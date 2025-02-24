Which mutual fund segments stood out in the market correction?

A 6-MONTH PERSPECTIVE TO RISK ADJUSTED RETURNS

The immediate response to this title would be; “Is 6 months not too short a period to evaluate mutual funds?” Actually, for equity funds and hybrid funds, 6 months is still a very short period. However, the main purpose is to track the performance since the stock market indices peaked in late September. The last 5 months have seen a combination of heavy FPI selling and a vertical fall in the markets. The idea of looking at 6-month returns is to assess how various fund categories have performed on risk-adjusted returns (based on range). Here are the winners and losers across categories.

CAPITALIZATION FUNDS: RANKING ON 6-MONTH RISK ADJUSTED RETURNS

How did market cap equity funds stack up on 6-month returns?

Active Equity Funds – MCAP Average Best Worst Range Risk-Adj Returns Large & Mid- Cap -10.58 -4.55 -28.01 23.46 -0.4510 Flexi Cap -10.34 1.79 -18.87 20.66 -0.5005 Large-Cap -8.47 -3.82 -19.11 15.29 -0.5540 Multi-Cap -10.88 -8.25 -20.02 11.77 -0.9244 Mid-Cap -12.56 -6.61 -18.57 11.96 -1.0502 Small-Cap -15.22 -10.53 -23.61 13.08 -1.1636

Data Source : Morningstar

Based on 6-month returns, all the six categories of market cap equity funds have given negative average returns. An interesting observation is that funds with allocation discretion between large and mid-caps have done better as they have diversified their risk with better stocks across categories. Not surprisingly, the mid-cap funds and the small cap funds have been hit by steep negative returns and higher volatility.

EQUITY THEMATIC FUNDS: RANKING ON 6-MONTH RISK ADJUSTED RETURNS

How did thematic equity funds stack up on 6-month returns?

Active Equity Funds – Thematic Average Best Worst Range Risk-Adj Returns Sector – Financial Services -3.68 1.90 -17.29 19.19 -0.1918 Sector – Technology -1.56 2.40 -4.84 7.24 -0.2155 Sector – Healthcare -4.33 1.67 -15.34 17.01 -0.2546 Focused Fund -9.74 -1.30 -22.56 21.26 -0.4581 ELSS (Tax Savings) -9.92 -3.65 -19.86 16.21 -0.6120 Value -11.90 -2.41 -19.41 17.00 -0.7000 Equity- Infrastructure -17.72 -10.32 -26.57 16.25 -1.0905 Dividend Yield -11.76 -7.22 -12.53 5.31 -2.2147 Contra -9.45 -7.68 -11.28 3.60 -2.6250 Sector – FMCG -7.29 -13.30 -14.23 0.93 -7.8387 Equity – ESG -8.76 -6.92 -7.51 0.59 -14.8475

Data Source : Morningstar

All the 11 thematic fund categories also gave negative average returns in last 6 months. Apart from IT and healthcare, which have been dollar defensives, private banks helped the financial services story hold up in last 6 months. FMCG made a rare appearance near the bottom, with steeply negative returns and high volatility.

HYBRID ALLOCATION FUNDS: RANKING ON 6-MONTH RISK ADJUSTED RETURNS

How did the hybrid allocation funds stack up on risk adjusted returns?

Hybrid Allocation Funds Average Best Worst Range Risk-Adj Returns Conservative Allocation -0.26 5.23 -19.51 24.74 -0.0105 Equity Savings -1.16 2.46 -29.14 31.60 -0.0367 Dynamic Asset Allocation -5.17 0.87 -21.14 22.01 -0.2349 Balanced Allocation -2.50 1.26 -6.32 7.58 -0.3298 Aggressive Allocation -6.80 -0.88 -14.30 13.42 -0.5067

Data Source : Morningstar

All 5 categories of hybrid allocation funds have give negative average returns in the last 6 months. That can be attributed to the exposure to equity. However, conservative allocation funds, with the lowest allocation to equities, have given the best performance. Not surprisingly, aggressive funds find themselves at the bottom of the heap.

ACTIVE DEBT FUNDS: RANKING ON 6-MONTH RISK ADJUSTED RETURNS

How active debt funds stacked up on risk adjusted returns in last 6 months.

Active Debt Funds Average Best Worst Range Risk-Adj Returns 10 yr Government Bond 3.71 4.21 -0.52 4.73 0.7844 Corporate Bond 3.45 4.19 -0.36 4.55 0.7582 Floating Rate 3.64 6.22 1.31 4.91 0.7413 Banking & PSU 3.32 4.39 -0.09 4.48 0.7411 Government Bond 3.24 4.31 -0.25 4.56 0.7105 Money Market 3.15 3.87 -0.64 4.51 0.6984 Medium to Long Duration 3.09 4.44 -0.60 5.04 0.6131 Ultra Short Duration 3.23 5.20 -0.47 5.67 0.5697 Dynamic Bond 3.04 5.07 -0.57 5.64 0.5390 Short Duration 3.54 6.40 -0.77 7.17 0.4937 Long Duration 2.76 4.24 -2.94 7.18 0.3844 Low Duration 3.17 7.42 -1.48 8.90 0.3562 Credit Risk 3.79 10.94 -0.08 11.02 0.3439 Medium Duration 3.46 8.18 -14.86 23.04 0.1502

Data Source : Morningstar

With average returns of debt funds converging towards a certain median, it is risk that holds the key to the ranking of active debt funds on risk-adjusted returns. At the top, the longer duration categories like G-Sec funds and corporate bond funds gained from better returns and lower volatility risk. It was the lower quality funds with question marks over portfolio quality, where the pressure was most evident; largely due to enhanced risk.

ALTERNATE FUNDS: RANKING ON 6-MONTH RISK ADJUSTED RETURNS

Here is how alternate funds staked up on risk-adjusted returns.

Alternate Funds Average Best Worst Range Risk-Adj Returns Sector – Precious Metals 18.67 21.64 15.35 6.29 2.9682 Liquid 2.99 39.06 -4.99 44.05 0.0679 Arbitrage Fund 3.06 3.84 -22.47 26.31 0.1163

Data Source : Morningstar

We have considered 3 categories of funds here viz. precious metals, arbitrage funds, and liquid funds. Gold funds stand out not only as the best pick among alternate funds, but as the best pick across all fund categories. It is tough to find a better asset class with buoyant returns and low volatility risk as gold in the recent past.

Risk adjusted returns forces funds to optimize performance. In current markets, you cannot score on positive returns. The focus should be to manage risk, and these are the fund categories that have scored. In the last 6 months, leadership has been less about chasing returns and more about managing risk. Low volatility, limited fund manager discretion, and a rule-based approach seems to be the golden mantra!