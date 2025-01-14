What the big 10 fund houses bought and sold in December 2024

An interesting way to look at micro level fund action is to view the stocks that the biggest equity fund AMCs are buying and selling in any month. Here we take a quick dekko at the large cap action of these Big-10 fund houses and also their top mid-cap picks for Dec-24.

SBI MUTUAL FUND: EQUITY PORTFOLIO CHURN IN DECEMBER 2024

Let us first look at SBI Mutual Fund in December 2024. In terms of MOM percentage increase, SBI MF added to its positions in only in Larsen & Toubro. Overall, the buying was quite muted by SBI MF in the month. SBI MF was neutral on several stocks including ICICI Bank, Reliance Industries, SBI, and Kotak Bank.

What about selling? SBI MF cut its stake in several stocks in December 2024 including HDFC Bank, Infosys, Bharti Airtel, ITC, and TCS. The fund’s top 5 stock picks for December 2024 in terms of percentage accretion in holdings include additions to stocks like CG Power & Industrial Solutions, Aditya Birla Fashions, Mahanagar Gas Ltd, Adani Green Energy, and BSE Ltd. It too fresh positions in Wonderly Holidays and Tata Elxsi Ltd.

ICICI PRUDENTIAL MUTUAL FUND: EQUITY PORTFOLIO CHURN IN DECEMBER 2024

Let us turn to ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund. In terms of MOM percentage increase, ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund added substantially in Bharti Airtel, Reliance Industries, Axis Bank, and NTPC Ltd. It also added to its positions HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Infosys, and L&T. ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund was neutral on Maruti Suzuki in December 2024.

What about fund selling. ICICI Prudential MF was a heavy seller in Sun Pharma, but there was no other selling seen. The fund’s top 5 stock picks for December 2024 included additions to stocks like CDSL Ltd, TBO Tek Ltd, Supreme Industries, Neuland Laboratories, and Paytm. The AMC took fresh positions in PG Electroplast in December 2024.

HDFC MUTUAL FUND: EQUITY PORTFOLIO CHURN IN DECEMBER 2024

Let us look at HDFC Mutual Fund in December 2024. In terms of MOM percentage increase, HDFC Mutual Fund added to its positions aggressively in Axis Bank and Kotak Bank. It also added to holdings in Reliance Industries. The fund house was neutral on Bharti Airtel and Larsen & Toubro in December 2024.

HDFC mutual Fund cut positions in Infosys, ITC, SBI, and HDFC Bank in December 2024. The fund’s top 5 stock picks for December 2024 on percentage increase in holdings included Varun Beverages, Nykaa, Paytm, Dodla Dairy, and SAIL. It took fresh positions in Home First Finance and BSE Ltd in the month.

NIPPON INDIA MUTUAL FUND: EQUITY PORTFOLIO CHURN IN DECEMBER 2024

We now turn to Nippon India MF for December 2024. In terms of MOM percentage increase, Nippon India MF added aggressively NTPC Ltd and Reliance Industries. In addition, it also added to its positions in ICICI Bank and Infosys. Nippon Fund was neutral on SBI in December 2024.

What about the exits? During December 2024, Nippon India MF cut its positions in HDFC Bank, Power Grid, Bharat Electronics, Axis Bank, and Coal India. The fund’s top 5 stock picks for December 2024 based on percentage increase in holdings included Sundaram Fasteners, Suraksha Diagnostics, Adani Energy Solutions, JSW Energy, and Bajaj Holdings & Investments. The fund did not add fresh positions in any of the stocks.

UTI MUTUAL FUND: EQUITY PORTFOLIO CHURN IN DECEMBER 2024

Let us turn to the shares that UTI Mutual Fund bought and sold in December 2024? In terms of MOM percentage increase, UTI MF added to its large cap positions only in Infosys Ltd. The fund was neutral on a number of stocks, which included ICICI Bank, Reliance Industries, L&T, and Axis Bank in December 2024.

On the exit side, UTI was a net seller in TCS, Bharti Airtel, Kotak Bank, and ITC Ltd in the month. The fund’s top 5 stock picks for December 2024 based on the percentage increase in holdings included Kalyan Jewellers, Max Healthcare, Awfis Space Solutions, Aster DM, and JSW Energy. The fund took fresh positions in BSE Ltd and India Hotels in December 2024.

