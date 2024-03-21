ANKIT METAL & POWER LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 21/03/2024 inter alia to consider and approve This is to inform you that with the Board of Directors becoming functional consequent upon the NCLAT setting aside the Orders of NCLT Kolkata Bench admitting the Company for CIRP under IBC it has now been decided to hold a Meeting Pursuant to Regulation 29(1) of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 on Thursday 21st March 2024 inter-alia for adoption of the Un-audited Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December 2023. Notice is hereby given for the same. The trading window for dealing in the securities of the Company shall remain closed for Designated Persons and their immediate relatives covered under the Code of Conduct of the Company adopted under SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 as amended till 48 hours after the declaration of Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December 2023. ANKIT METAL & POWER LIMITED has informed BSE about Board Meeting to be held on 21 Mar 2024 to consider financial statements for the period ended December 2023. Financial results. Board Meeting Outcome for Approval of The Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter And Nine months Ended 31.12.2023 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 21.03.2024)