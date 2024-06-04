Weekly Musings – Macro Quartet for the week ending May 31, 2024

DID THE FY24 GDP STORY CHANGE THE INDIA NARRATIVE?

It was not just the Q4 GDP story during the week that flattered, but even the full year FY24 GDP figures surprised on the upside. Q4 GDP growth at 7.8% and FY24 GDP at 8.2%, simply reinforces the position of the Indian economy as the fastest growing large economy in the world for the third year in a row. The table below captures the break-up of the Q4 GDP along with a comparison with the last 8 quarters to get a comparative perspective.

Real Sectoral

Growth (%) Q1

FY23 Q2 FY23 Q3 FY23 Q4 FY23 Q1 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q3 FY24 Q4 FY24 Agriculture 2.66 2.27 5.19 7.64 3.74 1.74 0.40 0.57 Mining / Quarrying 6.56 -4.13 1.37 2.87 7.05 11.07 7.50 4.25 Manufacturing 2.18 -7.19 -4.78 0.95 4.95 14.30 11.54 8.94 Utilities 15.55 6.41 8.65 7.30 3.17 10.53 8.97 7.69 Construction 14.69 6.85 9.47 7.41 8.57 13.55 9.58 8.70 Trade/Hotels 22.09 13.20 9.17 6.97 9.69 4.51 6.95 5.13 Financial Services 10.49 8.71 7.69 9.18 12.61 6.24 6.98 7.58 Defence and admin 23.59 7.30 3.52 4.66 8.25 7.75 7.51 7.77 Real GVA 11.34 5.04 4.83 6.03 8.26 7.69 6.79 6.27 Net Taxes 37.60 10.66 -2.56 7.66 7.94 12.65 31.23 22.15 Real GDP 12.81 5.46 4.26 6.18 8.24 8.08 8.57 7.76

Data Source: MOSPI – all are percentage growth figures (in %)

The sectoral break up that you see in the table above is for the gross value added (GVA). MOSPI does not provide the sectoral break-up of GDP, but since GVA is just shorn of the taxes and subsidies, the underlying trend is captured well enough. There are 5 key points to note here, which explain why this GDP figure is so important.

After a long time, the GDP growth was above 8% for 3 quarters in a row, before it just fell to 7.8% in Q4, still resulting in an 8.2% GDP growth for the full fiscal year. Unlike FY22, which was on a COVID low, the FY24 data is on top of 2 years of frenetic growth. in the Indian economy, which is what makes it special.

The pressure point continues to be agriculture and that is not surprising considering that 2024 had deficit monsoons followed by erratic spread. From a high of 7.64% growth in agricultural output in Q4FY23, farm output growth dropped to just 0.57% in Q4FY24.

The big positive surprise has been manufacturing output, which has averaged above 9% for the last 4 quarters in a row, making it one of the best years for manufacturing. High demand and a surge in capacity utilization helped the manufacturing story.

The contact intensive sectors like construction, trade, and hotels have slowed in the quarter after several quarters of high growth. That is more due to the pen-up demand post pandemic being already met in the last 2 years. It is just about normalizing now.

On the services side, the thrust in the latest quarter has come from financial services, insurance, defence, and administrative services. These are more stable demand services, but appear to have picked up steam in FY24, compared to previous years.

An important aspect to this GDP story is that the gap between GDP growth and GVA growth is reducing; which means the role of taxes and subsidies in driving GDP growth is reducing. Also, the low inflation advantage in real GDP growth is also diminishing, which means the real GDP growth is actually being driven by nominal growth. That is a good sign.

US BOND YIELDS EDGE LOWER; DOLLAR INDEX BELOW 105

Two macro variables that set the tone for the global macros are the US bond yields and the US dollar index (DXY). Let us first look at the US 10-year bond yields.

Date Price (%) Open (%) High (%) Low (%) May 27, 2024 4.461 4.451 4.473 4.446 May 28, 2024 4.548 4.459 4.554 4.445 May 29, 2024 4.616 4.548 4.638 4.542 May 30, 2024 4.550 4.620 4.628 4.542 May 31, 2024 4.503 4.544 4.572 4.485

Data Source: Bloomberg

US bond yields started the week at subdued levels of 4.461%, but gradually edged higher to touch 4.616% towards the middle of the week. However, US bond yields faced some resistance after the weak GDP data for Q1 and the flat PCE inflation data came in. Post these macro data flows, the bond yields tapered to 4.503%, raising hopes of the first rate cut actually happening in September 2024. During the week, the US 10-year bond yields touched a high of 4.638$ and a low of 4.445%. Last week, the Q1 GDP second estimate came in 30 bps lower at 1.3% and the PCE inflation was flat at 2.7%. The first rate cut looks very likely to happen in the US in September 2024 and that could temper bond yields. Let us turn to the US dollar index (DXY), a barometer of dollar strength.

