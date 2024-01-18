|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Book Closure Start Date
|Book Closure End Date
|BookCloser
|5 Mar 2024
|22 Mar 2024
|28 Mar 2024
|The Company has fixed Thursday 21st March,2024 as the cut-off date to record the entitlement of the member to cast their vote electronically for the business to be transacted at the ensuing EGM of the company and the company decided the book closure date to be commenced on Friday 22nd March,2024 and ends on Thursday 28th March,2024. The remote e-voting period commence on Monday 25th March,2024 at 9:00 a.m. and ends on Wednesday 27th March,2024 at 5:00 p.m.
