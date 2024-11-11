Registrar and Transfer Agents (RTAs) are intermediaries that handle the back-end processes of different financial and non-financial transactions for corporations and mutual funds. The RTA is in charge of keeping track of and maintaining records of all transactions with corporate or fund houses. Also, registrars and transfer agents assist investors in obtaining information regarding business activity.

An Introduction to RTA: What is it?

So, what exactly are registrar and transfer agents (RTAs)? In essence, RTAs manage investors’ transactions in mutual funds, including activities such as:

Purchasing

Redeeming

Switching in or out

Updating personal details

Changing bank mandates and more

RTAs have the expertise to professionally maintain investor and AMC (Asset Management Company) data. Investors can track all their transactions through a single organisation, even if they have invested with multiple AMCs. The RTA network is extensive and covers the entire country. With the rise of online services and digital investments, accessing RTA services is convenient and available nationwide.

Role of Registrar and Transfer Agent

RTAs manage and track investor transactions in mutual funds, including buying, redeeming, switching, updating personal details, and changing bank mandates. They provide professional and efficient handling of both investor and AMC data. Even if investors have invested with multiple AMCs, they can find all their transactions under one RTA.

With their extensive nationwide network and the rise of online services, RTAs are easily accessible from anywhere in India. Examples of RTAs in India include Computer Age Management Services (CAMS) and KFin Technologies Limited.

Need for Registrar and Transfer Agents (RTAs)

Mutual fund investors carry out numerous transactions daily, including buying, selling, and switching units. These transactions can be financial or non-financial, such as updating bank details, changing contact information, or modifying addresses. Each request needs to be accurately recorded and maintained by the fund houses.

Most mutual funds may lack the resources or expertise to handle these extensive processes efficiently, so they often outsource these tasks to registrar and transfer agents (RTAs). Fund houses can concentrate on their primary activities by delegating these back-end functions.

Qualified Registrar and Transfer Agents (QRTAs)

Market Infrastructure Institutions (MIIs) are crucial entities, such as stock exchanges, depositories, and clearing corporations, that provide the essential infrastructure for a country’s securities market and play a vital role in its financial development. The government has enacted various Acts to ensure their effective operation, and SEBI has established regulations for these MIIs.

In 2018, SEBI formed a Committee to review the regulations and circulars related to MIIs. The Committee also considered whether the MII framework should be extended to certain market intermediaries, including Registrar and Transfer Agents (RTAs) managing over 2 crore folios, known as Qualified Registrar and Transfer Agents (QRTAs).

Given the significant volume of transactions handled by QRTAs, the Committee recommended that these entities adopt and implement enhanced internal policy frameworks to comply with stricter monitoring requirements.

Services to AMC

RTAs play a crucial role in managing compliance risks and handling operations, investor services, and distribution, thereby sharing these responsibilities with asset management companies. They take on significant operational and investor-related tasks.

Asset management companies select an RTA for record-keeping purposes. Therefore, the specific RTA assigned to your folio depends on the AMC from which you purchased your fund.

List of Registrar and Transfer agents

There are over 200 RTAs listed on the CDSL website and at least 100 RTAs on the NSDL website. You can find the full registrar and transfer agents list on the CDSL and NSDL websites. Among the most prominent RTAs in India are CAMS and KFin Technologies Limited.

Services to Mutual Fund Investors

Here are a few examples of how registrar and transfer agents (RTAs) assist investors:

Investment and Transactions: RTAs provide portals on their platforms that allow investors to transact with mutual fund companies registered with them, including investing in new fund offers (NFOs).

RTAs provide portals on their platforms that allow investors to transact with mutual fund companies registered with them, including investing in new fund offers (NFOs). Statement Generation: RTAs generate various statements to help investors review their mutual fund portfolios more effectively. For example, the Consolidated Account Statement (CAS) offers a comprehensive view of mutual fund holdings across different asset management companies (AMCs).

Additionally, RTAs generate specific statements related to mutual fund companies registered with them. Examples include consolidated statements, portfolio valuation statements, transaction details for a single folio, gains statements, and more.

