What Big 10 fund houses bought and sold in May 2024?

MAY 2024 – ROBUST FOR EQUITY FUNDS, RECORD FOR SIPS
For the last 3 months, equity funds had struggled with dwindling flows. However, May 2024 appears to have changed all that. Equity fund flows in May 2024 turned around sharply to ₹34,697 crore; changing the falling of trend of equity fund flows of ₹18,917 Crore in April, ₹22,633 Crore in March, and ₹26,703 Crore in February 2024. The May 2024 equity fund flows also happens to be an all-time record for any month, better the previous record of May 2022. Within the equity fund category, bulk of the buying came into sectoral / thematic funds, where were largely driven by the ₹9,563 crore NFO of HDFC Manufacturing Fund. However, the good news is that small cap funds are back in favour in May 2024. Clearly, alpha is ok, even with concentration risk. While NFO flows were robust at ₹10,140 Crore in May 2024, the gross SIP flows set a lifetime record of ₹20,904 Crore in the month of May 2024. That is driving most of the equity fund action.
If flows into equity funds have been robust and MFs have been consistent buyers in equities, the real question is what have mutual funds been buying. One thing we need to understand is that MF churn is not determined by net equity fund inflows of ₹34,697 Crore. Instead, the participation in stock markets is determined by the gross churn, which is the sum of purchases and redemptions. The gross purchases of equity funds stood at ₹71,272 Crore in May 2024 while ₹36,575 Crore of redemptions were seen. It is this gross figure of ₹1,07,847 Crore that determined the equity churn by mutual funds in the month of May 2024. In India there are 45 AMCs; so, we cannot obviously look at the buying and selling of all these AMCs. We will restrict to 10 most powerful funds in terms of equity market AUM.
SBI MUTUAL FUND: EQUITY PORTFOLIO CHURN IN MAY 2024
As of the close of May 31, 2024, SBI Mutual Funds has total equity AUM of ₹6,78,697 Crore, making it the largest fund by AUM by a margin. Over the last 1 month the equity fund AUM has grown by 0.5% while the yoy growth in equity fund AUM stands at an impressive 36.0%. SBI MF holds a total of 579 stocks across all its equity schemes. Here are some of the portfolio highlights of SBI mutual funds for May 2024.
For May 2024, SBI Mutual Fund bought a total of 3 stocks and sold 0 stocks.
ICICI PRUDENTIAL MUTUAL FUND: EQUITY PORTFOLIO CHURN IN MAY 2024
As of the close of May 31, 2024, ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund has total equity AUM of ₹4,38,461 Crore, making it the second largest fund by AUM. Over the last 1 month the equity fund AUM has grown by 2.9% while the yoy growth in equity fund AUM stands at an impressive 64.4%. ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund holds a total of 643 stocks across all its equity schemes. Here are portfolio highlights of ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund in May 2024.
For May 2024, ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund bought a total of 8 stocks and sold 4 stocks.
HDFC MUTUAL FUND: EQUITY PORTFOLIO CHURN IN MAY 2024
As of the close of May 31, 2024, HDFC Mutual Fund has total equity AUM of ₹3,92,236 Crore, making it the third largest fund by AUM. Over the last 1 month the equity fund AUM has grown by 4.9% while the yoy growth in equity fund AUM stands at an impressive 64.7%. HDFC Mutual Fund holds a total of 665 stocks across all its equity schemes spread across 30 sectors. Here are portfolio highlights of HDFC Mutual Fund in May 2024.
For May 2024, HDFC Mutual Fund bought a total of 2 stocks and sold 2 stocks.
NIPPON INDIA MUTUAL FUND: EQUITY PORTFOLIO CHURN IN MAY 2024
As of the close of May 31, 2024, Nippon India Mutual Fund has total equity AUM of ₹3,23,185 Crore, making it the fourth largest fund by equity AUM. Over the last 1 month the equity fund AUM has grown by 3.5% while the yoy growth in equity fund AUM stands at an impressive 78.9%. Nippon India Mutual Fund holds a total of 615 stocks across all its equity schemes spread across a total of 30 sectors. Here are portfolio highlights of Nippon India Mutual Fund in May 2024.