Date Price (%) Open (%) High (%) Low (%) May 27, 2024 104.60 104.75 104.75 104.57 May 28, 2024 104.61 104.58 104.64 104.33 May 29, 2024 105.10 104.64 105.14 104.59 May 30, 2024 104.72 105.13 105.18 104.63 May 31, 2024 104.67 104.76 104.90 104.36

Data Source: Bloomberg

The dollar index and the 10-year bond yields in the US almost followed a similar pattern. For the week, the dollar index started on a steady note, opening at the 104.60 levels, went up to 105.10 levels but closed the week marginally higher at 104.67 levels. During the week, the dollar index scaled a high of 105.18 and a low of 104.33. As the chances of a rate cut brighten, the dollar is more likely to soften in the coming weeks.

INDIA BOND YIELDS STAY UNDER THE 7% MARK

After spiking for 3 weeks in a row, the bond yields fell sharply in the previous week to below the 7% mark, and closed at 6.998%. In the latest week to May 31, 2024, the bond yields did give a couple of closings above 7%, but ended the week at 6.986%.

Date Price (%) Open (%) High (%) Low (%) May 06, 2024 7.108 7.132 7.132 7.106 May 07, 2024 7.129 7.115 7.135 7.109 May 08, 2024 7.138 7.138 7.144 7.130 May 09, 2024 7.135 7.148 7.148 7.125 May 10, 2024 7.127 7.124 7.129 7.111 May 13, 2024 7.116 7.134 7.134 7.114 May 14, 2024 7.109 7.123 7.123 7.105 May 15, 2024 7.086 7.103 7.103 7.082 May 16, 2024 7.076 7.058 7.082 7.055 May 17, 2024 7.095 7.084 7.099 7.080 May 20, 2024 7.078 7.101 7.101 7.069 May 21, 2024 7.078 7.101 7.101 7.069 May 22, 2024 6.997 7.053 7.053 6.993 May 23, 2024 6.997 7.053 7.053 6.993 May 24, 2024 6.998 6.997 7.001 6.985 May 27, 2024 6.981 7.016 7.016 6.967 May 28, 2024 6.995 6.981 6.998 6.971 May 29, 2024 7.008 7.020 7.020 6.987 May 30, 2024 7.003 7.022 7.022 6.995 May 31, 2024 6.986 6.991 6.994 6.980

Data Source: RBI

During the week, the bond yield opened at 6.981% and closed at 6.986%. This is the second week in a row that the 10-year bond yields closed below 7% in the year 2024. In the last 4 weeks, the benchmark Indian bond yields fell from 7.196% to 6.986%. The 20 bps lower fiscal deficit for FY24 at 5.6% is likely to keep the bond yields well under 7%. During the week, India 10-year bond yields touched a high of 7.022% and a low of 6.967%.

RUPEE WEAKENS TO 83.42/$ AMIDST POLITICAL CONCERNS

With the dollar index at 104.67 levels, and the crude oil prices edging below $82/bbl, the rupee should have been stronger, but it ended weaker for the week at ₹83.424/$

Date Price (₹/$) Open (₹/$) High (₹/$) Low (₹/$) May 06, 2024 83.475 83.380 83.603 83.380 May 07, 2024 83.470 83.468 83.516 83.433 May 08, 2024 83.462 83.466 83.535 83.449 May 09, 2024 83.462 83.465 83.537 83.442 May 10, 2024 83.553 83.462 83.576 83.454 May 13, 2024 83.506 83.525 83.618 83.481 May 14, 2024 83.482 83.529 83.550 83.472 May 15, 2024 83.414 83.524 83.595 83.355 May 16, 2024 83.450 83.420 83.524 83.404 May 17, 2024 83.302 83.470 83.507 83.260 May 20, 2024 83.280 83.302 83.328 83.224 May 21, 2024 83.250 83.297 83.373 83.226 May 22, 2024 83.220 83.324 83.328 83.210 May 23, 2024 83.240 83.286 83.322 83.190 May 24, 2024 83.060 83.285 83.300 83.018 May 27, 2024 83.102 83.070 83.147 83.034 May 28, 2024 83.160 83.137 83.209 83.103 May 29, 2024 83.340 83.197 83.411 83.172 May 30, 2024 83.280 83.363 83.442 83.246 May 31, 2024 83.424 83.321 83.501 83.235

Data Source: RBI

The weakness in the rupee during the week was largely driven by uncertainty on the political front as well as the uncertainty over the GDP data and the fiscal deficit data. Now, all that data is out and that should help the rupee to harden. Last week, FPIs were net sellers to the tune of $424 Million and that also put pressure on the rupee, apart from their heavy short positions in the Nifty index futures. For the week, rupee touched a high of 83.034/$ and a low of 83.501/$.

