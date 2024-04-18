iifl-logo-icon 1
Algoquant Fintech Ltd EGM

Algoquant Fin CORPORATE ACTIONS

PurposeAnnouncement DateMeeting Date
EGM16 Apr 202418 May 2024
Intimation of Notices of Equity shareholders Meeting, secured creditors meeting and unsecured creditors meeting of Algoquant Fintech Limited to approve the scheme of arrangement Notices of Equity Shareholders , Secured Creditors and unsecured Creditors Meeting of Algoquant Fintech Limited Scheme of Arrangement (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 18.04.2024) Notices of Equity Shareholder, Secured and Unsecured Meeting of Algoquant Fintech Limited Scheme of Arrangement (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 20.04.2024) Summary of proceedings and voting results of the Meeting of the Equity shareholders of Algoquant Fintech Limited convened pursuant to the directions of Honble National Company Law Tribunal held on May 18th, 2024 Summary of proceedings and voting results of meeting of Equity Shareholders of Algoquant Fintech Limited convened pursuant to the directions of Honble National Company Law Tribunal held on May 18th, 2024 Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 21.05.2024)

