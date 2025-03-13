What the big 10 fund houses bought and sold in February 2025

The largest equity fund houses (in terms of AUM) are the most influential players in the mutual fund space. Their buy and sell actions are closely tracked by the markets for unique sector insights and clues. Here we look at the 10 largest AMCs by their equity MF AUM (assets under management), and look at their top picks and the stocks they exited.

SBI MUTUAL FUND: EQUITY PORTFOLIO CHURN IN FEBRUARY 2025

Let us first look at SBI Mutual Fund in February 2025. In terms of MOM percentage increase, SBI MF added substantially to its positions Kotak Mahindra Bank and HDFC Bank. SBI MF was neutral on TCS, Reliance Industries, and Infosys Ltd.

However, SBI MF was a net sellers in Bharti Airtel, SBI, ICICI Bank, Larsen & Toubro (L&T), and ITC Ltd. The fund’s top 5 stock picks for February 2025 in terms of percentage accretion in holdings include additions to Teamlease Services, BSE Ltd, Adani Green Energy, Deepak Fertilizers, and Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders. It did not take any fresh positions in Feb-25.

ICICI PRUDENTIAL MUTUAL FUND: EQUITY PORTFOLIO CHURN IN FEBRUARY 2025

Let us turn to ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund. In terms of MOM percentage increase, ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund added substantially in Larsen & Toubro, Reliance Industries, Sun Pharma, and Bharti Airtel. It also added smaller positions in HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, and NTPC Ltd. ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund was neutral on Infosys Ltd in the month.

What about fund selling. ICICI Prudential MF was a seller only in Maruti Suzuki Ltd in February 2025. The fund’s top 5 stock picks for February 2025 included additions to Sonata Software, Teamlease Services, Apollo Tyres, Vedant Fashions, and Carborundum Universal. The AMC took fresh positions in MRF Ltd in February 2025.

HDFC MUTUAL FUND: EQUITY PORTFOLIO CHURN IN FEBRUARY 2025

Let us look at HDFC Mutual Fund in February 2025. In terms of MOM percentage increase, HDFC Mutual Fund added to its positions aggressively in Maruti Suzuki and Infosys Ltd. It also added smaller positions in Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, and Larsen & Toubro. The fund house was neutral on Reliance Industries and SBI in February 2025.

HDFC mutual Fund cut positions in HDFC Bank and Bharti Airtel in February 2025. The fund’s top 5 stock picks for February 2025 on percentage increase in holdings included Avenue Supermarts (D-Mart), BSE Ltd, JSW Energy, Torrent Power, and NCC Ltd. It did not take any fresh positions in February 2025.

NIPPON INDIA MUTUAL FUND: EQUITY PORTFOLIO CHURN IN FEBRUARY 2025

We now turn to Nippon India MF for February 2025. In terms of MOM percentage increase, Nippon India MF added aggressively Axis Bank, Coal India, and ICICI Bank. In addition, it also added smaller positions in HDFC Bank, NTPC Ltd, Reliance Industries, SBI, and Power Grid Corporation. Nippon Mutual Fund was not neutral on any stock in February 2025.

What about the exits? During February 2025, Nippon India MF cut its positions in Bharat Electronics Ltd (BEL) and Infosys Ltd. The fund’s top 5 stock picks for February 2025 based on percentage increase in holdings included SRF Ltd, Whirlpool of India, Go Fashion, Vedant Fashion, and Teamlease Services. The fund did not add any fresh stock positions.

UTI MUTUAL FUND: EQUITY PORTFOLIO CHURN IN FEBRUARY 2025

Let us look at UTI Mutual Fund in February 2025. It added to its holdings aggressively in ITC Ltd. In addition, it also added smaller stakes in ICICI Bank and Axis Bank. However, UTI Mutual Fund stayed neutral on an array of stocks including HDFC Bank, Reliance Industries, Infosys Ltd, Bharti Airtel, Kotak Mahindra Bank, and Bajaj Finance Ltd.

On the sell side, the fund cut positions only in Larsen & Toubro (L&T). The fund’s top 5 stock picks for February 2025 based on the percentage increase in holdings included Swiggy Ltd, Kajaria Ceramics, Jubilant Ingrevia, KPIT Infosystems, and SAIL. The fund did not take any fresh positions in February 2025.