BRENT CRUDE TAPERS TO $81.62/BBL AHEAD OF OPEC MEET

In the first two weeks of May 2024, price of crude came down sharply from $90/bbl to $82/bbl. In the latest week to May 31, 2024, Brent crude fell further to $81.62/bbl, despite US drawdowns to the tune of more than 4 Million barrels from the reserves.

Date Price ($/bbl) Open ($/bbl) High ($/bbl) Low ($/bbl) May 06, 2024 83.60 83.24 83.83 82.78 May 07, 2024 82.99 83.74 83.82 82.42 May 08, 2024 83.58 83.02 83.82 81.71 May 09, 2024 83.88 83.79 84.33 83.45 May 10, 2024 82.79 84.21 84.53 82.70 May 13, 2024 83.36 82.78 83.84 82.26 May 14, 2024 82.78 83.43 83.62 82.11 May 15, 2024 82.75 82.76 83.07 81.05 May 16, 2024 83.27 83.03 83.78 82.31 May 17, 2024 83.96 83.45 84.04 83.08 May 20, 2024 83.71 83.98 84.49 83.11 May 21, 2024 82.88 83.75 83.76 82.04 May 22, 2024 81.90 82.58 82.63 81.57 May 23, 2024 81.36 81.59 82.97 80.93 May 24, 2024 82.12 81.40 82.46 80.65 May 27, 2024 83.10 82.20 83.20 82.08 May 28, 2024 84.22 83.00 84.62 83.00 May 29, 2024 83.60 84.61 85.02 83.29 May 30, 2024 81.86 83.51 83.77 81.80 May 31, 2024 81.62 81.74 82.18 81.17

Data Source: Bloomberg

Oil prices fell further in the week to $81.62/bbl despite the US inventories showing a sharp draw down of more than 4 Million barrels. That could be explained by the expectation that the OPEC meet may be more accommodative to the African members on output increase. For the week, Brent crude touched a high of $85.02/bbl and a low of $81.17/bbl.

SPOT GOLD MARGINALLY LOWER AT $2,327/OZ

The table below captures the international spot prices of gold in dollars per troy ounce (oz). A troy ounce is approximately 31.1035 grams.

Date Price ($/oz) Open ($/oz) High ($/oz) Low ($/oz) May 06, 2024 2,326.15 2,293.98 2,331.98 2,291.91 May 07, 2024 2,315.20 2,326.31 2,329.98 2,310.10 May 08, 2024 2,309.05 2,315.40 2,321.43 2,303.74 May 09, 2024 2,345.88 2,309.04 2,347.59 2,306.67 May 10, 2024 2,360.14 2,346.26 2,378.45 2,345.25 May 13, 2024 2,338.45 2,360.38 2,364.56 2,332.38 May 14, 2024 2,355.88 2,338.39 2,359.66 2,334.94 May 15, 2024 2,386.04 2,358.20 2,390.36 2,351.82 May 16, 2024 2,377.90 2,391.93 2,397.40 2,371.10 May 17, 2024 2,414.89 2,376.81 2,422.87 2,373.96 May 20, 2024 2,425.12 2,415.02 2,450.13 2,407.34 May 21, 2024 2,421.64 2,426.84 2,434.00 2,406.32 May 22, 2024 2,378.25 2,423.75 2,426.64 2,374.98 May 23, 2024 2,328.37 2,378.60 2,383.86 2,327.00 May 24, 2024 2,333.76 2,328.40 2,347.54 2,325.40 May 27, 2024 2,350.74 2,334.50 2,358.56 2,332.36 May 28, 2024 2,360.95 2,352.29 2,364.12 2,340.17 May 29, 2024 2,338.77 2,361.00 2,362.86 2,334.75 May 30, 2024 2,343.00 2,339.67 2,351.83 2,322.72 May 31, 2024 2,326.97 2,345.07 2,353.24 2,323.96

Data Source: Bloomberg

After rallying to above $2,400/oz, gold has slightly tapered. It now awaits clarity on whether the Fed would actually cut rates in September, which could be another trigger for gold to rally, as it reduces the opportunity cost of holding gold. However, gold has had a frenetic run and may now remain in a range as macroeconomic growth indicators turn positive. During the week, gold touched a high of $2,364/oz and a low of $2,322/oz. The next move in gold may be triggered by Fed rate action.