For May 2024, Nippon India Mutual Fund bought a total of 5 stocks and sold 2 stocks.
KOTAK MUTUAL FUND: EQUITY PORTFOLIO CHURN IN MAY 2024
As of the close of May 31, 2024 , Kotak Mutual Fund has total equity AUM of ₹2,41,820 Crore, making it the fifth largest fund by equity AUM. Over the last 1 month the equity fund AUM has grown by 2.6% while the yoy growth in equity fund AUM stands at an impressive 61.1%. Kotak Mutual Fund holds a total of 374 stocks across 28 sectors all its equity schemes. Here are portfolio highlights of Kotak Mutual Fund in May 2024.
For May 2024, Kotak Mutual Fund bought a total of 4 stocks and sold 5 stocks.
UTI MUTUAL FUND: EQUITY PORTFOLIO CHURN IN MAY 2024
As of the close of May 31, 2024, UTI Mutual Fund has total equity AUM of ₹2,28,316 Crore, making it the sixth largest fund by equity AUM. Over the last 1 month the equity fund AUM has grown by 1.5% while the yoy growth in equity fund AUM stands at an impressive 31.9%. UTI Mutual Fund holds a total of 439 stocks across all its equity schemes spread across 30 sectors. Here are portfolio highlights of UTI Mutual Fund in May 2024.
For May 2024, UTI Mutual Fund bought a total of 2 stocks and sold 3 stocks.
AXIS MUTUAL FUND: EQUITY PORTFOLIO CHURN IN MAY 2024
As of the close of May 31, 2024, Axis Mutual Fund has total equity AUM of ₹1,75,956 Crore, making it the seventh largest fund by equity AUM. Over the last 1 month the equity fund AUM has grown by 0.9% while the yoy growth in equity fund AUM stands at an impressive 24.0%. Axis Mutual Fund holds a total of 360 stocks spread over 28 sectors across all its equity schemes. Here are portfolio highlights of Axis Mutual Fund in May 2024.
For May 2024, Axis Mutual Fund bought a total of 11 stocks and sold 2 stocks.
ABSL MUTUAL FUND: EQUITY PORTFOLIO CHURN IN MAY 2024
As of the close of May 31, 2024, ABSL Mutual Fund (Aditya Birla Sun Life) has total equity AUM of ₹1,55,486 Crore, making it the eighth largest fund by equity AUM. Over the last 1 month the equity fund AUM has grown by 0.5%, while the yoy growth in equity fund AUM stands at an impressive 32.9%. ABSL Mutual Fund holds a total of 453 stocks spread over 29 sectors across all its equity schemes. Here are portfolio highlights of ABSL Mutual Fund in May 2024.
For May 2024, ABSL Mutual Fund bought a total of 3 stocks and sold 0 stocks.
MIRAE MUTUAL FUND: EQUITY PORTFOLIO CHURN IN MAY 2024
As of the close of May 31, 2024, Mirae Mutual Fund has total equity AUM of ₹1,47,460 Crore, making it the ninth largest fund by equity AUM. Over the last 1 month the equity fund AUM has grown by 0.9% while the yoy growth in equity fund AUM stands at an impressive 35.5%. Mirae Mutual Fund holds a total of 423 stocks spread over 30 sectors across all its equity schemes. Here are portfolio highlights of Mirae Mutual Fund in May 2024.
For May 2024, Mirae Mutual Fund bought a total of 9 stocks and sold 2 stocks.
DSP MUTUAL FUND: EQUITY PORTFOLIO CHURN IN MAY 2024
As of May 31, 2024, DSP Mutual Fund has total equity AUM of ₹1,01,404 Crore, making it the tenth largest in India by AUM. Over last 1 month the equity fund AUM grew by 3.3% while the yoy growth in equity fund AUM stood at 46.3%. DSP Mutual Fund holds a total of 387 stocks spread over 30 sectors across all equity schemes. Here are portfolio highlights of DSP Mutual Fund in May 2024.
For May 2024, DSP Mutual Fund bought a total of 6 stocks and sold 6 stocks.
The gist of the mutual fund churn in May 2024 has been that the focus has been more on IPOs on the buy side, while mutual funds have been generally quiet in secondary markets.
