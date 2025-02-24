iifl-logo-icon 1
Which mutual fund segments stood out in the market correction?

24 Feb 2025 , 02:17 PM

A 6-MONTH PERSPECTIVE TO RISK ADJUSTED RETURNS

The immediate response to this title would be; “Is 6 months not too short a period to evaluate mutual funds?” Actually, for equity funds and hybrid funds, 6 months is still a very short period. However, the main purpose is to track the performance since the stock market indices peaked in late September. The last 5 months have seen a combination of heavy FPI selling and a vertical fall in the markets. The idea of looking at 6-month returns is to assess how various fund categories have performed on risk-adjusted returns (based on range). Here are the winners and losers across categories.

CAPITALIZATION FUNDS: RANKING ON 6-MONTH RISK ADJUSTED RETURNS

How did market cap equity funds stack up on 6-month returns?

Active Equity Funds – MCAP Average Best Worst Range Risk-Adj Returns
Large & Mid- Cap -10.58 -4.55 -28.01 23.46 -0.4510
Flexi Cap -10.34 1.79 -18.87 20.66 -0.5005
Large-Cap -8.47 -3.82 -19.11 15.29 -0.5540
Multi-Cap -10.88 -8.25 -20.02 11.77 -0.9244
Mid-Cap -12.56 -6.61 -18.57 11.96 -1.0502
Small-Cap -15.22 -10.53 -23.61 13.08 -1.1636

Data Source : Morningstar

Based on 6-month returns, all the six categories of market cap equity funds have given negative average returns. An interesting observation is that funds with allocation discretion between large and mid-caps have done better as they have diversified their risk with better stocks across categories. Not surprisingly, the mid-cap funds and the small cap funds have been hit by steep negative returns and higher volatility.

EQUITY THEMATIC FUNDS: RANKING ON 6-MONTH RISK ADJUSTED RETURNS

How did thematic equity funds stack up on 6-month returns?

Active Equity Funds – Thematic Average Best Worst Range Risk-Adj Returns
Sector – Financial Services -3.68 1.90 -17.29 19.19 -0.1918
Sector – Technology -1.56 2.40 -4.84 7.24 -0.2155
Sector – Healthcare -4.33 1.67 -15.34 17.01 -0.2546
Focused Fund -9.74 -1.30 -22.56 21.26 -0.4581
ELSS (Tax Savings) -9.92 -3.65 -19.86 16.21 -0.6120
Value -11.90 -2.41 -19.41 17.00 -0.7000
Equity- Infrastructure -17.72 -10.32 -26.57 16.25 -1.0905
Dividend Yield -11.76 -7.22 -12.53 5.31 -2.2147
Contra -9.45 -7.68 -11.28 3.60 -2.6250
Sector – FMCG -7.29 -13.30 -14.23 0.93 -7.8387
Equity – ESG -8.76 -6.92 -7.51 0.59 -14.8475

Data Source : Morningstar

All the 11 thematic fund categories also gave negative average returns in last 6 months. Apart from IT and healthcare, which have been dollar defensives, private banks helped the financial services story hold up in last 6 months. FMCG made a rare appearance near the bottom, with steeply negative returns and high volatility.

HYBRID ALLOCATION FUNDS: RANKING ON 6-MONTH RISK ADJUSTED RETURNS

How did the hybrid allocation funds stack up on risk adjusted returns?

Hybrid Allocation Funds Average Best Worst Range Risk-Adj Returns
Conservative Allocation -0.26 5.23 -19.51 24.74 -0.0105
Equity Savings -1.16 2.46 -29.14 31.60 -0.0367
Dynamic Asset Allocation -5.17 0.87 -21.14 22.01 -0.2349
Balanced Allocation -2.50 1.26 -6.32 7.58 -0.3298
Aggressive Allocation -6.80 -0.88 -14.30 13.42 -0.5067

Data Source : Morningstar

All 5 categories of hybrid allocation funds have give negative average returns in the last 6 months. That can be attributed to the exposure to equity. However, conservative allocation funds, with the lowest allocation to equities, have given the best performance. Not surprisingly, aggressive funds find themselves at the bottom of the heap.

ACTIVE DEBT FUNDS: RANKING ON 6-MONTH RISK ADJUSTED RETURNS

How active debt funds stacked up on risk adjusted returns in last 6 months.

Active Debt Funds Average Best Worst Range Risk-Adj Returns
10 yr Government Bond 3.71 4.21 -0.52 4.73 0.7844
Corporate Bond 3.45 4.19 -0.36 4.55 0.7582
Floating Rate 3.64 6.22 1.31 4.91 0.7413
Banking & PSU 3.32 4.39 -0.09 4.48 0.7411
Government Bond 3.24 4.31 -0.25 4.56 0.7105
Money Market 3.15 3.87 -0.64 4.51 0.6984
Medium to Long Duration 3.09 4.44 -0.60 5.04 0.6131
Ultra Short Duration 3.23 5.20 -0.47 5.67 0.5697
Dynamic Bond 3.04 5.07 -0.57 5.64 0.5390
Short Duration 3.54 6.40 -0.77 7.17 0.4937
Long Duration 2.76 4.24 -2.94 7.18 0.3844
Low Duration 3.17 7.42 -1.48 8.90 0.3562
Credit Risk 3.79 10.94 -0.08 11.02 0.3439
Medium Duration 3.46 8.18 -14.86 23.04 0.1502

Data Source : Morningstar

With average returns of debt funds converging towards a certain median, it is risk that holds the key to the ranking of active debt funds on risk-adjusted returns. At the top, the longer duration categories like G-Sec funds and corporate bond funds gained from better returns and lower volatility risk. It was the lower quality funds with question marks over portfolio quality, where the pressure was most evident; largely due to enhanced risk.

ALTERNATE FUNDS: RANKING ON 6-MONTH RISK ADJUSTED RETURNS

Here is how alternate funds staked up on risk-adjusted returns.

Alternate Funds Average Best Worst Range Risk-Adj Returns
Sector – Precious Metals 18.67 21.64 15.35 6.29 2.9682
Liquid 2.99 39.06 -4.99 44.05 0.0679
Arbitrage Fund 3.06 3.84 -22.47 26.31 0.1163

Data Source : Morningstar

We have considered 3 categories of funds here viz. precious metals, arbitrage funds, and liquid funds. Gold funds stand out not only as the best pick among alternate funds, but as the best pick across all fund categories. It is tough to find a better asset class with buoyant returns and low volatility risk as gold in the recent past.

Risk adjusted returns forces funds to optimize performance. In current markets, you cannot score on positive returns. The focus should be to manage risk, and these are the fund categories that have scored. In the last 6 months, leadership has been less about chasing returns and more about managing risk. Low volatility, limited fund manager discretion, and a rule-based approach seems to be the golden mantra!

Whatsapp
Whatsapp
Whatsapp
Whatsapp
Whatsapp
Whatsapp
Whatsapp
Whatsapp
Whatsapp
Whatsapp
