, 2024
|7.018
|7.020
|7.036
|7.005
|Jun 10, 2024
|7.032
|7.048
|7.048
|7.027
|Jun 11, 2024
|7.014
|7.055
|7.055
|7.012
|Jun 12, 2024
|7.012
|7.012
|7.015
|7.007
|Jun 13, 2024
|6.986
|7.003
|7.003
|6.985
|Jun 14, 2024
|6.984
|6.980
|6.991
|6.975
|Jun 17, 2024
|6.984
|6.980
|6.991
|6.975
|Jun 18, 2024
|6.981
|6.998
|6.998
|6.981
|Jun 19, 2024
|6.974
|6.981
|6.981
|6.964
|Jun 20, 2024
|6.976
|6.984
|6.984
|6.970
|Jun 21, 2024
|6.973
|6.984
|6.984
|6.972
|Jun 24, 2024
|6.971
|6.979
|6.979
|6.954
|Jun 25, 2024
|6.983
|6.972
|6.989
|6.969
|Jun 26, 2024
|6.997
|6.998
|7.001
|6.984
|Jun 27, 2024
|7.000
|7.006
|7.009
|6.987
|Jun 28, 2024
|7.008
|6.998
|7.020
|6.992
Data Source: RBI
During the week, the bond yield opened at 6.971% and closed at 7.008%. After the initial jitters, the bond markets are now reconciling to the fact that the delayed monsoons could lead to a spike in food inflation all over again this year. During the week, India 10-year bond yields touched a high of 7.020% and a low of 6.954%. The fiscal deficit is still under check, but food inflation is pushing up the bond yields in the short run.
RUPEE RECOVERS ON GOOD NEWS FROM CAD
With the dollar index spiking to 105.55 levels; the rupee continued to be under pressure, although it did show a later recovery in the week.
|Date
|Price (₹/$)
|Open (₹/$)
|High (₹/$)
|Low (₹/$)
|Jun 03, 2024
|83.083
|83.124
|83.188
|82.952
|Jun 04, 2024
|83.524
|83.120
|83.676
|83.085
|Jun 05, 2024
|83.370
|83.539
|83.585
|83.277
|Jun 06, 2024
|83.466
|83.390
|83.527
|83.357
|Jun 07, 2024
|83.521
|83.472
|83.529
|83.365
|Jun 10, 2024
|83.500
|83.530
|83.551
|83.468
|Jun 11, 2024
|83.600
|83.521
|83.639
|83.480
|Jun 12, 2024
|83.430
|83.618
|83.622
|83.433
|Jun 13, 2024
|83.540
|83.507
|83.575
|83.487
|Jun 14, 2024
|83.547
|83.546
|83.593
|83.514
|Jun 17, 2024
|83.500
|83.523
|83.567
|83.503
|Jun 18, 2024
|83.330
|83.498
|83.560
|83.322
|Jun 19, 2024
|83.460
|83.394
|83.491
|83.340
|Jun 20, 2024
|83.620
|83.422
|83.684
|83.417
|Jun 21, 2024
|83.568
|83.630
|83.631
|83.498
|Jun 24, 2024
|83.450
|83.563
|83.590
|83.410
|Jun 25, 2024
|83.403
|83.439
|83.510
|83.394
|Jun 26, 2024
|83.560
|83.452
|83.632
|83.413
|Jun 27, 2024
|83.438
|83.579
|83.596
|83.408
|Jun 28, 2024
|83.355
|83.458
|83.492
|83.329
Data Source: RBI
Two weeks back, the rupee weakness was driven by political uncertainty. Last week, the dollar strength against the Euro took the rupee to an all-time low of 83.684/$. This week, the positive cues coming from the current account surplus in Q4 and the lower 0.7% CAD for FY24 managed to strengthen the rupee. Of course, the dollar strength did exert some pressure in the week too. Apart from the dollar strength, the spike in crude prices were also a factor for the rupee. On the positive side for the rupee, FPI inflows have been $4.96 Billion in the last 3 weeks into equities, while the CAD has flattered the street. For the week, the USDINR touched a high of 83.329/$ and a low of 83.632/$.
