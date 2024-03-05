Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI(LODR) Regulations, 2015 and any other relevant provision, if applicable we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company in their meeting held today i.e., on Monday, March 04th, 2024, inter-alia, approved the following businesses: 1. Approved the Regularization of Additional Independent director to Independent Director. 2. Approved the Notice of Extra-ordinary General Meeting to be held on Thursday, 28th March, 2024 at 04:00 pm at 1-A, Press Complex, A.B. Road, Indore (M.P.). 3.Approved the Ballot Papers and finalized cut-off date i.e,21st March,2024 for e-voting and also fixed remote e-voting date 4.Approved the appointment of M/s. Rahul Goswami & Co., Practicing Company Secretaries as the Scrutinizer for scrutinizing the voting process of Extra-ordinary General Meeting. The meeting of the Board of Directors commenced at 05:00 P.M. and concluded at 05:40 P.M. Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulation,2015 we are enclosing herewith notice of EGM of the company to be held on Thursday, 28th March 2024 at 4:00 P.M. at Registered office of the company. The aforesaid notice will be circulated to all the eligible shareholders through electronic means and also available on the website of the company at www.alfavisionoverseasindia.com. The Company has fixed Thursday 21st March,2024 as the cut-off date to record the entitlement of the member to cast their vote electronically for the business to be transacted at the ensuing EGM of the company and the company decided the book closure date to be commenced on Friday 22nd March,2024 and ends on Thursday 28th March,2024. The remote e-voting period commence on Monday 25th March,2024 at 9:00 a.m. and ends on Wednesday 27th March,2024 at 5:00 p.m. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 05.03.2024) Pursuant to Regulation 47 of SEBI (LODR) Regulation 2015 , please find enclosed herewith the newspaper advertisement of the Notice of EGM of the company to be held on 28th March 2024 published on 6th of March 2024 in the newspaper Global Herald . These are also being made available on the companys website at www.alfavisionoverseasindia.com . This is for your information and record. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 06/03/2024) Pursuant to Regulation 44(3) and 30(2) of SEBI (LODR) Regulations,2015 this is to inform you that EGM of the Company was held on Thursday March 28th,2024 at 04:00 pm. Voting Results and Scrutinizers Report of the EGM held on Thursday 28th March,2024 at 04:00 PM Dear Sir/Madam, We wish to inform you that, Extra-ordinary General Meeting of the Company held today i.e. on Thursday, March 28th ,2024 wherein the members of the Company have approved the following businesses: 1. Appointment of Mr. Sandeep Patel (DIN: 08313051) as an Independent Director of the Company. Kindly note that the voting results will be announced upon the receipt of Scrutinizers Report and will be submitted as per the Regulation 44(3) of SEBI (LODR) Regulations,2015 The EGM of the Company commenced at 04:00 PM and concluded at 04:35 PM. Kindly take the same on record. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 28/03/2024)