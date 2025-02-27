What we read from Warren Buffett’s Letter to Shareholders

BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY CONTINUES TO CONFOUND INVESTORS?
The Berkshire Hathaway annual letter to shareholders holds a special place for the investor community. It is not just a presentation about the most valuable financial company in the world, but also a tome on all the collective wisdom of Warren Buffett. In a sense, Buffett continues to confound investors and analysts alike. Most experts argue that Buffett has not come up with big ideas in recent years, apart from Apple. However, if you look at the compounded annual returns (CAGR) of the portfolio since 1965, it is twice the S&P500.
This track record is not over 10 or 20 years, but consistently over the past 60 years. The second reason people find Buffett confounding is that despite being the finest value investor in the world, he currently sits on cash of $330 Billion. That is more than the annual GDP of 150 countries in the world. It is hard to explain such a phenomenon, but Buffett just calls it the Forever Investment Horizon. Here are some key takeaways from the latest newsletter to shareholders.
KEY TAKEAWAYS FROM THE BUFFETT NEWSLETTER FOR 2024
Like most years, the year also saw a pithy annual newsletter penned by Buffett. Here is what we read.
At the end of the day, the proof of the pudding lies in the eating. S&P 500 earned 10.4% CAGR over the last 60 years, while Berkshire Hathaway delivered 19.9% CAGR in the same period. With that kind of returns over a 60 year period, that is possibly the last word!
Related Tags
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.