RTAs also handle various service requests, such as:

Cancelling an ongoing SIP, STP, or SWP

Changing bank mandates

Consolidating multiple folios into a single folio

Processing nomination forms

Converting a minor account to a major one (including changes in guardian, tax details, or investor name)

Processing redemptions

Handling CKYC forms and other related requests

RTA and Depository Interface

Companies or mutual funds issue securities through processes like IPOs, NFOs, or other corporate actions, and they can be held in either physical or electronic form. Historically, securities were issued physically, but electronic issuance is now standard. Investors can choose to switch between physical and electronic forms.

SEBI has outlined a detailed process for converting physical securities to electronic form (demat) and vice versa, with strict protocols to prevent duplication and fraud. An online, real-time interface between the RTA and depository is crucial to maintaining the integrity of this process.

Companies looking to convert their securities to electronic mode must establish connectivity with depositories, NSDL and CDSL. Alternatively, they can utilise an RTA’s services, which are cost-effective while ensuring security and system safety. This centralised approach allows RTAs to provide real-time updates on shareholder or mutual fund unitholder holdings.

Leading RTAs are connected to NSDL and CDSL, serving numerous companies nationwide. Companies can also opt for direct in-house connectivity with CDSL, which involves procedures and costs similar to RTA use.

According to SEBI’s December 27, 2002 circular titled ‘Appointment of Common Agency for Share Registry Work,’ issuers are advised to centralise share registry functions—whether in-house or through a SEBI-registered RTA. Companies must choose one method, not both.

The real-time interface is crucial for:

Converting physical securities to demat form

Converting demat securities to physical form

Issuing new securities from IPOs, bonus issues, or other corporate actions

Extinguishing securities due to company winding-up, actions under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, mutual fund scheme mergers, or the winding-up of closed-end schemes

Services to AIF Investors

Most RTAs offer services to AIFs and PMS. These services include:

Investor servicing

Fund accounting

Value-added services

KYC compliance

Pre-launch support

Document management services

Knowledge and technology partnership and more.

What is AIF?

An AIF (Alternative Investment Fund) is a privately pooled investment vehicle established or incorporated in India. It gathers funds from sophisticated investors, whether Indian or foreign. Unlike some other investment entities, SEBI does not regulate AIFs. Designed for experienced investors, AIFs have high minimum investment requirements, complex investment strategies, and associated risks. They are typically organised as Limited Liability Partnerships (LLPs).

What is PMS?

Portfolio Management Service (PMS) operates similarly to a mutual fund but with a crucial distinction. Unlike mutual funds, where units represent a portfolio share, PMS offers a tailored investment portfolio of your stocks. With PMS, you have control over the allocation and weightage of each stock, providing a more personalised investment approach.

Conclusion

Mutual fund investments are increasingly becoming popular, with online investing facilitating a surge in investor transactions. Whether due to new investors entering the market or existing ones increasing their activity, the mutual fund industry is experiencing significant growth. As the volume of transactions and the database of investors expand, managing and processing this vast amount of information becomes challenging for mutual fund houses. A Registrar and Transfer Agents (RTA) plays a crucial role, as the Asset Management Company (AMC) assigns the RTA to handle these responsibilities.

Frequently Asked Questions on Registrar and Transfer Agents

How do you become a registrar and transfer agent?

To become Registrar and Transfer Agents (RTA), one must first acquire relevant financial knowledge, typically through a degree in finance or a related field. Next, certification and registration from regulatory authorities such as SEBI in India are required. Gaining experience in financial services and compliance is also essential for this role.

What is the role of RTA in mutual funds?

Mutual fund transfer agents have different responsibilities compared to stock transfer agents. Unlike stock transfer agents, mutual fund transfer agents generally do not issue physical certificates unless requested by shareholders. Instead, they handle essential tasks such as maintaining records of shareholders’ accounts, managing dividend payments, and addressing shareholder needs, including providing account statements, tax forms, and transaction confirmations.

What is the function of RTA in the share market?

In the stock market, an RTA acts as a diligent organiser, keeping track of share ownership for each company. They manage and update records whenever shares are bought or sold, ensuring that ownership information is current. RTAs also ensure that investors receive essential updates from the companies they’ve invested in and any earnings they’re entitled to, such as dividends. Essentially, they are the behind-the-scenes caretakers of your stock investments, ensuring everything runs smoothly.