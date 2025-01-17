iifl-logo-icon 1
Adani Green Energy Ltd Rights

1,078.2
(0.74%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:30:59 PM

Adani Green CORPORATE ACTIONS

20/01/2024calendar-icon
19/01/2025calendar-icon

No Record Found

Adani Green: Related News

Adani Green Expands Renewable Capacity to 11,666 MW with Gujarat Wind Project

Adani Green Expands Renewable Capacity to 11,666 MW with Gujarat Wind Project

17 Jan 2025|02:40 PM

The undertaking was by its subsidiary, Adani Renewable Energy Forty Eight Ltd, under the umbrella of AGEL as part of a wider wind-solar hybrid initiative.

Adani Stocks Soar After Hindenburg Fallout

Adani Stocks Soar After Hindenburg Fallout

16 Jan 2025|11:26 AM

Adani Ports gained 2%, trading at Rs 1,151, while Adani Energy Solutions increased 6.6%, reaching a day's high of Rs 833.00.

Adani Green expands operational renewable capacity to 11,666 MW

Adani Green expands operational renewable capacity to 11,666 MW

15 Jan 2025|10:08 AM

The company added that the project was developed by the company’s step-down subsidiary Adani Renewable Energy Forty Eight.

Top Stocks for Today - 15th January 2024

Top Stocks for Today - 15th January 2024

15 Jan 2025|07:40 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: IRFC, Adani Green, Hindustan Zinc, etc.

Adani Green Energy commissions 250 MW project in Rajasthan

Adani Green Energy commissions 250 MW project in Rajasthan

12 Dec 2024|01:23 PM

The commissioning of this project brings Adani Green's total operational renewable production capacity to 11,434 MW.

Adani Stocks Surge on Clarification Over US Charges

Adani Stocks Surge on Clarification Over US Charges

28 Nov 2024|09:43 AM

In the meantime, shares of Adani Power surged 5.4% to Rs 552.10, followed by shares of Adani Enterprises, which soared 2.5%

TotalEnergies suspends further investment in Adani Green Energy

TotalEnergies suspends further investment in Adani Green Energy

26 Nov 2024|03:16 PM

According to the charge, FBI investigators served Sagar Adani with a search warrant and a grand jury subpoena in March 2023.

Adani stocks rebound 7% as investors anticipate a strong case

Adani stocks rebound 7% as investors anticipate a strong case

25 Nov 2024|12:11 PM

Meanwhile, shares of Adani Ports and Adani Power rose 4.6%, Adani Green Energy rose 6.4%, and Adani Total Gas rose 5%.

Adani Green suspends US dollar denominated bond sale

Adani Green suspends US dollar denominated bond sale

22 Nov 2024|01:15 PM

The bond had been priced, but it was pulled after US prosecutors charged Gautam Adani with a $250 Million bribery conspiracy

Adani Energy Shares Plunge 9% on MSCI Exclusion

Adani Energy Shares Plunge 9% on MSCI Exclusion

7 Nov 2024|12:06 PM

According to the statement, MSCI will continue to keep an eye on Adani Group and linked stocks, especially those pertaining to free float.

