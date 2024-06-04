Weekly Musings – Macro Quartet for the week ending May 31, 2024

DID THE FY24 GDP STORY CHANGE THE INDIA NARRATIVE?
It was not just the Q4 GDP story during the week that flattered, but even the full year FY24 GDP figures surprised on the upside. Q4 GDP growth at 7.8% and FY24 GDP at 8.2%, simply reinforces the position of the Indian economy as the fastest growing large economy in the world for the third year in a row. The table below captures the break-up of the Q4 GDP along with a comparison with the last 8 quarters to get a comparative perspective.
|Real Sectoral
Growth (%)
|Q1
FY23
|Q2
FY23
|Q3
FY23
|Q4
FY23
|Q1
FY24
|Q2
FY24
|Q3
FY24
|Q4
FY24
|Agriculture
|2.66
|2.27
|5.19
|7.64
|3.74
|1.74
|0.40
|0.57
|Mining / Quarrying
|6.56
|-4.13
|1.37
|2.87
|7.05
|11.07
|7.50
|4.25
|Manufacturing
|2.18
|-7.19
|-4.78
|0.95
|4.95
|14.30
|11.54
|8.94
|Utilities
|15.55
|6.41
|8.65
|7.30
|3.17
|10.53
|8.97
|7.69
|Construction
|14.69
|6.85
|9.47
|7.41
|8.57
|13.55
|9.58
|8.70
|Trade/Hotels
|22.09
|13.20
|9.17
|6.97
|9.69
|4.51
|6.95
|5.13
|Financial Services
|10.49
|8.71
|7.69
|9.18
|12.61
|6.24
|6.98
|7.58
|Defence and admin
|23.59
|7.30
|3.52
|4.66
|8.25
|7.75
|7.51
|7.77
|Real GVA
|11.34
|5.04
|4.83
|6.03
|8.26
|7.69
|6.79
|6.27
|Net Taxes
|37.60
|10.66
|-2.56
|7.66
|7.94
|12.65
|31.23
|22.15
|Real GDP
|12.81
|5.46
|4.26
|6.18
|8.24
|8.08
|8.57
|7.76
Data Source: MOSPI – all are percentage growth figures (in %)
The sectoral break up that you see in the table above is for the gross value added (GVA). MOSPI does not provide the sectoral break-up of GDP, but since GVA is just shorn of the taxes and subsidies, the underlying trend is captured well enough. There are 5 key points to note here, which explain why this GDP figure is so important.
An important aspect to this GDP story is that the gap between GDP growth and GVA growth is reducing; which means the role of taxes and subsidies in driving GDP growth is reducing. Also, the low inflation advantage in real GDP growth is also diminishing, which means the real GDP growth is actually being driven by nominal growth. That is a good sign.
US BOND YIELDS EDGE LOWER; DOLLAR INDEX BELOW 105
Two macro variables that set the tone for the global macros are the US bond yields and the US dollar index (DXY). Let us first look at the US 10-year bond yields.
|Date
|Price (%)
|Open (%)
|High (%)
|Low (%)
|May 27, 2024
|4.461
|4.451
|4.473
|4.446
|May 28, 2024
|4.548
|4.459
|4.554
|4.445
|May 29, 2024
|4.616
|4.548
|4.638
|4.542
|May 30, 2024
|4.550
|4.620
|4.628
|4.542
|May 31, 2024
|4.503
|4.544
|4.572
|4.485
Data Source: Bloomberg
US bond yields started the week at subdued levels of 4.461%, but gradually edged higher to touch 4.616% towards the middle of the week. However, US bond yields faced some resistance after the weak GDP data for Q1 and the flat PCE inflation data came in. Post these macro data flows, the bond yields tapered to 4.503%, raising hopes of the first rate cut actually happening in September 2024. During the week, the US 10-year bond yields touched a high of 4.638$ and a low of 4.445%. Last week, the Q1 GDP second estimate came in 30 bps lower at 1.3% and the PCE inflation was flat at 2.7%. The first rate cut looks very likely to happen in the US in September 2024 and that could temper bond yields. Let us turn to the US dollar index (DXY), a barometer of dollar strength.
|Date
|Price (%)
|Open (%)
|High (%)
|Low (%)
|May 27, 2024
|104.60
|104.75
|104.75
|104.57
|May 28, 2024
|104.61
|104.58
|104.64
|104.33
|May 29, 2024
|105.10
|104.64
|105.14
|104.59
|May 30, 2024
|104.72
|105.13
|105.18
|104.63
|May 31, 2024
|104.67
|104.76
|104.90
|104.36
Data Source: Bloomberg
The dollar index and the 10-year bond yields in the US almost followed a similar pattern. For the week, the dollar index started on a steady note, opening at the 104.60 levels, went up to 105.10 levels but closed the week marginally higher at 104.67 levels. During the week, the dollar index scaled a high of 105.18 and a low of 104.33. As the chances of a rate cut brighten, the dollar is more likely to soften in the coming weeks.