ADITYA BIRLA SUN LIFE MUTUAL FUND: EQUITY PORTFOLIO CHURN IN FEBRUARY 2025

Let us look at Aditya Birla Sun Life (ABSL) Mutual Fund in February 2025. It added to its holdings aggressively in Axis Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank. In addition, it also added smaller stakes in HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, and SBI. However, ABSL Mutual Fund stayed neutral on Reliance Industries Ltd.

On the sell side, the fund cut positions aggressively in L&T. It also cut pared positions in Infosys Ltd, Bharti Airtel, and Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M). The fund’s top 5 stock picks for February 2025 based on the percentage increase in holdings included PCBL Chemicals, Asian Paints, Zensar Technologies, SBI Cards, and JIO Financial. The fund did not take any fresh positions in February 2025.

AXIS MUTUAL FUND: EQUITY PORTFOLIO CHURN IN FEBRUARY 2025

How did Axis Mutual Fund churn in February 2025. In terms of MOM percentage increase, the big position additions were to Reliance Industries, Zomato Ltd, and TCS. The fund house was neutral on HDFC Bank and Infosys Ltd for the month of February 2025.

The story was quite aggressive on the sell side. Axis Mutual Fund was an aggressive seller in February 2025 in Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) and Cholamandalam Investments and Finance. It also sold smaller quantities of ICICI Bank, Bajaj Finance, and Bharti Airtel. The fund’s top 5 stock picks for February 2025 based on percentage accretion in holdings were Vodafone Idea, JSW Steel, Wipro Ltd, Laurus Labs, and Rategain Travel Technologies. It took fresh positions in SRF Ltd in February 2025.

KOTAK MUTUAL FUND: EQUITY PORTFOLIO CHURN IN FEBRUARY 2025

How did Kotak Mutual Fund churn in February 2025. In terms of MOM percentage increase, the big position additions were to Infosys Ltd, ICICI Bank, Bharti Airtel, Larsen & Toubro (L&T), and Maruti Suzuki. In addition, Kotak MF also added to its positions in Bharat Electronics Ltd (BEL), HDFC Bank, and SBI. The fund house was not neutral on any of the stocks among the frontliners.

The story was selectively aggressive on the sell side too. Kotak Mutual Fund was an aggressive seller in February 2025 in Axis Bank and Reliance Industries. The fund’s top 5 stock picks for February 2025 based on percentage accretion in holdings included India Energy Exchange (IEX), Tata Consumer, Metropolis Healthcare, Havells Ltd, and Max Healthcare. There were no fresh additions in February 2025.

MIRAE MUTUAL FUND: EQUITY PORTFOLIO CHURN IN FEBRUARY 2025

Mirae has been a pure equity driven story in India. Among the frontline stocks that Mirae Mutual Fund bought aggressively in February 2025 were Larsen & Toubro (L&T), ITC Ltd, and TCS. Mirae Mutual Fund also added to its positions in HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, and Reliance Industries. The fund house stayed neutral on Bharti Airtel for February 2025.

In February 2025, Mirae MF sold two stocks viz., Infosys Ltd and State Bank of India. The fund’s top 5 stock picks for February 2025 based on percentage accretion in holdings were CG Power & Industrial Solutions, Eicher Motors, Trent Ltd, Info Edge, and United Spirits. The fund did not take any fresh positions in the month of February 2025.

DSP MUTUAL FUND: EQUITY PORTFOLIO CHURN IN FEBRUARY 2025

Finally, let us look at DSP Mutual Fund in February 2025. The fund increased its holding aggressively in Coforge Ltd and Axis Bank; but also bought smaller quantities in HDFC Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank. DSP Mutual Fund was neutral on ICICI Bank, Cipla Ltd, IPCA Laboratories, and SBI in February 2025.

In terms of selling, DSP MF was an aggressive seller in Bajaj Finance and Infosys Ltd. The fund’s top 5 stock picks for February 2025 based on percentage increase in holdings were Syngene International, Apollo Tyres, Lupin Ltd, Trent Ltd, and ICICI Lombard General Insurance. The fund did not take any fresh positions in the month.