Approval of notice of Exh·aordinary General Meeting of the members of the Company: The Board of Directors of the Company has approved to convene an Extraordinary General Meeting on Wednesday, December 06, 2023, at 05:00 P.M. IST through video conference/ other audio-visual means and also approved the notice of Extraordinary General Meeting to be issued to the members of the Company. Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting of the members of the Company, to be held on Wednesday, December 06, 2023 at 05:00 P.M. IST ANUPAM RASAYAN INDIA LIMITED has informed BSE about Notice of Shareholders Meeting for Extra-ordinary Meeting. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 10/11/2023) Newspaper Publication pertaining to the Intimation of 37th Extra-ordinary General Meeting and e-voting process. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 11.11.2023) Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI(LODR) Regulations, 2015, please find enclosed herewith the proceedings of 37th EGM of the members of the Company held today i.e. December 06, 2023 at 5:00 p.m. IST through VC/OAVM (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 06/12/2023) Please find enclosed herewith the Scrutinizers Report along with voting results of 37th Extraordinary General Meeting of the members held on December 06, 2023, at 5:00 p.m. IST through VC/OAVM. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 08/12/2023)