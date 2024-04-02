|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Meeting Date
|EGM
|23 Mar 2024
|26 Apr 2024
|Outcome of meeting of board of directors held on 23rd March 2024 We wish to inform that Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) of the members of company is scheduled to be held on Friday, 26th April 2024 through video conferencing(VC)/ Other Audio Visual Means (OAVM). Notice convening EGM is attached herewith (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 02/04/2024) Copy of Newspaper advertisement published in Business Standard(English daily) and Nava Telangana (Telugu daily) dated 04th April 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 04.04.2024) Proceedings of Extraordinary General Meeting held on Friday 26th April 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 26.04.2024)