INDIA BOND YIELDS STAY UNDER THE 7% MARK
After spiking for 3 weeks in a row, the bond yields fell sharply in the previous week to below the 7% mark, and closed at 6.998%. In the latest week to May 31, 2024, the bond yields did give a couple of closings above 7%, but ended the week at 6.986%.
|Date
|Price (%)
|Open (%)
|High (%)
|Low (%)
|May 06, 2024
|7.108
|7.132
|7.132
|7.106
|May 07, 2024
|7.129
|7.115
|7.135
|7.109
|May 08, 2024
|7.138
|7.138
|7.144
|7.130
|May 09, 2024
|7.135
|7.148
|7.148
|7.125
|May 10, 2024
|7.127
|7.124
|7.129
|7.111
|May 13, 2024
|7.116
|7.134
|7.134
|7.114
|May 14, 2024
|7.109
|7.123
|7.123
|7.105
|May 15, 2024
|7.086
|7.103
|7.103
|7.082
|May 16, 2024
|7.076
|7.058
|7.082
|7.055
|May 17, 2024
|7.095
|7.084
|7.099
|7.080
|May 20, 2024
|7.078
|7.101
|7.101
|7.069
|May 21, 2024
|7.078
|7.101
|7.101
|7.069
|May 22, 2024
|6.997
|7.053
|7.053
|6.993
|May 23, 2024
|6.997
|7.053
|7.053
|6.993
|May 24, 2024
|6.998
|6.997
|7.001
|6.985
|May 27, 2024
|6.981
|7.016
|7.016
|6.967
|May 28, 2024
|6.995
|6.981
|6.998
|6.971
|May 29, 2024
|7.008
|7.020
|7.020
|6.987
|May 30, 2024
|7.003
|7.022
|7.022
|6.995
|May 31, 2024
|6.986
|6.991
|6.994
|6.980
Data Source: RBI
During the week, the bond yield opened at 6.981% and closed at 6.986%. This is the second week in a row that the 10-year bond yields closed below 7% in the year 2024. In the last 4 weeks, the benchmark Indian bond yields fell from 7.196% to 6.986%. The 20 bps lower fiscal deficit for FY24 at 5.6% is likely to keep the bond yields well under 7%. During the week, India 10-year bond yields touched a high of 7.022% and a low of 6.967%.
RUPEE WEAKENS TO 83.42/$ AMIDST POLITICAL CONCERNS
With the dollar index at 104.67 levels, and the crude oil prices edging below $82/bbl, the rupee should have been stronger, but it ended weaker for the week at ₹83.424/$
|Date
|Price (₹/$)
|Open (₹/$)
|High (₹/$)
|Low (₹/$)
|May 06, 2024
|83.475
|83.380
|83.603
|83.380
|May 07, 2024
|83.470
|83.468
|83.516
|83.433
|May 08, 2024
|83.462
|83.466
|83.535
|83.449
|May 09, 2024
|83.462
|83.465
|83.537
|83.442
|May 10, 2024
|83.553
|83.462
|83.576
|83.454
|May 13, 2024
|83.506
|83.525
|83.618
|83.481
|May 14, 2024
|83.482
|83.529
|83.550
|83.472
|May 15, 2024
|83.414
|83.524
|83.595
|83.355
|May 16, 2024
|83.450
|83.420
|83.524
|83.404
|May 17, 2024
|83.302
|83.470
|83.507
|83.260
|May 20, 2024
|83.280
|83.302
|83.328
|83.224
|May 21, 2024
|83.250
|83.297
|83.373
|83.226
|May 22, 2024
|83.220
|83.324
|83.328
|83.210
|May 23, 2024
|83.240
|83.286
|83.322
|83.190
|May 24, 2024
|83.060
|83.285
|83.300
|83.018
|May 27, 2024
|83.102
|83.070
|83.147
|83.034
|May 28, 2024
|83.160
|83.137
|83.209
|83.103
|May 29, 2024
|83.340
|83.197
|83.411
|83.172
|May 30, 2024
|83.280
|83.363
|83.442
|83.246
|May 31, 2024
|83.424
|83.321
|83.501
|83.235
Data Source: RBI
The weakness in the rupee during the week was largely driven by uncertainty on the political front as well as the uncertainty over the GDP data and the fiscal deficit data. Now, all that data is out and that should help the rupee to harden. Last week, FPIs were net sellers to the tune of $424 Million and that also put pressure on the rupee, apart from their heavy short positions in the Nifty index futures. For the week, rupee touched a high of 83.034/$ and a low of 83.501/$.