BRENT CRUDE INCHES CROSSES $85/BBL DECISIVELY
After hovering below $80/bbl for most part of the first week of June, the last 3 weeks saw the oil prices persistently above the $80/bbl. The spike in oil prices mellowed after the US API data. Contrary to expectations of drawdown of -3.000 Million barrels, the week saw addition of +0.914 Million barrels.
|Date
|Price ($/bbl)
|Open ($/bbl)
|High ($/bbl)
|Low ($/bbl)
|Jun 03, 2024
|78.36
|81.15
|81.65
|78.09
|Jun 04, 2024
|77.52
|78.14
|78.22
|76.76
|Jun 05, 2024
|78.41
|77.29
|78.66
|77.18
|Jun 06, 2024
|79.87
|78.70
|80.08
|78.38
|Jun 07, 2024
|79.62
|80.05
|80.38
|79.32
|Jun 10, 2024
|81.63
|79.38
|82.17
|79.34
|Jun 11, 2024
|81.92
|81.97
|82.36
|81.19
|Jun 12, 2024
|82.60
|82.08
|83.34
|81.96
|Jun 13, 2024
|82.75
|82.42
|83.05
|81.80
|Jun 14, 2024
|82.62
|82.05
|83.39
|81.92
|Jun 17, 2024
|83.52
|82.07
|83.79
|81.54
|Jun 18, 2024
|84.53
|83.62
|84.70
|82.97
|Jun 19, 2024
|84.29
|84.61
|84.98
|84.17
|Jun 20, 2024
|84.86
|84.40
|85.14
|84.19
|Jun 21, 2024
|84.33
|84.78
|85.30
|83.95
|Jun 24, 2024
|86.01
|84.99
|86.16
|84.71
|Jun 25, 2024
|85.01
|86.06
|86.23
|84.74
|Jun 26, 2024
|85.25
|84.89
|85.81
|84.47
|Jun 27, 2024
|86.39
|85.01
|86.50
|84.88
|Jun 28, 2024
|86.41
|86.56
|87.22
|86.24
Data Source: Bloomberg
Oil prices crossed the $85/bbl mark in the week, although there was some aggressive selling towards the end of trading on Friday. US oil reserves actually saw accretion contrary to expectations of drawdowns. But the real concerns are on the Russia supply cut front. For the week, Brent crude touched a high of $87.22/bbl and a low of $84.47/bbl.
SPOT GOLD FLAT AT $2,326/OZ
The table below captures the international spot prices of gold in dollars per troy ounce (oz). A troy ounce is approximately 31.1035 grams.
|Date
|Price ($/oz)
|Open ($/oz)
|High ($/oz)
|Low ($/oz)
|Jun 03, 2024
|2,350.35
|2,329.61
|2,354.82
|2,314.76
|Jun 04, 2024
|2,327.68
|2,349.00
|2,351.76
|2,315.53
|Jun 05, 2024
|2,354.78
|2,328.00
|2,358.07
|2,325.88
|Jun 06, 2024
|2,375.61
|2,355.16
|2,378.57
|2,353.60
|Jun 07, 2024
|2,292.71
|2,376.50
|2,387.85
|2,286.77
|Jun 10, 2024
|2,310.53
|2,296.00
|2,313.87
|2,287.31
|Jun 11, 2024
|2,316.27
|2,311.00
|2,320.17
|2,297.69
|Jun 12, 2024
|2,322.52
|2,315.53
|2,341.70
|2,310.80
|Jun 13, 2024
|2,303.54
|2,325.70
|2,326.70
|2,295.68
|Jun 14, 2024
|2,332.52
|2,302.52
|2,336.87
|2,301.35
|Jun 17, 2024
|2,318.87
|2,332.20
|2,333.48
|2,310.02
|Jun 18, 2024
|2,328.33
|2,319.38
|2,333.25
|2,306.63
|Jun 19, 2024
|2,327.48
|2,329.79
|2,335.10
|2,323.84
|Jun 20, 2024
|2,359.63
|2,329.15
|2,365.52
|2,327.30
|Jun 21, 2024
|2,321.51
|2,360.91
|2,368.77
|2,316.82
|Jun 24, 2024
|2,332.93
|2,321.60
|2,335.02
|2,317.37
|Jun 25, 2024
|2,319.01
|2,333.25
|2,337.26
|2,315.56
|Jun 26, 2024
|2,297.91
|2,320.00
|2,323.95
|2,293.70
|Jun 27, 2024
|2,327.45
|2,299.80
|2,331.00
|2,296.50
|Jun 28, 2024
|2,325.71
|2,327.75
|2,339.79
|2,319.15
Data Source: Bloomberg
After rallying to above $2,420/oz, gold had fallen two weeks back to $2,292/oz. Gold hardened in the last 2 weeks on hopes that rate cuts would be aggressive in 2025. However, higher gold prices and an unfavourable Gold/Silver ratio is working against a gold rally. During the week, gold touched a high of $2,340/oz and a low of $2,316/oz.
Related Tags
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.