ADITYA BIRLA SUN LIFE MUTUAL FUND: EQUITY PORTFOLIO CHURN IN DECEMBER 2024

Let us look at Aditya Birla Sun Life (ABSL) Mutual Fund in December 2024. It added to its holdings aggressively in Reliance Industries and Axis Bank. In addition, it also added to its stakes in ICICI Bank. However, ABSL Mutual Fund stayed neutral on Bharti Airtel, L&T, and Mahindra & Mahindra in December 2024.

Interestingly, ABSL MF was quite aggressive on the sell side. The fund cut positions quite aggressively in SBI and Sun Pharma and also pared positions in Infosys and HDFC Bank. The fund’s top 5 stock picks for December 2024 based on the percentage increase in holdings included Mankind Pharma, Paytm, Divi’s Laboratories, BSE Ltd, and Arvind Ltd. The fund took fresh positions in Manorama Industries Ltd in December 2024.

AXIS MUTUAL FUND: EQUITY PORTFOLIO CHURN IN DECEMBER 2024

How did Axis Mutual Fund churn in December 2024. In terms of MOM percentage increase, the big position additions were to Infosys and HDFC Bank. In addition, Axis MF also added to its positions in Trent Ltd, Zomato, and M&M Ltd more modestly. The fund house was not neutral on any of the stocks among the frontliners.

The story was quite aggressive on the sell side. Axis Mutual Fund was an aggressive seller in December 2024 in Bajaj Finance Ltd, Torrent Power, and TCS. It also sold smaller quantities of ICICI Bank and Bharti Airtel in December 2024. The fund’s top 5 stock picks for December 2024 based on percentage accretion in holdings were DOMS Industries, Gokaldas Exports, TBO Tek, Awfis Space Solutions, and Page Industries.

KOTAK MUTUAL FUND: EQUITY PORTFOLIO CHURN IN DECEMBER 2024

How did Kotak Mutual Fund churn in December 2024. In terms of MOM percentage increase, the big position additions were to Reliance Industries, Axis Bank, and SBI. In addition, Kotak MF also added to its positions in HDFC Bank and BEL. The fund house was not neutral on any of the stocks among the frontliners.

The story was quite aggressive on the sell side. Kotak Mutual Fund was an aggressive seller in December 2024 in Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank, and Zomato Ltd. It also sold smaller quantities of Infosys Ltd and L&T in December 2024. The fund’s top 5 stock picks for December 2024 based on percentage accretion in holdings included enhancement in holdings in JSW Energy, Varun Beverages, Torrent Power, JSW Steel, and CG Power & Industrial Solutions. The fund also added fresh positions in Nuvama Wealth and KPIT Technologies in December 2024.

MIRAE MUTUAL FUND: EQUITY PORTFOLIO CHURN IN DECEMBER 2024

Mirae has been a pure equity driven story in India. Among the frontline stocks that Mirae Mutual Fund bought aggressively in December 2024 was Reliance Industries, while it also bought smaller quantities of TCS, HDFC Bank, and Axis Bank. The fund house stayed neutral on Bharti Airtel Ltd in December 2024.

In December 2024, Mirae MF sold in aggressively in Larsen & Toubro and Paytm; and sold smaller quantities in SBI, Infosys Ltd, and ICICI Bank. The fund’s top 5 stock picks for December 2024 based on percentage accretion in holdings included enhancement to holdings in BHEL, AU Small Finance Bank, Bharat Forge, KPIT Technologies, and Suzlon Energy. The fund took fresh positions in Gravita India and United Breweries in December 2024.

DSP MUTUAL FUND: EQUITY PORTFOLIO CHURN IN DECEMBER 2024

Finally, let us look at DSP Mutual Fund in December 2024. The fund increased its holding aggressively in Cipla Ltd, Axis Bank, Kotak Bank, and IPCA Laboratories, but was also a buyer in SBI. DSP Mutual Fund opted to remain neutral on Infosys Ltd and Bajaj Finance in December 2024.

In terms of selling, DSP MF was an aggressive seller in Coforge, ICICI Bank, and HDFC Bank. The fund’s top 5 stock picks for December 2024 based on percentage increase in holdings were Jio Financial Services, Syngene International, Zomato Ltd, Interglobe Aviation, and Angel One. The fund did not take any fresh positions in December 2024.