BRENT CRUDE TAPERS TO $81.62/BBL AHEAD OF OPEC MEET
In the first two weeks of May 2024, price of crude came down sharply from $90/bbl to $82/bbl. In the latest week to May 31, 2024, Brent crude fell further to $81.62/bbl, despite US drawdowns to the tune of more than 4 Million barrels from the reserves.
|Date
|Price ($/bbl)
|Open ($/bbl)
|High ($/bbl)
|Low ($/bbl)
|May 06, 2024
|83.60
|83.24
|83.83
|82.78
|May 07, 2024
|82.99
|83.74
|83.82
|82.42
|May 08, 2024
|83.58
|83.02
|83.82
|81.71
|May 09, 2024
|83.88
|83.79
|84.33
|83.45
|May 10, 2024
|82.79
|84.21
|84.53
|82.70
|May 13, 2024
|83.36
|82.78
|83.84
|82.26
|May 14, 2024
|82.78
|83.43
|83.62
|82.11
|May 15, 2024
|82.75
|82.76
|83.07
|81.05
|May 16, 2024
|83.27
|83.03
|83.78
|82.31
|May 17, 2024
|83.96
|83.45
|84.04
|83.08
|May 20, 2024
|83.71
|83.98
|84.49
|83.11
|May 21, 2024
|82.88
|83.75
|83.76
|82.04
|May 22, 2024
|81.90
|82.58
|82.63
|81.57
|May 23, 2024
|81.36
|81.59
|82.97
|80.93
|May 24, 2024
|82.12
|81.40
|82.46
|80.65
|May 27, 2024
|83.10
|82.20
|83.20
|82.08
|May 28, 2024
|84.22
|83.00
|84.62
|83.00
|May 29, 2024
|83.60
|84.61
|85.02
|83.29
|May 30, 2024
|81.86
|83.51
|83.77
|81.80
|May 31, 2024
|81.62
|81.74
|82.18
|81.17
Data Source: Bloomberg
Oil prices fell further in the week to $81.62/bbl despite the US inventories showing a sharp draw down of more than 4 Million barrels. That could be explained by the expectation that the OPEC meet may be more accommodative to the African members on output increase. For the week, Brent crude touched a high of $85.02/bbl and a low of $81.17/bbl.
SPOT GOLD MARGINALLY LOWER AT $2,327/OZ
The table below captures the international spot prices of gold in dollars per troy ounce (oz). A troy ounce is approximately 31.1035 grams.
|Date
|Price ($/oz)
|Open ($/oz)
|High ($/oz)
|Low ($/oz)
|May 06, 2024
|2,326.15
|2,293.98
|2,331.98
|2,291.91
|May 07, 2024
|2,315.20
|2,326.31
|2,329.98
|2,310.10
|May 08, 2024
|2,309.05
|2,315.40
|2,321.43
|2,303.74
|May 09, 2024
|2,345.88
|2,309.04
|2,347.59
|2,306.67
|May 10, 2024
|2,360.14
|2,346.26
|2,378.45
|2,345.25
|May 13, 2024
|2,338.45
|2,360.38
|2,364.56
|2,332.38
|May 14, 2024
|2,355.88
|2,338.39
|2,359.66
|2,334.94
|May 15, 2024
|2,386.04
|2,358.20
|2,390.36
|2,351.82
|May 16, 2024
|2,377.90
|2,391.93
|2,397.40
|2,371.10
|May 17, 2024
|2,414.89
|2,376.81
|2,422.87
|2,373.96
|May 20, 2024
|2,425.12
|2,415.02
|2,450.13
|2,407.34
|May 21, 2024
|2,421.64
|2,426.84
|2,434.00
|2,406.32
|May 22, 2024
|2,378.25
|2,423.75
|2,426.64
|2,374.98
|May 23, 2024
|2,328.37
|2,378.60
|2,383.86
|2,327.00
|May 24, 2024
|2,333.76
|2,328.40
|2,347.54
|2,325.40
|May 27, 2024
|2,350.74
|2,334.50
|2,358.56
|2,332.36
|May 28, 2024
|2,360.95
|2,352.29
|2,364.12
|2,340.17
|May 29, 2024
|2,338.77
|2,361.00
|2,362.86
|2,334.75
|May 30, 2024
|2,343.00
|2,339.67
|2,351.83
|2,322.72
|May 31, 2024
|2,326.97
|2,345.07
|2,353.24
|2,323.96
Data Source: Bloomberg
After rallying to above $2,400/oz, gold has slightly tapered. It now awaits clarity on whether the Fed would actually cut rates in September, which could be another trigger for gold to rally, as it reduces the opportunity cost of holding gold. However, gold has had a frenetic run and may now remain in a range as macroeconomic growth indicators turn positive. During the week, gold touched a high of $2,364/oz and a low of $2,322/oz. The next move in gold may be triggered by Fed rate action.
